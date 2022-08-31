Featured image from Pexels, Charts from TradingView.com The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
Miners To Experience An All-Time High Bitcoin Mining Difficulty, What’s Next?
Bitcoin, a proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain, depends on its mining process to ensure the security and stability of its network. This involves the activities of miners that utilize special mining machines and electricity to operate Bitcoin nodes.
Over the years, mining attracted different miners when BTC prices were high. However, the BTC mining difficulty and the network hash rate have their role to play in block rewards.
From a recent report, the BTC mining difficulty is about to hit a new 7-month high this week. The trend of activities is creating a readjustment from the sequential information obtained over the years for the leading global cryptocurrency.
The BTC mining difficulty adjustments will occur every 2,016 blocks. But the network has witnessed a reduction in this value over the years, especially during the summer seasons. Also, banning mining in countries like Iran and China due to high energy consumption contributed to the decline.
Adjustments in Bitcoin mining difficulty are crucial for the network’s functionality as a blockchain. This is because it defines the ease or difficulty of the mining process on the network based on the number of miners working on the blockchain.
Usually, with more miners operating on the network, it becomes more difficult to receive rewards and vice-versa. The adjustment process ensures no change in new block production for Bitcoin at all times. Also, its consistency is not affected by the number of active miners on the blockchain.
The Bitcoin network has seen different twists in its mining difficulty. In 2022, BTC kept having different negative adjustments consecutively through the middle of summer. The most critical data of about -5.01% on July 21 marked its lowest level over the past year.
Bitcoin Hash Rate Pushes Up
However, there’s a shift to a positive increase as the value hits 1.74% at the beginning of August. This is closely followed by another surge of 0.63% two weeks after.
The subsequent adjustment will occur in less than two days and could depict an increase of about 7%, as per BTC.com data. If this happens, it will become the most extensive data for the blockchain over the past seven months.
Besides the Bitcoin mining difficulty doing an upward climb, the hash rate also follows the same pattern. This is due to the correlation between BTC mining difficulty and its hash rate. Usually, an increase in mining difficulty is equivalent to a rise in the hash rate and vice-versa.
Data from BitInfoChart revealed a decline in the BTC hash rate. It dropped from its ATH of 250EH/s as of the beginning of June to 170 EH/s after two months. But the hash rate has been showing slight recovery as it rose to 230EH/s, representing a surge of 30%.
Featured image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Price Below Psychological Level $22,000; Is The Next Stop At $17,000?
Bitcoin price over the last 24 hours moved south on its four-hour chart. Very recently Bitcoin had rose above the $20,000 price mark but the bears failed to hold the asset at that price mark.
In the last 24 hours, the coin was mostly consolidating on its chart.
In the past week, BTC fell by 9%. There was substantial demand in the lower levels. The less demand in return was pulling the price of the crypto below the immediate resistance mark.
The technical outlook for the coin was bearish given how sellers were active in the market at the time of writing.
If buyers don’t return to the market, Bitcoin price will trade near its closest price level. It will aim for a support level underneath that.
It is important that the coin moves above the $20,000 price level in the next trading sessions else it would fall below the $18,000 price level.
The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $996 Billion, with a 2.7% negative change in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Four-Hour Chart
BTC was trading for $20,600 at the time of writing. For the most part in the last 24 hours, the coin was struggling below the $20,000 price mark.
The coin is still quite unstable at the moment, it is to be seen how long the Bitcoin price will remain above that price mark.
The next stop for BTC if it doesn’t trade near the next resistance level will be at $18,000. Overhead resistance for the coin stood at $21,100.
If the coin travels above that then the next attempt would be to touch $22,000. On the flip side, if BTC was unable to remain above the $18,000 mark, $17,000 doesn’t seem unlikely.
Technical Analysis
BTC had depicted increased sell strength as prices fell. This indicated that there was a demand at lower price levels.
The technical indicators also displayed increased bearish momentum. The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line which meant sellers were more than buyers in the market.
Bitcoin price was below the 20-SMA line, this reading is an indication that sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
The coin’s other technical indicators also indicated that the buying strength was picking up on the four-hour chart.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicated the momentum and change in the coin’s price trend.
MACD was still positive with green histograms on the half-line which pointed towards a buy signal. Chaikin Money Flow signals capital inflows and outflows.
CMF was peeking above the half-line suggesting that capital inflows just exceeded the capital outflows.
Fed’s Moves To Fight Inflation Are Bad For BTC Traders In Short-Term
The raging inflation and the Federal Reserve’s approach to fighting it have seemingly affected the crypto market negatively. The first sell-off trend started when the Feds announced an interest rate hike in July 2022. Even though the Terra Luna crash worsened the situation, the market was already on the brink of collapse.
Many people panicked and didn’t want to pay high interest on their crypto gains. Since then, the Feds have come up with many unfavorable decisions in the inflation fight. Recently, Jerome Powel announced a stricter approach on August 26, causing another downtrend in the crypto market and beyond.
Related Reading: WATCH: Bitcoin Versus DXY And The Dangerous TD9 Setup | Daily TA August 30, 2022
Many cryptocurrencies lost price gains after the meeting until August 30, when some positive changes occurred. These incidents have attracted the attention of top players in the crypto market, such as Brian Brooks, Bitfury CEO.
Fed’s Approach Affects Short-Term BTC Traders More
In a recent interview with CNBC, the CEO of Bitfury, Brian Brooks, shared his thoughts on how the inflation fight affects BTC short-term traders. He pointed mainly at the interest rate hikes since the fight started. The Feds started the aggressive approach to digital assets in early 2022. The interest rate hike affected borrowing as the funding mechanism became costlier.
The rate increase started gradually from 0.25% in March 2022 and continued climbing until it reached 0.75% in July. The higher rates affect short-term traders negatively, as they must pay high rates on their borrowed capital. According to Brooks, many traders now believe that the Feds will continue being hawkish in this fight, given their approach and current decisions.
Besides the Federal Reserve, Brooks also showed disappointment over SEC actions against the crypto market. The CEO believes that the regulatory body should inform crypto participants about rules to guide their actions.
The CEO believes that the practice of suing people after they’ve executed their plans is a very wrong approach. He, therefore, recommended that regulators and congress disclose what’s allowed and what’s not to participants early.
The Crypto Market And Inflation Fight?
The continued interest rate hike caused a lot of damage to the crypto market. The first response was the dumping of crypto holdings, leading to a price crash. Then after Terra collapsed, a long period of the bearish trend followed, tagged “Crypto Winter.”
As a result of these activities, the overall crypto market cap slumped from $3 trillion to $1 trillion. On August 29, the market cap lost $50 billion and fell below $1 trillion. Thankfully, crypto assets recovered slightly on August 30, pushing the figure back to $1 trillion.
Cryptos such as Bitcoin and many altcoins have lost massively. Tracing BTC price from November 2021, the coin has lost 65% from its all-time high of $69K. Currently, the market is celebrating BTC at $20K since it dipped below that level on August 29.
Related Reading: Ethereum Trading Volume At Its Most Sluggish, ETH Price Struggles Below $1,600
Analysts have predicted difficult months for BTC and ETH, following historical trends and movements on the chart. But many are hoping that the current positive actions from August 30 continue.
Featured image from pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Investor Indifference Follows Bitcoin’s Break Above $20,000
Bitcoin has been seeing a lackluster performance in the last couple of weeks, and crypto investors have responded in kind to this. After a couple of weeks of tethering above $20,000, the digital asset’s price had finally fallen below this important technical point, triggering outflows in the market. For the past week, institutional investors have continued to feel the fatigue in the market, so while there were outflows, they still remain quite muted.
Bitcoin Loses $29 Million
Bitcoin outflows have continued into another week. This has now brought outflows for the digital asset into three consecutive weeks with no signs of a reversal. The total came out to $29 million in outflows for the week. It marked another week where bitcoin had sent the majority of outflows, although others had recorded outflows.
The inflows were more localized to short bitcoin, which once more speaks to the bearish sentiment that is brewing among bitcoin investors. Despite not being large by previous margins, the $1 million into short BTC shows that institutional investors continue to exercise caution when investing in the market.
It is understandable, given the stance that the Fed has taken when it comes to the economy. In a bid to get inflation rates under control, the Fed has taken what is known as a “hawkish” stance, causing investors to cling tightly to capital.
Outflows Remain The Order Of The Day
Outflows were not only recorded in bitcoin alone, although it was the focus for the week. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum also saw outflows totaling $1 million for the same time period. Investors had been very bearish on the digital asset until the announcement of the Merge changed sentiment. However, it is obvious that the bullish sentiment did not last very long.
Digital asset investment products, just like bitcoin, have now marked their third consecutive week of outflows. It saw outflows reaching $27 million for the week. The majority of the outflows had come from three countries, including the US, Sweden, and Germany, with a combined total of $26.5 million.
Interestingly, minor outflows had flowed into other DeFi platforms such as Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Tezos, and Chainlink. Most of the inflows had come from Brazil, with a total of $1.2 million.
The market, in general, is still struggling despite bitcoin recovering above $20,000 once more. There is very weak momentum which makes this a seller’s market.
Featured image from Forbes, chart from TradingView.com
Ethereum Bulls And Bears At Crossed Road
Ethereum price got rejected from $2,000 despite showing strong bullish signs against Tether (USDT) ahead of “The Merge.” The price of Ethereum has struggled to regain its bullish momentum as this has created a mixed feeling between Ethereum bulls and bears. (Data from Binance)
Price Analysis Of ETH On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The price of ETH on the 4H chart has continued to look bullish, trying to hold above the support area at $1,500. ETH price trades below the 50 EMA on the 4H chart, with more buy orders in this region.
After forming a bullish divergence on the 4H chart as the price was oversold, the ETH price rallied to $1,600, trying to break above the 50 EMA, acting as resistance for the ETH price.
The 50 EMA price corresponds to the resistance at $1,620.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for ETH on the 4H chart is above 45, indicating moderate buy volume for ETH price.
Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for ETH price – $1,620.
Four-Hourly (4H) support for ETH price – $1,500.
Price Analysis Of ETH On The Weekly (1W) Chart
The price of ETH found its weekly low at $1,000 and quickly bounced off the area where it has formed good support; ETH price rallied to a region of $2,030 as the price was rejected, preventing ETH price from trending higher.
Despite showing great bullish signs, ETH is trading at $1,540 below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), acting as resistance for the price of ETH to break higher.
The 50 and 200 EMA correspond to prices of $2,200 and $1,580, respectively; for ETH to trend higher, it must break through this region, which acts as resistance for ETH prices.
A break and close above the 50-day moving average would indicate a short-term relief bounce and the possibility of price trending to $3,500
Weekly (1W) resistance for ETH price – $1,580, $2,200.
Weekly (1W) support for ETH price – $988.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis On The Monthly Chart
The price of ETH saw a bullish price movement in the previous month, closing with so many bullish sentiments, with talks focused on a rally to its all-time high of $4,000.
With previous month’s candle closed bullish but was soon followed by a bearish candle which saw the price of ETH showing bullish signs short-lived.
As the price of ETH comes to a monthly close, ETH needs to close at $1,700 to have a better chance of trending higher, with many hoping ETH prices outperform the market in the coming days.
Monthly resistance for the price of ETH – $2,200.
Weekly support for the price of ETH – $988.
Featured Image From Coinpedia, Charts From TradingView.com
How A Solana-Based DEX Bricked Itself, Locking $500K+ In Funds
It’s not easy being a dev. In recent days, a young Solana-based DEX, OptiFi, faced an unexpected downfall after a simple coding error. The platform released an announcement that their mainnet program is now unrecoverable yesterday. The move has resulted in an unexpected shutdown for the DEX.
Let’s review what we know from the announcement and how something like this could be avoided in the future.
OptiFi’s Unexpected Shutdown
OptiFi was an options and derivatives focused decentralized exchange (DEX) built on Solana that was less than a year in the making. The platform touted Solana’s low latency transactions, portfolio margining and partial liquidation mechanisms. The platform also brought the “first-ever delta-neutral options AMM vault” on Solana that provided yield to depositors. So how did we get here? According to OptiFi’s full debrief, a code update that was moving to Solana mainnet saw a user error that resulted in the use of a ‘solana program close’ command, locking roughly $660K worth of USDC in OptiFi-stored funds in their AMM vault.
OptiFi has assured that user funds will be compensated (while noting that a large majority of the funds are from an internal team member), and a proposal on the Solana github is currently active to address the matter. OptiFi notes in their debrief of a “lesson we learned harshly:”
EVERY DEPLOYMENT NEEDS A RIGOROUS PROCESS AND SINGLE POINT FAILURE CAN BE AVOIDED. PLEASE DON’T RUSH LIKE WHAT WE DID, ESPECIALLY FOR DEFI PROJECTS.
Solana (SOL) has been an emerging player in NFTs and DeFi, despite occasional setbacks like this recent OptiFi debacle. | Source: SOL-USD on TradingView.com
Is It Still Solana Season?
Despite small network setbacks, Solana has still seen strong strides this year in both DeFi and NFT marketplaces. Across NFTs, Solana-based projects like DeGods and Okay Bears, among others, have helped spurred the network to a strangehold of the #2 spot (behind only top dog Ethereum). In the more relevant DeFi, Solana has largely outperformed last year to date metrics, according to DeFiLlama. This has been spurred by growing products like Solend, Serum and more. DeFiLlama has Solana listed as the #6 chain in order of total value locked (TVL), at just over $1B worth of funds.
Building and shipping products is rarely a small task, and this is no exception. It hurts to see ecosystem products, regardless of chain, fall to seemingly small errors, but it unfortunately is a byproduct of this world. Our team extends best wishes to the OptiFi builders as they move forward.
Tether Denies Claims of Inadequate Stablecoin Reserves
- The firm disclosed the intention to provide monthly updates on the financial reserves.
- It denied the article’s assertions that the company is losing money.
As Tether put it, “unsubstantiated conclusions” have been made about the stablecoin’s reserve adequacy. Tether responded with a statement after a Wall Street Journal report raised questions about the company’s reserves. An article in the journal said that the audited financials of the corporation had been in high demand for quite some time.
The company stated:
“Tether’s disclosures have been the most honest and transparent in the market – everyone knows that we have not had an audit and they know we are working towards one. To assume that our business is unprofitable is false. According to our Consolidated Reserves Report, Tether has never disclosed any equity despite being profitable for several years.”
International Standards of Reporting
Tether’s leadership thought they were attacked because of their stablecoin holdings. Even while this range applies to other stablecoins on the market, Tether was singled out. Moreover, the firm has been open with its disclosures as it prepares for an audit, the firm claimed. It denied the article’s assertions that the company is losing money. Over $16 billion of the issued token has been redeemed with ease, the management emphasized once again.
According to the Wall Street Journal report, crypto companies are not entirely forthright with their financials. It went on to say that even if businesses did conduct audits, there would be no conventional accounting practices for digital assets. To counter this assertion, Tether has pledged complete openness in accordance with the tenet of International Financial Reporting Standards.
At the beginning of August, the company made public its partnership with the prestigious accounting firm BDO Italia. Furthermore, it disclosed the intention to provide monthly updates on the stablecoin’s underlying financial reserves.
Tether Will No Longer Freeze Tornado Cash Addresses
Miners To Experience An All-Time High Bitcoin Mining Difficulty, What's Next?
