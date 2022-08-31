News
Other voices: Biden’s monkeypox missteps
President Joe Biden’s administration has announced that it’s accelerating the distribution of 1.8 million monkeypox vaccines. While a positive development, it can’t paper over the government’s multiple missteps in responding to this crisis.
Symptoms of monkeypox, a virus from the smallpox family, include fever, headaches, chills, a sore throat and a rash that can evolve into painful lesions inside the mouth and other sensitive areas. Although so far there have been no U.S. fatalities, the virus can last for two to four weeks and is said to cause excruciating pain. The number of infections is rising, now standing at more than 17,000 nationwide. Even as early hot spots New York City and Los Angeles County see infection rates fall, new cases continue to increase across much of the rest of the U.S.
If the COVID-19 pandemic has shown anything, it’s that a public health emergency of this kind requires two things: efficient distribution of resources to mitigate the outbreak, and clear communication with the public about the risks involved. When it comes to monkeypox, Biden’s administration fell short on both counts.
From the start, federal mitigation efforts were slow and often hapless. In June, with the initial outbreak underway, the Department of Health and Human Services waited weeks before placing an order for vaccines with the small Danish company that manufactures them. With other orders already in its pipeline, the company said it would be months before it could bottle the doses — which the government already owned — for distribution. Officials don’t expect to receive the full 5.5 million doses they’ve ordered until sometime next year.
Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration dawdled for nearly two months before inspecting the same Danish company’s new pharmaceutical plant where an additional 1.1 million doses were stored awaiting distribution. Its inspectors didn’t arrive until July, by which time U.S. cases had soared. It didn’t help matters that the U.S. had previously allowed 20 million doses in its own national stockpile to expire, leaving just 2,400 available at the start of the outbreak.
Compounding these early blunders, HHS adopted a novel method of distributing what vaccines it had. In prior outbreaks, it had used a system called VTrckS, which was run through the CDC and integrated with state databases that tracked all orders and doses. For monkeypox, HHS chose a new system that bypassed the CDC and state systems and required officials to track orders manually. The predictable result was confusion, errors and yet more delays.
Underlying all these missteps has been a lack of leadership. Yet rather than accept responsibility and demand better, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra has simply tried to deflect blame to state health agencies.
As for communication, the administration’s response has been no better. Most crucially, health officials have repeatedly failed to speak honestly to the public about monkeypox. The current strain of the virus spreads mostly via sexual contact and almost entirely among gay men, who account for 98% of cases. Yet health experts have consistently minimized this key behavioral fact in favor of a more benign warning that “anyone” can be infected via “skin-on-skin contact.” Although technically true, this is misleading and irresponsible. The CDC’s monkeypox FAQ doesn’t even mention that gay men are uniquely susceptible.
This reluctance to be direct and precise is said to be due to fear of stigmatizing gay men, in an echo of the early days of the AIDS epidemic. That’s surely a fair concern. But protecting the public — especially the communities most vulnerable to infection — must be the top priority of health officials. Using such evasive language simply patronizes the people it’s intended to help.
It’s fair to say that the past few years have presented public-health officials with unprecedented challenges. But that’s no excuse for repeating mistakes and failing to learn obvious lessons. Biden needs to show leadership in this crisis, and demand far better.
IndiGo and Virgin Atlantic announce codeshare agreement
New Delhi:
The country’s largest airline, IndiGo, and British airline Virgin Atlantic announced a codeshare deal on Wednesday.
The deal will allow Virgin Atlantic to sell seats to connecting passengers on IndiGo flights.
Initial codeshare destinations in India include Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, Delhi and Mumbai.
Additional destinations will include Kochi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Pune, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Vadodara, Indore and Visakhapatnam, according to a statement.
Under the codeshare partnership, customers booking a Virgin Atlantic ticket will be able to travel on the airline’s London Heathrow flights to Delhi and Mumbai and connect to and from 7 additional cities in India.
Later this year, the deal will be extended to cover a total of 16 destinations across India, as well as connections to Virgin Atlantic’s extensive US network operated via London Heathrow, the statement said.
Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and offer seamless travel to destinations where it does not have a presence.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
The truth about the royal family’s reaction to Princess Diana’s death
Blair spoke to reporters that morning from his home constituency in County Durham, saying he was “completely devastated”, like the rest of the country. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Princess Diana’s family, especially her two sons, both boys,” he said, shaking and unclenching his hands in front of him.
“Our hearts go out to them. We are a nation today, in Britain, in a state of shock, mourning, grief that is so deeply painful to us.” Blair paused. “He was a wonderful, warm human being. Although his own life was often sadly touched by tragedy, he touched the lives of so many others, in Britain, across the world, with joy and comfort. How often should we remember her, in how many different ways: with the sick, the dying, with the children, with the needy, when with a look, a gesture that spoke much more than words, she revealed to all of us the depth of her compassion and her humanity.
“You know how difficult things were for her at times, I’m sure we could only guess, but people everywhere – not just here in Britain, everywhere – have kept faith in Princess Diana. “, concluded Blair. “They loved her, they loved her, they considered her one of the people. She was the people’s princess. And that’s how she will remain, how she will remain, in our hearts and in our memories , for all time.”
Compassion or cowardice; Why Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan
A year after a Taliban offensive across Afghanistan slammed into Kabul and toppled the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, questions linger over the actions of the bankrupt republic’s last internationally recognized president, Ashraf Ghani.
“No power in the world could persuade me to get on a plane and leave this country. This is a country I love and I will die defending it,” Ghani sadly told Der Spiegel in May 2021.
However, Ghani broke that promise a few months later, gathering his family and flying out of Afghanistan as Taliban forces invaded Kabul. The former president was immediately criticized for what some said were cowardly actions, while reports began to circulate that Ghani had fled with millions of dollars from the Afghan treasury.
Rumors spread in the days after Ghani fled his country that he had landed in Tajikistan or neighboring Uzbekistan, but it was later revealed that he had traveled to the United Arab Emirates and there. was staying in a house at an undisclosed location.
The United Arab Emirates took in the former Afghan president and his family on humanitarian grounds, where Ghani quickly moved to defend his actions.
“Dear compatriots! Today I faced a difficult choice; I had to face the armed Taliban who wanted to enter the palace or leave the dear country that I have dedicated my life to protect and protect these twenty years,” Ghani said in a Facebook post hours after leaving the country. “The Taliban managed to kidnap me, they are here to attack all of Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the bloody flood, I thought it best to get out.”
Less than a month later, the former president again explained that he had left Afghanistan to avoid heavy fighting in the nation’s capital during an apology to the Afghan people.
“Leaving Kabul was the hardest decision of my life, but I thought it was the only way to silence the guns and save Kabul and its 6 million people,” he said in a statement. press release posted on Twitter.
A US report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) later found there was a lack of evidence to support the claim that Ghani fled Afghanistan with millions of dollars, but said it was likely he had around $500,000.
“Although SIGAR discovered that cash was taken from the palace grounds and loaded onto these helicopters, the evidence indicates that this number did not exceed $1 million and could have been closer to $500,000” , Special Inspector General John Sopko wrote in a letter to House and Senate leaders. “Most of this money would come from several Afghan government operating budgets normally managed at the palace.”
In the months since his exit from Afghanistan and his statements on social media, Ghani has mostly kept a low profile. That changed earlier this month, with Ghani giving a rare interview to CNN in which he again defended his final days as president.
“I got on a plane because it became impossible to defend it,” Ghani said in the interview, noting that his defense minister had told him the country could no longer be defended and that the ministry had already been evacuated.
“I was the last to leave, and the reason I left was that I didn’t want to give the Taliban and their supporters the pleasure of once again humiliating an Afghan president,” he said.
Ghani used the interview to criticize the “incredibly flawed” deal with the Taliban negotiated under former President Trump and implemented by President Biden, but made it clear he did not blame the United States for the collapse of the government he oversaw.
“We have to focus on what is now in front of us,” Ghani said. “Our country is in a terrible state. I don’t have the luxury of committing blame or [a] feeling of betrayal.”
He also dismissed comparisons between himself and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arguing that the situation he faced was very different from that of the Ukrainian leader, who chose to stay in his country as Russian forces closed in. from Kyiv.
“President Zelenskyy was briefed in detail by the CIA on the upcoming Russian invasion,” Ghani explained. “Not a single piece of paper was offered to us by our allies.”
However, Ghani also expressed hope that one day he could return to Afghanistan, pointing out that his family has been in the same village for 500 to 600 years.
“I hope so. Absolutely. This is my home,” Ghani said of a possible return to Afghanistan. “I want to be able to help my county heal…and I hope I can do that from the place where every cell in my body belongs and where I always feel like a stranger.”
The former president did not back down in the face of criticism of his last act as leader of Afghanistan, stressing that he always did what he believed to be in the best interest of the people of his country.
“I lived an honorable life,” he said.
ASK IRA: Has a Heat opening been created for Donovan Mitchell?
Q: Now that the Knicks have extended RJ Barrett to a four-year extension, several media outlets are saying that the Heat may be the frontrunners in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes. Time for Pat Riley to work his magic. Do you think Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and a couple of first round picks can get it done? – Greg, Jacksonville.
A: Based on Danny Ainge’s gluttony for draft picks, I’m not sure that would be enough to get it done from the Jazz’s perspective. Their preferred capital is unprotected draft picks, preferably from a team that has the possibility of being crap-tastic a few years down the road (which practically is tradition these past two decades for the Knicks). Then, from a Heat perspective, it becomes a matter of how many draft picks along with Tyler Herro are too much? (The Duncan Robinson element is not as significant for the Heat, with the presence of Max Strus, but I’m not sure Utah would want to take on such a contract.) Again, you can argue that Donovan Mitchell is one draft pick better than Tyler. But two (or more)? In no way would I cast the Heat, with their middling pool of draft picks, favorites for Donovan. A chance? Certainly until Tyler is extended. But favorites? That’s overstating.
Q: Now that Kevin Durant is staying with the Nets and with Miami’s lack of draft assets to acquire Donovan Mitchell from Utah, what’s the hold up on extending Tyler Herro? His price may go up if he hits free agency and create a disgruntled budding star on the roster. – Rod.
A: Because the Heat’s obligation is to keep available as many avenues as possible to improve the roster. That is why there are deadlines. And with Tyle Herro, the deadline for an extension is Oct. 18. So why eliminate six weeks of possibilities? Tyler has been a professional now for three seasons. He certainly has to appreciate it is a business. And one way or the other, he’ll get paid.
Q: I mean maybe it’s as simple as giving Tyler Herro the starting nod this year. He averaged 21 a game off the bench. Maybe the answer solved with this puzzle is by starting Herro. – Douglas.
A: And that’s the rub, be it trade considerations or extension talk, determining what Tyler Herro would be as a starter. So far he has started only 33 of his 175 regular-season games, with no more than 15 starts in a season. By contrast, the Knicks extended RJ Barrett after he had started at least 70 games in each of the past two seasons. And, of course, Donovan Mitchell has been a career starter, starting every game since his second season.
Meet the Crypto Billionaires Club – What the Rising Numbers Mean
Not too long ago, the combined market capitalization of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum was a few billion dollars. These projects led to the rise of the first crypto millionaires. Here’s a look at the new breed of billionaires who made it to the rich lists
Not too long ago, the combined market capitalization of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum was a few billion dollars. These projects led to the rise of the first crypto-millionaires, who traded and accumulated tokens as their value grew from nothing to something.
Now, as individual cryptos have market capitalizations that often exceed $1 trillion, several crypto billionaires have emerged, a group that has grown over the past two years.
These wealthy individuals run businesses based on centralized crypto-like exchanges and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. It can also be crypto whales that have accumulated tokens that are now worth large fortunes.
Here’s a look at the new breed of billionaires who made it to the rich lists and also the way forward
The Crypto Billionaire Club
When Forbes started ranking the crypto-rich, it had its own separate list with a threshold of around $350 million to make the list. Today, it doesn’t seem necessary to have a different list, as 19 of the crypto-rich are now on the Forbes Billionaires Index itself.
The richest known cryptobillionaire in the world today is Binance founder Chanpeng Zhao with an estimated net worth of over $65 billion. Most of his fortune comes from his ownership of Binance (about 70% or so) and his whale-shaped holdings in BTC and BNB (Binance’s native token). Binance is currently the largest crypto exchange in the world and has seen over $16 billion in revenue over the past year.
Second on the list with a net worth of around $24 billion is Hong Kong-based crypto exchange FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. He moved from Hong Kong to the friendlier environment of the Bahamas to continue building FTX, which has now become the darling of venture capitalists like Sequoia.
Other billionaires on the list include Ripple’s Chris Larsen, the infamous Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, and South Korean UpBit founder Song Chi-Hyung, among others. The list of crypto billionaires currently consists of fewer traders, early stage investors, and more exchange and blockchain founders. It’s only natural in an industry that has yet to reach most of the masses.
The hidden wealth
In the list above, we don’t see the names of Satoshi Nakamoto or Vitalik Buterin as they haven’t fully disclosed how many tokens they currently have. According to some estimates, the pseudonymous bitcoin founder owns almost a million bitcoins, which would already make him one of the richest people on the planet.
The examples above are the most prominent, but there are many more whales with high net worth who are still unnamed and likely will continue to be, given the transparent but pseudonymous beauty of cryptocurrency. .
What do rising billionaires mean?
The list has grown by more than 40% this year, and more will soon join this elite group. So what does the big picture look like?
1. Increased Adoption
With founders and investors in crypto exchanges going to the three comma club, it seems that more and more people are actively involved in cryptocurrency. For now, this adoption is largely limited to crypto investors and traders. However, the native utility of DeFi tokens and protocols could also increase over time.
2. Pay the investments
Billions are pouring into the crypto-economy. This leads to appreciation in the price of various tokens, making whales billionaires. It is a sign that the common person also sees the benefits of crypto and uses it as a store of wealth.
3. The windfall of innovation
With fortunes growing exponentially, those at the helm of crypto platforms can pour more resources into research and development. This leads to further innovation and progression of blockchain and crypto technologies. Plus, spurred on by the massive wealth that early founders and developers amassed through their projects, budding developers are inspired to push the boundaries and build better systems.
4. A first sign of disparity
The unequal distribution of wealth is a cause for concern in government-run finances, and crypto was seen as the answer to this problem. But what we see is even more of the same, and it may have more to do with how human greed works than anything related to finance.
Conclusion
A growing case of billionaires emerges when a new technology is adopted in droves. This is what happened with the industrial revolution, with oil and fossil fuels, software and computers, social media and now cryptocurrency. This is undeniably what will shape our near future. And while some see the growing list of crypto-rich as disproportionate wealth, there will always be capitalists who call it a reward for innovation.
First post: 31 August 2022, 12:37 STI
Ravens roster tiers: Where all 53 players fit, from the superstars to the fringe
We’ve spent months speculating about the composition of the Ravens’ 53-man roster. Now that it’s set, save for a few moves around the edges, we carry on to a more important question: What kind of team do they have?
This is not a new question, but it’s one worth asking again with the season staring them in the face. We’re past the point of pie-in-the-sky projections for untested players and overly optimistic timelines for those returning from major injuries. We’re much closer to the truth, at least as it applies to the version of the Ravens we’ll see in Week 1.
With this in mind, let’s sort that roster of 53 into tiers (players listed alphabetically in each):
Superstars
- TE Mark Andrews
- CB Marlon Humphrey
- QB Lamar Jackson
- K Justin Tucker
No one would dispute that Jackson is the most important player on the roster and one of the most important in franchise history. He is the Ravens to anyone looking from the outside, and if he’s not great, they won’t be either.
Tucker is the best at what he does, and Andrews put himself in that conversation with his sublime 2021 performance.
Humphrey is the one guy you might push down a tier given his uneven play before he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 13 of last season. But the Ravens made him the new face of their defense when they gave him a $97.5 million extension in 2020, and his versatility will be essential to coordinator Mike Macdonald’s plans for restoring the pass defense to a customary level of excellence.
Core starters
- WR Rashod Bateman
- DT Calais Campbell
- S Chuck Clark
- WR Devin Duvernay
- OLB Justin Houston
- LS Nick Moore
- OT Morgan Moses
- OLB Odafe Oweh
- FB Patrick Ricard
- S Marcus Williams
- G Kevin Zeitler
These guys are the backbone of the team. They’re capable of making a Pro Bowl, but more importantly, the Ravens can depend on them to perform well week after week. They come in all varieties, from solid-as-oak veterans Campbell and Zeitler to rising stars Bateman and Oweh.
The iffier players in this group are Duvernay, who’s here more as a special teams star than a No. 2 wide receiver candidate, and Moore, a specialist.
Some might question Clark, who did not carry enough weight to dissuade the Ravens from spending big money on Williams and using a first-round pick on Kyle Hamilton. But his reliable production and professionalism will keep him on the field as long as he remains in town.
Starters with something to prove
- DT Justin Madubuike
- NT Michael Pierce
- G Ben Powers
- ILB Patrick Queen
We know these guys will play, but we don’t know what the Ravens will get from them for a variety of reasons.
Madubuike has flashed as an interior playmaker but has yet to take the leap many predicted before last season. Pierce is a proven man-eater in the middle, with upside as a pass rusher, but he has to show he can stay on the field after he played just eight games over two seasons in Minnesota. Queen played better after the Ravens reduced his responsibilities a few games into last season, but he has not evolved into the all-around middle linebacker envisioned when they used a 2020 first-round pick on him.
This is a pivotal year for Queen; if he does not raise his level, it’s possible the Ravens won’t use their fifth-year option to lock in his future with the team.
Powers always puts himself in the mix to start but never has an iron grip on his job.
Key guys, if they’re healthy
- TE Nick Boyle
- OLB Tyus Bowser*
- RB J.K. Dobbins
- RB Gus Edwards*
- CB Marcus Peters
- OT Ronnie Stanley
This group is larger than the Ravens would like, packed with players who could crash the superstar tier under the right circumstances.
Stanley is the biggest question mark on the team, the man paid to be Jackson’s chief protector but also the man who has not played a full season since 2019. The Ravens cleared him to practice last week, and he proceeded not to take the field Monday or Tuesday, fueling doubts about his status for Week 1. Dobbins, meanwhile, badgered the Ravens to let him back on the field, but it remains unclear how explosive a runner he will be early in the season.
Peters, the team’s most dynamic defensive ball hawk, carries the sunniest prognosis of the bunch, with coaches seemingly confident that he will look like himself when the Ravens face the New York Jets on September 11.
Bowser and Edwards aren’t on the 53-man roster, because the Ravens put both on the physically-unable-to-perform list, meaning they will be out at least the first four weeks. But it would be misleading to lay out the team’s assets for 2022 and not include them. Coach John Harbaugh has said Bowser is in excellent shape, and he was one of the key players on the defense last year, so he could make a significant impact as soon as he’s eligible to return. Edwards, who missed all of last season after he tore his ACL, could take longer, but Harbaugh has said he expects the hard-charging runner to play in 2022.
Rookies who will make a Week 1 impact
- S Kyle Hamilton
- TE Isaiah Likely
- C Tyler Linderbaum
- P Jordan Stout
Linderbaum gave the Ravens a scare when he hurt his foot in training camp but seems on track to start the opener. He looked none the worse for wear in his brief dose of preseason action, and his mobility could open new possibilities for the running game.
Likely was the breakout star of training camp and the preseason, so good that the Ravens did not want to risk an injury by dressing him for the preseason finale. He was fifth of the team’s six fourth-round picks; four months later, he’s projected to be one of Jackson’s top targets.
The Ravens took a risk by drafting Stout and pushing their longest tenured player, Sam Koch, onto the coaching staff. Stout has erased any doubts about that decision with his thunderous punts in training camp and the preseason.
Hamilton has probably inspired more debate than any rookie on the team because of a few obvious mistakes in tackling and coverage, but he has also demonstrated the range and versatility that made him a first-round pick.
Part-time starters/solid backups
- ILB Josh Bynes
- RB Mike Davis
- CB Kyle Fuller
- RB Justice Hill
- QB Tyler Huntley
- OT Ja’Wuan James
- OL Patrick Mekari
- G Tyre Phillips
- WR James Proche II
- WR Demarcus Robinson
- DB Brandon Stephens
- DT Broderick Washington
The game day roster would not work without these players, some of whom start but most of whom are the first men up when injuries hit.
Bynes is close to a core player because he’s such a dependable presence in the middle; he’s just not on the field for every down.
Every running back other than Dobbins is in this tier, because we don’t know who’s going to carry the load early in the season. Davis might be the safest bet because of his all-around skills, but the Ravens are patching at the position, much as they did last year.
James could be the Week 1 starter at left tackle. Stephens could step forward to become a do-it-all linchpin in the secondary. Mekari is the rare super-utility lineman who can fill in ably at all five positions.
At wide receiver, Proche will again have to fight to get on the field given Robinson’s advantages in size and big-play potential.
Keep an eye on the future
- CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
- G Ben Cleveland
- OT Daniel Faalele
- DT Travis Jones
- TE Charlie Kolar
- OLB David Ojabo
- ILB Josh Ross
- CB Damarion “Pepe” Williams
These young players aren’t under pressure to produce right away and they’re not in immediate danger of losing their spots. Some have star upside but won’t be able to show it at the start of the season.
The imposing Jones would have contributed right away if he had not injured his knee in the second preseason game. Ojabo could give an immediate boost to the pass rush if he makes it back from a torn Achilles in the second half of the season. Armour-Davis needs to prove he can stay on the field. Ross and Williams made positive impressions in training camp, but it’s not clear where their snaps might come from outside of special teams.
Cleveland was supposed to be the starting left guard by now. Instead, he spent training camp digging himself out of a hole after he failed the team’s conditioning test multiple times. Faalele made progress over the summer, but he’s the definition of a developmental prospect.
The fringe
- C Trystan Colon
- ILB Malik Harrison
- TE Josh Oliver
- S Geno Stone
- WR Tylan Wallace
- ILB Kristian Welch
Harrison could prove to be too good for this tier and might get some chances on the outside given the Ravens’ lack of depth there. But he did not step forward from year one to year two and could become an afterthought if he does not build on his positive moments from the preseason.
Wallace excited fans as a potential draft steal last year, but he has not convinced the Ravens he needs to be on the field despite their lack of star power at wide receiver. Welch is a special-teams stalwart. Colon is buried on the depth chart.
Oliver was the most surprising player to stick on the roster after his undistinguished performance last year and in the preseason.
