Mass. has one of the best beach destinations in the world for fall travel

Travel to New England
Massachusetts has the best waterfront hotel in America, according to readers of USA Today
According to The Points Guy, a popular destination in Massachusetts during the summer is one of the best places in the world for a fall dose of sand and sun.
The travel website published a list of the world’s 7 best beach destinations for fall travel and included Cape Cod.
Fall beach vacation means “less crowded biking and hiking trails, easier-to-find restaurant reservations, and more parking just steps from the sand,” wrote The Points Guy.
Here’s what the website wrote, in part, about Cape Cod during the fall season:
“Daylight shadows get long and beautiful, the air gets cooler, and you can walk along the sands with more seabirds than people.
The water at the end of September might be too brisk for most to dive in. However, it’s a great time to visit a cranberry bog like Annie’s Crannies to learn fascinating harvesting techniques or go bird watching at the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary.
— The Dots Guy
Check out the list of the world’s top 7 beach destinations for fall travel.
USA Today readers just named a Cape Cod hotel, Chatham Bars Inn, the best waterfront hotel in America. Check out Boston.com’s Cape Cod travel guide, full of information on beaches, restaurants, and things to do on the Cape.
Boston
ANAHEIM — The music was back on in the Yankees’ clubhouse. There was joking around and laughing after Tuesday night’s 7-4 win over the Angels. It had been a while since the clubhouse was that loose. It has also been a while since the Bombers have been powering their way to consistent wins.
Tuesday night played out as scripted for the Yankees. Three home runs, including a three-run shot for Aaron Judge, and just overwhelming the Angels. That is how the first-half worked.
For the last month, the offense has been scuffling.
Tuesday was the first win in four games for the Yankees. They split a series with the A’s, who are arguably the worst team in baseball, and dropped the first game of this series to the Angels. Both of those teams will be golfing come October.
The Bombers weren’t exactly living up to their name. For the last month, they’ve had an OPS of .657 (26th in the majors), only better than the Tigers and A’s in the American League. Their slugging percentage was .357 (26th) and again only better than the Tigers and A’s in the AL.
Yankee hitting coach Dillon Lawson knows the struggle is real, but he has found things that have encouraged him.
“Manoah, Scherzer, 13 runs on day one in Oakland,” Lawson said before Tuesday’s win. “It really isn’t a matter of whether or not we can do it. It’s a matter of consistency at this point.”
Mixed in with the 10-17 record in the month of August and the 15-23 record since the All-Star break have been some bright spots. The Yankees beat Blue Jays’ fireball pitcher Alek Manoah. They swept the Mets and defeated Max Scherzer. They posted 13 runs on the A’s Thursday night and looked like the team that seemed unstoppable in the first half of the season
Lawson knows very well the Yankees offense has hit the skids and he understands the underlying reasons. The obvious reason is they have lost big hitters.
Giancarlo Stanton was out for 28 games to a leg injury. They’ve been without Matt Carpenter for four weeks after he fractured his foot. Anthony Rizzo has missed nine games over a month because of back spasms and DJ LeMahieu is dealing with a big toe issue that affects his swing.
Lawson sees the domino effect with that contributing to the skid.
“And then everyone else tried to do what they felt was right, which is totally natural as a competitor as a teammate, you want to elevate your game but you’re playing at your highest level already. So then reaching and grasping for more,” Lawson said.
“And so you get all of that type of stuff coming from a really good place, but now instead of a two day thing you’ve actually got to really dig yourself out of this hole. “So that’s what we’re trying to do right now.”
Stanton is back and Lawson said it’s expected that he will need some games to find his timing. Gleyber Torres is getting bombarded with breaking balls and trying to adjust. LeMahieu, who surprised Lawson and the dugout with his safety squeeze Monday night, is trying to play through discomfort and make things happen. Rizzo, who wore a wrap on his back in between innings Tuesday night, may be finding his swing after hitting homers in back-to-back nights.
Digging out is part of the process. Lawson and the hitters preach ‘process,’ because it’s a long season, it’s a game with a lot of failure and it gives them a north star to keep them on the path they think will lead them to a World Series.
And that is how they know a 7-4 win like Tuesday night doesn’t necessarily mean everything is fine with the offense.
“What we have to do in order to win a World Series, the results actually matter,” Lawson said.
“We’ll take an ugly 3-2 win right now. You can take the bright spots, but you can’t ignore all the things that need to be cleaned up and tightened up for the postseason.”
New Delhi:
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was aware of con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s criminal history and ‘concocted a fake story’ to evade investigation in a multi-crore money laundering case, the Directorate of Security has said. law enforcement in his indictment.
Jacqueline Fernandez’s claim that she never knew of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s cases is false, the Directorate of Law Enforcement said in the indictment accessed by NDTV.
“Jacqueline Fernandez was well aware of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s criminal history and also of the fact that Leena Maria Paul is his wife in February 2021,” the indictment states.
“She consciously chose to ignore her criminal past and continued to engage in financial dealings with him,” he says.
It was her hairdresser Shaan who informed her of the identity and criminal history of Sukesh Chandrashekhar in February 2021.
“Despite this, Jacqueline Fernandez ignored this fact and continued the relationship with Sukesh and also received, used and enjoyed financial benefits from Sukesh, which are merely proceeds of crime,” the agency said.
The Law Enforcement Branch, which is investigating the money trail in an Rs 200 crore extortion case against the scammer, named Jacqueline Fernandez as a defendant earlier this month.
Jacqueline Fernandez admitted to receiving five watches, 20 jewelry, 65 pairs of shoes, 47 dresses, 32 bags, 4 Hermes bags, nine paintings and a set of Versace tableware as gifts from the scammer, according to the indictment.
The agency claims Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifted two cars to Jacqueline Fernandez’s parents in April 2021, which she did not reveal during questioning. It was only after being confronted with evidence that she admitted that Sukesh had bought her a property in Welgana in Sri Lanka.
“Despite being fully aware of her criminal history and being held in Tihar prison, Jacqueline Fernendez was knowingly party to or actually involved in the (money laundering) process using or profiting from the proceeds of the crime in the form of valuable gifts,” the agency said. She also reportedly asked her staff to delete their phone data linked to the scammer.
The Enforcement Branch alleges that Jacqueline Fernandez attempted to cover up by constantly stating that she had in fact been victimized by Sukesh. “However, during the investigation, she did not provide any substantial evidence to establish victimization by Sukesh,” the indictment states.
She wiped her phone, deleting crucial evidence and it was deemed evidence tampering, the agency said.
The roadmap says Chandrashekhar gave Rs 7.12 crore to the actor – Rs 1.26 crore to his sister in US, Rs 15 lakh to his brother in Australia and gifts worth Rs 5 .71 crore.
“The lure of money ensured that the criminal history of whoever Jacqueline Fernandez was engaging with did not matter,” the Enforcement Branch states in its indictment.
When Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned with the scammer, she admitted having received from him four Gucci, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Dior bags, three Louis Vuitton and Louboutin shoes, two Gucci outfits, perfumes, four cats, a Mini Cooper , two diamond earrings and a multicolored diamond bracelet.
Known for films like ‘Kick’, ‘Bhoot Police’ and ‘Vikrant Rona’, the actor is the only defendant named in an additional indictment. She said she was the victim of a larger criminal conspiracy and that she had been deceived.
Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been arrested by Delhi police for allegedly extorting around Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh and Shivender Singh, former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy.
They mostly look for such options for investment, in which the risk is negligible. In this episode, today we are going to tell you about one such special scheme of LIC, by investing in which you can make your future secure. The name of this policy is LIC Jeevan Umang Plan. In this particular scheme, you can get returns up to Rs 28 lakh by investing Rs 1302. By buying this plan of LIC, you will get many benefits. In this episode, let us know in detail about LIC Jeevan Umang Plan.
Under LIC Jeevan Umang policy, you can invest in it for 15, 20, 25 or 30 years. Under the policy, if an accident or death occurs with the person, then this plan will benefit him. You will also get exemption from income tax by investing in this policy.
This is a whole life insurance plan. You can take it for 100 years. This policy is a better option for those who want to take pension along with the policy and want to leave a large amount for their family members after their death.
If you take this scheme of LIC for 100 years at a premium of Rs 1302 per month, then your amount will be Rs 28 lakh. After your death, this amount will be handed over to your family. This is a limited payment premium plan. The maturity age of this scheme is 100 years with your nearest birthday.
The post LIC Jeevan Umang Policy: Good News! Get 28 lakh rupees By investing Rs 1302 every month in this policy, know details here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Stillwater’s 7-0 win over the Cougars in last year’s regular-season opener seemed to serve as a launching pad for the Ponies, who went on to an eight-win season.
The Ponies return quarterback Max Shikenjanski, among others, leaving expectations high for Stillwater in 2022. A road win over a high-quality Centennial team would only speed up the Ponies’ hype train early this fall. Our pick: Stillwater 20, Centennial 17
It was 46-0 Eagles in the 2021 season opener. East Ridge has designs on this affair being far more competitive. The Raptors have a number of key returners from last fall, all of whom helped East Ridge go 6-2 over its final eight games.
Can that momentum spill into 2022? Can East Ridge post points against an expectedly fearsome Eagles defense featuring the likes of defensive back Devin Jordan and defensive lineman Chiddi Obiazor? Our pick: Eden Prairie 24, East Ridge 14
St. Thomas Academy is a monster in Class 5A, and South St. Paul won just two games last season. But if you assume that means Thursday’s opener is destined for a blowout, think again.
St. Thomas Academy’s only loss in 2021 came to eventual state champ Mankato West in the Class 5A quarterfinals. Yet the game between these two teams was decided by just 12 points — the second-tightest margin of victory for the Cadets all season. The rivalry matters. Our pick: St. Thomas Academy 24, South St. Paul 12
Harding/Humboldt’s first season as a co-op in 2021 lead to a successful four-win performance and renewed optimism about the football future of the two schools. High turnout to open camp this fall suggests the success may be sustainable.
So, too, would a season-opening win over Como Park, which surely remembers its 25-14 loss to the co-op to open last season. Our pick: Como Park 21, Harding/Humboldt 19
The Steve Walsh era officially gets underway Thursday in Spring Lake Park, and life won’t be made easy on the new Raiders coach. For the second straight season, Cretin-Derham Hall opens its season with three consecutive Class 5A juggernauts.
Spring Lake Park returns dual-threat quarterback Brayden Talso, who has standout offensive lineman Beau Johnson leading the way for him. Our pick: Spring Lake Park 30, Cretin-Derham Hall 17
New York Post
It all started with a tweet.
On the eve of returning to England, Sandy Domingos-Shipley wanted to let Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman know a big fan would be in the stands Monday at the Rogers Centre. She tweeted a photo of the sign her eight-year-old son Ethan created — “I love baseball because of Stroman” — that he was bringing to the game in hopes of catching Stroman’s attention.
For the last 10 years, the Shipley family has made an annual three-week summer trip to Sandy’s hometown of Toronto. This year, their visit included attending eight Blue Jays games, including Monday’s which coincided with the Cubs coming to town for the first time since 2014.
Ethan attended his first Blue Jays game six years ago, the same season Stroman pitched his first full year in Toronto. Although Sandy and her husband, Mike, and their kids Luis, 16, Lauren, 13, and Ethan live in Leeds, England, the MLB TV app has kept them connected to baseball and the Blue Jays. And ever since Ethan was little, he gravitated toward Stroman.
“I can’t put my finger on it, but there has always been something that has pushed Ethan towards Stroman and his personality,” Sandy told the Tribune. “He’s always had an interest in who is he playing for, did he win today, did he pitch today? He’s always had an interest in the person, not necessarily who he plays for.”
The Shipleys got their tickets for Monday’s game months ago, long before knowing whether Stroman would be lined up to pitch. So when they realized he would not be starting for their last game at the ballpark before flying back to England Tuesday night, Sandy thought it would be worth a shot to let Stroman know on Twitter that Ethan would be at the game to support him.
Stroman responded to her tweet, telling them to come down to field level pregame and to tweet him once they arrived.
“It was just a genuine little boy that wants to say hello, wave on the Jumbotron because he knows that you can see posters on the Jumbotron,” Shipley said. “I told Ethan that Stroman said he wanted to say hello to you, but didn’t want to get his hopes up because there would be a lot of other fans there.”
Ethan, in a red Blue Jays jersey donning Stroman’s name and No. 6, and his family moved down from their seats in Section 116 to the first row by the camera well next to the Cubs dugout. Sandy sent another tweet to give Stroman a heads up but still didn’t think the Cubs pitcher was actually going to follow through.
When Stroman emerged from the dugout, ballpark personnel directed him toward Ethan, who started crying. The ensuing interaction was captured by a Toronto TV camera and shared on social media by ESPN’s SportsCenter. Stroman signed Ethan’s poster, jersey and a baseball while chatting with the young fan. He thanked Ethan for his support promised to see them again in June when the Cubs play a two-game series in London, even offering to give Ethan, his family and friends tickets.
Ethan, who also got two foul balls during Monday’s game, plans to have his signed Stroman Jays jersey framed and displayed in his bedroom.
“It was quite emotional because it was never intentional,” Sandy said. “We don’t live here, he doesn’t see baseball every day like most kids do. They’re not surrounded by baseball academies or baseball clubs. So to actually meet him meant a lot more because it is so rare. I never thought Stroman would read it during his work day and promise this kid he’d meet him.
“He didn’t speak to Ethan like he’s a baseball player, he just spoke to him like he is a guy that plays baseball, and that’s what made Ethan love the moment even more.”
Connection-building efforts like Stroman’s interaction with Ethan are what baseball needs for their vision to go global. Stroman’s homecoming to Toronto — the organization that drafted him in the first round in 2012 — highlighted his continuing bond with the city and fans. He spent time pregame Monday meeting other fans, too, signing autographs and taking photos. The Blue Jays aired a welcome back video after the national anthems.
Sandy, whose Blue Jays and sport fandom traces back to Toronto before her move to England 21 years ago, believes teams and players investing in their communities can lay the groundwork for a deeper investment in baseball on a local, national and international level.
“You can’t just count on the teams individually doing it because there’s got to be a collective for it to really have an impact,” Sandy said. “In Europe, sometimes sports people are more approachable because there’s more connections to communities with professional clubs than there are North America. To have someone like (Stroman) actually do something out of his way to meet a fan, you don’t see it often because a lot of sports people in North America are on a pedestal. For it to happen, I’m like, wow, it says even more about Stroman’s character.”
Stroman appreciated the love he has received from Canadians since returning. He plans to continue to visit Toronto whenever he can with his Canadian girlfriend and their son, Kai. He was a vital piece of the Blue Jays’ return to the postseason with back-to-back appearances in the American League Championship Series in 2015 and 2016, the organization’s first postseason appearances since winning the World Series in 1993. Stroman memorably returned for the final three weeks of the 2015 season and playoffs only six months after tearing his ACL.
In 5½ seasons with Toronto, Stroman had a 3.76 ERA in 135 appearances — including 129 starts — and made an All-Star team.
“This game can be really hard at times and you focus so much being success related that we truly forget the journey,” Stroman said. “It just showed me to really just respect and enjoy the journey and everything that comes with it. The fact that I can have a positive impact on a kid, on an adult, anybody’s life is truly remarkable. I’m just thankful and grateful honestly for my time spent here.”
Tuesday represented his first start at the Rogers Centre as a visitor. Fans cheered when Stroman ran to right field to begin his pregame routine. He escaped a two-out, bases-loaded situation in the first inning and held the Blue Jays to one run over five innings. The Blue Jays erased the one-run lead after Stroman departed, tagging left-hander Brendon Little for a three-run homer in his big-league debut to send the Cubs to a 5-3 loss.
“It’s just been overwhelming with the show of support and love,” Stroman said after his start. “It’s truly an incredible experience playing for the Blue Jays and having a whole country rooting for you. I’ll always feel Canadian.”
