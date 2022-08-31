Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies at 91: report

Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan hold their first summit in Geneva in November 1985.

Here is a timeline of some key events during the nearly seven years that Mikhail Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, held power in the Soviet Union.

March 1985 – Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev, at 54 the youngest member of the Politburo, becomes General Secretary of the Communist Party after the death of Konstantin Chernenko. He launched a program of perestroika (restructuring) and glasnost (opening) to bring the country out of political and economic stagnation.

November 1985 – Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan hold their first summit in Geneva; Gorbachev says he is “‘very optimistic’ about detente and future arms reductions.

April 1986 – The explosion of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor spreads a radioactive cloud throughout Europe. Soviet authorities did not admit it until three days later, raising doubts about glasnost.

December 1986 – Dr. Andrei Sakharov, the father of the dissident movement, is released from exile after a phone call from Gorbachev – one of hundreds of political and religious dissidents freed during his reign.

May 1987 – A young German named Mathias Rust breaches Soviet air defenses by flying a Cessna light aircraft from Helsinki through central Moscow, landing in Red Square. Gorbachev launches a purge of senior defense officials.

October 1987 – Prominent Russian reformer Boris Yeltsin clashes with Gorbachev over the pace of perestroika and quits the ruling Politburo.

December 1987 – Gorbachev and Reagan sign the first treaty to cut off nuclear arsenals in Washington. All Soviet and American intermediate range missiles must be dismantled.

October 1988 – Gorbachev consolidates his power by becoming chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet, the national legislative body.

February 1989 – End of the nine-year Soviet military engagement in Afghanistan. Independence movements are gaining momentum in the Baltic republics, Georgia and Ukraine.

March 1989 – The Soviet Union holds the first competitive multi-candidate elections to choose a Congress of People’s Deputies. Many prominent old-guard communists lost to independents, and separatists won the majority of seats in the Baltic republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

November 1989 – People’s revolutions sweep away communist governments in East Germany and the rest of Eastern Europe. The Soviet Union does not attempt to intervene as its satellite regimes fall.

December 1989 – At a summit in Malta, Gorbachev and US President George HW Bush hail the end of the Cold War.

February 1990 – The Communist Party gives up its guaranteed monopoly of power. Parliament agrees to give Gorbachev an executive presidency, with a big increase in powers. Pro-reform protesters hold huge rallies across the Soviet Union.

October 1990 – East Germany and West Germany unite after intense six-party negotiations in which Gorbachev plays a key role. The Soviet parliament approves the plan to abandon communist central planning of the economy in favor of a market economy. Gorbachev receives the Nobel Peace Prize.

November 1990 – Parliament empowers Gorbachev to issue decrees in almost all areas of public activity. The first draft Union Treaty proposed by Gorbachev gives substantial powers to the 15 republics, but four – Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Georgia – refuse to sign.

January 1991 – Troops crush pro-independence protests in the Baltics, killing 14 people in Lithuania and five in Latvia.

March 1991 – The referendum produced an overwhelming majority to preserve the Soviet Union as a “renewed federation of equal sovereign republics”, but six republics boycotted the vote.

April 1991 – The Warsaw Pact of Eastern European nations is dissolved.

June 1991 – Boris Yeltsin elected President of Russia.

August 19, 1991 – Citing Gorbachev’s alleged poor health, his deputy Gennady Yanayev took over the presidency at the head of the radical communist junta. State of emergency declared in certain regions. The Estonian parliament proclaims independence.

21st of August – The coup collapses, destroying the conservative caucus in the center and giving a huge boost to the separatists in the republics. The Latvian parliament proclaims independence.

August 24 – Gorbachev resigns from the leadership of the Communist Party, orders the state to seize its property, excludes it from all state organizations and proposes its dissolution. The Ukrainian parliament proclaims independence. Within weeks, all but Kazakhstan and Russia did the same.

September 6 – The Soviet Supreme Legislature recognizes the independence of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Congress cancels the 1922 Treaty of Union and returns power to an interim authority pending the signing of a treaty for a voluntary Union of sovereign states.

November 16 – Russia takes control of almost all Soviet gold and diamond reserves and oil exports. Later, he announces the takeover of the economic ministries.

December 8 – Russia, Ukraine and Belarus proclaim the Commonwealth of Independent States with no role for a central authority or Gorbachev. At first, he resists the new order and refuses to step down. Slowly, he comes to terms with the inevitable.

December 25, 1991 – Gorbachev resigns from the presidency of the Soviet Union, which is officially dissolved the next day.

