LIC Jeevan Umang Policy: Good News! Get 28 lakh rupees By investing Rs 1302 every month in this policy, know details here
LIC Jeevan Umang Policy: Good News! Get 28 lakh rupees By investing Rs 1302 every month in this policy, know details here
They mostly look for such options for investment, in which the risk is negligible. In this episode, today we are going to tell you about one such special scheme of LIC, by investing in which you can make your future secure. The name of this policy is LIC Jeevan Umang Plan. In this particular scheme, you can get returns up to Rs 28 lakh by investing Rs 1302. By buying this plan of LIC, you will get many benefits. In this episode, let us know in detail about LIC Jeevan Umang Plan.
Under LIC Jeevan Umang policy, you can invest in it for 15, 20, 25 or 30 years. Under the policy, if an accident or death occurs with the person, then this plan will benefit him. You will also get exemption from income tax by investing in this policy.
This is a whole life insurance plan. You can take it for 100 years. This policy is a better option for those who want to take pension along with the policy and want to leave a large amount for their family members after their death.
If you take this scheme of LIC for 100 years at a premium of Rs 1302 per month, then your amount will be Rs 28 lakh. After your death, this amount will be handed over to your family. This is a limited payment premium plan. The maturity age of this scheme is 100 years with your nearest birthday.
High school football: Week 1 predictions, Thursday edition
Stillwater at Centennial, 7 p.m.
Stillwater’s 7-0 win over the Cougars in last year’s regular-season opener seemed to serve as a launching pad for the Ponies, who went on to an eight-win season.
The Ponies return quarterback Max Shikenjanski, among others, leaving expectations high for Stillwater in 2022. A road win over a high-quality Centennial team would only speed up the Ponies’ hype train early this fall. Our pick: Stillwater 20, Centennial 17
Eden Prairie at East Ridge, 7 p.m.
It was 46-0 Eagles in the 2021 season opener. East Ridge has designs on this affair being far more competitive. The Raptors have a number of key returners from last fall, all of whom helped East Ridge go 6-2 over its final eight games.
Can that momentum spill into 2022? Can East Ridge post points against an expectedly fearsome Eagles defense featuring the likes of defensive back Devin Jordan and defensive lineman Chiddi Obiazor? Our pick: Eden Prairie 24, East Ridge 14
South St. Paul at St. Thomas Academy, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas Academy is a monster in Class 5A, and South St. Paul won just two games last season. But if you assume that means Thursday’s opener is destined for a blowout, think again.
St. Thomas Academy’s only loss in 2021 came to eventual state champ Mankato West in the Class 5A quarterfinals. Yet the game between these two teams was decided by just 12 points — the second-tightest margin of victory for the Cadets all season. The rivalry matters. Our pick: St. Thomas Academy 24, South St. Paul 12
Como Park at Harding/Humboldt, 6 p.m., at Harding
Harding/Humboldt’s first season as a co-op in 2021 lead to a successful four-win performance and renewed optimism about the football future of the two schools. High turnout to open camp this fall suggests the success may be sustainable.
So, too, would a season-opening win over Como Park, which surely remembers its 25-14 loss to the co-op to open last season. Our pick: Como Park 21, Harding/Humboldt 19
Cretin-Derham Hall at Spring Lake Park, 7 p.m.
The Steve Walsh era officially gets underway Thursday in Spring Lake Park, and life won’t be made easy on the new Raiders coach. For the second straight season, Cretin-Derham Hall opens its season with three consecutive Class 5A juggernauts.
Spring Lake Park returns dual-threat quarterback Brayden Talso, who has standout offensive lineman Beau Johnson leading the way for him. Our pick: Spring Lake Park 30, Cretin-Derham Hall 17
25 of her most iconic outfits
August 31, 2022 | 10:11 a.m. | Updated
The ‘emotional’ story of how an 8-year-old Blue Jays fan from England met his favorite player— Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman
It all started with a tweet.
On the eve of returning to England, Sandy Domingos-Shipley wanted to let Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman know a big fan would be in the stands Monday at the Rogers Centre. She tweeted a photo of the sign her eight-year-old son Ethan created — “I love baseball because of Stroman” — that he was bringing to the game in hopes of catching Stroman’s attention.
For the last 10 years, the Shipley family has made an annual three-week summer trip to Sandy’s hometown of Toronto. This year, their visit included attending eight Blue Jays games, including Monday’s which coincided with the Cubs coming to town for the first time since 2014.
Ethan attended his first Blue Jays game six years ago, the same season Stroman pitched his first full year in Toronto. Although Sandy and her husband, Mike, and their kids Luis, 16, Lauren, 13, and Ethan live in Leeds, England, the MLB TV app has kept them connected to baseball and the Blue Jays. And ever since Ethan was little, he gravitated toward Stroman.
“I can’t put my finger on it, but there has always been something that has pushed Ethan towards Stroman and his personality,” Sandy told the Tribune. “He’s always had an interest in who is he playing for, did he win today, did he pitch today? He’s always had an interest in the person, not necessarily who he plays for.”
The Shipleys got their tickets for Monday’s game months ago, long before knowing whether Stroman would be lined up to pitch. So when they realized he would not be starting for their last game at the ballpark before flying back to England Tuesday night, Sandy thought it would be worth a shot to let Stroman know on Twitter that Ethan would be at the game to support him.
Stroman responded to her tweet, telling them to come down to field level pregame and to tweet him once they arrived.
“It was just a genuine little boy that wants to say hello, wave on the Jumbotron because he knows that you can see posters on the Jumbotron,” Shipley said. “I told Ethan that Stroman said he wanted to say hello to you, but didn’t want to get his hopes up because there would be a lot of other fans there.”
Ethan, in a red Blue Jays jersey donning Stroman’s name and No. 6, and his family moved down from their seats in Section 116 to the first row by the camera well next to the Cubs dugout. Sandy sent another tweet to give Stroman a heads up but still didn’t think the Cubs pitcher was actually going to follow through.
When Stroman emerged from the dugout, ballpark personnel directed him toward Ethan, who started crying. The ensuing interaction was captured by a Toronto TV camera and shared on social media by ESPN’s SportsCenter. Stroman signed Ethan’s poster, jersey and a baseball while chatting with the young fan. He thanked Ethan for his support promised to see them again in June when the Cubs play a two-game series in London, even offering to give Ethan, his family and friends tickets.
Ethan, who also got two foul balls during Monday’s game, plans to have his signed Stroman Jays jersey framed and displayed in his bedroom.
“It was quite emotional because it was never intentional,” Sandy said. “We don’t live here, he doesn’t see baseball every day like most kids do. They’re not surrounded by baseball academies or baseball clubs. So to actually meet him meant a lot more because it is so rare. I never thought Stroman would read it during his work day and promise this kid he’d meet him.
“He didn’t speak to Ethan like he’s a baseball player, he just spoke to him like he is a guy that plays baseball, and that’s what made Ethan love the moment even more.”
Connection-building efforts like Stroman’s interaction with Ethan are what baseball needs for their vision to go global. Stroman’s homecoming to Toronto — the organization that drafted him in the first round in 2012 — highlighted his continuing bond with the city and fans. He spent time pregame Monday meeting other fans, too, signing autographs and taking photos. The Blue Jays aired a welcome back video after the national anthems.
Sandy, whose Blue Jays and sport fandom traces back to Toronto before her move to England 21 years ago, believes teams and players investing in their communities can lay the groundwork for a deeper investment in baseball on a local, national and international level.
“You can’t just count on the teams individually doing it because there’s got to be a collective for it to really have an impact,” Sandy said. “In Europe, sometimes sports people are more approachable because there’s more connections to communities with professional clubs than there are North America. To have someone like (Stroman) actually do something out of his way to meet a fan, you don’t see it often because a lot of sports people in North America are on a pedestal. For it to happen, I’m like, wow, it says even more about Stroman’s character.”
Stroman appreciated the love he has received from Canadians since returning. He plans to continue to visit Toronto whenever he can with his Canadian girlfriend and their son, Kai. He was a vital piece of the Blue Jays’ return to the postseason with back-to-back appearances in the American League Championship Series in 2015 and 2016, the organization’s first postseason appearances since winning the World Series in 1993. Stroman memorably returned for the final three weeks of the 2015 season and playoffs only six months after tearing his ACL.
In 5½ seasons with Toronto, Stroman had a 3.76 ERA in 135 appearances — including 129 starts — and made an All-Star team.
“This game can be really hard at times and you focus so much being success related that we truly forget the journey,” Stroman said. “It just showed me to really just respect and enjoy the journey and everything that comes with it. The fact that I can have a positive impact on a kid, on an adult, anybody’s life is truly remarkable. I’m just thankful and grateful honestly for my time spent here.”
Tuesday represented his first start at the Rogers Centre as a visitor. Fans cheered when Stroman ran to right field to begin his pregame routine. He escaped a two-out, bases-loaded situation in the first inning and held the Blue Jays to one run over five innings. The Blue Jays erased the one-run lead after Stroman departed, tagging left-hander Brendon Little for a three-run homer in his big-league debut to send the Cubs to a 5-3 loss.
“It’s just been overwhelming with the show of support and love,” Stroman said after his start. “It’s truly an incredible experience playing for the Blue Jays and having a whole country rooting for you. I’ll always feel Canadian.”
Gophers football vs. New Mexico State: Keys to game, how to watch and who has edge
NEW MEXICO STATE at MINNESOTA
When: 8 p.m. Thursday
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: KFAN, 100.3 FM
Weather: 82 degrees, clear skies, 7 mph north wind
Betting favorite: Minnesota, -36.5
Records: This is the Gophers’ season opener. New Mexico State is 0-1 after a 23-12 loss to Nevada in Week Zero in Las Cruces, N.M. on Saturday.
History: Minnesota is 2-1 all-time vs. New Mexico State. In Jerry Kill’s first home game in 2011, the U lost 28-21 and the former head coach suffered a seizure on the sideline in the fourth quarter. In 2013, Kill’s Gophers won 44-21 on the road. In 2018, current head coach P.J. Fleck won 48-10 in the season opener in Minnesota.
Key matchup: Fleck vs. Kill. Fleck’s team is a heavy favorite, so if the score gets way out of hand, will it be looked at as unintentional byproduct of the gulf between the programs or as an attempt to run up the score on Kill? Kill has been very critical of Fleck over the years; Fleck has taken the high road and is expected to be conscientious to the score. Kill said he didn’t know if he will shake Fleck’s hand, and Fleck responded he always attempts to meet the opposing coach and that Thursday will be no different.
Who has the edge?
Gophers offense vs. New Mexico State defense: Minnesota welcomes back the majority of its top skill-position players, including QB Tanner Morgan, WR Chris Autman-Bell and RB Mo Ibrahim. The Aggies return seven defensive starters including top linebacker Chris Ojoh, who had seven tackles against Nevada. …The U has 70 percent returning production from 2021, with ranked 50th in the nation, per ESPN. The departures are primarily two running backs (Mar’Keise Irving and Ky Thomas) leaving via the NCAA transfer portal. They played when Ibrahim and Trey Potts were injured in the first month last season; Ibrahim and Potts are now fully healthy. That duo should feast on a NMSU defense that allowed Wolf Pack tailbacks to go over 200 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday. … Tight end Ko Kieft is off the NFL, but 6-foot-7 replacement Brevyn Spann-Ford is expected to have a big season. The matchup problems he can create will be on display in opener. … If the Gophers had to pick only one starter to return from last year’s vastly experienced offensive line, it would have to John Michael Schmitz, an All-America candidate and Rimington Award contender. Fleck projects left tackle Aireonte Ersery as the best offensive line prospect he’s ever coached; right tackle Daniel Faalele just went in the fourth round of NFL draft last spring. This year, right tackle might be a rotation between three players, including Edina native-Notre Dame transfer Quinn Carroll. Thursday will be a great opportunity for the offensive line to gel against a small defensive front. … U receiver Daniel Jackson (ankle) is the only known injury from fall camp. EDGE: Gophers
Gophers defense vs. New Mexico State offense: The Gophers defense ranked in the Top 10 in a handful of categories last season, including total defense (279 yards per game). Now with five new starters, this soft opener will be a good opportunity to workout kinks with the newer pieces. … New Mexico State suffered five turnovers against Nevada. If they have that many giveaways Thursday, the expected blowout could become downright embarrassing for the struggling independent program. Minnesota was only plus-3 in turnover margin last season and worked on ball skills in offseason to garner more interceptions this fall. QB Diego Pavia had four turnovers (three INTs, one fumble) before Gavin Brakes replaced him (one touchdown and one INT). The Gophers secondary is its best position group and S Tyler Nubin was a standout ball hawk in open portions of fall camp. … The Gophers need Thomas Rush to step up with Boye Mafe off gone to the NFL; this is his chance to test pass-rush moves he’s been working on in the offseason. NM State allowed only one sack last Saturday. … The U’s weak-side linebacker spot next to Mariano Sori-Marin appears to be coming down to Braelen Oliver and Cody Lindenberg. … The Gophers believe they can rotate 10 or 11 defensive linemen without losing too much size and skill. DT Kyler Baugh, a transfer from Houston Baptist, slotted next to incumbent starter Trill Carter with the first team during camp. Logan Richter (ankle) is the only known injury on D. EDGE: Gophers
Special teams: The Gophers return its entire place-kicking battery — kicker Matthew Trickett, holder/punter Mark Crawford and long snapper Brady Weeks. The U made 65 percent of field goals last season (104th in nation) and need to be better. Crawford averaged only 41.7 yards per punt (89th). PR Quentin Redding is likely to make his debut. EDGE: Gophers
Prediction: The Gophers will be able to win easily, play backups and keep the finer points within the playbook under lock and key. Will they be able to stay healthy, too? Gophers, 40-9
Sacred Rose Music Festival attendees mistakenly charged thousands over payment issue at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) — Attendees at the Sacred Rose Music Festival in Bridgeview were shocked to find they were charged thousands of dollars due to a glitch in the payment system.
“I was shocked,” said participant Courtney Richter. “I had no idea how this could be. My first thought is that there were card skimmers on the site somehow.”
Richter was not alone. David Littman said his card was charged nearly $1,300.
“It almost made me laugh because there were so many things wrong with the festival,” he said.
The Village of Bridgeview, owner of the SeatGeek stadium and managing concessions for the event, said there was a problem with the food and drink payment system on the first day of the weekend festival.
“The glitch involved the tip processing outlet,” said village spokesman Ray Hanania. “When the tip came in, for some reason it added a zero or two to it.”
The village said the erroneous charges had already been overturned or would soon be. They also said the issue was resolved on the second day of the festival.
“It’s not a reflection of Sacred Rose,” Hanania said.
In a tweet, Sacred Rose organizers said they had escalated the issue with the venue and were assured that all costs would be fully refunded. But festival organizers did not comment at the time on other complaints, including the placement of stages that led to overlapping sound and a lack of communication when bad weather caused performances to be cancelled. representations.
“You know, I had a great time but I wouldn’t go back to this festival,” Littman said.
“It was chaotic, it was very stressful,” Richter said.
Village officials said the payment issues have been resolved and do not anticipate similar issues when SeatGeek Stadium hosts the North Coast Music Festival this weekend.
