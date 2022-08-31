News
JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2022 – Check By Name & Roll No Wise For (Kashmir Division).
JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2022 – Check By Name & Roll No Wise For (Kashmir Division).
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is likely to declare the JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 Kashmir Bi-annual soon . The JKBOSE 10th Class Kashmir Division bi-annual results shall be released online at the official website of JKBOSE.
Once the result declared students will be able to check their JKBOSE Result of kashmir Division by entering their respective roll numbers and registration numbers in the field provided on the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.nic.in.
JKBOSE Class 10th Result: How to Download Gazette of JKBOSE 10th Class
JKBOSE 10th Class Result Gazette Biannual (Private) can be downloaded below after the announcement of the results.
In order to download the Gazette for JKBOSE class 10th 2022 , you can download it in pdf format. For that you need to have a pdf reader software so that you can have a look at JKBOSE Class 10th Results. Download the JKBOSE 10th Class Result Gazette Below.
JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2022: Result Direct Link
Check JKBOSE class 10th result 2022 via SMS
Open SMS application on phone.
Type a message in this format: JKBOSE10 (ROLLNO).
Now, send it to 5676750.
JKBOSE result 10th class 2022 will be sent as an SMS on the same number.
JKBOSE Class 10th result 2022 Pass Marking
A candidate must get at least 33% aggregate marks in five compulsory subjects, excluding supplementary or optional subjects. In practical subjects, a candidate must get 33 percent in both theoretical and practical exams.
Grading System of JKBOSE 10th Class Result 2022
Marks Range Grade Result Remarks
75% to 100% A Excellent
60% to 74% B Very Good
45% to 59% C Good
33 to 44% D Average
Steps to download scorecard of class 10th 2022 By Roll No And Name Wise
Step 1: Visit the official JKBOSE website – www.jkbose.ac.in
Step 2: On homepage, click on Kashmir Division link.
Step 3: Now click on the JKBOSE Class 10th Annual Result Link (will be activated once the result is declared). You will be redirected to a new page.
Step 4: On this page, enter your roll number, name, mobile no. and email ID and then click on the submit button.
Step 5: Your JKBOSE 10th class result will appear on your screen.
Step 6: Check and download your JKBOSE 10th Result and check the details.
Step 7: Take a printout of the 10th Provisional Marksheet for future use.
JKBOSE Class 10th Result: Details mentioned in JKBOSE class 10th scorecard 2022
The following details will be communicated through jkbose.ac.in 10th Result 2022:
Student’s name
Roll number
Registration number
Mother’s name
Father’s name
Date of birth
Subjects
Subject-wise grade point
Grade point
Cumulative average grade point
Grade
Total marks
Qualifying status
The post JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2022 – Check By Name & Roll No Wise For (Kashmir Division). appeared first on JK Breaking News.
With Tony La Russa out at doctors’ direction, the Chicago White Sox lose their 5th straight: ‘You just hope he’s going to be all right’
The Chicago White Sox announced about 50 minutes before the first pitch against the Kansas City Royals that manager Tony La Russa would miss Tuesday’s game at the direction of his doctors.
Miguel Cairo knew about an hour before the game started that La Russa would not be on the bench and that he would be stepping into the manager’s role.
“Believe me, he would love to be there,” the Sox bench coach said. “He wants to be there. But I know he needs to rest and they’re going to find out (Wednesday) what is going on and hopefully we know by (Wednesday) everything.”
La Russa, 77, is scheduled to undergo further medical testing Wednesday in Chicago. The Sox anticipate an update on his status before Wednesday’s game against the Royals.
“We didn’t have much of a heads up,” right fielder Gavin Sheets said. “I don’t know all the details still. Obviously praying for him, praying for a full recovery.
“At the same time, we go out and do our job and prepare to play a game, and we know with Miggy we are well-prepared and just go out and do our job.”
Sheets homered twice and had five RBIs, but it wasn’t enough as the Sox lost 9-7. The Royals hit four home runs, including two by Nick Pratto. The Sox lost their fifth straight and 10th in 12 games.
La Russa met with reporters around 4 p.m. for his daily pregame session and discussed urgency, injuries, former pitcher Dave Stewart — who was visiting — and the calendar.
“Everybody knows we’ve got to win games, starting with this one today, period,” La Russa said. “Think about just win today.
“The guys know that time is running out. Still, concentrate on today. Just try to win today.”
Less than three hours later, the Sox made the announcement and shared the news with fans in attendance with a message on the video board.
“I didn’t know much about it until I saw it on the scoreboard when I went out there,” Sox starter Lucas Giolito said. “You just hope he’s going to be all right. I don’t know any details.”
Giolito and Sheets said the late change did not affect their preparation.
“My job is a lot different than a manager’s job, so I just focus on what I need to do,” Giolito said.
Said Sheets: “We are going out there ready to play a game. It doesn’t change our preparation or anything. We wanted to get a win for Miggy.”
Cairo went 1-1 as the Sox acting manager in 2021, serving in the position for a 9-8 victory on Aug. 12 against the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, and a 2-1 loss on Sept. 18 at Texas.
La Russa missed the first game to attend his brother-in-law’s funeral and the second because he was suspended after reliever Mike Wright intentionally threw at Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani.
Cairo was ready for Tuesday’s task despite the short notice.
“I knew the pitchers that we had and I knew the matchups,” he said. “I always prepare myself before the game starts.”
Giolito allowed the two solo homers to Pratto — in the second and fourth — and a two-run homer to Salvador Perez in the third as the Sox fell behind 5-0.
They cut the deficit to one with a four-run fifth that included a three-run homer by Sheets.
Michael A. Taylor’s bloop single that fell in front of a diving Sheets with two outs in the sixth brought in two to put the Royals ahead 7-4. Taylor hit a solo home run in the eighth, and the Royals held on while the Sox fell six games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central.
Their thoughts afterward were on their manager.
La Russa, inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014, is in his second season of his second stint with the Sox. He first managed the team from 1979 to 1986.
“We’re going to find out (Wednesday) what is going on, and hopefully he’s going to be fine and he’s back (Wednesday) to do his duties,” Cairo said. “We are going to keep him in our thoughts and hopefully everything is fine.”
()
Baidu says its robotaxis have cornered 10% of the ride-sharing market
Chinese tech giant Baidu’s robotaxis have cornered about 10% of the ride-sharing market in a Beijing suburb, the company said on Tuesday.
CGV | Visual Group China | Getty Images
BEIJING — In less than two years, Chinese tech giant Baidu’s robotaxis have cornered about 10% of the ride-sharing market in a Beijing city suburb, the company said in an earnings call Tuesday.
Baidu shares traded in the United States fell 6.5% overnight to $137.69 each. Shares are down more than 7% for the year so far.
The Chinese company said it has more than 100 robotaxis operating in the suburbs, with each vehicle making more than 20 trips a day on average. Local rules require human personnel to be seated in the vehicle with passengers.
In Beijing, Baidu cannot yet operate its robotaxi business on downtown public roads. According to company information, the only part of Beijing where Baidu can charge for rides on public roads is in a suburb called Yizhuang.
The area is about a 30-minute drive south of the center of the Chinese capital. The area is home to many corporations, including the headquarters of e-commerce giant JD.com.
Baidu started offering free robotaxi rides in Yizhuang in October 2020 and received permission to collect fares in November 2021.
However, CNBC checks of the Baidu robotaxi app showed rides remained heavily subsidized even on Wednesday.
A half-hour ride from JD.com headquarters to a residential area in Yizhuang had a fare of 5.36 yuan (79 cents) – and a discount of 48.24 yuan.
A check of startup Pony.ai’s robotaxi app showed that the fare for the same route was fully subsidized. Pony.ai received approval to charge its robotaxis fares to Yizhuang around the same time as Baidu.
Baidu’s robotaxi business, branded Apollo Go, operates in more than ten cities in China. Apollo Go can charge fares in seven of those cities, the company said.
In Tuesday’s earnings release, Baidu said it conducted 287,000 public robotaxi rides in the second quarter, up 46% from the first quarter.
Of that second-quarter total, robotaxi trips in Yizhuang accounted for more than 60%, according to CNBC’s calculations.
cnbc
GOP ‘Crackpot Caucus’ are ‘negative, bile-filled performance artists’
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” on Tuesday that the Republican Party’s “crackpot caucus” was a group of “negative, bile-filled performance artists.”
O’Donnell said, “There are people who are running to be the House Rep saying they want to take the funding out of the FBI. Some say they want to abolish it, just get rid of it, not replace it with anything, not another version, nothing. What does it mean for the future of the House of Representatives if you have party members who believe there should be no federal enforcement of federal laws? »
Schiff said, “To have more members of Congress who share this lack of commitment to our Constitution, to our institutions is a terrifying prospect.”
He continued: “I think it’s true. I think Lindsey Graham, you see fleeting signs of awareness that pop up from time to time and quickly fade away. Others, and I would put Marjorie Taylor Greene in this category, are just negative, bile-filled performance artists. Luckily, at the moment, there are a small number in Congress, but there are more and where she’s from, running in the Republican primaries in very red districts that look set to join Congress.
He added, “You see some kind of crackpot caucus developing within the GOP conference, what a terrible turn of events this is for the country.”
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Breitbart News
30 Acts by 30: Bay Area Man Gives Back to Community to Celebrate Milestone Anniversary
SOUTHERN SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) — When some people turn 30, they decide to do things they’ve never done before.
And as one Bay Area man nears the three-decade mark, he’s decided to make it big.
One piece at a time, South San Francisco’s Bryan Tsiliacos is trying to make his community a better place.
To recognize the essential work of teachers, he is donating 150 supply kits for colleges in Oakland.
VIDEO: Meet Mississippi Joe, a 72-year-old Peninsula man who uses his backyard to cultivate a tight-knit community
“So I chose Oakland in particular because over the past school year they went through a lot of unique challenges,” Tsiliacos said. “So I just wanted to give back and do something special for teachers and hopefully make them smile.”
But this good deed will not be the last.
Turning 30 is a big milestone, but it can also be scary.
Instead of a crisis, when Tsiliacos turned 29, he decided to channel his anxieties into something good.
“I took out a sheet of paper and started writing down all the things I was grateful for,” Tsiliacos said. “And in that moment, I realized that every wonderful thing that happened to me was due to the support and generosity of others.”
RELATED: Random act of kindness sparks 2-day ‘pay it forward’ chain at Dairy Queen
And so, the 30 acts by 30 challenge was born.
Tsiliacos has made it his mission to perform 30 acts of kindness before he turns 30 next year.
After baking more than 400 desserts for San Jose firefighters for his first act, Tsiliacos asked Oakland principals for a specific wish list to best help their teachers.
“Because then I can prioritize the most important and essential items to put in the kits,” Tsiliacos said. “And what you see here is exactly what it is.”
Paper, markers, disinfectant wipes, approximately $12,000 in supplies donated by 18 corporate sponsors from across the country.
VIDEO: Orion Jean, 11, recognized as Child of the Year for his commitment to kindness
Tsiliacos has documented his acts of kindness on his Instagram and TikTok pages and now he hopes others will see them and be inspired to give back too.
“Kindness is interesting because it has this characteristic of being very addictive, once you do one act of kindness, you want to do another,” Tsiliacos said. “So I encourage others to keep doing acts of kindness because one act can lead to hundreds and it really does.”
Getting old is obvious, but giving back never gets old.
Tsiliacos said his next act will be in San Francisco and he will share details on his Instagram and TikTok pages.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
ABC7
Aaron Judge’s 51st home run of the season one of three Yankee blasts in win over Angels
ANAHEIM — This is what the Yankees are built for. They aren’t constructed to rely on bunting and going station to station. The Bombers were built to hit blasts and Tuesday night, Athony Rizzo, Andrew Benintendi and Aaron Judge each went deep to beat up on the Angels, 7-4, at Angels Stadium.
The Yankees (79-51) snapped a three-game losing streak and gave themselves a chance to salvage their final trip to the West Coast this season after splitting a four-game series with the lowly A’s. The Yankees are 10-17 in the month of August and 15-23 since the All-Star break. They held onto their seven-game lead over the Rays in the American League East. The Angels (56-72) lost for the first time in five games.
Judge homered for the second time in as many nights, giving him a major-league leading 51 home runs. That is 10 shy of the Yankees’ franchise and American League record set by Roger Maris in 1961. Judge has 32 games left to play in the regular season.
Judge’s number is also 21 shy of the MLB record set by Barry Bonds, which many baseball fans consider tainted because of his connection to PED scandals.
Judge has hit home runs in both games here against the Angels, becoming just the 10th man in baseball history to reach the 50-home run mark twice in his career on Monday night with his eighth-inning shot. Judge hit 52 in his rookie season of 2017. There are only 47 50-home run seasons in major league history. It was the 10th 50-home run season for the Yankees with Babe Ruth’s four, Mickey Mantle’s two, Maris’ historic season of 1961 and Alex Rodriguez doing it once along with Judge doing it twice.
But Judge was not the only one adding lines to the resume Tuesday night.
Rizzo hit his second in as many nights for his 30th of the season. It’s the fifth time in his career that Rizzo has reached the 30-home run mark.
Benintendi actually got the Yankees started Tuesday night. The lefty hit his fifth of the season in the first inning. All three Yankees homers came off Angels’ right-handed starter Mike Mayers.
The Yankees lead the majors with 205 home runs and they are 45-12 this season when they hit one or more homers. They are 11-23 when they go without a homer. In the last 30 games, however, the Yankees had suffered a power outage with 28 homers, 14th in the big leagues. Their slugging percentage was just .353 (27th) and their OPS was just .651 (26th) over that stretch.
The long ball can cover up a lot of the issues that have been plaguing the Yankees lately. Tuesday night, it was enough to help the Bombers get past the early exit of starter Jameson Taillon. The right-hander was hit on the right arm by a line drive off the bat of Magneuris Sierra. The ball turned into and out before Taillon walked off the mound and immediately down the tunnel to the clubhouse after just two innings of work.
The Yankees said Taillon had a “right forearm contusion” — with X-rays coming back negative — which is encouraging, but that left the Bombers’ bullpen with seven innings to cover.
Greg Weissert, who had a disastrous debut on Thursday night, continued to show why the Yankees were excited about him. In his third major league game, the right-hander out of Fordham University pitched two perfect innings, striking out two. That included getting outs against reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani and former AL MVP Mike Trout.
Lucas Luetge gave up his first home run to a lefty this season in the fifth when former Yankee Mike Ford homered for the second night in a row. Ron Marinaccio gave the Yankees 1.1 scoreless innings and Jonathan Loaisiga struck out the side in the eighth and got Trout in the ninth. Wandy Peralta closed it out after giving up a double to Ohtani and a two-out RBI-single to Taylor Ward.
It wasn’t all blasts on Tuesday. The Yankees also took advantage of a big Angels’ mistake. In the third inning, DJ LeMahieu walked and Judge had a one-out single. Rizzo walked to load the bases and Josh Donaldson grounded into what looked like and inning-ending play at third. Instead, Luis Rengifo’s throw to first bounced and got past Ford to allow LeMahieu and Judge to score.
()
Suspended Jharkhand BJP leader who tortured housekeeper arrested
Ranch:
Seema Patra, the suspended Jharkhand BJP leader, has been arrested by Ranchi police for allegedly torturing her housekeeper, officials said today.
The BJP had suspended Seema Patra on Tuesday after a video of his domestic helper accusing him of torture went viral.
Ms. Patra was a member of the national working committee of the BJP women’s wing and her husband, Maheshwar Patra, is a retired IAS officer.
In the video, the housekeeper, Sunita, was seen on a hospital bed with wound marks on her body and face. The 29-year-old accused the suspended BJP leader of holding her captive and brutally torturing her.
Sunita claimed to have been beaten by Ms. Patra with bars and an iron pan. She was also forced to lick urine off the floor.
“She also broke my teeth with an iron bar,” Sunita alleged.
Acting on a tip, Ranchi police rescued the woman from the home in Patras last week and took her to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment, officials said.
Ms Patra’s arrest comes after Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais met Chief Police Officer Neeraj Sinha yesterday and expressed ‘serious concern’ over delay in action against BJP leader suspended.
“Governor Shri Ramesh Bais got news of harassment of Sunita domestic helper in a very inhuman manner by Seema Patra, a resident of Road No. 1 in Ashok Nagar, Ranchi and wife of a retired officer of the IAS.” “Expressing his displeasure, the Governor asked the State Superintendent of Police why no action has been taken by the police against the culprits thus far. The Governor also expressed his deep concern over the laxity of police,” a statement from the governor’s office said.
ndtv
