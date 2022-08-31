Mikhail Gorbachev, last prime minister of the Soviet Union, dies at 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, the leader who oversaw the end of the Soviet Union, died Tuesday at the age of 91, according to Russian news agencies, via The Associated Press.

Born into a peasant family in Stavropol in 1931, Gorbachev watched the famines and purges of the 1930s and the struggles of World War II, before embarking on a postwar career in the Communist Party. He quickly rose through the ranks, recognized for his intelligence and skill and administrator. He was seen as a young leader capable of rejuvenating the country and the party, as older leaders passed away and his predecessors, Yuri Andropov and Konstantin Chernenko, died after short terms.

Gorbachev took power in 1985 during a period of growing confrontation with the United States, when President Ronald Reagan had bolstered America’s anti-Communist stance. The Soviet Union and its satellites were economically backward, as computers made the Western economy much more productive and the Eastern bloc went deeper into debt.

When Reagan launched an ambitious defense spending program, including research into space missile defense systems, Gorbachev realized that the Soviet Union would find it difficult to match the United States. He indicated an openness to talks with Reagan and began a process of internal reform, known as perestroika. Gorbachev encouraged greater openness, or Glasnostwithin Soviet institutions, even as the country remained deeply repressive, imprisoning political dissidents and those who wanted to leave.

After a series of talks with Reagan, Gorbachev signed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with the United States in 1987. It was the most significant arms reduction agreement between the two countries. and reduced tensions with the West. But Gorbachev could not contain the growing unrest at home. In what the 18th century philosopher Alexis de Tocqueville might have observed was a confirmation of his theory of revolutions – that they occur during times of increasing expectations – the Soviet bloc began to fall apart.

The trigger was the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, after an East German bureaucrat accidentally announced to the public that the border to the west would open immediately. When thousands of delighted Germans stormed the hated barrier and tore it down, the world waited to see what Gorbachev would do.

Rather than send in the tanks, as previous Soviet leaders had done, Gorbachev allowed the fall of the Berlin Wall – and allowed similar “velvet revolutions” in other Soviet satellites (although Romania had experienced a violent transition).

Soon the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia – never comfortable under Soviet rule – liberated themselves. And in 1991, a group of disgruntled Soviet officials and military leaders tried to oust Gorbachev from power while he was away at his summer residence. The coup failed and Gorbachev returned to Moscow – although his influence began to falter. By the end of the year, the Soviet Union had fallen, replaced by the Russian Federation and a series of former Soviet republics in Europe and Central Asia.

The end of the Soviet Union meant the end of the Cold War and the triumph of the West, as democracy spread around the world. So too have nationalism and religious fundamentalism, which have created new conflicts and challenges. Gorbachev left politics, but remained widely respected – especially in the West – as a former statesman.

He is most fondly remembered in the United States as the man Reagan challenged – “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall! – but later came to respect, and that left a legacy of freedom.

Gorbachev’s death comes at a time of renewed tensions between Russia and the West – following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, seen by many as an attempt to reverse Gorbachev’s reforms and restore some of the former Soviet territory and military glory. Putin, who described the collapse of the Soviet Union as a “true tragedy”, represents a nostalgia for the pre-Gorbachev era – a sentiment that overlooks the poverty and repression of communism, and yet could end up restoring both.

