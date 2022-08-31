Featured image from Pexels, Charts from TradingView.com The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
How A Solana-Based DEX Bricked Itself, Locking $500K+ In Funds
It’s not easy being a dev. In recent days, a young Solana-based DEX, OptiFi, faced an unexpected downfall after a simple coding error. The platform released an announcement that their mainnet program is now unrecoverable yesterday. The move has resulted in an unexpected shutdown for the DEX.
Let’s review what we know from the announcement and how something like this could be avoided in the future.
OptiFi’s Unexpected Shutdown
OptiFi was an options and derivatives focused decentralized exchange (DEX) built on Solana that was less than a year in the making. The platform touted Solana’s low latency transactions, portfolio margining and partial liquidation mechanisms. The platform also brought the “first-ever delta-neutral options AMM vault” on Solana that provided yield to depositors. So how did we get here? According to OptiFi’s full debrief, a code update that was moving to Solana mainnet saw a user error that resulted in the use of a ‘solana program close’ command, locking roughly $660K worth of USDC in OptiFi-stored funds in their AMM vault.
OptiFi has assured that user funds will be compensated (while noting that a large majority of the funds are from an internal team member), and a proposal on the Solana github is currently active to address the matter. OptiFi notes in their debrief of a “lesson we learned harshly:”
EVERY DEPLOYMENT NEEDS A RIGOROUS PROCESS AND SINGLE POINT FAILURE CAN BE AVOIDED. PLEASE DON’T RUSH LIKE WHAT WE DID, ESPECIALLY FOR DEFI PROJECTS.
Solana (SOL) has been an emerging player in NFTs and DeFi, despite occasional setbacks like this recent OptiFi debacle. | Source: SOL-USD on TradingView.com
Is It Still Solana Season?
Despite small network setbacks, Solana has still seen strong strides this year in both DeFi and NFT marketplaces. Across NFTs, Solana-based projects like DeGods and Okay Bears, among others, have helped spurred the network to a strangehold of the #2 spot (behind only top dog Ethereum). In the more relevant DeFi, Solana has largely outperformed last year to date metrics, according to DeFiLlama. This has been spurred by growing products like Solend, Serum and more. DeFiLlama has Solana listed as the #6 chain in order of total value locked (TVL), at just over $1B worth of funds.
Building and shipping products is rarely a small task, and this is no exception. It hurts to see ecosystem products, regardless of chain, fall to seemingly small errors, but it unfortunately is a byproduct of this world. Our team extends best wishes to the OptiFi builders as they move forward.
Tether Denies Claims of Inadequate Stablecoin Reserves
- The firm disclosed the intention to provide monthly updates on the financial reserves.
- It denied the article’s assertions that the company is losing money.
As Tether put it, “unsubstantiated conclusions” have been made about the stablecoin’s reserve adequacy. Tether responded with a statement after a Wall Street Journal report raised questions about the company’s reserves. An article in the journal said that the audited financials of the corporation had been in high demand for quite some time.
The company stated:
“Tether’s disclosures have been the most honest and transparent in the market – everyone knows that we have not had an audit and they know we are working towards one. To assume that our business is unprofitable is false. According to our Consolidated Reserves Report, Tether has never disclosed any equity despite being profitable for several years.”
International Standards of Reporting
Tether’s leadership thought they were attacked because of their stablecoin holdings. Even while this range applies to other stablecoins on the market, Tether was singled out. Moreover, the firm has been open with its disclosures as it prepares for an audit, the firm claimed. It denied the article’s assertions that the company is losing money. Over $16 billion of the issued token has been redeemed with ease, the management emphasized once again.
According to the Wall Street Journal report, crypto companies are not entirely forthright with their financials. It went on to say that even if businesses did conduct audits, there would be no conventional accounting practices for digital assets. To counter this assertion, Tether has pledged complete openness in accordance with the tenet of International Financial Reporting Standards.
At the beginning of August, the company made public its partnership with the prestigious accounting firm BDO Italia. Furthermore, it disclosed the intention to provide monthly updates on the stablecoin’s underlying financial reserves.
Thailand SEC Charges Bitkub Exchange’s CTO of Insider Trading
- Bitkub’s CTO Samret Wajanasathian was penalized 8,530,383 baht (about $234,000).
- The announcement caused a 101% increase in the price of KUB.
Enforcement procedures were taken by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand. The action was taken against the chief technology officer of the cryptocurrency exchange Bitkub. This was for allegedly using insider knowledge to buy Bitkub Coin (KUB). Bitkub is one of the prominent exchanges in Thailand, founded in 2018.
Bitkub’s CTO Samret Wajanasathian was penalized 8,530,383 baht (about $234,000). Furthermore, he was banned from serving as a director or executive officer of any cryptocurrency company for a year, the Thai SEC said on Tuesday.
The SEC stated:
“The act of Mr. Wajanasathian is an offense of buying KUB coins by being a person who knows or possesses inside information.”
Wajanasathian, according to the financial watchdog, allegedly spent almost $61,000 on KUB tokens. This was before Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) announced it would buy a 51% stake in the cryptocurrency exchange. The announcement caused a 101% increase in the price of KUB.
Deal Now Cancelled by SCB
The “period of prohibition from being a director or executive” will not begin until Wajanasathian signs a memorandum of consent, according to the Thai SEC. Although the chief technology officer’s LinkedIn profile indicated that his role at Bitkub had not changed. He was not mentioned anywhere on the official site.
The SCB stated on Thursday that it had withdrawn from a $500 million proposal to become the largest shareholder of Bitkub owing to worries about the cryptocurrency exchange “resolving various issues,” in line with recommendations from the SEC. Moreover, the bank may or may not have known that the financial authority was planning enforcement measures against Bitkub’s chief technology officer.
Bitcoin aSOPR Rebounds From “1” As Weakness Remains In Market
Data shows the Bitcoin aSOPR has recently been rejected from the neutral level as weakness continues to clutch the market.
Bitcoin aSOPR Rebounds From The “1” Mark As Investors Sell The Rally
As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the “get my money back” effect strikes the crypto once again as weakness continues in the market.
The “Spent Output Profit Ratio” (or SOPR in short) is an indicator that tells us whether the overall Bitcoin market is currently selling at a profit or at a loss.
When the value of this metric is greater than one, it means the average investor is selling BTC at a profit right now.
On the other hand, the indicator’s value being below the mark implies the market as a whole is realizing some loss at the moment.
A modified version of the SOPR is the “Adjusted SOPR” (aSOPR), which filters out transactions of all those coins that moved again within an hour of being last transferred. This helps remove noise that doesn’t have any noticeable impacts on the market.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin aSOPR over the past couple of years:
Looks like the value of the metric has gone down in recent days | Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 35, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin aSOPR seems to have followed specific patterns during different phases of the market.
It seems like during bull markets the “aSOPR=1” line has usually acted as support, while the level has provided resistance during bear markets.
The reason behind this trend is that the “1” value represents the breakeven point for the market as at this point investors are selling neither at profit nor at loss.
During bulls, when the metric reaches this point investors start “buying the dip” as they see value in accumulating more around their cost basis.
However, in bear periods, investors rather prefer to sell any rally as soon as the price gets back around their cost basis since holders see the breakeven mark as “getting their money back” (after losing it to bear losses initially).
Most recently, the Bitcoin aSOPR has once again failed a retest of this line, and rebounded back down. This shows that there is still weakness present in the market and the bear continues.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.3k, down 5% in the past week.
BTC has observed some uplift during the last day or so | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Glassnode.com
Turkey-based Thodex Exchange CEO Finally Under Arrest
- Interpol has begun the formalities necessary to extradite Zer back to Turkey.
- Local prosecutors are apparently seeking hundreds of years in prison.
According to a statement released by the Turkish Ministry of Interior, the CEO of crypto exchange Thodex was apprehended in Albania. An international warrant was issued for Faruk Fatih Zer by Interpol, requesting that all relevant law enforcement agencies throughout the globe look for and subsequently arrest him.
The sudden disappearance of Thodex, which affected thousands of clients, overnight made him a wanted man. According to the Turkish authorities, Interpol has begun the formalities necessary to extradite zer back to Turkey.
Local prosecutors are apparently seeking hundreds of years in prison for officials of the bankrupt exchange, so he faces an uphill legal struggle. Despite having been in operation since 2017, in April 2021 Thodex unexpectedly suspended trading, citing an unnamed external investment that required a four- to five-day suspension.
A day later, zer said hackers caused the firm to cease trading. But that investors’ money was secure and would be returned soon. On the same day, authorities in Turkey arrested sixty-two workers. They confiscated corporate computers, and placed a hold on the business’s bank accounts.
Though zer had already fled to Albania at this time, the Turkish government was making plans to have him extradited. However, this was not as simple as expected, and the search for the perpetrator took months.
Whitestream, a company that monitors blockchain transactions, uncovered the finding. It speculated that it was likely a “cash out operation” in which employees stole money from their clients. In light of the country’s rapid crypto adoption, the government has introduced legislation to set new regulations for the sector.
Traders Unconvinced Of Crypto Bounces, Will Shorts See Pain?
After briefly re-testing higher levels, Bitcoin and the crypto market retraced and gave back the gains obtained over yesterday’s trading session. The general sentiment in the market has been negative, with a large majority of participants expecting further losses.
At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin trades at $19,600 with 3% and 8% in losses over the past 24 hours and 7 days, respectively. The first crypto by market cap is one of the worst performers in the market, only surpassed by Dogecoin and Ethereum with a 4% and 3.7% loss over the last day.
On the daily chart, the total crypto market cap was consolidating between $800 billion and $1.2 trillion coming in from a massive crash during April and June. The sector was trending upwards and finding support on a trendline that was pierced over the past week.
Thus, the sector might be unable to sustain its current levels as the daily chart hints at further losses and a potential re-test of its June lows somewhere around $800 billion.
Data from research firm Santiment highlights an important spike in short positions as digital assets trend lower. As seen in the chart below, traders have been shorting the price of Bitcoin as the price consolidates.
This has led to sudden spikes in funding rates taking them into the positive-negative territory, meaning traders are expecting bearish price action. The chart spells trouble for this market participant.
In August, whenever traders positioned themselves for more gains or losses, the market tends to trend in the opposite direction. Last week, shorts were hurt when the market trended upwards and then longs were hurt went the market turned in the opposite direction. Santiment said:
Traders continue to short whenever prices see a notable price dump. According to the $BTC average funding rate across Binance, BitMEX, DYDX, and FTX, the reaction to Friday’s drop was the most aggressive traders went against markets since May.
Will Crypto See A Fresh Relief Rally?
Additional data provided by analyst Justin Bennett indicates that the crypto total market cap, as mentioned, broke below a bottom of an important trendline. However, Bennett believes the chart is suggesting a pullback into previous support.
As seen in the chart below, this could push cryptocurrencies to a 3% to 5% profit before a crash to around $800 billion. For the altcoins sector, this pullback could hint at a significant crash. Bennett said:
And to anyone who says altcoins won’t pull back that far…They already did once. Alts pulled back over 90% during the last bear market. So, to think they’ll stop at -74% this time with raging inflation, a global recession, etc. is naive, in my opinion.
Maybe another +3-5% for #crypto before we get some significant retests. 👀$TOTAL pic.twitter.com/ewUIAXPpRI
— Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) August 29, 2022
Reddit Co-founder Launches Crypto-Focused Venture
- After official debut in October, investors will be charged a 2.5% management fee.
- In the past, Reddit introduced a new NFT-based avatar marketplace.
Seven Seven Six, the VC company founded by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, is seeking to raise $177.60 million for a new crypto-focused fund named Kryptós.
Kryptós purchases Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) at a discount, using the current bear market as an entry point. After Kryptós’s official debut in October, investors will be charged a 2.5% management fee and given a uniform 25% share of all earnings. Payments will increase to 35% if the fund expands to be five times its present size.
Rise in VC Funding Despite Sluggish Market
According to CrunchBase, since its founding in 2020, the company has managed approximately $750 million in total money collected across three separate funds. Kryptós is the first cryptocurrency-focused fund from the company. The continued financing of cryptocurrencies like Seven Seven Six is evidence that the funding trend has not abated despite the current market scenario.
To invest in what it calls “real-world infrastructure in the blockchain space,” Multicoin Capital, for example, announced a $450 million cryptocurrency fund last month. Sandeep Nailwal of Polygon and Kenzi Wang of Cere Network have founded a crypto VC enterprise named Symbolic Capital with $50 million in funding to back promising newcomers to the Web3 industry.
In the past, Reddit introduced a new NFT-based avatar marketplace where users may buy profile photos created on the blockchain for a set price. They claim that a credit or debit card will suffice as payment and that Reddit Wallet may be used to hold one’s cryptocurrency after they have purchased it.
Furthermore, over 90 unique designs were made available on the social network. With “tens of thousands” of NFTs being made available to early adopters.
