Blockchain

OpenSea NFT Marketplace Integrates Polygon Via Seaport

NFT News
  • The firm unveiled its plan to add support for Klaytn and other EVM-compatible chains.
  • Moving Polygon to Seaport is a core component of its strategy.

OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, has just announced that the layer two scaling solution Polygon is now part of their implementation of the Seaport protocol. All listings and offers on Polygon will now be handled via Seaport, stated the marketplace. The firm aims to implement Seaport on OpenSea across many blockchains to make the platform better for all users.