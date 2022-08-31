News
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
MOSCOW — Mikhail Gorbachev, who as the last leader of the Soviet Union waged a losing battle to salvage a crumbling empire but produced extraordinary reforms that led to the end of the Cold War, died Tuesday. He was 91.
The Central Clinical Hospital said in a statement that Gorbachev died after a long illness. No other details were given.
Though in power less than seven years, Gorbachev unleashed a breathtaking series of changes. But they quickly overtook him and resulted in the collapse of the authoritarian Soviet state, the freeing of Eastern European nations from Russian domination and the end of decades of East-West nuclear confrontation.
His decline was humiliating. His power hopelessly sapped by an attempted coup against him in August 1991, he spent his last months in office watching republic after republic declare independence until he resigned on Dec. 25, 1991. The Soviet Union wrote itself into oblivion a day later.
A quarter-century after the collapse, Gorbachev told The Associated Press that he had not considered using widespread force to try to keep the USSR together because he feared chaos in a nuclear country.
“The country was loaded to the brim with weapons. And it would have immediately pushed the country into a civil war,” he said.
Many of the changes, including the Soviet breakup, bore no resemblance to the transformation that Gorbachev had envisioned when he became the Soviet leader in March 1985.
By the end of his rule he was powerless to halt the whirlwind he had sown. Yet Gorbachev may have had a greater impact on the second half of the 20th century than any other political figure.
“I see myself as a man who started the reforms that were necessary for the country and for Europe and the world,” Gorbachev told The AP in a 1992 interview shortly after he left office.
“I am often asked, would I have started it all again if I had to repeat it? Yes, indeed. And with more persistence and determination,” he said.
Gorbachev won the 1990 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the Cold War and spent his later years collecting accolades and awards from all corners of the world. Yet he was widely despised at home.
Russians blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union — a once-fearsome superpower whose territory fractured into 15 separate nations. His former allies deserted him and made him a scapegoat for the country’s troubles.
His run for president in 1996 was a national joke, and he polled less than 1% of the vote.
In 1997, he resorted to making a TV ad for Pizza Hut to earn money for his charitable foundation. His former allies deserted him and made him a scapegoat for the country’s troubles.
“In the ad, he should take a pizza, divide it into 15 slices like he divided up our country, and then show how to put it back together again,” quipped Anatoly Lukyanov, a one-time Gorbachev supporter.
Gorbachev never set out to dismantle the Soviet system. What he wanted to do was improve it.
Soon after taking power, Gorbachev began a campaign to end his country’s economic and political stagnation, using “glasnost” or openness, to help achieve his goal of “perestroika” or restructuring.
In his memoirs, he said he had long been frustrated that in a country with immense natural resources, tens of millions were living in poverty.
“Our society was stifled in the grip of a bureaucratic command system,” Gorbachev wrote. “Doomed to serve ideology and bear the heavy burden of the arms race, it was strained to the utmost.”
Once he began, one move led to another: He freed political prisoners, allowed open debate and multi-candidate elections, gave his countrymen freedom to travel, halted religious oppression, reduced nuclear arsenals, established closer ties with the West and did not resist the fall of Communist regimes in Eastern European satellite states.
But the forces he unleashed quickly escaped his control.
Long-suppressed ethnic tensions flared, sparking wars and unrest in trouble spots such as the southern Caucasus region. Strikes and labor unrest followed price increases and shortages of consumer goods.
In one of the low points of his tenure, Gorbachev sanctioned a crackdown on the restive Baltic republics in early 1991.
The violence turned many intellectuals and reformers against him. Competitive elections also produced a new crop of populist politicians who challenged Gorbachev’s policies and authority.
Chief among them was his former protege and eventual nemesis, Boris Yeltsin, who became Russia’s first president.
“The process of renovating this country and bringing about fundamental changes in the international community proved to be much more complex than originally anticipated,” Gorbachev told the nation as he stepped down.
“However, let us acknowledge what has been achieved so far. Society has acquired freedom; it has been freed politically and spiritually. And this is the most important achievement, which we have not fully come to grips with in part because we still have not learned how to use our freedom.”
There was little in Gorbachev’s childhood to hint at the pivotal role he would play on the world stage. On many levels, he had a typical Soviet upbringing in a typical Russian village. But it was a childhood blessed with unusual strokes of good fortune.
Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev was born March 2, 1931, in the village of Privolnoye in southern Russia. Both his grandfathers were peasants, collective farm chairmen and members of the Communist Party, as was his father.
Despite stellar party credentials, Gorbachev’s family did not emerge unscathed from the terror unleashed by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin: Both grandfathers were arrested and imprisoned for allegedly anti-Soviet activities.
But, rare in that period, both were eventually freed. In 1941, when Gorbachev was 10, his father went off to war, along with most of the other men from Privolnoye.
Meanwhile, the Nazis pushed across the western steppes in their blitzkrieg against the Soviet Union; they occupied Privolnoye for five months.
When the war was over, young Gorbachev was one of the few village boys whose father returned. By age 15, Gorbachev was helping his father drive a combine harvester after school and during the region’s blistering, dusty summers.
His performance earned him the order of the Red Banner of Labor, an unusual distinction for a 17-year-old. That prize and the party background of his parents helped him land admission in 1950 to the country’s top university, Moscow State.
There, he met his wife, Raisa Maximovna Titorenko, and joined the Communist Party. The award and his family’s credentials also helped him overcome the disgrace of his grandfathers’ arrests, which were overlooked in light of his exemplary Communist conduct.
In his memoirs, Gorbachev described himself as something of a maverick as he advanced through the party ranks, sometimes bursting out with criticism of the Soviet system and its leaders.
His early career coincided with the “thaw” begun by Nikita Khrushchev. As a young Communist propaganda official, he was tasked with explaining the 20th Party Congress that revealed Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s repression of millions to local party activists. He said he was met first by “deathly silence,” then disbelief.
“They said: ‘We don’t believe it. It can’t be. You want to blame everything on Stalin now that he’s dead,’” he told The Associated Press in a 2006 interview.
He was a true if unorthodox believer in socialism. He was elected to the powerful party Central Committee in 1971, took over Soviet agricultural policy in 1978, and became a full Politburo member in 1980.
Along the way he was able to travel to the West, to Belgium, Germany, France, Italy and Canada. Those trips had a profound effect on his thinking, shaking his belief in the superiority of Soviet-style socialism.
“The question haunted me: Why was the standard of living in our country lower than in other developed countries?” he recalled in his memoirs. “It seemed that our aged leaders were not especially worried about our undeniably lower living standards, our unsatisfactory way of life, and our falling behind in the field of advanced technologies.”
But Gorbachev had to wait his turn. Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev died in 1982, and was succeeded by two other geriatric leaders: Yuri Andropov, Gorbachev’s mentor, and Konstantin Chernenko.
It wasn’t until March 1985, when Chernenko died, that the party finally chose a younger man to lead the country: Gorbachev. He was 54 years old.
His tenure was filled with rocky periods, including a poorly conceived anti-alcohol campaign, the Soviet military withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
But starting in November 1985, Gorbachev began a series of attention-grabbing summit meetings with world leaders, especially U.S. Presidents Ronald Reagan and George Bush, which led to unprecedented, deep reductions in the American and Soviet nuclear arsenals.
After years of watching a parade of stodgy leaders in the Kremlin, Western leaders practically swooned over the charming, vigorous Gorbachev and his stylish, brainy wife. But perceptions were very different at home. It was the first time since the death of Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin that the wife of a Soviet leader had played such a public role, and many Russians found Raisa Gorbachev showy and arrogant.
Although the rest of the world benefited from the changes Gorbachev wrought, the rickety Soviet economy collapsed in the process, bringing with it tremendous economic hardship for the country’s 290 million people.
In the final days of the Soviet Union, the economic decline accelerated into a steep skid. Hyper-inflation robbed most older people of their life’s savings. Factories shut down. Bread lines formed.
And popular hatred for Gorbachev and his wife Raisa grew. But the couple won sympathy in summer 1999 when it was revealed that Raisa Gorbachev was dying of leukemia.
During her final days, Gorbachev spoke daily with television reporters, and the lofty-sounding, wooden politician of old was suddenly seen as an emotional family man surrendering to deep grief.
Gorbachev worked on the Gorbachev Foundation, which he created to address global priorities in the post-Cold War period, and with the Green Cross foundation, which was formed in 1993 to help cultivate “a more harmonious relationship between humans and the environment.”
Gorbachev took the helm of the small United Social Democratic Party in 2000 in hopes it could fill the vacuum left by the Communist Party, which he said had failed to reform into a modern leftist party after the breakup of the Soviet Union. He resigned from the chairmanship in 2004.
He continued to comment on Russian politics as a senior statesman — even if many of his countrymen were no longer interested in what he had to say.
“The crisis in our country will continue for some time, possibly leading to even greater upheaval,” Gorbachev wrote in a memoir in 1996. “But Russia has irrevocably chosen the path of freedom, and no one can make it turn back to totalitarianism.”
Gorbachev veered between criticism and mild praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been assailed for backtracking on the democratic achievements of the Gorbachev and Yeltsin eras.
He said Putin had done much to restore stability and prestige to Russia after the tumultuous decade following the Soviet collapse. He did, however, protest growing limitations on media freedom, and in 2006 bought one of Russia’s last investigative newspapers, Novaya Gazeta, with a businessman associate.
“We should — this is one of our goals — promote the newspaper’s qualitative development in the interests of democratic values,” he said, tacitly criticizing the Kremlin’s efforts to bring Novaya Gazeta and other independent media outlets to heel.
Gorbachev ventured into other new areas in his 70s, winning awards and kudos around the world. He won a Grammy in 2004 along with former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Italian actress Sophia Loren for their recording of Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, and the United Nations named him a Champion of the Earth in 2006 for his environmental advocacy.
Gorbachev had a daughter, Irina, and two granddaughters.
The official news agency Tass reported that Gorbachev will be buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife.
___
Vladimir Isachenkov and Kate de Pury in Moscow contributed.
Wilfried Zaha scores stunning but ‘incredible’ goal in Brentford draw highlights Crystal Palace ‘problem’ as Patrick Vieira pours cold water in exit talk amid football links chelsea
Wilfried Zaha once again underlined his importance to Crystal Palace with a moment of ‘pure class’ – the Ivorian scoring a stunning goal in their 1-1 draw with Brentford.
The Eagles striker collected the ball on the left, dropped his shoulder before curling the ball beautifully into the top corner just before the hour mark.
Reacting to the goal, Alvin Martin said in a commentary for talkSPORT: “It doesn’t get any classier than this, it’s amazing… no goalkeeper in the world, believe me, is going to stop this. Pure class, top corner.
It was a goal worthy of winning any game, but Palace were unable to save all three at Selhurst Park, with Yoane Wissa securing an 88th-minute equalizer for the Bees.
And Martin added that Zaha’s genius, along with Palace’s inability to see things, highlights a worrying issue for them.
“Where would they find the goals without Zaha? Martin continued. “Conor Gallagher weighed in with a few. Now that he’s back at Chelsea, they only have Zaha and that’s the problem with Vieira’s team, it really is.
“They don’t have a centre-forward, capable of scoring 12-15 goals, so all the blame lies on Zaha’s shoulders.”
Zaha, who is in the final year of his contract with Palace, has been linked with a move to Chelsea as the summer transfer window deadline approaches.
new
Chelsea in talks with Gvardiol, Fofana latest, Man United confirm £85m Antony deal
refuse
Isak ‘refused to join’ Man United in favor of Newcastle despite ‘juicy offer’
reaction
Richarlison hits back at Pennant’s showboating criticism on talkSPORT
opinion
‘I would have sacked him’ – Jordan thinks Bournemouth board got it right with Parker
Dear
Man United’s £475million line-up for Ten Hag targets Premier League success
shock
Antony floored the Benfica ace with skill, then Nunez tried to have the Man United man sent off
skills
Alli nutmegs opponent on Besiktas debut as star makes instant impact
to classify
‘Cry more’ – Richarlison makes Hamann dig but Carragher applauds his ‘s*** lodging’
But Patrick Vieira has poured cold water on any suggestion that Zaha is not a Palace player after Thursday’s deadline.
When asked if Zaha would still be a Palace player, Vieira replied: “I have no doubts about that.”
“There is always a question about Wilfried. Me as a manager, I just see the smile on his face and when he scored that goal he didn’t look like a player who wants to leave.
“He is happy to wear the Palace jersey, with a smile on his face and he complains as he always does! But it’s Wilfried and he loves being here, the fans love him.
“There are no questions in my mind.”
News
Dolphins CB Byron Jones to miss four games; GM Chris Grier says Miami never initiated Gesicki trade talks
Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones was not activated off the physically-unable-to-perform list on Tuesday and placed on the reserve/PUP list.
Jones will now be forced to sit the Dolphins’ first four games of the 2022 regular season after being held out of training camp and the team’s three preseason exhibitions.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier are expected to address Jones, along with the team’s cuts to get down to a 53-man active roster on Tuesday, in a late afternoon press conference on Tuesday. When McDaniel last updated Jones’ status on Sunday, he said the team had Tuesday “pinpointed” as the date for a potential return to the roster, “but it’s a fluid situation that has to do with him and a lot of other players.”
Jones underwent lower left leg surgery this offseason and has taken longer than expected to recover.
In his two seasons with the Dolphins, he has two interceptions in 30 starts with 95 total tackles and a pair of forced fumbles.
The Dolphins will be without their No. 2 cornerback for a tough four-game stretch to open the season against the New England Patriots, at the Baltimore Ravens, home against the Buffalo Bills and at the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Dolphins are likely to look for cornerback help on waivers. They have All-Pro Xavien Howard, Nik Needham, Keion Crossen, Noah Igbinoghene and undrafted rookie Kader Kohou as cornerbacks that made the team’s 53-man active roster on Tuesday, the NFL’s cut-down day. Safeties Eric Rowe and Elijah Campbell are also capable of playing cornerback.
Having Howard and Jones on the boundary and Needham available to cover the slot in man-to-man coverage is critical to the Dolphins’ blitz-heavy defense where extra linebackers and safeties are often rushing the passer.
Crossen signed with the Dolphins this offseason as a special teams ace, but he often impressed throughout camp with his pass coverage defensively. Igbinoghene, a first-round pick in 2020 who hasn’t seen much of the field in his first two NFL seasons, did not take advantage of his increased preseason opportunities with Jones out and Howard often sitting. Kohou is an upstart undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M-Commerce who could serve as Needham’s backup nickel corner, where he started in the preseason finale with Needham on the boundary.
Beyond Jones’ absence, the Dolphins’ cornerback depth in camp was devastated by the losses of Trill Williams and Mackensie Alexander following back-to-back exhibitions against the Buccaneers and Raiders. Alexander was signed in reaction to Williams’ season-ending knee ailment.
On Gesicki trade talks
Grier denied that the Dolphins ever reached out to other teams to initiate trade conversations over tight end Mike Gesicki, although he said the team fielded calls from two teams interested.
“We did not make any calls on Mike,” Grier said. “We had calls from two teams that reached out to us about Mike. We never made any phone calls about him. Mike was going to be here, and I think everyone made a big deal about him being on the field. But Mike’s a competitive kid. He has been challenged to do some things he hadn’t been asked to do before, and he stepped up.”
The question was raised after a Pro Football Focus report last week said Gesicki’s name was “brought up” in trade conversations amid a preseason where Gesicki is learning a new offense. A source told the Sun Sentinel then the report wasn’t true.
“Each and every day, he’s doing one or two things better to his standard of the way he wants his football to look,” McDaniel said of how Gesicki. “That’s all you can ask for.”
Tuesday practice report
Among the Dolphins not practicing in the part open to the media were Howard, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Rowe, Crossen, Needham, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, and tight end Tanner Conner.
McDaniel doesn’t typically reveal injuries. But Van Ginkel had his appendix removed last week, Conner has been wearing a brace on his left knee, and Waddle has been seen with a sleeve on his right leg and his right ankle taped.
Needham had been battling a hand injury. He went into the locker room briefly during Saturday’s preseason finale against Philadelphia but returned to the sideline.
—Grier spoke for the first time since the NFL handed down a penalty for Dolphins tampering violations surrounding pursuit of quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton.
Grier declined to comment in detail on Tuesday, stating: “It really doesn’t affect how we do business around here.”
()
Biden calls ‘MAGA Republicans’ as he talks about defunding police and preventing crime
President Joe Biden continued his fierce attacks on the Republican Party during his visit to Pennsylvania on Tuesday, criticizing ‘MAGA Republicans’ for their response to the search for Mar-a-Lago and January 6 as he highlighted efforts policing and crime prevention of his administration.
“A safer America demands that we all respect the rule of law, not the rule of one party or one person,” Biden said during his address at Wilkes University.
“Let me say this to my MAGA Republican friends in Congress: Don’t tell me you support law enforcement if you don’t condemn what happened on January 6th,” he continued. . “For God’s sake, which side are you on?”
Biden, once fearful of directly criticizing his Oval Office predecessor, stepped up his rhetoric ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, recently accusing some Republican Party members of “semi-fascism.”
The president also addressed Republican criticism of the FBI following the search warrant executed at Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, including their calls for defunding the office. Biden’s comments on the search were limited, in addition to stating that he had no prior notice of the search and leaving questions of national security risk to the Justice Department.
“Now it is sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI, threatening the lives of law enforcement officers and their families for simply enforcing the law and doing their job,” Biden said. “There is no place in this country to endanger the lives of law enforcement.”
Biden also on Tuesday touted his “Safer America Plan,” unveiled in July, which calls on Congress to add $37 billion to train 100,000 more police officers, eliminate court backlogs and establish new grants for communities to prevent violent crime and ease the burden on police to respond to non-violent situations
“I haven’t met a cop who likes a bad cop,” Biden said. “There is bad in everything. There are bad senators, bad presidents, bad doctors and bad lawyers. No, I am serious. I am tired of not giving them the kind of help that they need.”
In addition to advocating for the additional funding, Biden discussed the need to build on bipartisan gun safety legislation passed earlier this summer by enacting an assault weapons ban. The gun safety law, while the first major reform in decades, did not go as far as Democrats and gun control advocates had hoped.
“The NRA was against it, which means a vast majority, the vast majority of Republicans in Congress couldn’t even stand up and vote for it, because they’re afraid of the NRA,” he said. declared.
Biden’s speech at Wilkes-Barre was his first of three battlefield stops in a week.
Meanwhile, Trump will also be in Pennsylvania this week for his first rally since the Aug. 8 raid.
The former president will campaign for Republicans in two key races in Pennsylvania: the gubernatorial contest and the U.S. Senate contest.
State Sen. Doug Mastriano, gubernatorial candidate, and Dr. Mehmet Oz, Senate candidate, will be present at Trump’s rally in Wilkes-Barre. Trump endorsed them both.
Biden yelled at the two Democrats facing Mastriano and Oz on Tuesday: Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, respectively.
“Josh Shapiro is a champion of the rule of law as your attorney general, and he’s going to make one hell of a governor,” Biden said. “I really think so.”
Fetterman, he said, will make “a great American senator.”
ABC News’ Sarah Kolinovsky and Justin Gomez contributed to this report.
ABC News
Eagan man charged after being apprehended following 9-hour standoff with police
A 33-year-old Eagan man has been charged following a nine-hour standoff with police Sunday.
Alexander Christopher Hummel, Jr., is charged in Dakota County District Court with first-degree burglary, obstructing the legal process and violation of a harassment restraining order.
Police were called to an Eagan residence shortly after noon on Sunday after a report of an individual identified as Hummel in violation of a restraining order, according to the criminal charges. Officers tried to enter the residence but the locks had been damaged from the inside, preventing them from gaining access.
At that point police established a perimeter around the residence and tried to negotiate with Hummel, according to the criminal charges. At approximately 2:36 p.m. officers heard a single gunshot from inside. Police continued to try to convince Hummel to vacate the residence. While he stepped out several times, he immediately re-entered.
At around 9:30 p.m. Hummel was taken into custody by police. Officers found no one else in the residence but found a 9mm handgun. Along with the handgun, police found three empty magazines, one of which was in the handgun, and a magazine loaded with eight live rounds.
2023 Nissan Rogue gets Midnight Edition, a small price hike
What is happening
The Nissan Rogue adds a new Midnight Edition package for 2023, priced at $34,540 including destination.
why is it important
The Midnight Edition adds black exterior trim, unique 18-inch wheels, and leatherette seating surfaces. It is available on the SV version and can be paired with front or all-wheel drive.
And after
The 2023 Nissan Rogue is now available at dealerships.
The big update to the third generation Nissan Rogue arrived last year with the addition of a new turbocharged three-cylinder engine. But on Tuesday, Nissan announced some small updates for the 2023 Rogue, including the new Midnight Edition pictured above.
Available on the mid-range Rogue SV, the Midnight Edition adds a bunch of black exterior parts, unique 18-inch wheels and leatherette seating surfaces. The front-drive Rogue Midnight Edition starts at $34,540 (including a $1,295 destination charge), and all-wheel-drive costs an additional $1,500. The Midnight Edition’s standard exterior color is — you guessed it — black, but if you want a white/black or gray/black two-tone scheme, add $745 to the net.
The rest of the Rogue lineup remains largely unchanged, with a front-drive base S model starting at $28,655 — a $210 increase over last year. The Rogue SL Premium and top-of-the-line Rogue Platinum add Amazon Alexa compatibility this year, and Nissan’s full suite of driver assistance technologies with ProPilot Assist highway driving technology is standard on the SV and above.
All 2023 Rogue models are powered by Nissan’s new 1.5-liter turbocharged I3 engine, developing 201 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque. We found this engine quite nice, delivering adequate power and good fuel economy. The Rogue’s interior refinement and on-board technology are also solid.
CNET
Wild sign center Sam Steel to 1-year, $825,000 contract
After weighing his roster options for much of the offseason, Wild general manager Bill Guerin finally nabbed a depth piece Tuesday, signing 24-year-old center Sam Steel to 1-year, $825,000 contract.
Though the move doesn’t do much to move the needle, Steel is quietly coming off a solid season in which he recorded 20 points (6 goals, 14 assists) in 68 games with the Anaheim Ducks in 2021-22, showing he still has potential as a playmaker.
Originally selected by the Ducks in the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Steel likely will start this season in the bottom half of the Wild lineup. But if he proves capable of taking on a bigger role, he has enough upside to justify elevating him.
There’s a spot up for grabs after the Wild traded winger Kevin Fiala this offseason.
As for the Wild as a whole, with Steel under contract, they officially have 12 forwards on the NHL roster with top prospect Marco Rossi also expected to make the team out of training camp. There’s a chance winger Jordan Greenway won’t be ready for the Oct. 13 season opener against the New York Rangers, meaning someone will have to fill the void for the Wild up front.
