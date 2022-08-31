About 2,000 miles from his home in southeast Washington, 16-year-old Don’Zeal Davis pitched a tent in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. He spent the next 24 hours alone in the desert, a sort of training exercise held at a recent two-week summer camp for DC teenagers.
News
Obituary: Gilbert de la O, 77, founder of St. Paul’s West Side Boosters
As an 18-year-old Mexican-American kid growing up scrapping with white youth in St. Paul’s West Side Flats neighborhood, Gilbert de la O thought of himself as battle ready, even for one as sweeping as the Vietnam War. He enlisted after high school, bragging about how many Viet Cong soldiers he would kill.
Then came the fateful day in April 1966 when de la O — then an infantryman and radio operator — found himself pinned down in an ambush, watching friends fall and carnage unfold all around. He saw a 21-year-old Air Force medic named William Pitsenbarger literally drop from an overhead chopper to tend to the wounded, only to be found the next day among the dead.
Asked in recent years to appear in a celebrity-driven Hollywood movie about Pitsenbarger’s sacrifices, de la O declined, calling the memory too emotional in an interview with Pioneer Press columnist Rubén Rosario in 2020. The street tough kid once jailed for shooting a gun at rival teens had returned from Vietnam humbler, grateful to be alive and fundamentally changed.
De la O — a Purple Heart combat veteran, a founding member of the West Side Boosters youth athletic league, a former St. Paul school board member, a member of the Neighborhood House Hall of Fame and life-time achievement award holder from Humboldt High School — died Sunday after a long fight with cancer at his longtime home on St. Paul’s West Side. He was 77.
He is survived by Joyce, his wife of 55 years, and sons Roman and Diego, as well as 14 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“It’s such a loss,” said St. Paul City Council member Rebecca Noecker, recalling how even in his final years de la O would contact her about trash or graffiti on a beloved neighborhood memorial.
“He was an icon. No question,” Noecker said. “It’s hard to imagine the neighborhood, or the city, without him.”
De la O was such a fixture of the Mexican-American community on St. Paul’s West Side that in 2007, the popular El Rio Vista ballfields on Robie Street were renamed in his honor when he retired from a leadership role with the Neighborhood House community organization.
For more than 30 years, he had worked closely with youth at Neighborhood House.
De la O was born in 1945 in New Ulm, Minn., a kind of base camp for migrant workers who spent their winters in Texas. Interviewed in 2010 by the Minnesota Historical Society, he recalled growing up in the West Side Flats alongside many working class Jews, learning about their culture firsthand.
For both Mexican-Americans and Jews, the city was not always hospitable. Residents of the West Side Flats were displaced by a devastating flood in 1952, only to see their remaining frame houses leveled in the 1960s to make room for a levee and industrial park.
A few years after his return from Vietnam, de la O enrolled in the University of Minnesota, where he became active in efforts to establish a Chicano studies program. In media interviews years later, he credited his time at the U of M with helping him redirect his childhood anger into political protest.
In the 1960s, he joined a chapter of the Brown Berets, a pro-Chicano movement that took its cues from the Black Panthers while fighting for education, job access and housing equality.
“When he came back from war, and he saw there were no opportunities for our kids of color, he took the opportunity to change those poisons into medicine,” said Maria Isa, a performance artist and political advocate on the West Side. “He didn’t want us to live through that. He was our coach. He was our chief.”
When Isa, a candidate for state representative in House District 65B on the West Side, decided to run for office, “he was the first person to say, ‘Go win, go get it,’” she recalled.
In the 1970s, De la O co-founded the volunteer-led West Side Boosters youth athletic league, which would spawn more than one professional athlete. Former Neighborhood House executive director Armando Camacho, who called de la O’s son Diego one of his closest childhood friends, recalled being coached in football by de la O in the mid-1980s.
“He’s been a father figure to many on the West Side, including myself,” Camacho said. “A lot of kids who didn’t have father figures, Gilbert played that role. He kept literally thousands of kids off the streets. … My proudest achievement at Neighborhood House was the renovation of the ballfields, which are in his name.”
In May 1997, de la O announced his candidacy for St. Paul School Board, achieving the influential endorsement of the St. Paul Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party two days later. He campaigned in part on public anger over the firing of Larry Lucio, the state’s first Mexican-American public high school principal.
The next year, apparently with de la O’s blessing, Lucio was chosen as grand marshal of the West Side’s longstanding Cinco de Mayo parade.
A memorial for de la O will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Matthew, 510 Hall Ave. in St. Paul, followed by a burial Mass at 11 a.m. Internment with military honors will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements are being prepared by the Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel in West St. Paul.
“In lieu of flowers,” reads his prepared obituary, “Gilbert requested that in his honor you would spend time with your family and friends enjoying a meal around the table.”
News
Biden says again to ‘vote out’ candidates who oppose assault weapons ban – even though five Democrats have done so
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Three Democratic representatives who voted against the assault weapons ban and are seeking re-election this fall are staying silent after President Biden told Americans for the second time on Tuesday to ‘vote out’ any candidate who stands opposed to a ban.
Biden traveled to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to talk about his Safer America plan, where he also made a political appeal to voters to support Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.
During his speech at Wilkes University, Biden said Americans shouldn’t vote for candidates who oppose an “assault weapons” ban, when five Democratic representatives did.
“It’s time to hold all the elected officials up to the fire and ask them: are you for banning assault weapons?” Biden said during his speech, “Ask them. If the answer is no, vote against them.”
HOUSE ‘ASSAULT WEAPONS’ BAN APPROVED BY 18 VULNERABLE DEMOCRATS
Of the five Democrats who voted against the “assault weapons” ban earlier this summer, three are up for reelection: Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas; Rep. Vincente Gonzalez, D-Texas; and Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine. Fox News Digital contacted Democrats seeking re-election in November, but received no response.
BIDEN SAYS SECOND AMENDMENT ‘NOT ABSOLUTE’ IN CALL TO RESTORE ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN
Biden went on to say that he is “committed to banning assault weapons in this country. I’ve done it once before, and I’ve done it again.”
Biden first made the comments while speaking at a rally in Maryland on Thursday, saying “This November you have to ask every candidate, are you for the assault weapons ban or not? And if you’re not, we’re not going to vote for you. Period,” Biden said during his speech.
During his speech, Biden also compared the philosophy of pro-Trump Republicans, MAGA, to “semi-fascism.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The ban on “assault weapons” passed in representatives room in July by a vote of 217 to 213, following pressure from Democrats for a ban on semi-automatic weapons after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The bill has been sent to the Senate, but has not yet received a vote.
Fox
News
Free backpacks, back-to-school haircuts as Black officers’ association works to build trust in St. Paul
As kids came to a St. Paul rec center to pick up backpacks and school supplies, officers Lorenzo Lamb saw himself in them — and he and other members of the National Black Police Association’s Minnesota chapter hope the next generation can see themselves in their shoes in the future.
Lamb was back to his roots on Tuesday. He grew up on the East Side, where the association was sponsoring the Barbers & Backpacks event outside the Conway Recreation Center.
From the time Lamb was a kid, he dreamed of becoming a St. Paul police officer. That happened in October, when he joined the city’s police department.
While Lamb was attending Century College, the non-profit National Black Police Association awarded him a $1,000 scholarship. The new officer said he’s saving money, so he can pay it forward with a scholarship for another student through NBPA.
As much as officers, deputies, firefighters, barbers and others volunteering Tuesday aimed to help students get ready for the new school year with the practicalities of school supplies and fresh haircuts, they also wanted community members to see and talk to them in a situation that wasn’t an emergency.
And amid a difficult atmosphere of recruiting police officers, president of NBPA’s Minnesota chapter Brad Chin said it’s more important than ever for young people to see officers who look like them and who are giving back, while encouraging them to pursue a career in public safety.
Chin, a St. Paul officer, said there aren’t exact numbers about how many Black officers there are in Minnesota, but he said they’re underrepresented in law enforcement. He estimated only 250 of the state’s 10,600 licensed peace officers are Black.
Among St. Paul’s approximately 550 officers, 7 percent are Black and 5 percent identify as two or more races, according to the department.
Rae Marin, a Maplewood officer and the association’s vice president, said she started college for law enforcement shortly after Philando Castile was fatally shot by a St. Anthony police officer and she was finishing school when a Minneapolis officer killed George Floyd.
“We had this major freeze that set us back and now we’re rebuilding,” she said.
HUNDREDS OF BACKPACKS GIVEN OUT
The National Black Police Association’s Minnesota chapter gave away more than 550 backpacks on Tuesday, and will be heading to a Minneapolis elementary school Wednesday to hand out more.
“These are my favorite things to do,” Marin said. “It’s really an opportunity for us to create those conversations that, when responding to a call, we might not have time for.”
St. Paul police Sgt. Antwan Denson made his way around the crowd outside the rec center, offering a microphone to kids to ask questions of officers who were gathered.
Ahlaan Isaak, 10, asked, “What’s it like to drive a police car?” She smiled as she recalled Denson’s answer — “The seat’s are hard, so it’s not luxury.”
Ahlaan went to see a squad that Maplewood officer Isabel Sanchez had parked nearby, and other kids flocked to the squad.
Sanchez said another child asked her why she’d wanted to become a police officer.
“I told her when I was little, a lot of police officers would go to my home because my home wasn’t the safest,” said Sanchez, a member of the National Latino Peace Officers Association’s Minnesota chapter. “… Sometimes they were rude to us and so I wanted to become a police officer because I wanted people to feel safe coming up to me because I spoke their language or I looked like them.”
Denson also handed the mic to law enforcement, asking how the event made them feel.
“It makes me feel hopeful,” one answered.
“Hopeful — that we can all be seen in a better light than what’s being presented,” Denson added.
‘VERY HUMBLE ABOUT IT’
Officers and firefighters bought supplies out of their own pockets and some were volunteering while off-duty, said Dawn Selle, Sannah Foundation vice president of external affairs and community partnerships.
“They’re being very humble about it,” she said, adding that she hopes people will donate to the National Black Police Association’s Minnesota chapter to help them with future outreach. The non-profit accepts donations at nbpamn.org/donate.
The Sannah Foundation connected NBPA with United Way and other organizations that provided backpacks and supplies.
Chin said they can’t put on such events without financial support and the places they received it from included various public safety agencies, Target and Hiway Credit Union.
Four barbers donated their time to give free haircuts outside the Conway Rec Center — Terrell Smith, owner of Gentlemen Cuts; Leonard Young, owner of Next Level Barbershop; Jamal Britt, barber at Next Level; and Ronnie Kemp, barber at Final Cuts Sports Barbershop in Roseville.
News
UK shop price inflation jumped in August: +5.1% (previously +4.4%)
British Retail Consortium data
- retail price +5.1% y/y (before +4.4%)
- Food prices +9.3% (before +7.0%)
“We can expect this level of food inflation to be with us for at least another six months, but hopefully some of the input cost pressures in the supply chain will eventually ease,” he said. said Mike Watkins, retail and business insights manager, NielsenIQ, which co-produces the data. “However, with further declines in disposable income this fall as energy costs rise again, retail spending will be under pressure in the all-important last quarter of the year.”
—
News via Reuters.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Denzel Mills remains on roster as Jets cut down to 53 players
Tuesday was one of the most challenging days of the year for all 32 NFL teams.
Teams had until 4 p.m. ET to cut their roster to 53 players, including the Jets, who needed to release 27 players after Sunday’s preseason finale against the Giants.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh says the roster decisions between him and general manager Joe Douglas get more difficult every year.
“Tough 48 hours,” Saleh said. “Since the end of the Giants game, I mentioned how hard these next couple of days were.“They’re miserable because there are some that will never play again and there are a lot that you know deserve to be on a 53-man roster, but credit to the job Joe and his staff did with the roster that’s been built. We have a pretty cool 53.”
There weren’t a lot of surprise cuts for the Jets, but there were a few names that many didn’t expect to remain on their roster.
After requesting a trade last week, wide receiver Denzel Mims was one of the six receivers named to the 53-man roster. Gang Green instead waived Calvin Jackson, Tarik Black and Irvin Charles
Mims entered this year’s training camp on the roster bubble after a forgettable start to his career. However, the receiver remained healthy and had his best training camp in his two years as a pro. He finished the preseason leading the Jets with 12 receptions along with 170 yards and a touchdown.
Despite his trade request, Saleh said Mims remains on the roster because he’s one of the team’s best offensive weapons.
“I have a lot of respect for Denzel,” Saleh said. “It’s different when they don’t want to be here because they hate it here. Fine, take a hike. But Denzel is a respectful young man and I genuinely think he loves his teammates and the Jets organization.
“Is he frustrated? Yeah, I’m sure he is. It’s a lot easier to kick someone out on a trade if they’re jerks and that’s not Denzel and he’s a good young man.”
Another surprise who remained in green after the deadline was rookie running back Zonovan Knight. Knight joins defensive back Tony Adams as the only rookie undrafted free agents to make the team.
Initially, it was seen as a long shot for Knight to see his name on the final roster. However, his versatility made the decision to keep him an easy one. Not only can Knight provide carries in the backfield, but he can be used as a backup to Braxton Berrios as a kickoff returner.
After not being selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, Knight says making it onto the 53-man roster is a dream come true.
“It means a lot,” Knight said. “Coming in, you know it’s going to be a lot of work, especially going into that running back room. I knew it was going to be a battle from the jump. It was just about coming in and grinding every day.”
With Zach Wilson still recovering from his meniscus trim and bone bruise, the Jets were certain to carry three quarterbacks on their roster. The question was would the team keep Mike White or preseason standout Chris Streveler on the main roster?
The Jets ultimately went with White, who started in three games last season while Wilson was hurt over Streveler. Despite Saleh saying Streveler had “one of the greatest preseason’s in the history of football,” the team waived the intent of bringing him back on the practice squad.
In three preseason games, Streveler became a cult hero among fans as he completed 72.7% of his passes for 277 yards with five touchdowns and a 124.6 passer rating while leading the Jets in rushing (71).
Streveler led the Jets to three comeback victories during the preseason, including Sunday’s 31-27 win over the Giants as he hit receiver Calvin Jackson for a game winner. Streveler seemingly did enough to prove he earned a roster spot, however, Douglas and Saleh turned elsewhere.
“It’s overall body of work,” Saleh said about the decision to waive Streveler. “He definitely performed and I won’t take that away from him.”
“When you look at Mike White from a year ago, OTAs, training camp, he had two rough games, but he had a really nice game against the Giants. Mike just has the overall body of work and understands what we are trying to get done.”
Jets cuts from Tuesday
Here’s who Gang Green cut to get to 53 players: CB Javelin Guidry, CB Rachad Wildgoose, CB Isaiah Dunn, DL Tanzel Smart, DL Bradlee Anae, DL Jabari Zuniga, DL Jonathan Marshall, FB Nick Bawden, LB Marcell Harris, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, LB Hamsah Nasirildeen, LB DQ Thomas, OL Conor McDermott, OL Ross Pierschbacher, OL Grant Hermanns, OL Chris Glaser, QB Chris Streveler, RB Tevin Coleman, RB La’Mical Perine, S Will Parks, S Jason Pinnock, T Chuma Edoga, TE Trevon Wesco, TE Kenny Yeboah, WR Tarik Black, WR Irvin Charles, WR Calvin Jackson
Zach Wilson still isn’t practicing
Twelve days before the Jets’ season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the team’s starting quarterback is still waiting to return to practice.
During the media availability window of practice, Wilson was not seen participating with his other teammates. He was seen walking without a noticeable limp onto the field as the media left the practice area.
Although Saleh hasn’t officially named a starting quarterback for Week 1, Wilson will need to show coaches he has fully recovered from his meniscus trim and bone bruise before he starts again.
Saleh said Wilson would need just one week of practice before he feels comfortable starting him under center.
“There’s no timeline,” Saleh said regarding Wilson returning to practice. “We saw him walking around practice today, he is taking down all the information, he’s in every meeting, so as soon as he gets cleared by the doctors and he feels good, he will be out there.”
()
News
Horton’s Kids and City Kids Wilderness: DC Needs More Like Them
“In the woods, all alone, it was stormy, and I would get wet and crazy,” Don’Zeal recalled.
And yet, when asked to compare his time in the desert with life in his hometown, there was no argument.
“I don’t know how to put it into words,” he said, “except to say Wyoming is a lot less stressful.”
Much of this is due to what Don’Zeal didn’t hear in the woods. There were no gunshots, no shouting, no sirens. None of the agonizing, unnerving bloodshed that happens daily in parts of DC and urban America.
“I try not to think about it,” Don’Zeal said of the increase in shootings and assaults in the city. “Except when I walk alone.”
Two teenagers shot and killed during violent weekend in DC
The annual outing is a collaboration between two DC-based nonprofits: Horton’s Kids, which helps children in underserved neighborhoods graduate from high school and succeed in college, and the City Kids Wilderness Project, which hosts the Broken Arrow Ranch camp in Jackson Hole. Both help children develop life skills to broaden their career prospects.
There is also a focus on healing trauma, which is more prevalent than you might think.
A report released in June by the DC Policy Center noted that simply being in close proximity to repeated criminal acts can have a deleterious effect on mental and physical health. The study found that 80% of residents in the district lived within half a mile of a homicide in 2021. However, in affluent and predominantly white Ward 3, there were only two homicides, and no one lived within half a mile of either murder.
In the predominantly black Ward 8, which includes the Don’Zeal neighborhood, every resident lived within half a mile of at least six and as many as 30 homicides. There were 226 murders last year.
Citywide, 89% of black children lived within a mile of a homicide, compared to 57% of white children. It’s thousands of children arriving on blood-stained sidewalks, bullet casings, yellow police tape, chalk marks describing bodies and survivors walking around like the walking dead.
“I don’t like my kids going out,” said Donithia Davis, Don’Zeal’s mother.
She had become particularly concerned in 2015, when a woman and a boy were shot and injured outside the building where they live. Then, in 2016, a 6-year-old boy was shot in his lower leg while in a playground next to their house. Don’Zeal was 9 at the time and also played there.
In 2017, a toddler who lived in their compound was shot dead when a gun other children were playing with went off. In April this year, a woman was shot and injured in the same block. And so on.
At Horton’s Kids, which operates in the apartment building where the Davis family lives, Don’Zeal has a tutor and mentor. He learns social and emotional skills – how to identify his feelings, like anger, through physical manifestations such as a fist or a clenched jaw – and how to calm down before doing something he may regret later.
Camping in Wyoming gave him a new perspective on life, he says.
“At night someone would pull out a telescope and we would stargaze,” he said. “And I came up with the idea of going to college to study business so I could open a family retreat in DC called the Midnight Palace.”
He spoke with awe and wonder about getting to know the world the way some boys talk about sports. He could do it too. At camp, he had won a prize for his climbing prowess and his persistence in learning to handle a kayak. A second award recognized his pleasant personality and sense of humor which lifted the spirits of the group on a 15 mile trek.
After returning to DC a week ago, he began preparing for school. He is in grade 11 at Bell Multicultural High School in Columbia Heights.
“I’m actually a little nervous,” he said of starting school. “I have to continue my game. I can’t mess with the same people.
His mother said she hoped Don’Zeal, who is the eldest of five children, would finish high school, go to college and be successful in life. “I don’t want him to end up with the wrong crowd and lose focus,” she said.
In the past, Don’Zeal sometimes cut classes to be with his friends. They even came to his class and encouraged him to go out.
“If I was bored, I would go,” he says. “But I have to find a way to do what I need to do in school.”
In Wyoming, he had learned to kayak through rough rapids. During the climbs, he seemed to know intuitively where to step, which crevices to slide his fingers into, and how to climb to the top.
Now he just has to learn to do the same with his friendships – when to reach for the next rock and let go of the next.
washingtonpost
News
MMA fighter who witnessed George Floyd’s murder charged with felony domestic assault by stangulation
Donald Wynn Williams, a mixed martial arts fighter who witnessed George Floyd’s death and later testified in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, has been charged with domestic assault after allegedly attempting to strangle his ex-girlfriend and hitting her in the face after an argument near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
Williams, 34, of Minneapolis, also is accused of resisting arrest and threatening to kill St. Paul police officers, who were sent to a domestic abuse call at Asbury Street and Midway Parkway around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
Later, in an interview with police, Williams denied strangling or hitting the woman. He said he suffers from PTSD related to Floyd’s death and Chauvin’s trial, according to charges.
Williams, wearing a black Northside Boxing Club sweatshirt, was among those who pleaded with police on May 25, 2020, as Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck while three other Minneapolis officers stood by. Williams testified during Chauvin’s state trial last year that based on his training he thinks Chauvin was using a blood choke on Floyd, which he also described as “torture.”
The criminal complaint against Williams gives the following account:
Responding officers met with a woman who said that she and her three children were selling bottles of water in the area because of the State Fair crowds. She told police she received a text from her ex-boyfriend, Williams, telling her to buy ice, but that she refused because she didn’t want to leave her children by themselves. She and Williams then argued over text messages.
When she returned to her vehicle parked at Asbury Street and Midway Parkway, Williams was sitting in his vehicle. She got into her vehicle and Williams began yelling at her about buying ice. Williams got out of his vehicle, approached her driver’s side window, reached into her vehicle with his left hand and grabbed her throat and strangled her, according to the complaint.
She told police Williams used his right hand to backhand her on the left side of her face. She said Williams stopped when someone in the area yelled, “Hey!” at him, the complaint read. Williams left the area.
She showed officers a scratch and small bruise on the left side of her neck and said her throat was sore when she swallowed. She said she could not breathe and was in fear for her life while Williams was strangling her, the complaint states.
Williams, who was located nearby with his 9-year-old daughter, resisted arrest and fought with officers, the complaint alleges. Williams complied and was handcuffed after an officer pulled out his Taser, activated the red dots and pointed it at him.
Williams used his body weight to resist officers as they brought him to a squad car, charges say. Williams was “verbally hostile” and refused to get into the car.
Once inside, Williams kicked the door and said that if he “could take the cuffs off, he would ‘(expletive) up’ the officers and kill them,” the complaint read. “Williams told one officer that he could kill him, and that he knew who the officer’s family was and would come after them.”
In a statement to police, Williams said he is romantically involved with the woman and that she is also a business partner. He said they argued when he discovered they needed ice and again when he drove to where she was parked. He said he did not try to strangle, hit or touch her during the altercation.
Williams said he did not comply with arresting officers because he was worried about his daughter being left by herself, the complaint states. He said he did not let the officer grab his legs and take him to the ground, referred to his wrestling skills and said he was a professional fighter.
Williams said he was “very angry” about his arrest, the complaint read, and that he suffers from PTSD because of Floyd’s murder and the trial. He mentioned how he testified at the state trial against Chauvin and that he has been asked to testify at upcoming trials. He said he could not remember exactly what he said in the squad car on the way to jail, but repeated that he was angry.
Williams was charged Monday with felony domestic assault by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault-intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm. He made a first appearance on the charges on Tuesday and was conditionally released.
No attorney was listed in court records for Williams, who could not be reached for comment.
PAST CHARGES
Minnesota court records show that Williams was charged with misdemeanor fifth-degree assault in October of last year after allegedly punching a pizza delivery driver in the face in Roseville. Earlier this month, prosecutors and Williams reached an agreement in the case. It was amended to a disorderly conduct charge, which would be dismissed if he does not commit any same or similar offenses over the next year, according to court records.
Williams has two pending misdemeanor criminal cases. He was charged with obstructing legal process and driving after revocation following a traffic stop in New Brighton in February 2020. This past June, he was cited by Minneapolis police with obstructing legal process.
Known as “The Deathwish,” Williams has a 6-6 record in MMA professional fights and hasn’t competed since March 2019, according to Tapology. In a Sports Illustrated feature story on Williams published shortly after Chauvin’s murder conviction, he spoke of his trauma from Floyd’s death and the trial and said he hoped to train and fight again.
Obituary: Gilbert de la O, 77, founder of St. Paul’s West Side Boosters
Biden says again to ‘vote out’ candidates who oppose assault weapons ban – even though five Democrats have done so
Free backpacks, back-to-school haircuts as Black officers’ association works to build trust in St. Paul
UK shop price inflation jumped in August: +5.1% (previously +4.4%)
Denzel Mills remains on roster as Jets cut down to 53 players
Investor Indifference Follows Bitcoin’s Break Above $20,000
Horton’s Kids and City Kids Wilderness: DC Needs More Like Them
MMA fighter who witnessed George Floyd’s murder charged with felony domestic assault by stangulation
Mikhail Gorbachev, last prime minister of the Soviet Union, dies at 91
OLB Daelin Hayes, DL Isaiah Mack, RB Tyler Badie among Ravens’ final roster cuts
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People