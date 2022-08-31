News
How much do parents hate their children’s music? We may have the answer
Parents may be able to pass on their famous sauce recipe, but did they know who Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling were when they made headlines at the MTV VMAs on Sunday?
A new survey from OnePoll and Kahoot polled 2,000 parents with children aged 3 to 12 and found that their offspring tended to get upset when their parents showed interest in something they liked or showed knowledge. about it, according to 63% of adults.
However, while two in five parents were aware of the movies “Frozen” (43%) and “Moana” (42%), as well as the infamous “Baby Shark” (40%), only 29% were aware of the Cartoon Network show” Steven Universe”.
In the music department, only 24% of parents could correctly identify Fifth Harmony as the girl group shown to them in a photo. The “Work From Home” singers announced an indefinite hiatus in March 2018, but broke the record for most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards the same year.
Certainly, 47% of parents revealed that they couldn’t stand their children’s favorite songs.
Parents also revealed that children aged 6 to 12 were more likely to identify Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” than legendary rock band The Rolling Stones (41% vs. 28%).
While there may be a gap in pop cultural information between generations, 61% of parents said they were eager to learn more about their children’s hobbies or interests.
“Finding things to do for the whole family can be difficult, especially for parents with children of different ages, who often have different interests and hobbies,” Sean D’Arcy, Vice President from Kahoot! at home and at school, says.
“Game-based learning is a great way for parents and children to learn something new together while spending quality family time,” he added.
Eighty-three percent of parents said they use quizzes to get their children interested in more serious topics, such as historical events that happened when they were young (41%), music (39%) and nature and animals (39%).
This, in turn, makes 79% of children more likely to ask questions about these topics.
“Our results show that quality family screen time could play a key role in helping children make better content and media choices on their own, as 62% of parents observed that their children were inspired to consume better content,” D’Arcy added.
“Furthermore, 55% said their children create content themselves as a result. Actively engaging with children, such as playing games together, can help them develop better screen time habits. .
GAME SHOWS PARENTS LOOK TOGETHER WITH THEIR CHILDREN
- “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” – 39%
- “Wheel of Fortune” – 37%
- “Family Quarrel” – 34%
- “Agree or not agree” – 34%
- “Are you smarter than a fifth grader?” – 33%
- “The price is right” – 33%
- “Danger!” – 29%
MUSIC PARENTS SHARE WITH THEIR CHILDREN
- The Beatles
- George Strait
- michael jackson
- Mister Mix-a-Lot
- Motley Crue
- gospel songs
- Korn
- Judas Priest
- foo fighters
- Splashback Clearwater Revival
New York Post
News
Gophers have 13 former players on NFL rosters and nine let go
The Gophers had 13 former players make the initial 53-man rosters across the NFL on Tuesday. Nine ex-U players were either waived, released or given an injury designation.
Those who are on rosters for the 2022 season include a mix of veterans and all four members of its 2022 draft class selected in April.
Former Gophers on initial 53-man rosters: Damien Wilson, linebacker, Panthers; Maxx Williams, tight end, Cardinals; Eric Murray, safety, Texans; De’Vondre Campbell, linebacker, Packers; Blake Cashman, linebacker, Texans; Antoine Winfield Jr., safety, Buccaneers; Carter Coughlin, linebacker, Giants; Rashod Bateman, receiver, Ravens; Benjamin St. Juste, cornerback, Commanders; Boye Mafe, linebacker, Seahawks; Daniel Faalele, offensive tackle, Ravens; Esezi Otomewo, defensive end, Vikings; Ko Kieft, tight end, Buccaneers.
Former Gophers cut: Tyler Johnson, receiver, Buccaneers; Kiondre Thomas, cornerback, Packers; Chris Streveler, quarterback, Jets; Ryan Santoso, kicker, Giants; Micah Dew-Treadway, defensive tackle, Bears; Blaise Andries, guard, Dolphins; Jack Gibbens, linebacker, Titans; Sam Schlueter, offensive tackle, 49ers; Seth Green, tight end, Texans.
News
Nurse accused of killing 6 may have blacked out, suffered mental collapse before crash
The nurse charged with murder for allegedly throwing her Mercedes-Benz into traffic this month in Windsor Hills was in the grip of a ‘frightening’ mental health crisis in the days, hours and minutes leading up to the accident, according to new court cases filed by his lawyers. .
The revelations came in a comprehensive filing from Nicole Linton’s defense attorneys which offers the most detailed account yet of the events leading up to the horrific crash that killed five people and an unborn child.
The motion and attachments, obtained by The Times, detail the nurse’s four-year struggle with bipolar disorder and include a decision by doctors immediately after the fatal incident that Linton suffered an ‘apparent loss of consciousness’ at the time of the accident. .
Linton is accused of speeding her sedan down La Brea Avenue toward the busy Slauson Avenue intersection shortly after 1:30 p.m. on August 4. Authorities say she was traveling at around 90mph when she drove through a red light for nine seconds and slammed into passing traffic.
The fire accident killed five people, including a pregnant woman and a baby. The Los Angeles District Attorney charged Linton with six counts of murder, including the pregnant woman’s unborn child.
Linton has been held in jail since the crash, with prosecutors alleging she poses a flight risk and a danger to the community. They said in a filing that Linton suffered from deteriorating mental health issues before the crash.
“She has no recollection of the events leading up to her collision,” Dr. William Winter wrote on Aug. 6. Winter treated Linton at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
“The next thing she remembered was laying down on the sidewalk and seeing her car was on fire,” he wrote.
Winter wrote that Linton suffered from bipolar disorder and was suffering from “apparent loss of consciousness” at the time of the crash, according to heavily redacted medical records.
Linton’s family became aware of her mental health issues in May 2018 while she was a nursing student at the University of Texas at Houston, her attorneys wrote. Her sister Camille Linton said in a letter to the court that Nicole’s studies to become a nurse anesthetist caused her first mental health crisis.
“The stress was too much for her and it ‘broke’ her,” wrote Camille Linton. “So begins the journey of Nicole’s 4-year struggle with mental illness.”
She ran away from her apartment in May 2018 during a panic attack, and when the police approached her, she jumped on a police car and was arrested for disorderly driving, wrote her lawyers.
Linton called his family from the police station and was concerned about the welfare of his pet turtle, according to his attorneys.
A few days after this arrest, Linton told her family that she believed she was possessed by her deceased grandmother.
The next day at Ben Taub Psychiatric Hospital, Linton needed stitches to her forehead after banging her head against a glass partition as she ranted at the police and the Supreme Court, the authorities wrote. lawyers. She sang Bob Marley while medical staff tended to her injury, records show.
It was Ben Taub who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and prescribed psychiatric medication, the defense motion states.
More than a year later, Linton was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric ward after a neighbor called her family after seeing Linton running around her apartment complex naked, the attorneys said.
Linton’s mental health deteriorated further after he stopped taking his psychiatric medication during the pandemic. Her lawyers said an online therapist told her she was simply suffering from anxiety.
Linton began acting strangely, not sleeping and becoming obsessed with cleaning. She denounced her family members and accused them of robbing her, her lawyers said.
“In the days and hours leading up to the events of August 4, Nicole’s behavior became increasingly chilling,” her attorneys wrote.
Linton was in contact with his sister Camille and kept telling her that her colleagues at West Los Angeles Medical Center were “acting weird,” her lawyers said.
On the day of the accident, Linton drove home from the hospital for lunch and FaceTimed his completely naked sister, according to court documents.
She then returned to work and called her sister back at 1:24 p.m. to tell her that she was leaving work again, a few minutes before the accident.
“She told her sister she was flying out to meet her in Houston the next day so she could do her niece’s hair. She also said she was getting married and her sister should meet her at the altar. “, wrote the lawyers. .
Although the extent of Linton’s injuries from the accident were not included in the report, Winter mentioned “fractures” and Linton’s attorneys said the traveling nurse uses a wheelchair to move around the prison.
“The medical records are an objective and unbiased account of what happened here,” Linton’s attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, told The Times.
But Linton’s attorneys have argued that Linton’s mental health issues and “seemingly bizarre” actions are no reason to keep her locked up and that Linton should be released for testing at UCLA Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital. They said she would wear an ankle monitor or submit to any other conditions imposed by the court.
“Ms Linton would be better accommodated in a mental health treatment center where she could be monitored and treated for her illness,” lawyers Halim Dhanidina and Jacqueline Sparagna wrote in the filing on Monday.
Otherwise, Linton should be freed on a maximum bond of $300,000, the lawyers said, adding that was all Linton could afford.
“The safety and well-being of the people of Los Angeles is our primary concern,” Dist said. Atti. George Gascón in a statement to The Times. “Under my policy, preventive detention may be requested on a case-by-case analysis to protect public safety and reasonably secure the return of the accused to court.”
Linton is charged by the district attorney with reckless disregard for life in connection with the multi-vehicle crash. She faces five counts of manslaughter in addition to six counts of murder.
“In an instant, Ms. Linton’s driving claimed the lives of six people and injured many others,” Gascón told a news conference days after the crash.
The accident caused the death of Asherey Ryan, 23; her almost 1-year-old child, Alonzo Quintero; her boyfriend, Reynold Lester; and their unborn child. Ryan was 8.5 months pregnant when she was killed. Friends Nathesia Lewis, 43, and Lynette Noble, 38, were also killed.
“I’ve already cried. I cried. I haven’t slept at all. I screamed,” said Sha’seana Kerr, Ryan’s sister, the day after the crash. “We have to bury four people.”
Linton’s attorneys noted that blood tests showed their client had no narcotics or alcohol in her system, except for the fentanyl she was given after the accident.
They also countered prosecutors’ arguments that Linton had a history of dangerous driving.
“An extensive search of fifty states of insurance records reveals that Ms. Linton has no such background,” Linton’s attorneys wrote. “In fact, Ms Linton has been found responsible for just three previous collisions, the most recent of which occurred in 2014.”
They got backup in the letter from a family friend of Linton, a former federal prosecutor in Washington D.C.
Prosecutors said in their filing that Linton’s history of mental illness included “jumping on police cars to jumping out of apartment windows.” But defense lawyers responded that the prosecutor’s office had unfairly pluralized “one-time events”.
And the apartment window Linton jumped out of during a “manic episode” was on the first floor, according to Linton’s sister, who filed a statement with the bail defense argument.
The defense included in its documents character letters from Linton’s family and friends,
Beverly Harrison, Linton’s mother, said her daughter came to America from Jamaica when she was 10 and grew up without her father. For the past two years, her daughter has spent her birthdays in Jamaica at her mother’s secluded home in the highlands of Jamaica and cared for her.
“He is a godly person who trusts him,” Harrison wrote in court. “She is a person who, if she says or does something she regrets, will come back to say she is sorry and ask for your forgiveness. My sweet baby, I love her but God loves her better.
One of Linton’s five other siblings, Kimberly, said her sister became a traveling nurse during the pandemic and wanted to start medical school next year to become a doctor.
“Nicole wants to save lives and she always has both empathy and sympathy for any life that is lost and for the family, no matter how many times you may see this stuff in this area,” said writes Kimberly Linton.
Her brother, Donovan Dallas, who is the deputy superintendent of police at Saint Andrew North in Jamaica, believes his sister did not intentionally cause the crash. He asked that she be placed in the care of his family.
This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.
yahoo
News
NBA champion Damion Lee returns to Calvert Hall to celebrate his Baltimore beginnings
The resilient path taken by 2010 Calvert Hall graduate and NBA champion Damion Lee includes a Connecticut prep school, two colleges and time in the G League before breaking into the league with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018.
In June, the 29-year-old guard reached the pinnacle of his profession when he helped the Golden State Warriors capture the NBA title with a 4-2 series win over the Boston Celtics.
On Tuesday, he was back at Calvert Hall, savoring another special night with family, friends, former teammates and coaches as they celebrated a high school career that included a Baltimore Catholic league championship in Lee’s senior season.
When Lee made it to the microphone, moments after becoming the fourth Cardinals player to have his NBA jersey emblazoned on the Alumni Memorial Gym wall, he gushed: “That’s crazy! That up there is real crazy!”
Lee, who in July signed a one-year contract to play for the Phoenix Suns after averaging 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists for Golden State last season, found his way back to his high school gym with a smashing success story based on hard work and belief.
“It’s dope — I love it,” Lee said. “It’s a matter of just working hard. I think that’s the main thing in life — whatever your dreams, you chase them, you double down on them and you don’t let anybody deter you from them. Having support I think has always been the biggest thing for me — support from my family, friends, coaches, everyone that has always pushed me and made sure to keep me on the right track.”
Lee transferred to Calvert Hall from Mount Saint Joseph in his junior year and proved a valuable final piece in helping the Cardinals claim the BCL championship as a senior in 2010.
Earning All-Metro second-team honors, he was a fierce defender and rebounder who had a knack for making timely baskets. Former Calvert Hall coach John Bauersfeld said the young guard’s intangibles proved much more valuable.
“I think what he brought to us when he came to Calvert Hall was incredible energy. He’s a great personality to be around — a very positive, glass half-full guy and his outlook on things is just so positive,” Bauersfeld said. “He brought us a little more belief in ourselves that we can beat the teams we had been struggling against, like St. Joe and St. Frances and even Towson Catholic back in the day.”
Lee soaked in his special night, gathering with some of his former Calvert Hall teammates for a group photo and enjoying the company of his loved ones, including his wife, Sydel Curry-Lee, and 9-month-old son, Daxon. Sydel is the younger sister of Steph and Seth Curry and daughter of Dell Curry, making Lee part of one of the most famous families in basketball history.
“It’s amazing to see how it all happened — that was 12 years ago,” said Lee, who played at Drexel and Louisville before turning pro. “I always tell people when I was graduating high school, if you would have told me I’d be in the NBA and even something like this [jersey ceremony] would happen, there’s no true belief in it, because for me, it was just about getting to college. How can I get to college … it wasn’t to become an NBA player. That was just something that happened along the way.
“I’m thankful, I’m blessed and I’m here and I don’t plan to stop anytime soon. I got to keep on working , keep on working to make sure I can get better and be there for the long haul.”
On the wall, Lee joined Duane Ferrell (Class of 1984), Juan Dixon (1994) and Cardinals second-year coach Gary Neal (2002) as four Calvert Hall graduates who reached their ultimate goal of playing in the NBA.
“To have the type of career Damion has had just shows a lot about his character, his dedication, his discipline, his work ethic and that’s important,” Neal said. “When [current high school players] come in here and they see those jerseys on the wall, that means a lot. It means you’ve accomplished something at the highest level in what you set out to do. Damion has had a great, great career.”
()
News
TxDOT Passes New 10-Year Transportation Plan Worth $85 Billion
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation announced a record 10-year, $85 billion transportation plan.
The Unified Transportation program funds will coincide with an additional $32 billion over the life of the program for routine maintenance and project development.
This includes priority transportation for more than 7,000 transportation projects and a total investment of $117 billion statewide.
“The State of Texas is working to meet the transportation needs of our rapidly growing state and to protect the safety of Texans on the roads,” Abbott said.
Several UTP Plan projects are road segments identified on the list of Texas’ 100 Busiest Roads and Critical Connectivity Corridors.
The projects will be funded through legislative initiatives and approved by voters who will allocate portions of oil and gas taxes, sales taxes and other funds to the state highway fund.
See the list of current TxDOT projects here.
Grub5
News
Vanessa Bryant, co-plaintiff deserve $75 million in damages, attorney pushes
Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, and her co-plaintiff deserve $75 million in damages for the emotional distress they’ve experienced in the months since first responders snapped gruesome photos at the site of the helicopter crash that killed their loved ones, according to an attorney.
The NBA superstar, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in January 2020, after their helicopter slammed into a hillside in Calabasas, Calif. Months later, Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester — a financial adviser who lost his wife, Sarah, and teen daughter, Payton, in the crash — sued Los Angeles County, claiming first responders improperly photographed the charred debris of the chopper as well as body parts left scattered across the scene.
Jurors will likely begin their deliberations in the case on Wednesday.
Over the course of the 10-day trial, both Vanessa and Chester testified about the ongoing anxiety they face knowing that images of the bodies could appear online at any moment. Witnesses also included a deputy who said he showed graphic images from the scene while at a bar and another first responder who shared a slew of photos with someone he doesn’t know.
During closing arguments on Tuesday, which also marked what would have been Kobe’s 44th birthday, attorneys put a monetary value to the pair’s pain and suffering for the first time. Chester’s attorney, Jerome Jackson, asked for up to $2.5 million each for their past 2.5 years of emotional distress, plus between $100,000 and $1 million for each year of their future distress — 40 years for Bryant and 30 for Chester, CNN reported.
“You can’t award too much money for what they went through,” Jackson told jurors. “What they went through is inhuman and inhumane.”
Vanessa’s attorney, Craig Jennings Lavoie, did not ask for a specific amount in damages, according to USA Today.
“Forty-four years ago today, in Philadelphia, Penn., Kobe Bryant was born,” Lavoie told the jury. “Today is his birthday. It’s an honor to stand here representing Mrs. Bryant asking for justice and accountability on his behalf, and her behalf, and on behalf of their daughter Gianna, who would be 16 if she was still here with us.”
()
News
Why Chicago’s stolen ambulance case is only being prosecuted in Grundy County – NBC Chicago
A Chicago man is accused of stealing a city ambulance and leading police on a 70-mile chase through multiple counties. But records obtained by NBC 5 Investigates show that neither the city nor Cook County is pressing charges for theft – leaving only charges in Grundy County.
Newly obtained video shows the very beginning of a police chase after the Chicago Fire Department ambulance was stolen from outside the Chinatown Fire Hall on April 25. minutes after it was robbed on the street.
After a protracted chase, authorities said 45-year-old Chicago attorney Benjamin Herrington was finally arrested near Dwight in Livingston County. He was taken to a hospital in Morris, which is how the case ended up on the office of Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland.
“What he is charged with is possession from this county line to this county line, even though it originated somewhere else and ended somewhere else,” Helland said.
Herrington was charged with criminal possession of a stolen motor vehicle and damage to government property. He pleaded not guilty, was released on bail earlier this month and is expected to stand trial in October.
Through an open records request, NBC 5 Investigates obtained the Chicago police report filed when investigators closed the case on May 6. He reveals that the damage to the ambulance required repairs totaling $7,833.44 – and that “no further charges would be sought in Cook County. “
The reason? “Grundy County’s intention to charge in its jurisdiction and Herrington’s possible mental health issues,” the report said. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said the CPD never referred the case for arraignment.
Video obtained by NBC 5 Investigates sheds new light on the theft of an ambulance just outside a Chicago fire station that sparked an hour-long chase on I-55 earlier this year. Reports by Rob Stafford.
“One of the criticisms I got was, ‘How does a Chicago ambulance that was stolen in Cook County end up at the expense of Grundy County taxpayers? It was a legitimate concern,” Helland said, adding that his response to the questions he faced was, “When an offender puts Grundy County at risk, we’re not going to ask another jurisdiction to successfully pursue the matter.”
“I have always told my prosecutors not to rely on other prosecutors from other counties who are not under our direction to do the right thing,” he added. “We don’t know the strengths and weaknesses of their cases, but if they commit criminal acts in Grundy County, they must be held accountable.”
Helland said multi-jurisdictional cases often present a challenge — but if a situation like this happened upside down, he wouldn’t hesitate.
“If someone stole an ambulance on videotape in Grundy County, I would chase 100% of the time,” he said.
As for mental health issues as the reason Chicago police haven’t filed charges, Helland estimated that 75 to 80 percent of his office’s cases are related in some way to substance abuse or mental health issues. And without a robust and accessible system in place to deal with these issues, the blame often falls on the criminal justice system.
“I have never refused to pursue a case based on mental health issues,” he said, calling the lack of mental health resources in his area “astonishing”.
“Mental health considerations are ultimately taken into account when we have a decision on a case,” Helland continued. “We want to make sure that once there’s a conviction or a guilty plea, there’s a constructive sentence that, if a person commits an offense based on a mental problem, they benefit of appropriate rehabilitation and that she is receiving appropriate treatment.”
“You don’t go to law school and get a medical degree,” he added. “We’re lawyers and it’s up to medical professionals to assess someone for exactly what has presented to the criminal justice system.”
CPD declined to further explain why they closed the case without making their own arrest.
NBC Chicago
How much do parents hate their children’s music? We may have the answer
Gophers have 13 former players on NFL rosters and nine let go
Nurse accused of killing 6 may have blacked out, suffered mental collapse before crash
Bitcoin Price Correction To $22k On Horizon After Bears Lose Control At $20k
NBA champion Damion Lee returns to Calvert Hall to celebrate his Baltimore beginnings
TxDOT Passes New 10-Year Transportation Plan Worth $85 Billion
Vanessa Bryant, co-plaintiff deserve $75 million in damages, attorney pushes
Why Chicago’s stolen ambulance case is only being prosecuted in Grundy County – NBC Chicago
Gorbachev’s 1990 visit to Minnesota was a big deal. Here are some highlights and memories.
Miners To Experience An All-Time High Bitcoin Mining Difficulty, What’s Next?
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs