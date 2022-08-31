News
Meet the Crypto Billionaires Club – What the Rising Numbers Mean
Not too long ago, the combined market capitalization of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum was a few billion dollars. These projects led to the rise of the first crypto millionaires. Here's a look at the new breed of billionaires who made it to the rich lists
Not too long ago, the combined market capitalization of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum was a few billion dollars. These projects led to the rise of the first crypto-millionaires, who traded and accumulated tokens as their value grew from nothing to something.
Now, as individual cryptos have market capitalizations that often exceed $1 trillion, several crypto billionaires have emerged, a group that has grown over the past two years.
These wealthy individuals run businesses based on centralized crypto-like exchanges and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. It can also be crypto whales that have accumulated tokens that are now worth large fortunes.
Here’s a look at the new breed of billionaires who made it to the rich lists and also the way forward
The Crypto Billionaire Club
When Forbes started ranking the crypto-rich, it had its own separate list with a threshold of around $350 million to make the list. Today, it doesn’t seem necessary to have a different list, as 19 of the crypto-rich are now on the Forbes Billionaires Index itself.
The richest known cryptobillionaire in the world today is Binance founder Chanpeng Zhao with an estimated net worth of over $65 billion. Most of his fortune comes from his ownership of Binance (about 70% or so) and his whale-shaped holdings in BTC and BNB (Binance’s native token). Binance is currently the largest crypto exchange in the world and has seen over $16 billion in revenue over the past year.
Second on the list with a net worth of around $24 billion is Hong Kong-based crypto exchange FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. He moved from Hong Kong to the friendlier environment of the Bahamas to continue building FTX, which has now become the darling of venture capitalists like Sequoia.
Other billionaires on the list include Ripple’s Chris Larsen, the infamous Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, and South Korean UpBit founder Song Chi-Hyung, among others. The list of crypto billionaires currently consists of fewer traders, early stage investors, and more exchange and blockchain founders. It’s only natural in an industry that has yet to reach most of the masses.
The hidden wealth
In the list above, we don’t see the names of Satoshi Nakamoto or Vitalik Buterin as they haven’t fully disclosed how many tokens they currently have. According to some estimates, the pseudonymous bitcoin founder owns almost a million bitcoins, which would already make him one of the richest people on the planet.
The examples above are the most prominent, but there are many more whales with high net worth who are still unnamed and likely will continue to be, given the transparent but pseudonymous beauty of cryptocurrency. .
What do rising billionaires mean?
The list has grown by more than 40% this year, and more will soon join this elite group. So what does the big picture look like?
1. Increased Adoption
With founders and investors in crypto exchanges going to the three comma club, it seems that more and more people are actively involved in cryptocurrency. For now, this adoption is largely limited to crypto investors and traders. However, the native utility of DeFi tokens and protocols could also increase over time.
2. Pay the investments
Billions are pouring into the crypto-economy. This leads to appreciation in the price of various tokens, making whales billionaires. It is a sign that the common person also sees the benefits of crypto and uses it as a store of wealth.
3. The windfall of innovation
With fortunes growing exponentially, those at the helm of crypto platforms can pour more resources into research and development. This leads to further innovation and progression of blockchain and crypto technologies. Plus, spurred on by the massive wealth that early founders and developers amassed through their projects, budding developers are inspired to push the boundaries and build better systems.
4. A first sign of disparity
The unequal distribution of wealth is a cause for concern in government-run finances, and crypto was seen as the answer to this problem. But what we see is even more of the same, and it may have more to do with how human greed works than anything related to finance.
Conclusion
A growing case of billionaires emerges when a new technology is adopted in droves. This is what happened with the industrial revolution, with oil and fossil fuels, software and computers, social media and now cryptocurrency. This is undeniably what will shape our near future. And while some see the growing list of crypto-rich as disproportionate wealth, there will always be capitalists who call it a reward for innovation.
First post: 31 August 2022, 12:37 STI
Ravens roster tiers: Where all 53 players fit, from the superstars to the fringe
We’ve spent months speculating about the composition of the Ravens’ 53-man roster. Now that it’s set, save for a few moves around the edges, we carry on to a more important question: What kind of team do they have?
This is not a new question, but it’s one worth asking again with the season staring them in the face. We’re past the point of pie-in-the-sky projections for untested players and overly optimistic timelines for those returning from major injuries. We’re much closer to the truth, at least as it applies to the version of the Ravens we’ll see in Week 1.
With this in mind, let’s sort that roster of 53 into tiers (players listed alphabetically in each):
Superstars
- TE Mark Andrews
- CB Marlon Humphrey
- QB Lamar Jackson
- K Justin Tucker
No one would dispute that Jackson is the most important player on the roster and one of the most important in franchise history. He is the Ravens to anyone looking from the outside, and if he’s not great, they won’t be either.
Tucker is the best at what he does, and Andrews put himself in that conversation with his sublime 2021 performance.
Humphrey is the one guy you might push down a tier given his uneven play before he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 13 of last season. But the Ravens made him the new face of their defense when they gave him a $97.5 million extension in 2020, and his versatility will be essential to coordinator Mike Macdonald’s plans for restoring the pass defense to a customary level of excellence.
Core starters
- WR Rashod Bateman
- DT Calais Campbell
- S Chuck Clark
- WR Devin Duvernay
- OLB Justin Houston
- LS Nick Moore
- OT Morgan Moses
- OLB Odafe Oweh
- FB Patrick Ricard
- S Marcus Williams
- G Kevin Zeitler
These guys are the backbone of the team. They’re capable of making a Pro Bowl, but more importantly, the Ravens can depend on them to perform well week after week. They come in all varieties, from solid-as-oak veterans Campbell and Zeitler to rising stars Bateman and Oweh.
The iffier players in this group are Duvernay, who’s here more as a special teams star than a No. 2 wide receiver candidate, and Moore, a specialist.
Some might question Clark, who did not carry enough weight to dissuade the Ravens from spending big money on Williams and using a first-round pick on Kyle Hamilton. But his reliable production and professionalism will keep him on the field as long as he remains in town.
Starters with something to prove
- DT Justin Madubuike
- NT Michael Pierce
- G Ben Powers
- ILB Patrick Queen
We know these guys will play, but we don’t know what the Ravens will get from them for a variety of reasons.
Madubuike has flashed as an interior playmaker but has yet to take the leap many predicted before last season. Pierce is a proven man-eater in the middle, with upside as a pass rusher, but he has to show he can stay on the field after he played just eight games over two seasons in Minnesota. Queen played better after the Ravens reduced his responsibilities a few games into last season, but he has not evolved into the all-around middle linebacker envisioned when they used a 2020 first-round pick on him.
This is a pivotal year for Queen; if he does not raise his level, it’s possible the Ravens won’t use their fifth-year option to lock in his future with the team.
Powers always puts himself in the mix to start but never has an iron grip on his job.
Key guys, if they’re healthy
- TE Nick Boyle
- OLB Tyus Bowser*
- RB J.K. Dobbins
- RB Gus Edwards*
- CB Marcus Peters
- OT Ronnie Stanley
This group is larger than the Ravens would like, packed with players who could crash the superstar tier under the right circumstances.
Stanley is the biggest question mark on the team, the man paid to be Jackson’s chief protector but also the man who has not played a full season since 2019. The Ravens cleared him to practice last week, and he proceeded not to take the field Monday or Tuesday, fueling doubts about his status for Week 1. Dobbins, meanwhile, badgered the Ravens to let him back on the field, but it remains unclear how explosive a runner he will be early in the season.
Peters, the team’s most dynamic defensive ball hawk, carries the sunniest prognosis of the bunch, with coaches seemingly confident that he will look like himself when the Ravens face the New York Jets on September 11.
Bowser and Edwards aren’t on the 53-man roster, because the Ravens put both on the physically-unable-to-perform list, meaning they will be out at least the first four weeks. But it would be misleading to lay out the team’s assets for 2022 and not include them. Coach John Harbaugh has said Bowser is in excellent shape, and he was one of the key players on the defense last year, so he could make a significant impact as soon as he’s eligible to return. Edwards, who missed all of last season after he tore his ACL, could take longer, but Harbaugh has said he expects the hard-charging runner to play in 2022.
Rookies who will make a Week 1 impact
- S Kyle Hamilton
- TE Isaiah Likely
- C Tyler Linderbaum
- P Jordan Stout
Linderbaum gave the Ravens a scare when he hurt his foot in training camp but seems on track to start the opener. He looked none the worse for wear in his brief dose of preseason action, and his mobility could open new possibilities for the running game.
Likely was the breakout star of training camp and the preseason, so good that the Ravens did not want to risk an injury by dressing him for the preseason finale. He was fifth of the team’s six fourth-round picks; four months later, he’s projected to be one of Jackson’s top targets.
The Ravens took a risk by drafting Stout and pushing their longest tenured player, Sam Koch, onto the coaching staff. Stout has erased any doubts about that decision with his thunderous punts in training camp and the preseason.
Hamilton has probably inspired more debate than any rookie on the team because of a few obvious mistakes in tackling and coverage, but he has also demonstrated the range and versatility that made him a first-round pick.
Part-time starters/solid backups
- ILB Josh Bynes
- RB Mike Davis
- CB Kyle Fuller
- RB Justice Hill
- QB Tyler Huntley
- OT Ja’Wuan James
- OL Patrick Mekari
- G Tyre Phillips
- WR James Proche II
- WR Demarcus Robinson
- DB Brandon Stephens
- DT Broderick Washington
The game day roster would not work without these players, some of whom start but most of whom are the first men up when injuries hit.
Bynes is close to a core player because he’s such a dependable presence in the middle; he’s just not on the field for every down.
Every running back other than Dobbins is in this tier, because we don’t know who’s going to carry the load early in the season. Davis might be the safest bet because of his all-around skills, but the Ravens are patching at the position, much as they did last year.
James could be the Week 1 starter at left tackle. Stephens could step forward to become a do-it-all linchpin in the secondary. Mekari is the rare super-utility lineman who can fill in ably at all five positions.
At wide receiver, Proche will again have to fight to get on the field given Robinson’s advantages in size and big-play potential.
Keep an eye on the future
- CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
- G Ben Cleveland
- OT Daniel Faalele
- DT Travis Jones
- TE Charlie Kolar
- OLB David Ojabo
- ILB Josh Ross
- CB Damarion “Pepe” Williams
These young players aren’t under pressure to produce right away and they’re not in immediate danger of losing their spots. Some have star upside but won’t be able to show it at the start of the season.
The imposing Jones would have contributed right away if he had not injured his knee in the second preseason game. Ojabo could give an immediate boost to the pass rush if he makes it back from a torn Achilles in the second half of the season. Armour-Davis needs to prove he can stay on the field. Ross and Williams made positive impressions in training camp, but it’s not clear where their snaps might come from outside of special teams.
Cleveland was supposed to be the starting left guard by now. Instead, he spent training camp digging himself out of a hole after he failed the team’s conditioning test multiple times. Faalele made progress over the summer, but he’s the definition of a developmental prospect.
The fringe
- C Trystan Colon
- ILB Malik Harrison
- TE Josh Oliver
- S Geno Stone
- WR Tylan Wallace
- ILB Kristian Welch
Harrison could prove to be too good for this tier and might get some chances on the outside given the Ravens’ lack of depth there. But he did not step forward from year one to year two and could become an afterthought if he does not build on his positive moments from the preseason.
Wallace excited fans as a potential draft steal last year, but he has not convinced the Ravens he needs to be on the field despite their lack of star power at wide receiver. Welch is a special-teams stalwart. Colon is buried on the depth chart.
Oliver was the most surprising player to stick on the roster after his undistinguished performance last year and in the preseason.
Photo of secret documents stacked on the Trump carpet
The Justice Department’s case against Donald Trump was brutal, saying someone at his Mar-a-Lago club may have tried to conceal or suppress classified documents ahead of an FBI raid this month, constituting a potential obstruction of justice.
It was a damaging accusation against the former president, revealed in a court filing on Tuesday night.
But the photo included in the file spoke even louder.
“TOP SECRET/SCI” appeared on the covers of at least five sets of papers randomly placed on the carpet. Another cover page on the front of the government photo read “SECRET/SCI” and “Contains compartmentalized sensitive information” – a marking for documents that include references to source and methods, which intelligence agencies strive to protect.
For supporters and detractors of the former president, it was the first time that the sensitive national security documents at the center of the latest controversy were visible, even if their contents remained confidential.
Overall, these are the types of documents normally found in highly secure facilities known in the intelligence trade as SCIF. And these are the kinds of documents that the government argued Trump had neither the right nor the authority to take with him at the end of his presidency.
The photo – which was part of the Justice Department’s response to Trump’s requests to have the documents reviewed by a special master – could further undermine some key supporters’ enthusiasm for defending the former president’s actions. Normally, loyal supporters have remained silent or tried to deflect criticism after first protesting the FBI’s search as DOJ overreach.
Trump denied wrongdoing but offered no credible explanation as to why he had the documents or did not turn them over sooner, as his lawyers claimed. Some of his supporters have suggested without offering any evidence that the FBI somehow planted evidence at Trump’s club.
In the Justice Department photo, the documents were strewn alongside letters or memos with White House letterhead that appeared redacted by government investigators, along with a bankers box containing a copy framed from the cover of Time magazine’s March 4, 2019 issue, featuring Trump. in the Oval Office and a slew of potential Democratic rivals staring out the window.
One of those rivals, Joe Biden, now has Trump’s seat in office. It is the former president who is now on the outside, with supporters wondering if the latest controversy means he will never return.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
6 Types Of Operating System You Didn’t Know Existed
How many types of operating system are there? There are quite a few! It’s important to understand the different types of operating system. You can choose the one that best fits your needs and also be familiar with them if you have to use or run an application. In this article, we’ll cover six types of operating systems you probably didn’t know existed!
Also Read 5 Best Seeds On Minecraft You’ve Never Heard Of
Types Of Operating System List:
1) QNX – Types Of Operating System
What type of operating system does your smartphone use? One would assume that the answer is Android or iOS. But those are not the only types of operating systems out there. The QNX OS is another option for smartphones to power up. There are other options too, like Windows Mobile or BlackBerry OS.
2) BeOS
BeOS was an operating system that ran on both Intel and PowerPC chips and supported preemptive multitasking. But because it required two separate executables to install, few people were able to get their hands on a copy. This, coupled with the fact that Be has been pronounced bee in French which sounded too much like the English word B to French speakers, caused the OS to die out fairly quickly.
3) OpenVMS – Types Of Operating System
OpenVMS is a discontinued proprietary operating system released in 1977 by Digital Equipment Corporation. OpenVMS used primarily in the business sector, where it is often installed on many machines to serve as the main back-end database management system.
OpenVMS’s defining features are its powerful built-in data processing and transaction processing capabilities. But to be honest I am only an expert on other types of operating systems…
4) Haiku Operating System
Haiku is an operating system based on the BeOS code, which was originally designed and implemented by a German software engineer, Jean-Louis Gassée. Haiku offers a simple and refined user interface that helps people get to work with less clutter. It provides users with a streamlined menu bar at the top of the screen and has built-in support for Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Skype, Vimeo, and more. The web browser Firefox comes preinstalled with it. The focus of this type of OS is on simplicity and elegance.
5) ReactOS – Types Of Operating System
ReactOS is a free and open-source operating system. It was first released in 1996 as Windows NT 5.0 by the ReactOS Development Team in France. The most recent release of ReactOS has been v0.4.3. It includes greater support for the NTFS file system, support for USB, and support for Java 7 among other things. With its compatibility with WINE, ReactOS can be used to run some popular software like Chrome and even Microsoft Office 2010. However, it does not work with all programs that require newer versions of Visual Studio or libraries like Qt 4X or higher due to limitations in those areas.
6) Linux-based Android
The biggest competitor to the world’s top two operating systems, Android and iOS, is a type of Linux-based OS called Android. One big advantage of this type of system is that you can customize it to your specific needs because it runs on open-source software. There are plenty of places where you can get a custom version made for your phone or tablet.
If you’re looking for something different or just want to know what types of operating system are out there, we’ve got you covered. Each type has its own benefits and drawbacks, so the best choice will depend on your personal needs. With this information, you’ll be able to figure out which system is best for you and give your business an edge in today’s competitive marketplace.
The post 6 Types Of Operating System You Didn't Know Existed appeared first on MEWS.
What to do Wednesday at the Minnesota State Fair
Here’s our day-by-day guide to the 2022 Minnesota State Fair. If you want even more, the Fair’s website offers a searchable schedule at mnstatefair.org/schedule/. See you at the Fair!
Also, there are almost 300 food vendors (including plenty of new offerings in both food and beverage departments), concerts galore both at the Grandstand and at free stages around the Fair, more than 3,300 included-with-admission events, and plenty of exciting merchants and people-watching moments to pack into your day.
Here are some highlights for today:
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31
Daily deal: Today is kids day! $12 tickets for kids aged 5–12, plus, of course, Midway and Kidway specials all day
Today’s theme is also Library Day. Authors, world musicians, dance troupes, and more will be performing in Dan Patch Park Stage all day.
FOUR FOR FREE
DO: Minnesota authors and illustrators David LaRochelle and Mike Wohnoutka have plenty of activities around their books “See The Cat” and “See The Dog.” 9 a.m.–5 p.m. @ Dan Patch Park
BUZZ: Do you want to grow a beard of bees? For 22 years, Gary Reuter from the University of Minnesota Bee Lab will build a beard of live bees on the faces of a couple of brave volunteers. Watch him pull it off again: 1 p.m. @ Agriculture/Horticulture Building
DANCE: Monster Shop Bump’n has performed their acrobatics and breakdancing all over the world, and now they’re here! 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. @ Family Fair Stage (available every day of the Fair)
FREE SHOW OF THE DAY: Low Cut Connie blends western pop, R&B, and rock ‘n’ roll. 8:30 p.m. (today and Thursday) @ Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage
GRANDSTAND
Florida Georgia Line with Bailey Zimmerman: Florida Georgia Line vocalists Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard met in 2008 when they were studying at Belmont University in Nashville and began performing together after they graduated. They had a smash success with the single “Cruise.” Nearly every one of Florida Georgia Line’s subsequent singles has gone platinum or better, including “Round Here,” “Stay,” “This Is How We Roll,” “H.O.L.Y.,” “Simple” and “Talk You Out of It.” Newcomer Bailey Zimmerman (“Fall in Love,” “Rock and a Hard Place”) opens. $106-$75.
Attendance
Attendance at the Fair on Monday was 120,288.
The attendance record for the Fair on the first Monday was 144,504, set in 2017. Attendance in 2021 was 91,568; in 2019 it was 96,716.
Feds cite efforts to obstruct investigation into documents at Trump Estate – NBC Chicago
The Justice Department said Tuesday that classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of government archives.
The FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents hidden in Trump’s office, according to a filing that features the most detailed timeline at this day months of tension. interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.
The file offers another indication of the sheer volume of classified documents recovered at Mar-a-Lago. This shows how investigators conducting a criminal investigation focused not only on why the records were improperly stored there, but also on whether the Trump team intentionally misled them about the continued presence and illegal top secret documents.
The timeline established by the Ministry of Justice made it clear that the extraordinary search of Mar-a-Lago came only after other efforts to retrieve the records had failed and was the result of the suspicion of the forces. of the order that additional material remained inside the property despite assurances from Trump’s representatives that a “diligent search” had accounted for all material.
A federal magistrate judge ordered the Justice Department to redact portions of sworn documents relating to the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search as part of a possible step toward releasing the search documents. The Justice Department has until next Thursday to submit the redactions to the court.
It also included a photo of some of the seized documents bearing clear classification marks, perhaps as a way to refute suggestions that anyone who packaged or handled them could easily have disliked their sensitive nature.
The photo shows the cover pages of a handful of classified paperclip-bound documents – some marked “TOP SECRET//SCI” with bright yellow borders, and one marked “SECRET//SCI” with a border rust-colored – as well as bleached pages, spread out on a carpet at Mar-a-Lago. Next to them is a cardboard box filled with gold-framed pictures, including a Time magazine cover.
Although it contains important new details about the investigation, the Justice Department filing does not resolve a central question that has sparked public fascination with the investigation – why Trump kept the documents after leaving the House. Blanche and why he and his team resisted repeated efforts. to make them. In fact, it suggests that officials may not have received a response.
During a June 3 visit to Mar-a-Lago by FBI and Justice Department officials, the document states, “The former president’s attorney provided no explanation as to why which boxes of government documents, including 38 documents with classification marks, remained at the premises. almost five months after the production of the Fifteen Boxes and almost a year and a half after the end of the Administration.”
This visit to Mar-a-Lago, which took place weeks after the Justice Department issued a subpoena for the records, receives substantial attention in the document and appears to be a key focus of the investigation.
Although Trump said he had declassified all the documents at Mar-a-Lago, his lawyers did not suggest this during the visit and “rather treated them in a way that suggested the lawyer believed that the documents were classified,” according to the document. .
FBI agents who traveled there to receive additional documents received “a single Redweld envelope, double-wrapped in tape, containing the documents,” the filing said.
This envelope, according to the FBI, contained 38 unique documents with classification marks, including five documents marked confidential, 16 marked secret and 17 marked top secret.
A judge released a redacted affidavit on Friday, outlining the Justice Department’s probable cause for the Aug. 8 search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
During that visit, the document says, Trump’s attorneys told investigators that all records from the White House were stored in one location — a Mar-a-Lago storage room — and that “there there were no other files stored in a private place”. office space or other location on the premises and that all available boxes have been searched. »
After that, however, the Justice Department, which had subpoenaed video footage for the property, “developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the storage room and that efforts likely been deployed to obstruct the government’s investigation”. The file does not identify the people who may have moved the boxes.
During their search in August, officers found classified documents both in the storage room as well as in the former president’s office – including three classified documents found not in boxes, but in desks .
“The fact that the FBI, within hours, recovered twice as many documents with classification marks as the ‘diligent search’ that the former president’s attorney and other representatives had weeks to perform is a reminder seriously question the statements made in the June 3 certification and cast doubt on the extent of cooperation in this area,” the document states.
After Thursday’s attack on the FBI’s Cincinnati field office, discussion in online extremist forums heated up and became more threatening against law enforcement, experts say. Donell Harvin, former head of homeland security and intelligence in Washington DC, joins LX News.
He says, “In some cases, even FBI counterintelligence staff and DOJ review attorneys have required additional clearances before they are allowed to review certain documents.”
The investigation began from a referral from the National Archives and Records Administration, which recovered 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago in January that contained 184 documents with classified marks, including top secret information.
The purpose of Tuesday night’s filing was to oppose a request by Trump’s legal team for a special master to review documents seized in this month’s search and void those protected by claims of privilege. legal. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is scheduled to hear arguments on the issue Thursday.
Cannon said Saturday it was his “preliminary intention” to appoint such a person, but also gave the Justice Department an opportunity to respond.
On Monday, the department said it had already completed its review of potentially privileged documents and identified a “limited set of documents potentially containing attorney-client privileged information.” He said on Tuesday that a special master’s degree was therefore “unnecessary”.
In a separate development, Trump’s legal team has grown with the addition of another attorney. Chris Kise, the former Florida solicitor general, has joined the legal team representing Trump, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss the decision by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. . Kise did not return messages seeking comment.
NBC Chicago
As Ravens build around Lamar Jackson, 2022 offense could lay a blueprint
Midway through training camp, quarterback Lamar Jackson was midway through an interview blessedly free of questions about his long-term future with the Ravens. Then came a comment on the short-term future of the Ravens’ offense.
I think you love big receivers crossing in front of you. Your best year had a bunch of tight ends involved. Isaiah Likely looks like the next guy killing defenses with dig routes …
“Actually, I really like everything,” Jackson said in that August Sirius XM interview. “That was like 2019, you’re saying. That was pretty much our offense, though. That was pretty much the statement we were making that season. But right now, I’m liking everything. … We’re trying to go somewhere.”
Exactly where the Ravens’ offense goes this year could be one of the NFL’s most intriguing subplots. Three years ago, Jackson was at the vanguard of what coach John Harbaugh called a “revolutionary” offense, the unanimous NFL Most Valuable Player on the league’s best team (until it lost in its playoff opener, anyway). The Ravens had a record-breaking rushing attack. They had the NFL’s most efficient passing game. In a sport accustomed to air shows, Greg Roman’s unit was a souped-up wrecking ball.
Then defenses adjusted and players got hurt and the novel coronavirus spread and things went south. After finishing first in Football Outsiders’ efficiency rankings in 2019, the Ravens’ offense slipped to 11th in 2020, when their season again ended in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Amid a tsunami of injuries, the Ravens sputtered to 17th last year, out of the playoffs for the first time in Jackson’s career.
Even when he struggled in 2021, either with injuries (a bone bruise in Jackson’s ankle ended his season in mid-December) or interceptions (a career-high 13) or illness, Jackson was still one of the NFL’s best bargains. Over his first four seasons, his salary cap hit never exceeded $3 million. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta could build around Jackson. He didn’t have to reckon with the opportunity cost of a typical contract for a veteran star quarterback.
Now, as Jackson’s rookie contract window closes and the Ravens prepare for a more expensive future, DeCosta and Harbaugh will confront difficult team-building choices. Jackson’s cap hit this year spiked to $23 million. With a franchise tag or a megadeal extension, that could nearly double next year. A rising salary cap would not spare the Ravens from the harsh economic realities of the NFL. Good players, once they reach the open market, would be lost and replaced with cheaper, likely inferior alternatives.
“We understand that if we do sign a long-term deal with Lamar Jackson, that’s going to change the way we’ve operated the last couple of years,” DeCosta said last year. “We certainly understand that, and we look at that as a great problem to have. We aspire to that type of problem. We want to have the franchise quarterback. …
“It will change the way that we do contracts, potentially. We will have to be probably a little bit more careful about which players we sign and which players we don’t sign. We may lose some good, young players. That’s unfortunately just the salary cap age that we’re in, and it happens to every single team.”
On offense, the cost cutting has already started. In April, on the opening night of the NFL draft, DeCosta traded leading wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, his first-ever pick as GM and Jackson’s best friend on the team, to the Arizona Cardinals for the first-round pick that became center Tyler Linderbaum.
Two months earlier, DeCosta had said the Ravens would pick up Brown’s fifth-year option for 2023, now valued at $13.4 million. In Linderbaum, they acquired a potential cornerstone lineman whose four-year contract is worth $13.2 million total.
It was a telling trade, pointing the Ravens’ offense away from a more conventional structure. With 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman finally healthy and Brown back after a career year, the Ravens seemed to have the wide receiver corps that fans had long clamored for — one that could lift Jackson up, not need him to do the carrying.
Instead, team officials went back to the future. The Ravens gave tight ends Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle and fullback Patrick Ricard two new positional partners in Isaiah Likely, a training camp standout, and Charlie Kolar, a fellow fourth-round pick. They grabbed Linderbaum for their vacated center position, signed sturdy right tackle Morgan Moses, and banked on a healthy Ronnie Stanley again anchoring one of the NFL’s best offensive lines and protecting Jackson’s blind side.
It was as if DeCosta were trying to stage a revival of the Ravens’ record-breaking 2019 offense, which ran over defensive fronts with heavy personnel groupings and pierced secondaries with play-action passes. Even the team’s weaknesses aligned — ESPN ranked the Ravens’ wide receiver corps as the league’s worst entering 2019, and again entering this season.
“We’ll see how it all fits together,” Roman said in June of the Ravens’ reinvestment at tight end. “Could be pretty interesting. Right now, as we go through this installation, we learn about all of these guys. We’re learning about them, and then we’re starting to visualize what we could possibly do. I’m sure it will be different than last year, as it was different than the year before.”
A healthy, locked-in Jackson will only help. Over the past two seasons, illnesses forced him to skip practices, miss games and lose weight. But he showed up to mandatory minicamp weighing about 220 pounds, with a newfound zip on the ball. He added even more muscle before training camp. Players and coaches have said Jackson has never thrown the ball as well as he has this summer.
If Jackson again proves capable of leading a dynamic passing offense, it could establish a blueprint for the Ravens’ future — one with Roman still calling plays, with tight ends still heavily featured, with run-pass ratios still relatively balanced, with starting wide receivers still on their rookie contracts.
But if the aerial attack flounders again — the Ravens finished 17th in Football Outsiders’ passing efficiency in 2020 and were 22nd entering Week 14 last season, when Jackson’s season ended — an offense with revolutionary designs could require a drastic evolution. And with Jackson’s rising price tag, it wouldn’t be simple or easy.
Of course, it’s better to have a franchise quarterback than not. And with Jackson, the Ravens believe, all things are possible.
“I feel better than 2019, I’ll say that,” Jackson said in June. “I’m very eager. I’m very eager, no doubt.”
