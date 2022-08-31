News
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies at 91: report
Moscow:
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at the age of 92, Russian news agencies reported citing hospital officials.
Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, entered into arms reduction agreements with the United States and partnerships with Western powers to remove the iron curtain that had divided Europe since World War II and bring about the reunification of Europe. Germany.
When pro-democracy protests swept through the Soviet bloc nations of communist Eastern Europe in 1989, he refrained from using force – unlike former Kremlin leaders who had sent tanks to crush the uprisings in Hungary in 1956 and in Czechoslovakia in 1968.
But the protests fueled the self-rule aspirations of the Soviet Union’s 15 republics, which disintegrated chaotically over the next two years.
Gorbachev struggled in vain to prevent this collapse.
When he became general secretary of the Soviet Communist Party in 1985, at just 54, he set out to revitalize the system by introducing limited political and economic freedoms, but his reforms spiraled out of control.
His policy of “glasnost” – freedom of speech – enabled previously unthinkable criticism of the party and state, but also emboldened nationalists who began to push for independence in the Baltic republics of Latvia, from Lithuania, Estonia and elsewhere.
Many Russians have never forgiven Gorbachev for the turmoil his reforms unleashed, viewing the subsequent fall in their standard of living as too high a price to pay for democracy.
After visiting Gorbachev in hospital on June 30, liberal economist Ruslan Grinberg told the armed forces newspaper Zvezda: “He gave us all freedom – but we don’t know what to do with it.”
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Twins report: Jhoan Duran’s history-making pitch earns him a cake from Dylan Bundy
In the midst of a dominant seventh inning on Monday night during which he was called upon to face the heart of the Boston lineup and sent down Alex Verdugo, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers in order, Twins reliever Jhoan Duran made a little bit of history.
With an 0-2 count, he unleashed a 100.8 mile per hour splinker, the hardest thrown offspeed pitch on record and the first one to top 100 miles per hour. That’s right, Duran hit — 100 mph, a number most pitchers would love to touch — with an offspeed pitch while his four-seamer frequently reaches 103 mph.
“I’m jealous. That’s unheard of,” an envious Dylan Bundy said after the game. “He deserves a cake.”
A day later, with an assist from the Twins’ content department who helped procure it, Bundy delivered a cake to an unsuspecting Duran in the clubhouse. The cake, which had sprinkles lining it and blue frosting piped on top, had a congratulatory message that read “Felicidades! 100.8 mph splinker,” in red lettering.
“Duran, I got you something buddy,” Bundy said as he set the cake down in front of the reliever. “All for you right here.”
Duran had yet to try the cake pregame, but he said he had a taste of the frosting and was touched by the gesture.
“I wasn’t expecting it, and those are the little things that your teammates do to make you happy,” Duran said. “It made me happy.”
Duran, in turn, has been making his teammates happy, as he has developed into one of the game’s most dominant relievers at age 24. During a period of time earlier this season when the bullpen was much shakier than it is now, Duran was the one constant.
“It’s crazy,” veteran catcher Sandy León said. “You don’t see guys like that. … Probably the best bullpen arm right now in the big leagues.”
With Jorge López now in the fold, Duran is seeing less of the ninth inning, allowing manager Rocco Baldelli to be slightly more choosy about where he deploys him. No matter how the Twins use him, he’s responded.
Duran entered Tuesday with a 1.91 earned-run average, 0.953 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched), 73 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings and a 3.8 Win Probably Added, a stat that credits a player for how much his appearance impacted his team’s chance of winning or losing. That number is second in the American League behind only Houston ace Justin Verlander.
“The end goal is to get three outs. That’s really what we’re asking guys to do. There are a lot of different ways to do that. But my God, that is some insane stuff going on out there when he takes the mound,” Baldelli said.
BRIEFLY
Jorge Polanco was out of the Twins’ starting lineup again on Tuesday as he deals with a knee injury that he suffered earlier this month. Polanco has not played since Saturday. … Outfielder Billy Hamilton, who the Twins recently signed to a minor league deal, was transferred to Triple-A St. Paul. … Josh Winder was returned from his rehab and activated from the injured list at St. Paul.
Magic Eden looks to challenge OpenSea’s NFT dominance – TechCrunch
Few startups in the crypto world claim the market dominance that OpenSea currently enjoys, but many corporate-backed startups are looking to cut their lead.
Welcome to Chain Reaction, where we unpack and explain the latest crypto news, drama, and trends, breaking things down block by block for the crypto curious.
For our Tuesday episode this week, we spoke to Jack Lu, co-founder and CEO of the booming NFT marketplace Magic Eden. The venture-backed startup was founded last year and has already achieved unicorn status, with a valuation of $1.6 billion.
The startup has become the default way for NFT traders in the Solana ecosystem to transact, but as the market has grown its team has refocused its ambitions to take on OpenSea on its home turf. – the Ethereum network, which they recently started to launch. early support for.
The startup is looking to differentiate itself in the larger NFT market space, avoiding being a hub for online art and leaning more into verticals like gaming.
“We’re not really a generalized market that plays in all categories, we don’t play in unique fine art, we don’t do usernames or domain names,” Lu tells us, noting that Magic Eden largely focuses on “collectibles” which include things like avatars and profile pictures, as well as game-related NFTs.
It was the attention game part of Magic Eden that took up most of the conversation as Anita and Lucas sought to take the pulse of crypto gaming in late summer 2022.
“‘Web3 gamers’ don’t exist, people who like to play games are not looking to play a Web3 game, they just want to play a game,” Lu says. “I think we’re going to see a change .where it’s the pure game content developers who are masters in developing game content and game loops themselves that are going to enter this space and use web3 more as an instrument…to achieve a goal of player or product objective in the game itself.
You can listen to the full episode to hear Lu’s deeper thoughts on the NFT gaming market as well as his thoughts on a possible race to the bottom in NFT transaction fees.
Chain Reaction comes out every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:00 p.m. PT, so be sure to subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite pod platform to follow the action.
Chris Perkins: Dolphins third-team quarterback Skylar Thompson makes roster — and I understand why
Rookie Skylar Thompson was absolutely amazing in training camp and preseason. No doubt.
That’s why Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel both agreed it was a no-brainer to keep Thompson, the seventh-round pick from Kansas State, on the initial 53-man roster.
I’ll admit, I was struggling with this one a little bit. I’ll also admit I was the only one.
But after listening to Grier and McDaniel [and others], I understand. I get it.
“I haven’t heard of a good football team that their problem was they had too many good quarterbacks,” McDaniel said Tuesday.
The guy was a “preseason All-Pro”. Thompson made amazing throws, commanded the huddle, showed leadership qualities, and moved the offense. Coaches liked him and players liked him.
Miami wasn’t going to be able to sneak him onto the practice squad. That would have meant cutting him, and hoping he’d clear waivers. And there’s no way that would have happened as well as he played. Some team would have claimed him. So basically the Dolphins had to either put him on the 53 or kiss him goodbye.
Grier said teams told them they’d be “stupid” to release Thompson.
“We’re not in the business of being stupid,” McDaniel said.
So, there you go. That’s the reason Thompson is on the roster — the Dolphins aren’t stupid.
I’m good with that reasoning.
My thinking followed the logic that seventh-round quarterbacks usually don’t turn into anything.
Yes, quarterback is the single most important position on the field. That’s understood.
But the Dolphins could use another cornerback with starter Byron Jones on the physically-unable-to-perform list and sidelined for at least the first four weeks of the season. Perhaps they could even get a cornerback who plays special teams.
The Dolphins maintain they have five cornerbacks on the roster — Xavien Howard, Nik Needham, Noah Igbinoghene, Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen — and see no need to make additions. Grier said there’s no huge concern regarding Jones, and adding another cornerback isn’t “critical” at this time.
OK, well, look at the offensive line, where the Dolphins have eight on the roster, the minimum number NFL teams carry on their gameday active roster. Miami has no wiggle room.
“You need more players than eight,” McDaniel said. “But feel good about where [offensive tackle Greg Little is] at and we’re excited about that. We’re excited about the way that our tackles are performing.”
And above all, let’s face it, quarterbacks rule.
The Dolphins know firsthand the value of lightly-regarded quarterbacks. Veteran Matt Moore was undrafted out of Oregon State in 2007, signed with Dallas (2007) and then played for Carolina (2007-10) before joining the Dolphins for seven seasons (2011-17) and starting a playoff game. He developed nicely.
But look at the list of quarterbacks drafted in the seventh round in the last seven years:
— In 2016, Miami drafted quarterback Brandon Doughty from Western Kentucky [and North Broward Prep];
— In 2017, Denver selected Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly with the final pick of the draft, No. 253;
— In 2018, New England selected LSU quarterback Danny Etling with the first pick of the seventh round, No. 219, and Seattle selected Florida International University quarterback Alex McGough next with pick No. 220. Cincinnati selected Toledo quarterback Logan Woodside at No. 249;
— In 2020, Tennessee selected Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald at No. 224, Dallas selected James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci at No. 231, New Orleans selected Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens at No. 240, and Minnesota selected Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley at No. 244.
DiNucci, who was just released by Dallas, played in two games and was 23-of-43 passing for 219 yards. Stevens played in one game with Carolina in 2020 and now plays with Calgary in the Canadian Football League.
Regardless, the Dolphins are crazy about Thompson, and I’m good with that type of conviction about a player they drafted. It means something.
McDaniel put it this way when explaining why Thompson is on the 53-man roster: “You can go a lot of draft classes over a long period of time and if you’re holding your breath for a player out of the seventh round to play like he did in the preseason you’re going to pass out. That’s why.
“It’s just because you don’t just scoff and look the other way when you have a player playing well at that position. If you let those slip through your fingers you’ll end up regretting that forever.”
()
Intrcity Smartbus aims to achieve $100 million in revenue over the next 12 months
India welcomes more than 50 million intercity travelers daily, according to a report by Omidyar Network.
Despite a bumpy ride during the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s bus services segment has grown steadily. In 2020, more than 95.5 million people traveled by bus, and that number is expected to reach 120 million by 2026, according to a report by Statista.
Mobility startup IntrCity Smartbus, which claims to have achieved profitability, aims to hit $100 million in the next 12 months. Backed by Nandan Nikelani and Samsung Venture Investment, the startup saw over two lakh in monthly capacity and an 80% increase in revenue.
Kapil Raizada, co-founder of IntrCity Smartbus, in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said they expect 50% growth in the second half.
“Our first objective this year was to break even and we achieved it in the last quarter. This year, we expect fairly strong growth. In the remaining half of this year, we expect another 50% growth. Over the next 12 months, our goal is $100 million with breakeven business and breakeven profitability,” Raizada said.
Also, watch Niraj Rajmohan, co-founder and CTO of Ultraviolet discuss how they plan to use their recent $10 million fundraiser.
In addition, CNBC-TV18 looks back on the success story of Biryani by Kilo.
Watch the video to learn more
Timmy Trumpet, attending his first baseball game ever, declares himself ‘Mets fan for life’
You’ve heard him at Citi Field but you’ve never seen him at Citi Field — until Tuesday.
Riding the wave of his song “Narco,” which features the famous, blaring horns, Timmy Trumpet was on hand at Citi Field to discuss the relief pitcher who changed his life.
Baseball fans have spent all season enthralled with closer Edwin Diaz’s entrance from the bullpen. “Narco,” the song that accompanies him on his jog to the mound, has become a viral sensation and brought the Australian trumpet player to the Major Leagues for the first time.
“This is my first baseball game I’ve ever been to,” Timmy Trumpet said. “I can assure you, I’m officially a Mets fan for life.”
The Mets called the musician and asked if he would play the song live on Tuesday, should Diaz enter the game. Manager Buck Showalter said he would not let a potential viral moment impact his managerial decisions, saying he felt no obligation to put Diaz in just so he can hear the trumpets, which he admittedly loves.
For Trumpet, who collaborated on the song with Dutch techno duo Blasterjaxx, the opportunity to just stand on the Citi Field warning track before the game was a head-spinning moment.
“Absolutely insane,” he said. “It’s incredibly humbling and a great honor that a world-class athlete is using my song as inspiration to run on that pitch. He could do this with any song, but I’m very thankful to the Mets’ supporters and anyone that’s adding this track to their playlist and supporting ‘Narco.’ Most importantly, I want to thank Diaz. He’s the one who picked it. I don’t have the words.”
Timmy Trumpet has seen the videos of the crowd going berserk whenever Diaz comes in for a save and the trumpets echo around the stadium.
“They’re wild,” he said of Mets’ fans. “It actually reminds me of one of the festivals we just did. It looks like a big party, and that was the intention of this song when we wrote it in the first place.”
The musician has played several of the biggest stages in electronic music, including the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium that just drew 600,000 people over the course of its three-weekend run. Still, he couldn’t help but marvel at the fact that his trumpet has now brought him to a 42,000-seat baseball stadium in Flushing, Queens.
“I’ve never been in a stadium this big before,” he said. “I’ve got goosebumps constantly. In America, I’ve never had anything of this magnitude, and none of it would be possible without Diaz. I’m just stoked to be here, but more importantly, I want Diaz to have fun out there, enjoy himself, and do what he does best.”
Despite not knowing much about baseball at all — Timmy Trumpet said he played cricket as a kid in Australia and is still learning the intricacies of its American cousin — the 40-year-old musician offered a prediction.
“Tonight is not about me. It’s about this superstar right here. I can’t wait to see Diaz play this at the World Series. I’ll be there for that one.”
WHAT A RELIEF
Showalter has had the luxury of managing two of the best relief pitcher seasons of the last t10 years. In 2016, he was Zack Britton’s manager in Baltimore as the lefty closer saved an American League-high 47 games, posted a 0.54 ERA and finished fourth in Cy Young Voting and 11th in the MVP race. Showalter said that was when he began to understand what it takes to be a truly elite ninth-inning guy.
“I remember the first time I thought I really had a closer, [it was] Zack Britton. He had lost a game in a save situation in New York against the Yankees, a guy hit a walk-off off him. He came back the next day and went three-up, three-down on about ten pitches. I remember going up the runway with [then-Baltimore pitching coach] Roger McDowell I think it was, saying, ‘Hey, we got a closer.’”
As for Diaz, Showalter wouldn’t come right out and say that he thinks his 2022 season is better than Britton’s 2016, but he did say it’s a bit humorous how Diaz’s struggles are being framed.
“I don’t think we ever take for granted what he’s doing,” Showalter said. “It’s hard. It’s kind of funny, I get a question here when he actually has somebody on base, or a runner gets to second or he walks somebody. It’s like, ‘What’s going on?’”
For the record, according to FanGraphs’ version of the statistic, Diaz has already tied Britton’s 2016 Wins Above Replacement total (2.5).
CARRASCO COMING BACK
Showalter informed reporters that Carlos Carrasco threw roughly 55 pitches in a simulated game on Monday. It all went well and should be enough to get him back in action soon.
“He’s going to take a work day,” Showalter said of Carrasco, whose oblique injury has kept him out since Aug. 15. “If everything goes well, he should be back in the rotation by the end of the week.”
()
The era of Mikhail Gorbachev and the collapse of the Soviet Union
Moscow:
Here is a timeline of some key events during the nearly seven years that Mikhail Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, held power in the Soviet Union.
March 1985 – Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev, at 54 the youngest member of the Politburo, becomes General Secretary of the Communist Party after the death of Konstantin Chernenko. He launched a program of perestroika (restructuring) and glasnost (opening) to bring the country out of political and economic stagnation.
November 1985 – Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan hold their first summit in Geneva; Gorbachev says he is “‘very optimistic’ about detente and future arms reductions.
April 1986 – The explosion of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor spreads a radioactive cloud throughout Europe. Soviet authorities did not admit it until three days later, raising doubts about glasnost.
December 1986 – Dr. Andrei Sakharov, the father of the dissident movement, is released from exile after a phone call from Gorbachev – one of hundreds of political and religious dissidents freed during his reign.
May 1987 – A young German named Mathias Rust breaches Soviet air defenses by flying a Cessna light aircraft from Helsinki through central Moscow, landing in Red Square. Gorbachev launches a purge of senior defense officials.
October 1987 – Prominent Russian reformer Boris Yeltsin clashes with Gorbachev over the pace of perestroika and quits the ruling Politburo.
December 1987 – Gorbachev and Reagan sign the first treaty to cut off nuclear arsenals in Washington. All Soviet and American intermediate range missiles must be dismantled.
October 1988 – Gorbachev consolidates his power by becoming chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet, the national legislative body.
February 1989 – End of the nine-year Soviet military engagement in Afghanistan. Independence movements are gaining momentum in the Baltic republics, Georgia and Ukraine.
March 1989 – The Soviet Union holds the first competitive multi-candidate elections to choose a Congress of People’s Deputies. Many prominent old-guard communists lost to independents, and separatists won the majority of seats in the Baltic republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
November 1989 – People’s revolutions sweep away communist governments in East Germany and the rest of Eastern Europe. The Soviet Union does not attempt to intervene as its satellite regimes fall.
December 1989 – At a summit in Malta, Gorbachev and US President George HW Bush hail the end of the Cold War.
February 1990 – The Communist Party gives up its guaranteed monopoly of power. Parliament agrees to give Gorbachev an executive presidency, with a big increase in powers. Pro-reform protesters hold huge rallies across the Soviet Union.
October 1990 – East Germany and West Germany unite after intense six-party negotiations in which Gorbachev plays a key role. The Soviet parliament approves the plan to abandon communist central planning of the economy in favor of a market economy. Gorbachev receives the Nobel Peace Prize.
November 1990 – Parliament empowers Gorbachev to issue decrees in almost all areas of public activity. The first draft Union Treaty proposed by Gorbachev gives substantial powers to the 15 republics, but four – Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Georgia – refuse to sign.
January 1991 – Troops crush pro-independence protests in the Baltics, killing 14 people in Lithuania and five in Latvia.
March 1991 – The referendum produced an overwhelming majority to preserve the Soviet Union as a “renewed federation of equal sovereign republics”, but six republics boycotted the vote.
April 1991 – The Warsaw Pact of Eastern European nations is dissolved.
June 1991 – Boris Yeltsin elected President of Russia.
August 19, 1991 – Citing Gorbachev’s alleged poor health, his deputy Gennady Yanayev took over the presidency at the head of the radical communist junta. State of emergency declared in certain regions. The Estonian parliament proclaims independence.
21st of August – The coup collapses, destroying the conservative caucus in the center and giving a huge boost to the separatists in the republics. The Latvian parliament proclaims independence.
August 24 – Gorbachev resigns from the leadership of the Communist Party, orders the state to seize its property, excludes it from all state organizations and proposes its dissolution. The Ukrainian parliament proclaims independence. Within weeks, all but Kazakhstan and Russia did the same.
September 6 – The Soviet Supreme Legislature recognizes the independence of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Congress cancels the 1922 Treaty of Union and returns power to an interim authority pending the signing of a treaty for a voluntary Union of sovereign states.
November 16 – Russia takes control of almost all Soviet gold and diamond reserves and oil exports. Later, he announces the takeover of the economic ministries.
December 8 – Russia, Ukraine and Belarus proclaim the Commonwealth of Independent States with no role for a central authority or Gorbachev. At first, he resists the new order and refuses to step down. Slowly, he comes to terms with the inevitable.
December 25, 1991 – Gorbachev resigns from the presidency of the Soviet Union, which is officially dissolved the next day.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
