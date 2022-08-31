News
Intrcity Smartbus aims to achieve $100 million in revenue over the next 12 months
India welcomes more than 50 million intercity travelers daily, according to a report by Omidyar Network.
Despite a bumpy ride during the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s bus services segment has grown steadily. In 2020, more than 95.5 million people traveled by bus, and that number is expected to reach 120 million by 2026, according to a report by Statista.
Mobility startup IntrCity Smartbus, which claims to have achieved profitability, aims to hit $100 million in the next 12 months. Backed by Nandan Nikelani and Samsung Venture Investment, the startup saw over two lakh in monthly capacity and an 80% increase in revenue.
Kapil Raizada, co-founder of IntrCity Smartbus, in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said they expect 50% growth in the second half.
“Our first objective this year was to break even and we achieved it in the last quarter. This year, we expect fairly strong growth. In the remaining half of this year, we expect another 50% growth. Over the next 12 months, our goal is $100 million with breakeven business and breakeven profitability,” Raizada said.
Timmy Trumpet, attending his first baseball game ever, declares himself ‘Mets fan for life’
You’ve heard him at Citi Field but you’ve never seen him at Citi Field — until Tuesday.
Riding the wave of his song “Narco,” which features the famous, blaring horns, Timmy Trumpet was on hand at Citi Field to discuss the relief pitcher who changed his life.
Baseball fans have spent all season enthralled with closer Edwin Diaz’s entrance from the bullpen. “Narco,” the song that accompanies him on his jog to the mound, has become a viral sensation and brought the Australian trumpet player to the Major Leagues for the first time.
“This is my first baseball game I’ve ever been to,” Timmy Trumpet said. “I can assure you, I’m officially a Mets fan for life.”
The Mets called the musician and asked if he would play the song live on Tuesday, should Diaz enter the game. Manager Buck Showalter said he would not let a potential viral moment impact his managerial decisions, saying he felt no obligation to put Diaz in just so he can hear the trumpets, which he admittedly loves.
For Trumpet, who collaborated on the song with Dutch techno duo Blasterjaxx, the opportunity to just stand on the Citi Field warning track before the game was a head-spinning moment.
“Absolutely insane,” he said. “It’s incredibly humbling and a great honor that a world-class athlete is using my song as inspiration to run on that pitch. He could do this with any song, but I’m very thankful to the Mets’ supporters and anyone that’s adding this track to their playlist and supporting ‘Narco.’ Most importantly, I want to thank Diaz. He’s the one who picked it. I don’t have the words.”
Timmy Trumpet has seen the videos of the crowd going berserk whenever Diaz comes in for a save and the trumpets echo around the stadium.
“They’re wild,” he said of Mets’ fans. “It actually reminds me of one of the festivals we just did. It looks like a big party, and that was the intention of this song when we wrote it in the first place.”
The musician has played several of the biggest stages in electronic music, including the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium that just drew 600,000 people over the course of its three-weekend run. Still, he couldn’t help but marvel at the fact that his trumpet has now brought him to a 42,000-seat baseball stadium in Flushing, Queens.
“I’ve never been in a stadium this big before,” he said. “I’ve got goosebumps constantly. In America, I’ve never had anything of this magnitude, and none of it would be possible without Diaz. I’m just stoked to be here, but more importantly, I want Diaz to have fun out there, enjoy himself, and do what he does best.”
Despite not knowing much about baseball at all — Timmy Trumpet said he played cricket as a kid in Australia and is still learning the intricacies of its American cousin — the 40-year-old musician offered a prediction.
“Tonight is not about me. It’s about this superstar right here. I can’t wait to see Diaz play this at the World Series. I’ll be there for that one.”
WHAT A RELIEF
Showalter has had the luxury of managing two of the best relief pitcher seasons of the last t10 years. In 2016, he was Zack Britton’s manager in Baltimore as the lefty closer saved an American League-high 47 games, posted a 0.54 ERA and finished fourth in Cy Young Voting and 11th in the MVP race. Showalter said that was when he began to understand what it takes to be a truly elite ninth-inning guy.
“I remember the first time I thought I really had a closer, [it was] Zack Britton. He had lost a game in a save situation in New York against the Yankees, a guy hit a walk-off off him. He came back the next day and went three-up, three-down on about ten pitches. I remember going up the runway with [then-Baltimore pitching coach] Roger McDowell I think it was, saying, ‘Hey, we got a closer.’”
As for Diaz, Showalter wouldn’t come right out and say that he thinks his 2022 season is better than Britton’s 2016, but he did say it’s a bit humorous how Diaz’s struggles are being framed.
“I don’t think we ever take for granted what he’s doing,” Showalter said. “It’s hard. It’s kind of funny, I get a question here when he actually has somebody on base, or a runner gets to second or he walks somebody. It’s like, ‘What’s going on?’”
For the record, according to FanGraphs’ version of the statistic, Diaz has already tied Britton’s 2016 Wins Above Replacement total (2.5).
CARRASCO COMING BACK
Showalter informed reporters that Carlos Carrasco threw roughly 55 pitches in a simulated game on Monday. It all went well and should be enough to get him back in action soon.
“He’s going to take a work day,” Showalter said of Carrasco, whose oblique injury has kept him out since Aug. 15. “If everything goes well, he should be back in the rotation by the end of the week.”
The era of Mikhail Gorbachev and the collapse of the Soviet Union
Moscow:
Here is a timeline of some key events during the nearly seven years that Mikhail Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, held power in the Soviet Union.
March 1985 – Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev, at 54 the youngest member of the Politburo, becomes General Secretary of the Communist Party after the death of Konstantin Chernenko. He launched a program of perestroika (restructuring) and glasnost (opening) to bring the country out of political and economic stagnation.
November 1985 – Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan hold their first summit in Geneva; Gorbachev says he is “‘very optimistic’ about detente and future arms reductions.
April 1986 – The explosion of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor spreads a radioactive cloud throughout Europe. Soviet authorities did not admit it until three days later, raising doubts about glasnost.
December 1986 – Dr. Andrei Sakharov, the father of the dissident movement, is released from exile after a phone call from Gorbachev – one of hundreds of political and religious dissidents freed during his reign.
May 1987 – A young German named Mathias Rust breaches Soviet air defenses by flying a Cessna light aircraft from Helsinki through central Moscow, landing in Red Square. Gorbachev launches a purge of senior defense officials.
October 1987 – Prominent Russian reformer Boris Yeltsin clashes with Gorbachev over the pace of perestroika and quits the ruling Politburo.
December 1987 – Gorbachev and Reagan sign the first treaty to cut off nuclear arsenals in Washington. All Soviet and American intermediate range missiles must be dismantled.
October 1988 – Gorbachev consolidates his power by becoming chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet, the national legislative body.
February 1989 – End of the nine-year Soviet military engagement in Afghanistan. Independence movements are gaining momentum in the Baltic republics, Georgia and Ukraine.
March 1989 – The Soviet Union holds the first competitive multi-candidate elections to choose a Congress of People’s Deputies. Many prominent old-guard communists lost to independents, and separatists won the majority of seats in the Baltic republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
November 1989 – People’s revolutions sweep away communist governments in East Germany and the rest of Eastern Europe. The Soviet Union does not attempt to intervene as its satellite regimes fall.
December 1989 – At a summit in Malta, Gorbachev and US President George HW Bush hail the end of the Cold War.
February 1990 – The Communist Party gives up its guaranteed monopoly of power. Parliament agrees to give Gorbachev an executive presidency, with a big increase in powers. Pro-reform protesters hold huge rallies across the Soviet Union.
October 1990 – East Germany and West Germany unite after intense six-party negotiations in which Gorbachev plays a key role. The Soviet parliament approves the plan to abandon communist central planning of the economy in favor of a market economy. Gorbachev receives the Nobel Peace Prize.
November 1990 – Parliament empowers Gorbachev to issue decrees in almost all areas of public activity. The first draft Union Treaty proposed by Gorbachev gives substantial powers to the 15 republics, but four – Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Georgia – refuse to sign.
January 1991 – Troops crush pro-independence protests in the Baltics, killing 14 people in Lithuania and five in Latvia.
March 1991 – The referendum produced an overwhelming majority to preserve the Soviet Union as a “renewed federation of equal sovereign republics”, but six republics boycotted the vote.
April 1991 – The Warsaw Pact of Eastern European nations is dissolved.
June 1991 – Boris Yeltsin elected President of Russia.
August 19, 1991 – Citing Gorbachev’s alleged poor health, his deputy Gennady Yanayev took over the presidency at the head of the radical communist junta. State of emergency declared in certain regions. The Estonian parliament proclaims independence.
21st of August – The coup collapses, destroying the conservative caucus in the center and giving a huge boost to the separatists in the republics. The Latvian parliament proclaims independence.
August 24 – Gorbachev resigns from the leadership of the Communist Party, orders the state to seize its property, excludes it from all state organizations and proposes its dissolution. The Ukrainian parliament proclaims independence. Within weeks, all but Kazakhstan and Russia did the same.
September 6 – The Soviet Supreme Legislature recognizes the independence of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Congress cancels the 1922 Treaty of Union and returns power to an interim authority pending the signing of a treaty for a voluntary Union of sovereign states.
November 16 – Russia takes control of almost all Soviet gold and diamond reserves and oil exports. Later, he announces the takeover of the economic ministries.
December 8 – Russia, Ukraine and Belarus proclaim the Commonwealth of Independent States with no role for a central authority or Gorbachev. At first, he resists the new order and refuses to step down. Slowly, he comes to terms with the inevitable.
December 25, 1991 – Gorbachev resigns from the presidency of the Soviet Union, which is officially dissolved the next day.
Obituary: Gilbert de la O, 77, founder of St. Paul’s West Side Boosters
As an 18-year-old Mexican-American kid growing up scrapping with white youth in St. Paul’s West Side Flats neighborhood, Gilbert de la O thought of himself as battle ready, even for one as sweeping as the Vietnam War. He enlisted after high school, bragging about how many Viet Cong soldiers he would kill.
Then came the fateful day in April 1966 when de la O — then an infantryman and radio operator — found himself pinned down in an ambush, watching friends fall and carnage unfold all around. He saw a 21-year-old Air Force medic named William Pitsenbarger literally drop from an overhead chopper to tend to the wounded, only to be found the next day among the dead.
Asked in recent years to appear in a celebrity-driven Hollywood movie about Pitsenbarger’s sacrifices, de la O declined, calling the memory too emotional in an interview with Pioneer Press columnist Rubén Rosario in 2020. The street tough kid once jailed for shooting a gun at rival teens had returned from Vietnam humbler, grateful to be alive and fundamentally changed.
De la O — a Purple Heart combat veteran, a founding member of the West Side Boosters youth athletic league, a former St. Paul school board member, a member of the Neighborhood House Hall of Fame and life-time achievement award holder from Humboldt High School — died Sunday after a long fight with cancer at his longtime home on St. Paul’s West Side. He was 77.
He is survived by Joyce, his wife of 55 years, and sons Roman and Diego, as well as 14 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“It’s such a loss,” said St. Paul City Council member Rebecca Noecker, recalling how even in his final years de la O would contact her about trash or graffiti on a beloved neighborhood memorial.
“He was an icon. No question,” Noecker said. “It’s hard to imagine the neighborhood, or the city, without him.”
De la O was such a fixture of the Mexican-American community on St. Paul’s West Side that in 2007, the popular El Rio Vista ballfields on Robie Street were renamed in his honor when he retired from a leadership role with the Neighborhood House community organization.
For more than 30 years, he had worked closely with youth at Neighborhood House.
De la O was born in 1945 in New Ulm, Minn., a kind of base camp for migrant workers who spent their winters in Texas. Interviewed in 2010 by the Minnesota Historical Society, he recalled growing up in the West Side Flats alongside many working class Jews, learning about their culture firsthand.
For both Mexican-Americans and Jews, the city was not always hospitable. Residents of the West Side Flats were displaced by a devastating flood in 1952, only to see their remaining frame houses leveled in the 1960s to make room for a levee and industrial park.
A few years after his return from Vietnam, de la O enrolled in the University of Minnesota, where he became active in efforts to establish a Chicano studies program. In media interviews years later, he credited his time at the U of M with helping him redirect his childhood anger into political protest.
In the 1960s, he joined a chapter of the Brown Berets, a pro-Chicano movement that took its cues from the Black Panthers while fighting for education, job access and housing equality.
“When he came back from war, and he saw there were no opportunities for our kids of color, he took the opportunity to change those poisons into medicine,” said Maria Isa, a performance artist and political advocate on the West Side. “He didn’t want us to live through that. He was our coach. He was our chief.”
When Isa, a candidate for state representative in House District 65B on the West Side, decided to run for office, “he was the first person to say, ‘Go win, go get it,’” she recalled.
In the 1970s, De la O co-founded the volunteer-led West Side Boosters youth athletic league, which would spawn more than one professional athlete. Former Neighborhood House executive director Armando Camacho, who called de la O’s son Diego one of his closest childhood friends, recalled being coached in football by de la O in the mid-1980s.
“He’s been a father figure to many on the West Side, including myself,” Camacho said. “A lot of kids who didn’t have father figures, Gilbert played that role. He kept literally thousands of kids off the streets. … My proudest achievement at Neighborhood House was the renovation of the ballfields, which are in his name.”
In May 1997, de la O announced his candidacy for St. Paul School Board, achieving the influential endorsement of the St. Paul Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party two days later. He campaigned in part on public anger over the firing of Larry Lucio, the state’s first Mexican-American public high school principal.
The next year, apparently with de la O’s blessing, Lucio was chosen as grand marshal of the West Side’s longstanding Cinco de Mayo parade.
A memorial for de la O will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Matthew, 510 Hall Ave. in St. Paul, followed by a burial Mass at 11 a.m. Internment with military honors will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements are being prepared by the Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel in West St. Paul.
“In lieu of flowers,” reads his prepared obituary, “Gilbert requested that in his honor you would spend time with your family and friends enjoying a meal around the table.”
Biden says again to ‘vote out’ candidates who oppose assault weapons ban – even though five Democrats have done so
Three Democratic representatives who voted against the assault weapons ban and are seeking re-election this fall are staying silent after President Biden told Americans for the second time on Tuesday to ‘vote out’ any candidate who stands opposed to a ban.
Biden traveled to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to talk about his Safer America plan, where he also made a political appeal to voters to support Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.
During his speech at Wilkes University, Biden said Americans shouldn’t vote for candidates who oppose an “assault weapons” ban, when five Democratic representatives did.
“It’s time to hold all the elected officials up to the fire and ask them: are you for banning assault weapons?” Biden said during his speech, “Ask them. If the answer is no, vote against them.”
HOUSE ‘ASSAULT WEAPONS’ BAN APPROVED BY 18 VULNERABLE DEMOCRATS
Of the five Democrats who voted against the “assault weapons” ban earlier this summer, three are up for reelection: Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas; Rep. Vincente Gonzalez, D-Texas; and Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine. Fox News Digital contacted Democrats seeking re-election in November, but received no response.
BIDEN SAYS SECOND AMENDMENT ‘NOT ABSOLUTE’ IN CALL TO RESTORE ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN
Biden went on to say that he is “committed to banning assault weapons in this country. I’ve done it once before, and I’ve done it again.”
Biden first made the comments while speaking at a rally in Maryland on Thursday, saying “This November you have to ask every candidate, are you for the assault weapons ban or not? And if you’re not, we’re not going to vote for you. Period,” Biden said during his speech.
During his speech, Biden also compared the philosophy of pro-Trump Republicans, MAGA, to “semi-fascism.”
The ban on “assault weapons” passed in representatives room in July by a vote of 217 to 213, following pressure from Democrats for a ban on semi-automatic weapons after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The bill has been sent to the Senate, but has not yet received a vote.
Free backpacks, back-to-school haircuts as Black officers’ association works to build trust in St. Paul
As kids came to a St. Paul rec center to pick up backpacks and school supplies, officers Lorenzo Lamb saw himself in them — and he and other members of the National Black Police Association’s Minnesota chapter hope the next generation can see themselves in their shoes in the future.
Lamb was back to his roots on Tuesday. He grew up on the East Side, where the association was sponsoring the Barbers & Backpacks event outside the Conway Recreation Center.
From the time Lamb was a kid, he dreamed of becoming a St. Paul police officer. That happened in October, when he joined the city’s police department.
While Lamb was attending Century College, the non-profit National Black Police Association awarded him a $1,000 scholarship. The new officer said he’s saving money, so he can pay it forward with a scholarship for another student through NBPA.
As much as officers, deputies, firefighters, barbers and others volunteering Tuesday aimed to help students get ready for the new school year with the practicalities of school supplies and fresh haircuts, they also wanted community members to see and talk to them in a situation that wasn’t an emergency.
And amid a difficult atmosphere of recruiting police officers, president of NBPA’s Minnesota chapter Brad Chin said it’s more important than ever for young people to see officers who look like them and who are giving back, while encouraging them to pursue a career in public safety.
Chin, a St. Paul officer, said there aren’t exact numbers about how many Black officers there are in Minnesota, but he said they’re underrepresented in law enforcement. He estimated only 250 of the state’s 10,600 licensed peace officers are Black.
Among St. Paul’s approximately 550 officers, 7 percent are Black and 5 percent identify as two or more races, according to the department.
Rae Marin, a Maplewood officer and the association’s vice president, said she started college for law enforcement shortly after Philando Castile was fatally shot by a St. Anthony police officer and she was finishing school when a Minneapolis officer killed George Floyd.
“We had this major freeze that set us back and now we’re rebuilding,” she said.
HUNDREDS OF BACKPACKS GIVEN OUT
The National Black Police Association’s Minnesota chapter gave away more than 550 backpacks on Tuesday, and will be heading to a Minneapolis elementary school Wednesday to hand out more.
“These are my favorite things to do,” Marin said. “It’s really an opportunity for us to create those conversations that, when responding to a call, we might not have time for.”
St. Paul police Sgt. Antwan Denson made his way around the crowd outside the rec center, offering a microphone to kids to ask questions of officers who were gathered.
Ahlaan Isaak, 10, asked, “What’s it like to drive a police car?” She smiled as she recalled Denson’s answer — “The seat’s are hard, so it’s not luxury.”
Ahlaan went to see a squad that Maplewood officer Isabel Sanchez had parked nearby, and other kids flocked to the squad.
Sanchez said another child asked her why she’d wanted to become a police officer.
“I told her when I was little, a lot of police officers would go to my home because my home wasn’t the safest,” said Sanchez, a member of the National Latino Peace Officers Association’s Minnesota chapter. “… Sometimes they were rude to us and so I wanted to become a police officer because I wanted people to feel safe coming up to me because I spoke their language or I looked like them.”
Denson also handed the mic to law enforcement, asking how the event made them feel.
“It makes me feel hopeful,” one answered.
“Hopeful — that we can all be seen in a better light than what’s being presented,” Denson added.
‘VERY HUMBLE ABOUT IT’
Officers and firefighters bought supplies out of their own pockets and some were volunteering while off-duty, said Dawn Selle, Sannah Foundation vice president of external affairs and community partnerships.
“They’re being very humble about it,” she said, adding that she hopes people will donate to the National Black Police Association’s Minnesota chapter to help them with future outreach. The non-profit accepts donations at nbpamn.org/donate.
The Sannah Foundation connected NBPA with United Way and other organizations that provided backpacks and supplies.
Chin said they can’t put on such events without financial support and the places they received it from included various public safety agencies, Target and Hiway Credit Union.
Four barbers donated their time to give free haircuts outside the Conway Rec Center — Terrell Smith, owner of Gentlemen Cuts; Leonard Young, owner of Next Level Barbershop; Jamal Britt, barber at Next Level; and Ronnie Kemp, barber at Final Cuts Sports Barbershop in Roseville.
UK shop price inflation jumped in August: +5.1% (previously +4.4%)
British Retail Consortium data
- retail price +5.1% y/y (before +4.4%)
- Food prices +9.3% (before +7.0%)
“We can expect this level of food inflation to be with us for at least another six months, but hopefully some of the input cost pressures in the supply chain will eventually ease,” he said. said Mike Watkins, retail and business insights manager, NielsenIQ, which co-produces the data. “However, with further declines in disposable income this fall as energy costs rise again, retail spending will be under pressure in the all-important last quarter of the year.”
—
News via Reuters.
