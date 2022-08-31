Luke Bell: Country music singer found dead in Tucson, Arizona, aged 32, police say

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the most advanced model in Samsung’s latest line of tablets and has earned a spot on our list of best android tablets for 2022. And for today only, you can grab one for up to $250 off the regular price. Best Buy is offering one-day discounts on all configurations of the S8 Ultra, so you can save $150 on the 128GB model, $175 on the 2GB model, or $250 on the 512GB model – bringing the price down to $950, $1,025 and $1,150 respectively. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to place your order before then if you’re hoping to land one at that price.
Passengers were pushed onto London Underground trains amid massive congestion in extraordinary scenes during the Notting Hill Carnival, MailOnline can reveal today.
Videos revealed heavy overcrowding on the platform at Oxford Circus station at 2.30pm on Monday as revelers tried to make their way to Notting Hill Gate.
Passengers who failed to board were seen pushing other travelers inside the doors in scenes closer to those often seen at train stations in China and Japan.
Witnesses said it was a ‘miracle no one was killed or injured’ with around 1,000 passengers standing to the edge of the platform as each train arrived.
Runners were said to have ‘climbed on top of each other’ while children and babies were also involved in the scrum as people tried to make their way to the festival.
It comes amid massive criticism of the festival after a chaotic weekend that saw more than 200 people arrested, 74 police officers injured and a 21-year-old man killed.
Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, today said an officer was ‘sexually assaulted by numerous men’ and called for the event to be stopped.
A large number of passengers attempt to board a Central Line train at Oxford Circus on Monday
People struggle to board the London Underground’s Central Line train on Monday
He told LBC: “The tragedy is that 98% of the people who go there are law-abiding and want to have fun, but there is an element, and I’m sick of no one talking about it, of people who go for a reason – to hurt others.
“It doesn’t stop, has never stopped and we have to say enough is enough. We can’t have a situation where every year on holiday weekends I discuss why so many of my colleagues are seriously injured or assaulted.
He said detectives seized dozens of knives over the course of Sunday and Monday and stopped up to 300 fights, adding: “It’s not a fun weekend.”
“I think it needs to be stopped. I think it should be in a private space like Hyde Park where it can be fenced off, people can be checked, checked in and out.
Severe overcrowding on the platform at Oxford Circus station in central London on Monday
Passengers try to board the Central Line train as many head to Notting Hill Carnival
Witness J. Clegg filmed the Tube video on the way to Carnival while changing at Oxford Circus from the Bakerloo Line after traveling from Elephant and Castle.
He told MailOnline today that he had to wait for almost ten trains to pass before he could board, as he watched passengers’ faces being ‘crushed into the glass’.
He said, “There was no room to move. I have never seen such a chaotic underground. Not in England – maybe in countries like India, but not here. It was overwhelming.
“I went down, then had to wait for seven to nine undergrounds to pass until I could go up one, then my face crashed into the door.
Witnesses said it was a ‘miracle that no one was killed or injured’ in Monday’s scuffle
Passengers who failed to board were seen pushing other travelers inside the doors
“When I was there, there were people climbing on top of each other, overlapping like sandwiches – and babies and children in prams.
Mr Clegg estimated there were ‘nearly 1,000 people’ waiting for each train and pointed out that their feet were on the edge of the platform.
He added: “It only takes one person to push and you get 20 to 30 people on the track.” It’s a miracle no one was killed or injured.
He said announcements were made urging people to move away from the edge of the platform when the subway was about to leave and telling them not to board.
A large number of passengers attempt to board a Central Line train at Oxford Circus on Monday
Passengers are said to have ‘climbed on top of each other’ to board the trains
But Mr Clegg added that staff were unable to do anything to stop the congestion, despite police at the end of the escalators yelling at people to move.
The footage will likely raise concerns at Transport for London (TfL) which is closing some stations and forcing others out just in a bid to manage crowds safely.
Six tube stations were closed or partially closed, namely Ladbroke Grove, Holland Park, Royal Oak, Notting Hill Gate, Latimer Road and Westbourne Park.
Up to two million people were believed to have attended the carnival on Sunday and Monday, and they also faced a 48-hour bus strike in the capital.
Forensic officers combed through the stage at Ladbroke Grove yesterday following the death of Takayo Nembhard, 21, a rapper from Bristol, after being stabbed on the final day of the Notting Hill Carnival.
The Metropolitan Police march through the streets during Notting Hill Carnival on Monday
Police patrol the streets of Notting Hill Carnival in London on Sunday evening
But the carnival was also once again marred by violence, with 21-year-old rapper Takayo Nembhard murdered in Ladbroke Grove on Monday night.
He was one of seven stabbing victims at the festival, while 74 Metropolitan Police officers were injured, including broken arms and legs and minor stab wounds.
Two policewomen were sexually assaulted – one of them grabbed her neck and kissed her and a second surrounded by a group of men.
Police said 209 arrests were made during the carnival, including 46 for assault, 36 for drug possession and 33 for possession of an offensive weapon.
TfL said it was reviewing the videos and MailOnline asked for comment.
Digital privacy is a major concern in the post-Roe world, where women’s bodies, or at least their wombs, are increasingly seen as community property in less enlightened states than California.
Women are being warned to delete their period tracking apps, turn off our location tracking like we’re Russian spies crawling through Mar-a-Lago’s closets and, pantingpick up the phone rather than text.
California lawmakers are working on a smart way to help women, though — across the country, not just in our state.
The legal jujitsu in question is Assembly Bill 1242, by former Bay Area corporate lawyer, Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda). He is expected to walk out of the Legislative Assembly this week on little notice, then head to Governor Gavin Newsom’s office.
The bill primarily deals with protecting women who travel here for abortions and those who provide services from having their California activities used in lawsuits in other states.
But the magic of the measure is that it would give California-based communications and tech companies a way to file numerous subpoenas seeking information about criminal abortion cases in California courts — where they would almost be. certainly refused. It doesn’t matter where the alleged crime (which obviously shouldn’t be a crime) took place – if the abortion in question is legal by California standards, that law would apply.
California Attorney. Gen. Rob Bonta, whose office drafted the potential law, calls it an “elegant” defense against the “seemingly endless cruelty” we are witnessing with restrictive and punitive abortion bans.
But it forces tech companies to do their part, and the track record on this may be strong, it may not be. I will make it.
First, a little credit for a simple plan with big implications.
As it stands, when a law enforcement agency wants to dig into your private texts or Twitter direct messages, for example, they ask a local court for a special type of communications-specific subpoena.
Once granted, it can often be served in a variety of ways, even to an email address, regardless of where that company is headquartered or what digital information is actually stored.
But a company might insist that it be served at a headquarters or location responsible for that data, which many tech giants might reasonably claim is in California.
The law would also require that these warrants, to be confirmed here, need an attached statement guaranteeing that the information was not sought in an abortion-related matter. If it’s some other type of investigation, fine, California will probably cooperate.
But since the bill also makes it illegal for California businesses and public entities such as law enforcement and the courts to assist with out-of-state abortion investigations, it would essentially kill the mandate here if that is what it is.
It’s a shield we extend to tech companies, and all they have to do to use it is agree that they’re actually based in California.
Take for example the recent case of a mother and daughter in Nebraska who are currently facing felony charges for an abortion that is considered illegal in that state. Part of the evidence against them is a series of Facebook posts, obtained through a warrant.
After being hammered by media coverage, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, released a statement saying it was unaware the warrant was for an abortion investigation and that it happened just before Roe v. Wade doesn’t get eviscerated anyway.
But he did not say what the company would have done if it was clear it was an abortion. And he returned the information, posts that were clearly about abortion if the company had bothered to look, in two mind-bending days.
The new legislation, if Newsom signs it, would require companies like Meta to take a public stance on reproductive privacy. If California-based tech companies want to cooperate with locking up women for exercising bodily autonomy, they can simply go ahead with executing the warrant in the backward jurisdiction that issued it and deny their Californian roots. .
But if they actually have some kind of backbone or conscience, they could cite this law and have the case heard here, where misogyny has not been codified in reproductive law.
If they don’t, the state attorney general can file a civil suit against the tech company. So California-based companies can either protect our abortion privacy or defend their decision in court.
That provision is what gives the measure teeth, Bonta said, and if there’s any doubt about California’s position to force our businesses to comply, he warns, “We’ll enforce.”
“It’s important for the whole state of California, for our identity, for our values, for what we stand for,” he said.
Bauer-Kahan was equally certain. “California leaders were prepared for this moment,” she told me. She has worked on reproductive rights since being elected in 2018 and plans to do more around reproductive privacy next year.
We, as consumers, mothers, daughters, fathers, and friends, have a right to know what these companies are going to do when needed with our most intimate and sensitive information. Not only does this law provide potentially enormous protection for women, it forces California businesses to be transparent in the decisions they make about our lives.
The Nebraska case is not the first in which digital abortion communications have been used to prosecute, and it certainly won’t be the last.
In 2017, a Mississippi woman faced murder charges in the death of her fetus, with her online search history used as evidence. In 2015, an Indiana woman was sentenced to 20 years for infanticide based on evidence that included text messages about abortion pills.
These kinds of cases are on the rise across the country, making it increasingly likely that the law will unfortunately be relevant. This week, the Federal Trade Commission sued a company that sells location data, Kochava, arguing that its brokerage of such data puts women at risk.
We are tracked every minute of every day, and it is becoming increasingly imperative that we understand how this data can be used against us.
But the elephant in the law is whether or not the tech giants will avail themselves of the protections and agree to be California companies. Some companies, including Apple, supported the idea and helped shape it, according to Bauer-Kahan. Others, not so much.
But thank goodness for California, which doesn’t just pay lip service to being a reproductive sanctuary, and doesn’t just worry about what happens within our borders.
I never thought I would live in an America where my daughters would not only have to fight for their basic human rights, but also be afraid of being hunted down and hunted for their choices. I didn’t think we would see an America that seeks to drive women out of the public sphere through forced motherhood, the first step in dismantling a democracy based on equality.
But here we are.
Laws like this are real weapons in a real war for women’s rights and for our democracy, a war that has left too many of us feeling beaten, if not defeated. We need courage and solidarity – the only way rights have ever been won in this country.
And we need hope.
Having the might — and the smarts — of California on our side gives me optimism, albeit of a hot-tempered kind.
Maybe my granddaughters will know what equality looks like.
Maybe one day California can become a union state again, instead of a safe haven state.
CONCORD – A commuter train hit a person in Concord on Wednesday morning, said the police.
It happened at the Commonwealth Avenue intersection. Concord Police have urged drivers to avoid the area.
There was no immediate word on injuries, but police said a medical helicopter would land at Rideout Field. Police first tweeted that a vehicle had been hit by the train before clarifying that it was a person.
The commuter train tweeted that the train would terminate at West Concord due to police activity.
Charlie Ward is the answer to some flattering trivia questions, most notably as the only Heisman trophy winner to play in the NBA.
So, Ward’s not exactly heartbroken about losing his association with another streak — the one of dubious distinction in Knicks history.
“Sounds good to me,” Ward told the Daily News, adding that he hears about the Charlie Ward Curse “all the time.”
Until RJ Barrett agreed to an extension this week, Ward was the last Knicks’ first rounder to sign a second contract off his rookie deal, when he inked a 28-million contract in 1999. The 23-year drought encapsulated, perhaps better than any other statistic, the impatience and instability that saddled James Dolan’s era, particularly when Isiah Thomas was making decisions.
As the years and errant draft picks accumulated, Ward’s name was connected to the streak with more frequency to underscore the extreme length of time. It developed into a curse because reasonable explanations lost their reason.
“I’m just happy that (Barrett’s) done well and they’ve given him an opportunity to be there a few more years,” Ward said. “That’s been very difficult over these last few years of just having a revolving door of players coming through. Time and time again. And I’m just happy that we’ll have one for a few more years.”
The Knicks drafted 24 players in the first round since Ward signed his extension in 1999, with a list that reads like nights of regret and inebriated texting. None stuck around for his second contract.
Remember Frederic Weis, the 19th overall pick in 1999? He was dunked on by Vince Carter in the Olympics and never recovered.
How about Mike Sweetney in 2003? No comment.
Recent lottery picks Frank Ntilikina and Kevin Knox? Gone and gone.
Even when the Knicks made a good choice – whether it was David Lee in 2005, Danilo Gallinari in 2008, Iman Shumpert in 2011 and Kristaps Porzingis in 2015 – the players were typically traded after an executive was fired and a new regime stepped in.
But Barrett’s path, at least thus far, is a straight line. He was the highest Knicks draft pick (third overall) since Patrick Ewing. He improved noticeably over three seasons. He’s now the first to re-sign off his rookie contract since the 90s, with a four-year, $107 million deal (it can reach $120 million with bonuses) that represents the most lucrative in Knicks history.
It’s a symbol of the stability that has long evaded the Knicks, but Ward warned that patience is still required and expectations shouldn’t change because of the elevated salary.
“You just have to make sure you continue to pour into him and allow him to be who he is, and not try to create him into being something that people think he should be,” Ward said. “What I mean by that is he may be a piece to a puzzle. He may not be the big-time scorer that everyone thinks he should be because of a contract. So if he could just be a person who is a go-to guy, who is reliable and dependable offensively, and not try to be the main scorer every night like people want him to be.”
There’s a catch, of course. There’s always a catch. Barrett wasn’t a lock to re-sign because of the trade talks for Donovan Mitchell. The circumstances delayed the extension to less than a month before training camp opens, with ESPN reporting that the Knicks set a deadline of Monday to either negotiate a trade involving Barrett or offer him the new contract.
The negotiations for Mitchell are ongoing but Barrett’s extension makes it difficult, though not impossible, to include him in such deal because of new contract details. Even without Barrett, who would’ve mitigated the number of picks and prospects included by New York, team president Leon Rose still owns the most compelling package for the rebuilding Jazz.
Rose’s glut of first-round picks, accumulated over two cautious front office regimes, can be dangled with young prospects Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes. According to a source, Jazz executive Danny Ainge desires at least six first rounders from the Knicks with an emphasis on the unprotected ones.
Ward is against adding Mitchell, believing it’s a bad fit next to ball-dominant players like Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. It’s also one of those flashy and big-gamble deals that could start an RJ Barrett Curse if it backfires.
“I’m not a big fan. (Mitchell’s) another guy that needs the basketball,” Ward said. “And so, if you have multiple guys like that on your team, in order to be successful, it makes it difficult. Yes, you need scoring. But you also need guys who don’t need the ball. So if you bring Donovan Mitchell to the team than you’re going to probably stunt one of the younger guy’s growth. Like an RJ Barrett. And having Jalen Brunson, the way he plays, and add a Mitchell, and from what I’ve seen the way he plays, that’s a lot of dribbling. That’s a lot of one-on-one play. And yes, those things may come in handy at some point. But then you got to factor in how the other guys fit into that mix.”
Fall means less crowded beaches and easier to get restaurant reservations.
Massachusetts has the best waterfront hotel in America, according to readers of USA Today
According to The Points Guy, a popular destination in Massachusetts during the summer is one of the best places in the world for a fall dose of sand and sun.
The travel website published a list of the world’s 7 best beach destinations for fall travel and included Cape Cod.
Fall beach vacation means “less crowded biking and hiking trails, easier-to-find restaurant reservations, and more parking just steps from the sand,” wrote The Points Guy.
Here’s what the website wrote, in part, about Cape Cod during the fall season:
“Daylight shadows get long and beautiful, the air gets cooler, and you can walk along the sands with more seabirds than people.
The water at the end of September might be too brisk for most to dive in. However, it’s a great time to visit a cranberry bog like Annie’s Crannies to learn fascinating harvesting techniques or go bird watching at the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary.
— The Dots Guy
Check out the list of the world’s top 7 beach destinations for fall travel.
USA Today readers just named a Cape Cod hotel, Chatham Bars Inn, the best waterfront hotel in America. Check out Boston.com’s Cape Cod travel guide, full of information on beaches, restaurants, and things to do on the Cape.
