Missing California woman’s Jolissa Fuentes case now being treated as a possible crime

The disappearance of a 22-year-old California woman, who has been missing for three weeks, is now being treated as a criminal matter, police said.

Jolissa Fuentes disappeared in early August after she was seen leaving a local convenience store in surveillance footage, Selma police said at a news conference last week. Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz said the lack of a fingerprint raised suspicions the missing persons case could be part of a crime.

Family and police have been searching for Jolissa Fuentes since she disappeared earlier this month. FOX26

“At this stage, there is no overt indication that foul play has occurred; however, Miss Fuentes is long gone, and this is not familiar or normal behavior for Miss Fuentes, so we are treating this as a criminal matter,” Alcaraz said at the August 22 press conference.

Fuentes’ family reported her missing on August 7 after she returned home from a pre-dawn family gathering to collect some belongings. She was last seen driving a silver 2011 Hyundai Accent, police said.

Officers, with the help of family members, scoured an area west of Selma in Fresno County, including using drones, he noted.

Jolissa Fuentes disappeared in early August after leaving a local convenience store on surveillance footage. Selma Police Department/Facebook

Officers were also able to get a ping on his cellphone that took them to the northeast part of the city of Sanger a few days after the report was filed, Alcaraz said. Police believe his phone went through this town and the Avocado Lake and Pine Flat area.

The phone is now off or has gone off making it difficult for cops to find it, the police chief said.

“We received several tips which we followed and none of them led us to Miss Fuentes’ location,” Alcaraz said.

The search for Fuentes included assistance from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the Fresno Police Department and the FBI, Alcaraz said. Law enforcement flew helicopters and spent hours in all-terrain vehicles driving in the Pine Flat area, Alcaraz noted.

Independent divers, Adventures with Purpose, even joined the search. The same group helped find the body of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni in a reservoir in northern California earlier this month.

Fuentes’ aunt, Sandra Archuleta, called the divers’ arrival “a blessing and an honor to have them here,” according to KFSN-TV.

Fuentes’ mother, Norma Nunez, desperately wants her daughter to come home. FOX26

Norma Nunez, Fuentes’ mother, has vowed to continue looking for her daughter until she is home safely.

“We always go out there and search. We are looking for a private detective. We’re not going to stop until she’s home with us,” she said, according to NBC News.

Alcaraz praised the family for spreading the word about their missing loved one.