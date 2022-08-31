News
Nurse accused of killing 6 may have blacked out, suffered mental collapse before crash
The nurse charged with murder for allegedly throwing her Mercedes-Benz into traffic this month in Windsor Hills was in the grip of a ‘frightening’ mental health crisis in the days, hours and minutes leading up to the accident, according to new court cases filed by his lawyers. .
The revelations came in a comprehensive filing from Nicole Linton’s defense attorneys which offers the most detailed account yet of the events leading up to the horrific crash that killed five people and an unborn child.
The motion and attachments, obtained by The Times, detail the nurse’s four-year struggle with bipolar disorder and include a decision by doctors immediately after the fatal incident that Linton suffered an ‘apparent loss of consciousness’ at the time of the accident. .
Linton is accused of speeding her sedan down La Brea Avenue toward the busy Slauson Avenue intersection shortly after 1:30 p.m. on August 4. Authorities say she was traveling at around 90mph when she drove through a red light for nine seconds and slammed into passing traffic.
The fire accident killed five people, including a pregnant woman and a baby. The Los Angeles District Attorney charged Linton with six counts of murder, including the pregnant woman’s unborn child.
Linton has been held in jail since the crash, with prosecutors alleging she poses a flight risk and a danger to the community. They said in a filing that Linton suffered from deteriorating mental health issues before the crash.
“She has no recollection of the events leading up to her collision,” Dr. William Winter wrote on Aug. 6. Winter treated Linton at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
“The next thing she remembered was laying down on the sidewalk and seeing her car was on fire,” he wrote.
Winter wrote that Linton suffered from bipolar disorder and was suffering from “apparent loss of consciousness” at the time of the crash, according to heavily redacted medical records.
Linton’s family became aware of her mental health issues in May 2018 while she was a nursing student at the University of Texas at Houston, her attorneys wrote. Her sister Camille Linton said in a letter to the court that Nicole’s studies to become a nurse anesthetist caused her first mental health crisis.
“The stress was too much for her and it ‘broke’ her,” wrote Camille Linton. “So begins the journey of Nicole’s 4-year struggle with mental illness.”
She ran away from her apartment in May 2018 during a panic attack, and when the police approached her, she jumped on a police car and was arrested for disorderly driving, wrote her lawyers.
Linton called his family from the police station and was concerned about the welfare of his pet turtle, according to his attorneys.
A few days after this arrest, Linton told her family that she believed she was possessed by her deceased grandmother.
The next day at Ben Taub Psychiatric Hospital, Linton needed stitches to her forehead after banging her head against a glass partition as she ranted at the police and the Supreme Court, the authorities wrote. lawyers. She sang Bob Marley while medical staff tended to her injury, records show.
It was Ben Taub who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and prescribed psychiatric medication, the defense motion states.
More than a year later, Linton was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric ward after a neighbor called her family after seeing Linton running around her apartment complex naked, the attorneys said.
Linton’s mental health deteriorated further after he stopped taking his psychiatric medication during the pandemic. Her lawyers said an online therapist told her she was simply suffering from anxiety.
Linton began acting strangely, not sleeping and becoming obsessed with cleaning. She denounced her family members and accused them of robbing her, her lawyers said.
“In the days and hours leading up to the events of August 4, Nicole’s behavior became increasingly chilling,” her attorneys wrote.
Linton was in contact with his sister Camille and kept telling her that her colleagues at West Los Angeles Medical Center were “acting weird,” her lawyers said.
On the day of the accident, Linton drove home from the hospital for lunch and FaceTimed his completely naked sister, according to court documents.
She then returned to work and called her sister back at 1:24 p.m. to tell her that she was leaving work again, a few minutes before the accident.
“She told her sister she was flying out to meet her in Houston the next day so she could do her niece’s hair. She also said she was getting married and her sister should meet her at the altar. “, wrote the lawyers. .
Although the extent of Linton’s injuries from the accident were not included in the report, Winter mentioned “fractures” and Linton’s attorneys said the traveling nurse uses a wheelchair to move around the prison.
“The medical records are an objective and unbiased account of what happened here,” Linton’s attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, told The Times.
But Linton’s attorneys have argued that Linton’s mental health issues and “seemingly bizarre” actions are no reason to keep her locked up and that Linton should be released for testing at UCLA Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital. They said she would wear an ankle monitor or submit to any other conditions imposed by the court.
“Ms Linton would be better accommodated in a mental health treatment center where she could be monitored and treated for her illness,” lawyers Halim Dhanidina and Jacqueline Sparagna wrote in the filing on Monday.
Otherwise, Linton should be freed on a maximum bond of $300,000, the lawyers said, adding that was all Linton could afford.
“The safety and well-being of the people of Los Angeles is our primary concern,” Dist said. Atti. George Gascón in a statement to The Times. “Under my policy, preventive detention may be requested on a case-by-case analysis to protect public safety and reasonably secure the return of the accused to court.”
Linton is charged by the district attorney with reckless disregard for life in connection with the multi-vehicle crash. She faces five counts of manslaughter in addition to six counts of murder.
“In an instant, Ms. Linton’s driving claimed the lives of six people and injured many others,” Gascón told a news conference days after the crash.
The accident caused the death of Asherey Ryan, 23; her almost 1-year-old child, Alonzo Quintero; her boyfriend, Reynold Lester; and their unborn child. Ryan was 8.5 months pregnant when she was killed. Friends Nathesia Lewis, 43, and Lynette Noble, 38, were also killed.
“I’ve already cried. I cried. I haven’t slept at all. I screamed,” said Sha’seana Kerr, Ryan’s sister, the day after the crash. “We have to bury four people.”
Linton’s attorneys noted that blood tests showed their client had no narcotics or alcohol in her system, except for the fentanyl she was given after the accident.
They also countered prosecutors’ arguments that Linton had a history of dangerous driving.
“An extensive search of fifty states of insurance records reveals that Ms. Linton has no such background,” Linton’s attorneys wrote. “In fact, Ms Linton has been found responsible for just three previous collisions, the most recent of which occurred in 2014.”
They got backup in the letter from a family friend of Linton, a former federal prosecutor in Washington D.C.
Prosecutors said in their filing that Linton’s history of mental illness included “jumping on police cars to jumping out of apartment windows.” But defense lawyers responded that the prosecutor’s office had unfairly pluralized “one-time events”.
And the apartment window Linton jumped out of during a “manic episode” was on the first floor, according to Linton’s sister, who filed a statement with the bail defense argument.
The defense included in its documents character letters from Linton’s family and friends,
Beverly Harrison, Linton’s mother, said her daughter came to America from Jamaica when she was 10 and grew up without her father. For the past two years, her daughter has spent her birthdays in Jamaica at her mother’s secluded home in the highlands of Jamaica and cared for her.
“He is a godly person who trusts him,” Harrison wrote in court. “She is a person who, if she says or does something she regrets, will come back to say she is sorry and ask for your forgiveness. My sweet baby, I love her but God loves her better.
One of Linton’s five other siblings, Kimberly, said her sister became a traveling nurse during the pandemic and wanted to start medical school next year to become a doctor.
“Nicole wants to save lives and she always has both empathy and sympathy for any life that is lost and for the family, no matter how many times you may see this stuff in this area,” said writes Kimberly Linton.
Her brother, Donovan Dallas, who is the deputy superintendent of police at Saint Andrew North in Jamaica, believes his sister did not intentionally cause the crash. He asked that she be placed in the care of his family.
This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.
News
NBA champion Damion Lee returns to Calvert Hall to celebrate his Baltimore beginnings
The resilient path taken by 2010 Calvert Hall graduate and NBA champion Damion Lee includes a Connecticut prep school, two colleges and time in the G League before breaking into the league with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018.
In June, the 29-year-old guard reached the pinnacle of his profession when he helped the Golden State Warriors capture the NBA title with a 4-2 series win over the Boston Celtics.
On Tuesday, he was back at Calvert Hall, savoring another special night with family, friends, former teammates and coaches as they celebrated a high school career that included a Baltimore Catholic league championship in Lee’s senior season.
When Lee made it to the microphone, moments after becoming the fourth Cardinals player to have his NBA jersey emblazoned on the Alumni Memorial Gym wall, he gushed: “That’s crazy! That up there is real crazy!”
Lee, who in July signed a one-year contract to play for the Phoenix Suns after averaging 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists for Golden State last season, found his way back to his high school gym with a smashing success story based on hard work and belief.
“It’s dope — I love it,” Lee said. “It’s a matter of just working hard. I think that’s the main thing in life — whatever your dreams, you chase them, you double down on them and you don’t let anybody deter you from them. Having support I think has always been the biggest thing for me — support from my family, friends, coaches, everyone that has always pushed me and made sure to keep me on the right track.”
Lee transferred to Calvert Hall from Mount Saint Joseph in his junior year and proved a valuable final piece in helping the Cardinals claim the BCL championship as a senior in 2010.
Earning All-Metro second-team honors, he was a fierce defender and rebounder who had a knack for making timely baskets. Former Calvert Hall coach John Bauersfeld said the young guard’s intangibles proved much more valuable.
“I think what he brought to us when he came to Calvert Hall was incredible energy. He’s a great personality to be around — a very positive, glass half-full guy and his outlook on things is just so positive,” Bauersfeld said. “He brought us a little more belief in ourselves that we can beat the teams we had been struggling against, like St. Joe and St. Frances and even Towson Catholic back in the day.”
Lee soaked in his special night, gathering with some of his former Calvert Hall teammates for a group photo and enjoying the company of his loved ones, including his wife, Sydel Curry-Lee, and 9-month-old son, Daxon. Sydel is the younger sister of Steph and Seth Curry and daughter of Dell Curry, making Lee part of one of the most famous families in basketball history.
“It’s amazing to see how it all happened — that was 12 years ago,” said Lee, who played at Drexel and Louisville before turning pro. “I always tell people when I was graduating high school, if you would have told me I’d be in the NBA and even something like this [jersey ceremony] would happen, there’s no true belief in it, because for me, it was just about getting to college. How can I get to college … it wasn’t to become an NBA player. That was just something that happened along the way.
“I’m thankful, I’m blessed and I’m here and I don’t plan to stop anytime soon. I got to keep on working , keep on working to make sure I can get better and be there for the long haul.”
On the wall, Lee joined Duane Ferrell (Class of 1984), Juan Dixon (1994) and Cardinals second-year coach Gary Neal (2002) as four Calvert Hall graduates who reached their ultimate goal of playing in the NBA.
“To have the type of career Damion has had just shows a lot about his character, his dedication, his discipline, his work ethic and that’s important,” Neal said. “When [current high school players] come in here and they see those jerseys on the wall, that means a lot. It means you’ve accomplished something at the highest level in what you set out to do. Damion has had a great, great career.”
News
TxDOT Passes New 10-Year Transportation Plan Worth $85 Billion
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation announced a record 10-year, $85 billion transportation plan.
The Unified Transportation program funds will coincide with an additional $32 billion over the life of the program for routine maintenance and project development.
This includes priority transportation for more than 7,000 transportation projects and a total investment of $117 billion statewide.
“The State of Texas is working to meet the transportation needs of our rapidly growing state and to protect the safety of Texans on the roads,” Abbott said.
Several UTP Plan projects are road segments identified on the list of Texas’ 100 Busiest Roads and Critical Connectivity Corridors.
The projects will be funded through legislative initiatives and approved by voters who will allocate portions of oil and gas taxes, sales taxes and other funds to the state highway fund.
See the list of current TxDOT projects here.
News
Vanessa Bryant, co-plaintiff deserve $75 million in damages, attorney pushes
Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, and her co-plaintiff deserve $75 million in damages for the emotional distress they’ve experienced in the months since first responders snapped gruesome photos at the site of the helicopter crash that killed their loved ones, according to an attorney.
The NBA superstar, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in January 2020, after their helicopter slammed into a hillside in Calabasas, Calif. Months later, Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester — a financial adviser who lost his wife, Sarah, and teen daughter, Payton, in the crash — sued Los Angeles County, claiming first responders improperly photographed the charred debris of the chopper as well as body parts left scattered across the scene.
Jurors will likely begin their deliberations in the case on Wednesday.
Over the course of the 10-day trial, both Vanessa and Chester testified about the ongoing anxiety they face knowing that images of the bodies could appear online at any moment. Witnesses also included a deputy who said he showed graphic images from the scene while at a bar and another first responder who shared a slew of photos with someone he doesn’t know.
During closing arguments on Tuesday, which also marked what would have been Kobe’s 44th birthday, attorneys put a monetary value to the pair’s pain and suffering for the first time. Chester’s attorney, Jerome Jackson, asked for up to $2.5 million each for their past 2.5 years of emotional distress, plus between $100,000 and $1 million for each year of their future distress — 40 years for Bryant and 30 for Chester, CNN reported.
“You can’t award too much money for what they went through,” Jackson told jurors. “What they went through is inhuman and inhumane.”
Vanessa’s attorney, Craig Jennings Lavoie, did not ask for a specific amount in damages, according to USA Today.
“Forty-four years ago today, in Philadelphia, Penn., Kobe Bryant was born,” Lavoie told the jury. “Today is his birthday. It’s an honor to stand here representing Mrs. Bryant asking for justice and accountability on his behalf, and her behalf, and on behalf of their daughter Gianna, who would be 16 if she was still here with us.”
News
Why Chicago’s stolen ambulance case is only being prosecuted in Grundy County – NBC Chicago
A Chicago man is accused of stealing a city ambulance and leading police on a 70-mile chase through multiple counties. But records obtained by NBC 5 Investigates show that neither the city nor Cook County is pressing charges for theft – leaving only charges in Grundy County.
Newly obtained video shows the very beginning of a police chase after the Chicago Fire Department ambulance was stolen from outside the Chinatown Fire Hall on April 25. minutes after it was robbed on the street.
After a protracted chase, authorities said 45-year-old Chicago attorney Benjamin Herrington was finally arrested near Dwight in Livingston County. He was taken to a hospital in Morris, which is how the case ended up on the office of Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland.
“What he is charged with is possession from this county line to this county line, even though it originated somewhere else and ended somewhere else,” Helland said.
Herrington was charged with criminal possession of a stolen motor vehicle and damage to government property. He pleaded not guilty, was released on bail earlier this month and is expected to stand trial in October.
Through an open records request, NBC 5 Investigates obtained the Chicago police report filed when investigators closed the case on May 6. He reveals that the damage to the ambulance required repairs totaling $7,833.44 – and that “no further charges would be sought in Cook County. “
The reason? “Grundy County’s intention to charge in its jurisdiction and Herrington’s possible mental health issues,” the report said. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said the CPD never referred the case for arraignment.
Video obtained by NBC 5 Investigates sheds new light on the theft of an ambulance just outside a Chicago fire station that sparked an hour-long chase on I-55 earlier this year. Reports by Rob Stafford.
“One of the criticisms I got was, ‘How does a Chicago ambulance that was stolen in Cook County end up at the expense of Grundy County taxpayers? It was a legitimate concern,” Helland said, adding that his response to the questions he faced was, “When an offender puts Grundy County at risk, we’re not going to ask another jurisdiction to successfully pursue the matter.”
“I have always told my prosecutors not to rely on other prosecutors from other counties who are not under our direction to do the right thing,” he added. “We don’t know the strengths and weaknesses of their cases, but if they commit criminal acts in Grundy County, they must be held accountable.”
Helland said multi-jurisdictional cases often present a challenge — but if a situation like this happened upside down, he wouldn’t hesitate.
“If someone stole an ambulance on videotape in Grundy County, I would chase 100% of the time,” he said.
As for mental health issues as the reason Chicago police haven’t filed charges, Helland estimated that 75 to 80 percent of his office’s cases are related in some way to substance abuse or mental health issues. And without a robust and accessible system in place to deal with these issues, the blame often falls on the criminal justice system.
“I have never refused to pursue a case based on mental health issues,” he said, calling the lack of mental health resources in his area “astonishing”.
“Mental health considerations are ultimately taken into account when we have a decision on a case,” Helland continued. “We want to make sure that once there’s a conviction or a guilty plea, there’s a constructive sentence that, if a person commits an offense based on a mental problem, they benefit of appropriate rehabilitation and that she is receiving appropriate treatment.”
“You don’t go to law school and get a medical degree,” he added. “We’re lawyers and it’s up to medical professionals to assess someone for exactly what has presented to the criminal justice system.”
CPD declined to further explain why they closed the case without making their own arrest.
News
Gorbachev’s 1990 visit to Minnesota was a big deal. Here are some highlights and memories.
Tom Dombrock, a history major at St. Thomas University, shouted out a greeting in Russian.
The next thing he knew he was shaking the hand of Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev on Summit Avenue in St. Paul.
And then the two men were engulfed in a crowd, and a KGB officer placed both hands on Dombrock’s chest and shoved him backwards, taking the small mob with him, and it was over.
In the immediate aftermath, Dombrock pronounced it “the greatest thing that has ever happened to me.” More than 30 years later, Dombrock, now a Subaru salesman in the west metro, recalls simply: “It was cool. It was just one of those brushes with history.”
Tuesday’s news of Gorbachev’s passing prompted legions of Minnesotans to recall the day he came to Minnesota, on Sunday, June 3, 1990.
It was a day the Pioneer Press reported in the next day’s paper as “seven hours that will make Minnesota and world history.”
Sandwiched between a summit with President George H.W. Bush and a trip to San Francisco to meet with former President Ronald Reagan, the stopover in flyover country was a publicity coup for the state and then-Gov. Rudy Perpich, who had hand-delivered a personal invitation to the Soviet embassy in Washington, D.C.
When Gorbachev accepted, it led to a day unlike any other — the first time a Soviet leader had visited America’s Heartland during the Cold War since Premier Nikita Khrushchev visited Iowa in 1959. Security was everywhere, from rooftop sharpshooters along the route of a 70-car motorcade to a phalanx of U.S. Marines on the tarmac of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which had been essentially shut down for the arrival of the Soviet Aeroflot plane carrying “Gorby,” his wife Raisa, and a host of Soviet officials.
WORKING THE CROWDS
The blustery day — drizzle, high of 53 and winds gusting to 45 mph that prompted Gorbachev to say the northern air reminded him of Moscow — didn’t stop crowds from coming out, with a lucky few getting to meet the man who was seen as a fresh hope that the U.S. and the U.S.S.R. might end decades of nuclear standoff peacefully.
On at least three occasions, Gorbachev, who was known for working a crowd like an American politician, emerged impromptu.
“I remember his charisma, it was striking,” Grant Christenson recalled Tuesday.
A Lutheran pastor now living in Bozeman, Mont., Christenson was studying at Luther Seminary at the time and living on Grand Avenue with Dombrock. The pair had stationed themselves near the Governor’s Residence several hours before the Soviet leader was to meet there with Perpich.
“You could feel that charisma in his smile. Even that birthmark. There was something about his presence. And of course, there was this idea that he had accepted an invitation to come to Minnesota,” Christenson said.
Inside the Summit Avenue mansion, the Gorbachevs were famously served a meal of pecan-encrusted baked Red Lake walleye prepared by the late David Wildmo, owner of Tavern on Grand in St. Paul.
BUSINESS LEADERS AND DAIRY FARMERS
Gorbachev’s excursions from the Soviet Zil limousine put him badly behind schedule, and a planned tour of St. Paul with Mayor Jim Schreibel was scrapped.
At the Radisson Plaza hotel in Minneapolis, Gorbachev keynoted a 90-minute gathering that featured some of America’s top business leaders, including the CEOs of General Motors, IBM, Pepsico, Dow Chemical, Amoco and Cargill. From there he toured Control Data in Bloomington, where former Vice President Walter Mondale and several other Minnesota notables reportedly dashed from the rear of the motorcade to gain their place in a receiving line.
Meanwhile, Raisa Gorbachev and First Lady Lola Perpich made impromptu stops at Pepito’s Mexican restaurant in South Minneapolis, as well as a Snyder’s drug store, before having afternoon tea with a family in Minneapolis.
Contrary to local lore, no Gorbachev grabbed any donuts from Mel-O-Glaze Bakery on 28th Avenue South, owner Paulette Bosela clarified Tuesday. The bakery did emblazon its bay window with a painting of Gorbachev, and Pioneer Press columnist Nick Coleman did dress up as Gorbachev — “he even had the birthmark on his forehead” — but the motorcade never drove past.
Scrapped completely from the whirlwind Twin Cities itinerary: a planned visit to a family dairy farm in Farmington, although Gorbachev, who was raised on a farm, did meet the family and personally apologize to them on the tarmac before departing shortly after 8 p.m.
POIGNANT MOMENT
Gorbachev would return a decade later, when he was the keynote speaker for the Center of the American Experiment’s annual dinner in April 2000.
For those who were there for the 1990 visit, the moment in history is poignant, especially after the resurgence of iron-fisted rule in Russia under Vladimir Putin and the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Christenson said his father was a career officer in the U.S. Navy, stationed on submarines in what was very much the frontlines of the Cold War, and the warmth of a Soviet visiting Minnesota stood in contrast to that.
“I’m a man of hope, and Gorbachev’s gesture with that visit gave me hope that the world could be different.”
News
latest news Sheriff tried to block testimony about ‘deputy gangs,’ lawsuit says
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and other department officials tried to block a key witness from testifying before an oversight committee about gang-like groups of deputies, according to a new lawsuit.
The directive that Sgt. Jefferson Chow is not expected to appear before the Sheriff’s Civilian Oversight Board despite being subpoenaed to do so was handed over to Chow in a phone call by a lieutenant who works for Deputy Sheriff Tim Murakami, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday by Chow’s wife, who is also a sergeant in the department.
During the August 19 call, the lieutenant told Chow that Villanueva had issued an order not to testify, according to the lawsuit. Villanueva asked the lieutenant to turn him in as he was “desperately trying to block Mr. Chow’s testimony,” according to the lawsuit. The lieutenant, Chris Kusayanagi, also told Chow that unions representing members of the department support the idea that he does not show up, according to the lawsuit.
The alleged attempt to prevent Chow from testifying, however, was too late. Kusayanagi called Chow 18 minutes before he was scheduled to testify, and Chow did not answer, the lawsuit said. When Chow called back after his court appearance, Kusayanagi was unaware that he had already testified and launched into an explanation of why he shouldn’t, according to the lawsuit.
Before asking Kusayanagi to make the phone call, Villanueva tried to convince Chow to agree to legal representation in an effort to “block” the oversight board, according to the lawsuit.
In an email, John Satterfield, Villanueva’s chief of staff, called the allegation that the sheriff ordered Chow not to testify “100% FALSE.”
Inspector General Max Huntsman, who was appointed by the Board of Supervisors as a watchdog for the Sheriff’s Department, said he is aware of the allegations, and his office is investigating whether there is had an attempt to tamper with a witness, which is a crime under state law. He declined to comment further.
Chow also declined to comment.
When reached by phone Tuesday, Kusayanagi denied that Chow had been ordered not to testify, saying, “No order was given.” Declining to elaborate, he said he would call back with details, but had not done so by Tuesday afternoon.
Chow’s allegations and the department’s denials come amid a legal skirmish over the Civil Oversight Commission’s power to subpoena sheriff’s employees.
In 2020, the two unions that represent rank-and-file deputies, sergeants and others filed a complaint with the County Employee Relations Commission regarding the department’s watchdog subpoena power. Derek Hsieh, executive director of Assn. for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, said the union’s position is that testimony is “negotiable and requires careful coordination.”
The union, Hsieh said, believes that “until this is settled, MPs should not go” to testify.
On August 18, the day before Chow testified, a hearing officer in the case found that the county had failed to negotiate with unions over the impact of giving oversight officials the power to subpoena to appear and recommended that he stop enforcing the subpoenas. The officer’s findings are advisory, and the Employee Relations Commission has yet to make a final decision in the case.
Meanwhile, the Civilian Oversight Commission continued its investigation into the so-called deputy gangs. The sheriff’s department has long struggled with groups of deputies, who have matching tattoos, run amok in sheriff’s stations and county jails, exerting control over other deputies and glorifying violence. The oversight committee announced plans to launch an independent effort to review the groups earlier this year and held several days of hearings in which MPs and others were called to testify.
Villanueva and Murakami refused to comply with subpoenas ordering them to appear before the commission. Villanueva said the commission’s efforts amounted to a “fake hearing” and a “fake trial” designed to hurt his re-election chances in November.
As an investigator who led a high-profile criminal investigation into an alleged assault in 2018 by deputies suspected of belonging to the Banditos, a group from the East LA Sheriff’s Station, Chow was an important witness in the investigation. of the commission. Two deputies who were not members of Banditos were knocked unconscious during a departmental party.
In a diary he kept of his investigative activities, Chow wrote that after Villanueva took office at the end of 2018, he was told not to ask about “groups of subculture” when questioning MPs about the assault. Parts of the diary were made public by the commission in May.
At the August 19 hearing, Chow confirmed under oath that he was the author of the diary and was ordered not to ask about the Banditos. He testified that while these matters were crucial to determining the motive for the attack, he followed the order because he feared he would be disciplined or fired for insubordination if he did not.
The order not to ask about the Banditos came from Matt Burson, a department head who has since retired. Burson testified before the commission at a hearing in July and, under oath, said he, in turn, was instructed by Villanueva’s chief of staff, on behalf of the sheriff, to hijack the investigation from Banditos.
“Don’t look at the Bandito aspect of the deal,” Burson said. “Just focus on the booze and the fight.”
It didn’t occur to him at the time, Burson said, but he now feels he was unwittingly used to help cover up the Banditos’ involvement in the incident.
Larry Del Mese, Villanueva’s former chief of staff, also testified, saying he did not recall ordering Burson not to ask about the Banditos or ever having a conversation with Villanueva about of the group.
In a social media broadcast a few weeks later, Villanueva challenged Burson’s version of events. The sheriff said he was not involved in the East LA fight investigation when he took office because he was busy with other matters, such as distributing body-worn cameras to deputies and the removal of federal immigration authorities from county jails.
“When I took office in December 2018, other than hearing about a Bandito tattoo, that’s about all I knew about Bandito, the subgroup,” he said. “Do you think for a nanosecond that I gave a shit about this investigation? Aside from the fact that it was going to go on and let them do their job, that’s exactly what they did.
But Villanueva has repeatedly said that one of his first acts in office was to remove the captain of the East LA station, where Banditos played loose and dictated where deputies would be assigned. Villanueva also said he transferred problematic employees to solve the problem. Body cameras, on the other hand, weren’t rolled out until fall 2020.
Villanueva also downplayed the Banditos’ role in the 2018 fight.
“When you have a drunken party that turns into a fight, and there are mutual fighters, and there are people trading blows on both sides, and everyone is drunk, no.. .there won’t be a big motive investigation on this,” Villanueva says.
On that same show, Villanueva suggested that Chow’s diary had been tampered with.
“The best they have is a forged log?” said Villanueva.
In his diary, Chow wrote that before Villanueva took office, he had been assigned by a lieutenant and Burson, his captain at the time, to interview witnesses about the deputy groups.
Within weeks, however, just days after Villanueva took office, that instruction changed, Chow claims. The sergeant wrote in the newspaper that Burson told him questions about the Banditos or other groups need not be part of his investigation. Burson was promoted by Villanueva from captain to chef.
Satterfield, the sheriff’s chief of staff, claimed the diary was tampered with because Chow referred to Burson in it as “captain/chief” on Nov. 27, 2018, before Burson was promoted. Chow addressed the allegation in his testimony, saying he knew Burson was in the running for promotion to chief long before it was made official.
The lawsuit filed by Chow’s wife, Vanessa Chow, alleges that the sheriff and his wife, a retired deputy, run the agency as “their own personal fiefdom.” She alleges that she reported unlawful conduct and was retaliated against, including manually having a mark changed on an exam she took to prevent her from getting a promotion.
