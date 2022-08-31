inflation hits new record at 9.1% and puts ECB under pressure — RT in French

Digital privacy is a major concern in the post-Roe world, where women’s bodies, or at least their wombs, are increasingly seen as community property in less enlightened states than California.

Women are being warned to delete their period tracking apps, turn off our location tracking like we’re Russian spies crawling through Mar-a-Lago’s closets and, pantingpick up the phone rather than text.

California lawmakers are working on a smart way to help women, though — across the country, not just in our state.

The legal jujitsu in question is Assembly Bill 1242, by former Bay Area corporate lawyer, Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda). He is expected to walk out of the Legislative Assembly this week on little notice, then head to Governor Gavin Newsom’s office.

The bill primarily deals with protecting women who travel here for abortions and those who provide services from having their California activities used in lawsuits in other states.

But the magic of the measure is that it would give California-based communications and tech companies a way to file numerous subpoenas seeking information about criminal abortion cases in California courts — where they would almost be. certainly refused. It doesn’t matter where the alleged crime (which obviously shouldn’t be a crime) took place – if the abortion in question is legal by California standards, that law would apply.

California Attorney. Gen. Rob Bonta, whose office drafted the potential law, calls it an “elegant” defense against the “seemingly endless cruelty” we are witnessing with restrictive and punitive abortion bans.

But it forces tech companies to do their part, and the track record on this may be strong, it may not be. I will make it.

First, a little credit for a simple plan with big implications.

As it stands, when a law enforcement agency wants to dig into your private texts or Twitter direct messages, for example, they ask a local court for a special type of communications-specific subpoena.

Once granted, it can often be served in a variety of ways, even to an email address, regardless of where that company is headquartered or what digital information is actually stored.

But a company might insist that it be served at a headquarters or location responsible for that data, which many tech giants might reasonably claim is in California.

The law would also require that these warrants, to be confirmed here, need an attached statement guaranteeing that the information was not sought in an abortion-related matter. If it’s some other type of investigation, fine, California will probably cooperate.

But since the bill also makes it illegal for California businesses and public entities such as law enforcement and the courts to assist with out-of-state abortion investigations, it would essentially kill the mandate here if that is what it is.

It’s a shield we extend to tech companies, and all they have to do to use it is agree that they’re actually based in California.

Take for example the recent case of a mother and daughter in Nebraska who are currently facing felony charges for an abortion that is considered illegal in that state. Part of the evidence against them is a series of Facebook posts, obtained through a warrant.

After being hammered by media coverage, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, released a statement saying it was unaware the warrant was for an abortion investigation and that it happened just before Roe v. Wade doesn’t get eviscerated anyway.

But he did not say what the company would have done if it was clear it was an abortion. And he returned the information, posts that were clearly about abortion if the company had bothered to look, in two mind-bending days.

The new legislation, if Newsom signs it, would require companies like Meta to take a public stance on reproductive privacy. If California-based tech companies want to cooperate with locking up women for exercising bodily autonomy, they can simply go ahead with executing the warrant in the backward jurisdiction that issued it and deny their Californian roots. .

But if they actually have some kind of backbone or conscience, they could cite this law and have the case heard here, where misogyny has not been codified in reproductive law.

If they don’t, the state attorney general can file a civil suit against the tech company. So California-based companies can either protect our abortion privacy or defend their decision in court.

That provision is what gives the measure teeth, Bonta said, and if there’s any doubt about California’s position to force our businesses to comply, he warns, “We’ll enforce.”

“It’s important for the whole state of California, for our identity, for our values, for what we stand for,” he said.

Bauer-Kahan was equally certain. “California leaders were prepared for this moment,” she told me. She has worked on reproductive rights since being elected in 2018 and plans to do more around reproductive privacy next year.

We, as consumers, mothers, daughters, fathers, and friends, have a right to know what these companies are going to do when needed with our most intimate and sensitive information. Not only does this law provide potentially enormous protection for women, it forces California businesses to be transparent in the decisions they make about our lives.

The Nebraska case is not the first in which digital abortion communications have been used to prosecute, and it certainly won’t be the last.

In 2017, a Mississippi woman faced murder charges in the death of her fetus, with her online search history used as evidence. In 2015, an Indiana woman was sentenced to 20 years for infanticide based on evidence that included text messages about abortion pills.

These kinds of cases are on the rise across the country, making it increasingly likely that the law will unfortunately be relevant. This week, the Federal Trade Commission sued a company that sells location data, Kochava, arguing that its brokerage of such data puts women at risk.

Newsletter The view of Sacramento For exclusive reporting and analysis from bureau chief John Myers, get our California Politics newsletter. Enter email address Sign me up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

We are tracked every minute of every day, and it is becoming increasingly imperative that we understand how this data can be used against us.

But the elephant in the law is whether or not the tech giants will avail themselves of the protections and agree to be California companies. Some companies, including Apple, supported the idea and helped shape it, according to Bauer-Kahan. Others, not so much.

But thank goodness for California, which doesn’t just pay lip service to being a reproductive sanctuary, and doesn’t just worry about what happens within our borders.

I never thought I would live in an America where my daughters would not only have to fight for their basic human rights, but also be afraid of being hunted down and hunted for their choices. I didn’t think we would see an America that seeks to drive women out of the public sphere through forced motherhood, the first step in dismantling a democracy based on equality.

But here we are.

Laws like this are real weapons in a real war for women’s rights and for our democracy, a war that has left too many of us feeling beaten, if not defeated. We need courage and solidarity – the only way rights have ever been won in this country.

And we need hope.

Having the might — and the smarts — of California on our side gives me optimism, albeit of a hot-tempered kind.

Maybe my granddaughters will know what equality looks like.

Maybe one day California can become a union state again, instead of a safe haven state.