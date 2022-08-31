News
Mets drop opener of huge series against MLB’s top Dodgers – The Denver Post
Tuesday night’s game in Flushing looked almost exactly like a game between the top two teams in the National League.
The Dodgers’ 4-3 victory provided good timing, with pitchers getting big outs when they needed them and enough tension to fill both Citi Field and the nearby US Open tennis complex. However, some of the players did not reach playoff performances.
Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker wasn’t great, but he certainly wasn’t bad either, which is kind of the space he now occupies in the team’s starting rotation. Walker, who was an All-Star in 2021 before suffering an abysmal second half, now has a 6.10 ERA in seven second-half starts this year. His line from Tuesday night — 5.1 innings, five hits, three earned runs, three walks, five strikeouts — kept the Mets in the game but didn’t inspire much hope he’d overcome his woes. after the All-Star Game.
The Mets actually had an early lead in this one thanks to a horrific display from a pitcher occupying his position. Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney salvaged the first-inning cariage from Starling Marte despite the fact that he clearly would have fouled with a little patience. To make matters worse, Heaney attempted a glove flip to first base which had no chance of working, as the angle it came from ensured the ball would hit Marte or pass first baseman Freddie Freeman, what she did.
Brandon Nimmo scored from the start on Heaney’s error. The Mets’ next two runs were on 100-mile-per-hour lasers in the left-field seats. Starling Marte went first, hitting his 15th homer of the year in the third inning. Then it was Mark Canha’s turn at the end of the fourth. Canha’s homer lasted 423 feet, the longest of his career, and added to his growing list of hits in the most grueling month of the season.
Canha’s game-related bombshell set up what could have been a dramatic ending. Instead, the part of the Mets roster that has threatened to doom them all year — the mean relief — reared its ugly head again. Joely Rodriguez, the only left-hander in the Mets bullpen, entered with a 4.97 ERA, the highest of any pitcher on the Mets’ active roster who pitched at least 20 innings. That number rose to 5.17 on Tuesday.
The Dodgers had three left-handed hitters scheduled to start the seventh inning: Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Joey Gallo. Freeman dribbled a ground ball against the change at a snail’s pace, turning what would normally be a standard 5-3 out into a double. Rodriguez then forced Muncy out, moving Freeman to third overall. When the Dodgers hit right-hander Will Smith for Gallo, the Mets intentionally walked him. Buck Showalter could have retired Rodriguez at this point, but the Dodgers had another southpaw coming.
Gavin Lux selected the middle, providing the final decisive moment of the evening. His base hit Rodriguez put the Dodgers in place for good, and only then did Showalter go to his other bullpen options.
In the ninth inning, until their last three outs, the Mets had to face someone they know well. Dodgers closest Craig Kimbrel had four outs for them Monday in Miami. Because of that, he was down on Tuesday, and manager Dave Roberts called out former Met Jake Reed. An afterthought throughout his Mets tenure — Reed appeared in just nine major league games — he was able to dodge a first single to record his first-ever MLB save.
This game had about 70% of a post-season feel. The US Open competing for attendance and an evening drizzle zapped some of the intensity. But if these two teams end up meeting each other in the playoffs, it’s like Joely Rodriguez or Jake Reed wouldn’t matter a whole lot.
Warren Buffett turns 92. Seven Lesser Known Facts About Ace Investor
Investor Warren Buffett turns 92 today, August 30. He is number five on the Forbes list of the richest people in the world. Buffett has a net worth of over one hundred billion dollars.
The American business tycoon, who now owns dozens of companies through his company Berkshire Hathaway, began his investing journey aged 11 when he bought his first stock.
At 13, Mr. Buffett filed his first ITR, and it’s been a long journey for him ever since.
Now a year older, here are some interesting facts about Warren Buffett:
Rejection from Harvard Business School
While Mr. Buffett is today an inspiration to investors and entrepreneurs around the world, his application to Harvard Business School was rejected. He did a master’s degree in economics from Columbia University.
love for fast food
Mr. Buffett never misses his McDonald’s breakfast. While you’d expect a billionaire to be picky about eating habits, Buffett, for more than five decades, has been eating breakfast on the way to the office.
Investment in Coca Cola
His love for fast food doesn’t stop at the dining table. The ace investor has long held shares of Coco Cola which he originally bought in 1988 at $3.25 apiece.
Lived in the same house since 1958
Warren Buffett has lived in the same house since 1958. At the same time, billionaires around the world are splurging on villas, vacation homes and other properties; Mr Buffett continues to live in the Omaha home he originally bought for $31,500.
Worked in the same office building for five decades
He has worked in the same office building since joining Berkshire Hathaway in the 1960s.
I used a flip phone even after smartphones launched
Investors have used a humble Nokia flip phone long after smartphones hit the market.
Prefer discount cars
Another aspect that sets Mr. Buffett apart from other billionaires is his choice to opt for discount cars instead of the usual posh machine. He prefers to buy discount cars like those damaged by hail.
Nick Gordon’s big day leads Twins to fifth straight win
Nick Gordon trotted out onto the infield dirt by himself to take his position at second base ahead of the sixth inning. Instead of joining him, his teammates remained in the dugout, committed to letting Gordon have his moment.
Gordon wore a full smile while the public address announcer told the crowd of 19,909 people that Gordon had just hit his first career grand slam. As the crowd roared, Gordon tipped his hat in acknowledgement. The show of appreciation came in the midst of a 10-5 Twins win over the Red Sox, their fifth straight, in which Gordon drove in a career-high six runs, twice giving his team the lead.
Gordon, in the first inning, sliced a ball to the opposite field for a double, bringing home Max Kepler and Jose Miranda, who both had walked with two outs.
That two-run lead eventually grew to three when Jake Cave tacked on a second-inning home run. Twins pitchers couldn’t hold the lead, though, running into some trouble in the middle innings — the Red Sox scored four runs between the fourth and fifth innings.
But thanks to Gordon’s big swing, the Twins charged right back in the bottom of the fifth. After a missed catch by Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo, a walk and a hit by pitch, Gordon smacked an 0-2 98 mph fastball out to right-center field.
Gordon’s trip around the bases featured plenty of celebration. As he ran, he gave the trucker salute, pumping his arm up and down, popularized by Byron Buxton. When he reached third base coach Tommy Watkins, he rotated his arm in a semi-circle and did a little skip while giving him a high five.
Carlos Correa was waiting at home for them to do their own unique handshake, and inside the dugout, Gordon slapped hands with all his teammates before reaching his good friend Buxton. The two gave the trucker salute to each other before sharing a high five and a hug.
While it was Gordon’s night to shine, the Twins got offensive contributions up and down the lineup. Gary Sánchez finished with a pair of hits, including a home run to the third deck in right field while Luis Arraez and Correa each drove in a run in the eighth inning to help push the game out of reach.
SEAN HANNITY: AG and FBI must encourage whistleblowers, not silence them
Sean Hannity pointed to the Washington Times report of FBI whistleblowers who came forward and alleged that Christopher Wray had lost control of the agency over “Hannity.”
SEAN HANNITY: THIS IS WHAT THE FBI HAS BEEN REDUCED TO
SEAN HANNITY: A major new report from the Washington Times. It just broke. It says rank and file FBI whistleblowers coming soon, many are now saying director Christopher Wray has lost control of the agency and must step down, according to the Washington Times report, these whistleblower allegations include allegations of bias, even being forced to sign false affidavits. And according to my sources tonight, who I’ve spoken to in the last hour and who are directly involved with whistleblowers, it’s now at least 20 confirmed whistleblowers who have come forward.
And according to their attorney, quote, I hear FBI members say they feel like the director has lost control of the office. He said they said, how does this guy survive? He leaves. He must go now. Also tonight, a new memo from Attorney General Merrick Garland and his office tonight sends a stern reminder to staff about policies that limit contact with members of Congress, by the way. This would mean that members of the FBI would talk to members of Congress as whistleblowers.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
So this letter, obviously a practical reminder from the United States Attorney General. So the question is, is he trying to silence these whistleblowers? Because it certainly looks like it at this hour. Now it also looks like they are trying to pressure these whistleblowers. But what democrats, they only like hearsay whistleblowers, not real whistleblowers. Sounds like bullying straight from the AG’s office and the AG and the FBI Director need to encourage whistleblowers, not silence them, not intimidate them. It looks like a veiled threat.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:
Orioles top prospect Gunnar Henderson, left-hander DL Hall to join club’s taxi squad in Cleveland
With rosters expanding in just a few days as the calendar flips to September, the Orioles are making a move to potentially add two of their top prospects to the team.
Infielder Gunnar Henderson and left-hander DL Hall are flying to Cleveland to join the Orioles’ taxi squad on Wednesday, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Baltimore Sun. Henderson and Hall will be eligible to be added to the active roster Thursday, when rosters expand to 28 players and allow for an additional pitcher and position player to be included.
With the looming promotion of Henderson, Baltimore will be adding baseball’s top prospect. Former No. 1 prospect Adley Rutschman was called up to the majors May 21 and has since become one of the top catchers in the game and an American League Rookie of the Year candidate. Now it appears Henderson’s turn will arrive shortly after replacing Rutschman as Baseball America’s top prospect.
Henderson and Rutschman were Baltimore’s first two draft picks under executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias, with Rutschman taken first overall in 2019 and Henderson going in the second round of the same draft. Baltimore’s third pick in 2019, outfielder Kyle Stowers, had his contract selected earlier this month.
Henderson, 21, has undergone a rapid rise through the minor leagues this season, representing the Orioles in the MLB All-Star Futures Game. Between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk this year, Henderson has posted a .297 batting average and .947 OPS with 19 home runs, 79 walks and 116 strikeouts.
Henderson has primarily split his time between third base and shortstop, but the Selma, Alabama, native has also played second base and first base of late as a way to increase his versatility. His potential call-up comes at the right time for Baltimore, with a postseason push in September coinciding with a scuffling offense.
Hall, the No. 3 prospect in the Orioles’ pipeline, has already made his major league debut. He pitched 3 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this month, allowing five runs on five hits. He then returned to the minors to develop as a reliever to use in the stretch run of the campaign.
In three appearances coming out of the bullpen, Hall has struck out 10 of the 24 batters he faced but also walked four and allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Baltimore Sun reporter Nathan Ruiz contributed to this article.
Venus Williams out of the US Open; Raducanu also loses in 1st Rd – The Denver Post
By HOWARD FENDRICH
NEW YORK (AP) — Venus Williams’ welcome and support at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday afternoon was not the same as it was for her sister, Serena, the night before. Neither does the result.
Venus, who turned 42 in June, has made no statement about her future in tennis, unlike her younger brother, and although she has also had success and influence – a seven-time Grand Slam; a black woman in a predominantly white sport — fanfare and attention are not the same.
Playing in front of thousands of empty blue seats in an arena that was fairly quiet at first, though growing louder thereafter, Venus went down in the first round of the US Open for the second consecutive appearance, losing 6-1 , 7-6 (5) to Alison Van Uytvanck.
“She means so much to women’s tennis. Tennis, in general,” Van Uytvanck said. “She’s a legend.”
It was the 23rd trip to Flushing Meadows for Venus, who reached the final in 1997 as a teenager and then lifted the trophy in 2000 and 2001, and her record 91st major tournament appearance.
Venus had never lost in the first round of the US Open until 2020, then was absent last year.
When asked what motivates her these days, she replied, “Three letters: WIN. That’s it. Very simple.”
Overnight, Emma Raducanu became just the third defending US Open champion to lose in the first round, knocked out by Alizé Cornet 6-3, 6-3. Raducanu, who was 18 and ranked 150th when she won the title as a qualifier a year ago, was hampered by blisters on her hand – she took medical time out for treatment after the first set – and was dominated by Cornet, 32. from France who also upset No. 1 Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon.
“Obviously really disappointing. Really sad to leave here. It’s probably my favorite tournament. But also, I mean, in a way, (I’m) happy, because it’s a clean slate,” Raducanu said “I’m going to take the rankings down. (Will) go up my way.
Also in the spotlight was 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal, who returned to the US Open for the first time since 2019 and beat 21-year-old Rinky Hijikata 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. 6-3. . Nadal has shown no serious lingering issues with the torn abdominal muscle that forced him out of Wimbledon in July.
Nadal’s win was followed at Ashe by a match between four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins.
Venus exited the August 2021 singles tour entirely until less than a month ago and is now 0-4 since her return. His ranking – which 20 years ago was No. 1 – is 1,504th this week.
“It’s definitely the longest time I’ve been away from tennis and without a racquet in my hand. So it was a completely new experience for me, picking up a racquet in my hand and trying to acclimatize as quickly as possible. possible to be ready for the US Open, which hasn’t been easy,” she said. “Certainly playing a lot of good points, but in the end, it’s just rust. There’s nothing you can do about it except, you know, not get rusty at some point.
It was Serena who announced to the world on August 9 that she was set to step away from her playing career, not sure when the end would be, although she hinted that it could happen in the future. ‘US Open. So his first-round match on Monday fell into the category of must-see events, drawing a record crowd of more than 29,000 to the tournament grounds, including more than 23,000 at Ashe – and the atmosphere was loud and electric from start to finish in their 6-3, 6-3 win over Danka Kovinic.
Now Serena, who has won six of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles in New York, will move on to a clash against No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in Ashe on Wednesday night.
And then she and Venus will join forces in doubles on Thursday, teaming up for the first time since 2018 this week.
When a reporter asked if retirement was on Venus’ mind, she replied, “Right now I’m just focusing on doubles.”
So how did this reunion of a duo who won 14 Grand Slam titles in this event happen?
“It was Serena’s idea. She’s the boss, so I do whatever she tells me to do,” Venus said. “We have won some great victories. It would be nice to add more. »
Van Uytvanck now meets Clara Burel, who knocked out Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-4.
In other action on a wet and windy second day at the hard court tournament, women’s winners included 2017 champion Sloane Stephens, No. 1 Iga Swiatek, No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 8 Jessica Pegula, No. 9 Garbiñe Muguruza, No. 9 13 Belinda Bencic – whose opponent Andrea Petkovic has said she is retiring from professional tennis – and No. 22 Karolina Pliskova, a 2016 runner-up in New York.
The men who advanced included 2014 champion Marin Cilic, No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, No. 7 Cam Norrie, No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz, No. 9 Andrey Rublev, No. 11 Jannik Sinner, No. 15 Marin Cilic, No. 17 Grigor Dimitrov and No. 28 Holger Rune, who then meets John Isner.
Neither Williams attended the other’s singles match in the first round; Venus said she watched Serena on TV but wasn’t there in person due to her own early departure the next day.
Their mother, Oracene, and sister, Isha, were in the guest room each time. On Tuesday, they saw Venus struggle from the start, especially with her serve and groundstrokes not being properly calibrated. So many on the net. So many long landings.
After some of her 25 unforced errors, Venus grimaced or fiddled with her racquet strings or tugged at the edge of her visor.
Ten of those errors came on setbacks, far outpacing his two winners on that side.
There were half a dozen double faults, only three aces. She faced 12 break points and lost four of her 10 service games.
Just 20 minutes later, there was a 4-0 lead for Van Uytvanck, a 28-year-old Belgian ranked 43rd who started the day with a career 1-8 record at the US Open.
Venus took a bit of a stand, breaking to open the second set and holding 2-0. But it would be his only break of the game and soon enough Van Uytvanck put aside a volley winner to close out the win.
A night earlier, Serena was celebrated in a post-match ceremony that included a video tribute from Oprah Winfrey and an extensive on-court interview. After that match, Venus simply threw her red gear bag over her left shoulder, carried her racquet in her right hand, and quickly headed for the locker room.
