latest news Column: A new tool to protect women’s digital privacy

Digital privacy is a major concern in the post-Roe world, where women’s bodies, or at least their wombs, are increasingly seen as community property in less enlightened states than California.
Women are being warned to delete their period tracking apps, turn off our location tracking like we’re Russian spies crawling through Mar-a-Lago’s closets and, pantingpick up the phone rather than text.
California lawmakers are working on a smart way to help women, though — across the country, not just in our state.
The legal jujitsu in question is Assembly Bill 1242, by former Bay Area corporate lawyer, Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda). He is expected to walk out of the Legislative Assembly this week on little notice, then head to Governor Gavin Newsom’s office.
The bill primarily deals with protecting women who travel here for abortions and those who provide services from having their California activities used in lawsuits in other states.
But the magic of the measure is that it would give California-based communications and tech companies a way to file numerous subpoenas seeking information about criminal abortion cases in California courts — where they would almost be. certainly refused. It doesn’t matter where the alleged crime (which obviously shouldn’t be a crime) took place – if the abortion in question is legal by California standards, that law would apply.
California Attorney. Gen. Rob Bonta, whose office drafted the potential law, calls it an “elegant” defense against the “seemingly endless cruelty” we are witnessing with restrictive and punitive abortion bans.
But it forces tech companies to do their part, and the track record on this may be strong, it may not be. I will make it.
First, a little credit for a simple plan with big implications.
As it stands, when a law enforcement agency wants to dig into your private texts or Twitter direct messages, for example, they ask a local court for a special type of communications-specific subpoena.
Once granted, it can often be served in a variety of ways, even to an email address, regardless of where that company is headquartered or what digital information is actually stored.
But a company might insist that it be served at a headquarters or location responsible for that data, which many tech giants might reasonably claim is in California.
The law would also require that these warrants, to be confirmed here, need an attached statement guaranteeing that the information was not sought in an abortion-related matter. If it’s some other type of investigation, fine, California will probably cooperate.
But since the bill also makes it illegal for California businesses and public entities such as law enforcement and the courts to assist with out-of-state abortion investigations, it would essentially kill the mandate here if that is what it is.
It’s a shield we extend to tech companies, and all they have to do to use it is agree that they’re actually based in California.
Take for example the recent case of a mother and daughter in Nebraska who are currently facing felony charges for an abortion that is considered illegal in that state. Part of the evidence against them is a series of Facebook posts, obtained through a warrant.
After being hammered by media coverage, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, released a statement saying it was unaware the warrant was for an abortion investigation and that it happened just before Roe v. Wade doesn’t get eviscerated anyway.
But he did not say what the company would have done if it was clear it was an abortion. And he returned the information, posts that were clearly about abortion if the company had bothered to look, in two mind-bending days.
The new legislation, if Newsom signs it, would require companies like Meta to take a public stance on reproductive privacy. If California-based tech companies want to cooperate with locking up women for exercising bodily autonomy, they can simply go ahead with executing the warrant in the backward jurisdiction that issued it and deny their Californian roots. .
But if they actually have some kind of backbone or conscience, they could cite this law and have the case heard here, where misogyny has not been codified in reproductive law.
If they don’t, the state attorney general can file a civil suit against the tech company. So California-based companies can either protect our abortion privacy or defend their decision in court.
That provision is what gives the measure teeth, Bonta said, and if there’s any doubt about California’s position to force our businesses to comply, he warns, “We’ll enforce.”
“It’s important for the whole state of California, for our identity, for our values, for what we stand for,” he said.
Bauer-Kahan was equally certain. “California leaders were prepared for this moment,” she told me. She has worked on reproductive rights since being elected in 2018 and plans to do more around reproductive privacy next year.
We, as consumers, mothers, daughters, fathers, and friends, have a right to know what these companies are going to do when needed with our most intimate and sensitive information. Not only does this law provide potentially enormous protection for women, it forces California businesses to be transparent in the decisions they make about our lives.
The Nebraska case is not the first in which digital abortion communications have been used to prosecute, and it certainly won’t be the last.
In 2017, a Mississippi woman faced murder charges in the death of her fetus, with her online search history used as evidence. In 2015, an Indiana woman was sentenced to 20 years for infanticide based on evidence that included text messages about abortion pills.
These kinds of cases are on the rise across the country, making it increasingly likely that the law will unfortunately be relevant. This week, the Federal Trade Commission sued a company that sells location data, Kochava, arguing that its brokerage of such data puts women at risk.
We are tracked every minute of every day, and it is becoming increasingly imperative that we understand how this data can be used against us.
But the elephant in the law is whether or not the tech giants will avail themselves of the protections and agree to be California companies. Some companies, including Apple, supported the idea and helped shape it, according to Bauer-Kahan. Others, not so much.
But thank goodness for California, which doesn’t just pay lip service to being a reproductive sanctuary, and doesn’t just worry about what happens within our borders.
I never thought I would live in an America where my daughters would not only have to fight for their basic human rights, but also be afraid of being hunted down and hunted for their choices. I didn’t think we would see an America that seeks to drive women out of the public sphere through forced motherhood, the first step in dismantling a democracy based on equality.
But here we are.
Laws like this are real weapons in a real war for women’s rights and for our democracy, a war that has left too many of us feeling beaten, if not defeated. We need courage and solidarity – the only way rights have ever been won in this country.
And we need hope.
Having the might — and the smarts — of California on our side gives me optimism, albeit of a hot-tempered kind.
Maybe my granddaughters will know what equality looks like.
Maybe one day California can become a union state again, instead of a safe haven state.
CONCORD – A commuter train hit a person in Concord on Wednesday morning, said the police.
It happened at the Commonwealth Avenue intersection. Concord Police have urged drivers to avoid the area.
There was no immediate word on injuries, but police said a medical helicopter would land at Rideout Field. Police first tweeted that a vehicle had been hit by the train before clarifying that it was a person.
The commuter train tweeted that the train would terminate at West Concord due to police activity.
Charlie Ward is the answer to some flattering trivia questions, most notably as the only Heisman trophy winner to play in the NBA.
So, Ward’s not exactly heartbroken about losing his association with another streak — the one of dubious distinction in Knicks history.
“Sounds good to me,” Ward told the Daily News, adding that he hears about the Charlie Ward Curse “all the time.”
Until RJ Barrett agreed to an extension this week, Ward was the last Knicks’ first rounder to sign a second contract off his rookie deal, when he inked a 28-million contract in 1999. The 23-year drought encapsulated, perhaps better than any other statistic, the impatience and instability that saddled James Dolan’s era, particularly when Isiah Thomas was making decisions.
As the years and errant draft picks accumulated, Ward’s name was connected to the streak with more frequency to underscore the extreme length of time. It developed into a curse because reasonable explanations lost their reason.
“I’m just happy that (Barrett’s) done well and they’ve given him an opportunity to be there a few more years,” Ward said. “That’s been very difficult over these last few years of just having a revolving door of players coming through. Time and time again. And I’m just happy that we’ll have one for a few more years.”
The Knicks drafted 24 players in the first round since Ward signed his extension in 1999, with a list that reads like nights of regret and inebriated texting. None stuck around for his second contract.
Remember Frederic Weis, the 19th overall pick in 1999? He was dunked on by Vince Carter in the Olympics and never recovered.
How about Mike Sweetney in 2003? No comment.
Recent lottery picks Frank Ntilikina and Kevin Knox? Gone and gone.
Even when the Knicks made a good choice – whether it was David Lee in 2005, Danilo Gallinari in 2008, Iman Shumpert in 2011 and Kristaps Porzingis in 2015 – the players were typically traded after an executive was fired and a new regime stepped in.
But Barrett’s path, at least thus far, is a straight line. He was the highest Knicks draft pick (third overall) since Patrick Ewing. He improved noticeably over three seasons. He’s now the first to re-sign off his rookie contract since the 90s, with a four-year, $107 million deal (it can reach $120 million with bonuses) that represents the most lucrative in Knicks history.
It’s a symbol of the stability that has long evaded the Knicks, but Ward warned that patience is still required and expectations shouldn’t change because of the elevated salary.
“You just have to make sure you continue to pour into him and allow him to be who he is, and not try to create him into being something that people think he should be,” Ward said. “What I mean by that is he may be a piece to a puzzle. He may not be the big-time scorer that everyone thinks he should be because of a contract. So if he could just be a person who is a go-to guy, who is reliable and dependable offensively, and not try to be the main scorer every night like people want him to be.”
There’s a catch, of course. There’s always a catch. Barrett wasn’t a lock to re-sign because of the trade talks for Donovan Mitchell. The circumstances delayed the extension to less than a month before training camp opens, with ESPN reporting that the Knicks set a deadline of Monday to either negotiate a trade involving Barrett or offer him the new contract.
The negotiations for Mitchell are ongoing but Barrett’s extension makes it difficult, though not impossible, to include him in such deal because of new contract details. Even without Barrett, who would’ve mitigated the number of picks and prospects included by New York, team president Leon Rose still owns the most compelling package for the rebuilding Jazz.
Rose’s glut of first-round picks, accumulated over two cautious front office regimes, can be dangled with young prospects Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes. According to a source, Jazz executive Danny Ainge desires at least six first rounders from the Knicks with an emphasis on the unprotected ones.
Ward is against adding Mitchell, believing it’s a bad fit next to ball-dominant players like Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. It’s also one of those flashy and big-gamble deals that could start an RJ Barrett Curse if it backfires.
“I’m not a big fan. (Mitchell’s) another guy that needs the basketball,” Ward said. “And so, if you have multiple guys like that on your team, in order to be successful, it makes it difficult. Yes, you need scoring. But you also need guys who don’t need the ball. So if you bring Donovan Mitchell to the team than you’re going to probably stunt one of the younger guy’s growth. Like an RJ Barrett. And having Jalen Brunson, the way he plays, and add a Mitchell, and from what I’ve seen the way he plays, that’s a lot of dribbling. That’s a lot of one-on-one play. And yes, those things may come in handy at some point. But then you got to factor in how the other guys fit into that mix.”
Travel to New England
Massachusetts has the best waterfront hotel in America, according to readers of USA Today
According to The Points Guy, a popular destination in Massachusetts during the summer is one of the best places in the world for a fall dose of sand and sun.
The travel website published a list of the world’s 7 best beach destinations for fall travel and included Cape Cod.
Fall beach vacation means “less crowded biking and hiking trails, easier-to-find restaurant reservations, and more parking just steps from the sand,” wrote The Points Guy.
Here’s what the website wrote, in part, about Cape Cod during the fall season:
“Daylight shadows get long and beautiful, the air gets cooler, and you can walk along the sands with more seabirds than people.
The water at the end of September might be too brisk for most to dive in. However, it’s a great time to visit a cranberry bog like Annie’s Crannies to learn fascinating harvesting techniques or go bird watching at the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary.
— The Dots Guy
Check out the list of the world’s top 7 beach destinations for fall travel.
USA Today readers just named a Cape Cod hotel, Chatham Bars Inn, the best waterfront hotel in America. Check out Boston.com’s Cape Cod travel guide, full of information on beaches, restaurants, and things to do on the Cape.
ANAHEIM — The music was back on in the Yankees’ clubhouse. There was joking around and laughing after Tuesday night’s 7-4 win over the Angels. It had been a while since the clubhouse was that loose. It has also been a while since the Bombers have been powering their way to consistent wins.
Tuesday night played out as scripted for the Yankees. Three home runs, including a three-run shot for Aaron Judge, and just overwhelming the Angels. That is how the first-half worked.
For the last month, the offense has been scuffling.
Tuesday was the first win in four games for the Yankees. They split a series with the A’s, who are arguably the worst team in baseball, and dropped the first game of this series to the Angels. Both of those teams will be golfing come October.
The Bombers weren’t exactly living up to their name. For the last month, they’ve had an OPS of .657 (26th in the majors), only better than the Tigers and A’s in the American League. Their slugging percentage was .357 (26th) and again only better than the Tigers and A’s in the AL.
Yankee hitting coach Dillon Lawson knows the struggle is real, but he has found things that have encouraged him.
“Manoah, Scherzer, 13 runs on day one in Oakland,” Lawson said before Tuesday’s win. “It really isn’t a matter of whether or not we can do it. It’s a matter of consistency at this point.”
Mixed in with the 10-17 record in the month of August and the 15-23 record since the All-Star break have been some bright spots. The Yankees beat Blue Jays’ fireball pitcher Alek Manoah. They swept the Mets and defeated Max Scherzer. They posted 13 runs on the A’s Thursday night and looked like the team that seemed unstoppable in the first half of the season
Lawson knows very well the Yankees offense has hit the skids and he understands the underlying reasons. The obvious reason is they have lost big hitters.
Giancarlo Stanton was out for 28 games to a leg injury. They’ve been without Matt Carpenter for four weeks after he fractured his foot. Anthony Rizzo has missed nine games over a month because of back spasms and DJ LeMahieu is dealing with a big toe issue that affects his swing.
Lawson sees the domino effect with that contributing to the skid.
“And then everyone else tried to do what they felt was right, which is totally natural as a competitor as a teammate, you want to elevate your game but you’re playing at your highest level already. So then reaching and grasping for more,” Lawson said.
“And so you get all of that type of stuff coming from a really good place, but now instead of a two day thing you’ve actually got to really dig yourself out of this hole. “So that’s what we’re trying to do right now.”
Stanton is back and Lawson said it’s expected that he will need some games to find his timing. Gleyber Torres is getting bombarded with breaking balls and trying to adjust. LeMahieu, who surprised Lawson and the dugout with his safety squeeze Monday night, is trying to play through discomfort and make things happen. Rizzo, who wore a wrap on his back in between innings Tuesday night, may be finding his swing after hitting homers in back-to-back nights.
Digging out is part of the process. Lawson and the hitters preach ‘process,’ because it’s a long season, it’s a game with a lot of failure and it gives them a north star to keep them on the path they think will lead them to a World Series.
And that is how they know a 7-4 win like Tuesday night doesn’t necessarily mean everything is fine with the offense.
“What we have to do in order to win a World Series, the results actually matter,” Lawson said.
“We’ll take an ugly 3-2 win right now. You can take the bright spots, but you can’t ignore all the things that need to be cleaned up and tightened up for the postseason.”
New Delhi:
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was aware of con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s criminal history and ‘concocted a fake story’ to evade investigation in a multi-crore money laundering case, the Directorate of Security has said. law enforcement in his indictment.
Jacqueline Fernandez’s claim that she never knew of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s cases is false, the Directorate of Law Enforcement said in the indictment accessed by NDTV.
“Jacqueline Fernandez was well aware of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s criminal history and also of the fact that Leena Maria Paul is his wife in February 2021,” the indictment states.
“She consciously chose to ignore her criminal past and continued to engage in financial dealings with him,” he says.
It was her hairdresser Shaan who informed her of the identity and criminal history of Sukesh Chandrashekhar in February 2021.
“Despite this, Jacqueline Fernandez ignored this fact and continued the relationship with Sukesh and also received, used and enjoyed financial benefits from Sukesh, which are merely proceeds of crime,” the agency said.
The Law Enforcement Branch, which is investigating the money trail in an Rs 200 crore extortion case against the scammer, named Jacqueline Fernandez as a defendant earlier this month.
Jacqueline Fernandez admitted to receiving five watches, 20 jewelry, 65 pairs of shoes, 47 dresses, 32 bags, 4 Hermes bags, nine paintings and a set of Versace tableware as gifts from the scammer, according to the indictment.
The agency claims Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifted two cars to Jacqueline Fernandez’s parents in April 2021, which she did not reveal during questioning. It was only after being confronted with evidence that she admitted that Sukesh had bought her a property in Welgana in Sri Lanka.
“Despite being fully aware of her criminal history and being held in Tihar prison, Jacqueline Fernendez was knowingly party to or actually involved in the (money laundering) process using or profiting from the proceeds of the crime in the form of valuable gifts,” the agency said. She also reportedly asked her staff to delete their phone data linked to the scammer.
The Enforcement Branch alleges that Jacqueline Fernandez attempted to cover up by constantly stating that she had in fact been victimized by Sukesh. “However, during the investigation, she did not provide any substantial evidence to establish victimization by Sukesh,” the indictment states.
She wiped her phone, deleting crucial evidence and it was deemed evidence tampering, the agency said.
The roadmap says Chandrashekhar gave Rs 7.12 crore to the actor – Rs 1.26 crore to his sister in US, Rs 15 lakh to his brother in Australia and gifts worth Rs 5 .71 crore.
“The lure of money ensured that the criminal history of whoever Jacqueline Fernandez was engaging with did not matter,” the Enforcement Branch states in its indictment.
When Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned with the scammer, she admitted having received from him four Gucci, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Dior bags, three Louis Vuitton and Louboutin shoes, two Gucci outfits, perfumes, four cats, a Mini Cooper , two diamond earrings and a multicolored diamond bracelet.
Known for films like ‘Kick’, ‘Bhoot Police’ and ‘Vikrant Rona’, the actor is the only defendant named in an additional indictment. She said she was the victim of a larger criminal conspiracy and that she had been deceived.
Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been arrested by Delhi police for allegedly extorting around Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh and Shivender Singh, former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy.
They mostly look for such options for investment, in which the risk is negligible. In this episode, today we are going to tell you about one such special scheme of LIC, by investing in which you can make your future secure. The name of this policy is LIC Jeevan Umang Plan. In this particular scheme, you can get returns up to Rs 28 lakh by investing Rs 1302. By buying this plan of LIC, you will get many benefits. In this episode, let us know in detail about LIC Jeevan Umang Plan.
Under LIC Jeevan Umang policy, you can invest in it for 15, 20, 25 or 30 years. Under the policy, if an accident or death occurs with the person, then this plan will benefit him. You will also get exemption from income tax by investing in this policy.
This is a whole life insurance plan. You can take it for 100 years. This policy is a better option for those who want to take pension along with the policy and want to leave a large amount for their family members after their death.
If you take this scheme of LIC for 100 years at a premium of Rs 1302 per month, then your amount will be Rs 28 lakh. After your death, this amount will be handed over to your family. This is a limited payment premium plan. The maturity age of this scheme is 100 years with your nearest birthday.
The post LIC Jeevan Umang Policy: Good News! Get 28 lakh rupees By investing Rs 1302 every month in this policy, know details here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
