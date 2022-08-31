News
Outdoor Voice’s Exercise Dress Is *The* Back-to-School Must-Have
Here’s what critics are saying about this popular dress:
“Perfect for running errands or a day when I know I’m going to be walking outside a lot but still want to look cute. LOVE IT! I’m a size 31″ and a size M – I’m very good.”
“This dress is amazing. I ordered my actual size first which is a medium and I carry a lot of weight in my lower belly so I ended up going a size large and it’s perfect.”
“Love this dress! Best piece for walking, going to brunch, pickleball, hiking and working from home! I’m petite to medium in OV pieces and the petite is perfect. I want some one in each color!”
“It’s my favorite piece of clothing, I don’t travel without it because it’s literally my ‘back-up’ outfit for everything. I find the new OV dresses are smaller than the old ones but they are still of a quality Incredible. Please bring a hot pink or nectarine colored back!”
“I love wearing this casually or playing sand volleyball or walking my dog!”
“I love this dress for running errands. It’s comfortable, light and easy.”
“I have 2 and I wear them all the time!! It’s so nice to only have one thing to wear. They’re sporty and can be worn for training, but also great for gigs , shopping, etc.
“I would wear it every day if I could…I use it for running errands, hiking and everything in between! I’m only 5″1′ but the length is perfect! The only thing I would add to this almost perfect dress is to add padding to the top of the bra for extra support.”
“This dress is a must-have for me! I bought my 4th and I can’t see what the last one is. The fit is perfect and so flattering on everyone! You can really wear them everywhere. I love it! wore in bars and on the slopes.”
“I absolutely LOVE this dress!! I will 100% be ordering in more colors! I felt the small was a little big on me but I’m petite! (5’4) An extra small might be too small but I’ll give it a try and report back! The fabric was perfect, I wore it to Disney on a hot summer day and I’ve never felt so comfortable at Disney World! A must buy!”
Entertainment
News
Russian media: Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91.
The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital.
Gorbachev’s office said earlier that he was undergoing treatment at the hospital.
News
Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91, according to Russian media
MOSCOW — Russian news agencies report that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died aged 91.
The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital.
Gorbachev’s office said earlier that he was undergoing treatment in hospital.
This is breaking news. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Chicago Bears roster moves: Offensive lineman Michael Schofield and defensive back Thomas Graham Jr. are among today’s cuts
The Chicago Bears narrowed their roster to 53 players at Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline.
Here are the day’s moves as the Bears assemble their roster and practice squad for the regular season.
Tuesday
The Bears are waiving defensive back Thomas Graham Jr., defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway and running back Darrynton Evans, and placing Tavon Young on injured reserve.
Graham, a sixth-round pick in 2021 by former general manager Ryan Pace, showed signs of promise at the end of his rookie season. But he has missed the entirety of this summer’s training camp with an undisclosed injury and fell out of the team’s defensive plans. It will be interesting to see whether the Bears move to eventually bring Graham back to their practice squad when he’s healthy or if he will have to reboot his career elsewhere.
Dew-Treadway, who hails from Bolingbrook and played at Notre Dame and Minnesota, may be another candidate to be brought back to the practice squad when the Bears assemble that 16-player group on Wednesday.
Evans, whom the Bears claimed off waivers this spring after he was cut by the Tennessee Titans, was trying to make the team as a special teams contributor but was caught in a numbers crunch.
Young, who was expected to compete for a role as a slot cornerback, has been bitten by the injury bug yet again this preseason. His placement on IR ends his chance of playing for the Bears in 2022.
Others cut by the Bears at the league deadline included Chase Allen, Dieter Eiselen, Chris Finke, Sam Kamara, Charles Snowden, A.J. Thomas, Nsimba Webster, Shon Coleman and James O’Schaughnessy.
The Bears are waiving wide receivers Isaiah Coulter and Nsimba Webster.
Coulter and Webster both were with the Bears in 2021 in limited/practice squad roles. They were part of a large wide receivers competition during training camp that was made more unpredictable by injuries to multiple players.
The duo played in all three preseason games. Coulter had eight catches for 112 yards, while. Webster — also a punt and kick returner — had six catches for 46 yards.
The Bears also waived rookie Kevin Shaa on Monday. It will be worth watching the statuses of other wide receivers who were in the competition, including Dante Pettis and Tajae Sharpe.
The Bears are waiving defensive backs Greg Stroman Jr. and Davontae Harris.
Stroman, who has played in 20 NFL games since he was drafted in the seventh round in 2018, was in competition to be a backup cornerback behind Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor. He had an interception in the preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns and finished the preseason with four tackles and two passes defended.
Harris, also a fifth-year NFL veteran, signed with the Bears in August and had 12 tackles, a pass defended and a forced fumble in the preseason.
The Bears cut offensive linemen Michael Schofield and Lachavious Simmons.
Schofield, whose release was reported by NFL Network, is among the more noteworthy cuts. When the Bears signed him, they put him in competition with Sam Mustipher for the starting right guard spot. When Mustipher took over first-team reps at center following Lucas Patrick’s injury, the Bears moved Teven Jenkins from tackle to guard. Jenkins quickly earned first-team reps and Schofield remained with the second team. Schofield, an Orland Park native, has started 81 games over seven NFL seasons.
Simmons was a 2020 seventh-round Bears draft pick and has played in two games over the last two seasons. He could be a practice-squad candidate.
The Bears are releasing defensive linemen Mario Edwards Jr. and Trevon Coley.
Edwards, in his eighth NFL season, spent the last two years with the Bears. He had four sacks, six tackles for a loss and seven quarterback hits in 2020, but his numbers dropped to two sacks, one tackle for a loss and five quarterback hits in 12 games in 2021.
He was out with an undisclosed injury for some of training camp this season.
Edwards was in the news for off-the-field issues during his two Bears seasons, including for his involvement in an altercation with a woman at the team hotel during a Bears trip to Charlotte, N.C., in 2020. NFL Network reported his release.
Coley has played four seasons in the NFL but only appeared in 13 games over the last three years. He signed with the Bears on Aug. 5 and had three sacks, six quarterback hits and two passes defended in the preseason.
The Bears are waiving linebacker DeMarquis Gates.
Gates joined the Bears in August after a wild football journey that included stops in the AAF, XFL, the Spring League, CFL and USFL. He had 11 tackles, including three for a loss, and a forced fumble in the preseason.
The Bears are waiving tight end Chase Allen.
Allen signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State and he had two catches for 6 yards in the preseason. The Bears have veteran players in the tight ends room — Cole Kmet and Ryan Griffin. Allen is a candidate to return on the practice squad.
The Bears are waiving running back De’Montre Tuggle.
Tuggle joined the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio in May, but his chances were slim in a running backs room with David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and 2022 draft pick Trestan Ebner. Tuggle had 21 carries for 71 yards in three preseason games but lost a fumble in the preseason finale.
The Bears are releasing quarterback Nathan Peterman but plan to sign him to the practice squad, NFL Network reported.
Peterman joined the Bears in May to be the No. 3 quarterback behind Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian. With those two players staying healthy through the preseason, it was expected the Bears would cut Peterman, who has been in the NFL since 2017. But Peterman’s presence on the practice squad would make sense after he spent four months working in the new Bears offense with Fields and Siemian.
Monday
The Bears waived defensive back Jon Alexander, offensive lineman Corey Dublin and wide receiver Kevin Shaa.
Shaa signed as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty in May and had three catches for 42 yards in the preseason. The Bears have interesting decisions to make among a wide receivers group that has been affected this preseason by injury.
Alexander also joined the Bears in May as an undrafted free agent from Charlotte and had three tackles and a quarterback hit in the preseason. Dublin, a rookie out of Tulane, signed with the Bears on Aug. 16 after getting a rookie tryout in May, and he played seven snaps in the second preseason game.
Sunday
The Bears waived offensive lineman Jean Delance with a non-football illness.
Delance signed in May as an undrafted free agent from Florida.
()
News
Adani Transmission is now the 9th most valued company; LIC drops out of the Top 10 Club
New Delhi:
Adani Transmission has entered the coveted list of the 10 most valuable companies, with a market capitalization (mcap) of Rs 4.43 lakh crore, and takes ninth place in the overall ranking.
On Tuesday, the company’s shares jumped 3.05% to settle at 3,971.65 rupees each on BSE. During the day, it rose by 4.87% to hit its 52-week high at 4,041.90 rupees.
The company has commanded a market valuation of Rs 4,43,034.65 crore.
Shares of the company have jumped 129.19% so far this year. By comparison, the BSE Sensex has climbed 2.20% so far in 2022.
Reliance Industries Limited is the most valued domestic company with a market capitalization of Rs 17,85,412.57 crore, followed by TCS (Rs 11,75,140.94 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 8,26,633.55 crore), Infosys (Rs 6,28,296.46 crore ) and Hindustan Unilever (Rs 6,24,756.32 crore).
Next in the ranking is ICICI Bank which has a market valuation of Rs 6,18,012.83 crore, followed by State Bank of India (Rs 4,74,030.75 crore), HDFC (Rs 4,44,189.03 crore), Adani Transmission (Rs 4,43,034.65 crore) and Bajaj Finance (Rs 4,42,193.40 crore).
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) left the club of the 10 most valuable companies. It now ranks 11th, with an mcap of Rs 4,26,020.22 crore.
Shares of LIC ended up 0.54% at Rs 673.55 each on BSE.
ndtv
News
‘Canceled’ family of rape-accused Bills punter says they’re being victimized
The parents of fired Buffalo Bills kicker Matt Araiza are defending their son against the gang rape allegation that cost him his NFL job.
In a statement provided Monday to KUSI in San Diego, Cali., where Araiza was raised, a message attributed to “Mr. and Mrs” Araiza begins by declaring their 22-year-old son is innocent until proven guilty and complains “he has been tried by the media.”
The couple alleges that information provided by an unidentified woman and her attorney — who claim in a civil suit that Araiza was one of three men who sexually abused the alleged victim when she was 17 — is being reported unfairly.
“He has been extorted, discriminated against, harassed and the subject of multiple and continuous threats of violence and death,” that statement claims. “He has been released from his job and our entire family continues to receive horrific threats of violence and death. We have all been canceled. Every member of our family.”
Araiza’s family blames social media and national news media for their troubles.
Their statement was also published by a WKBW 7 reporter in Buffalo where Araiza, known as “Punt God,” was kicked off the team Saturday after winning the starting punter position days earlier. He was expected to be a factor on a Bills team favored to compete for a Super Bowl championship that has eluded the organization for more than a half-century.
In their statement, Araiza’s family claims “salacious rumors grew as facts” against the star athlete and that “multiple” witnesses refute his accuser’s account of what she said transpired in the San Diego State University star’s apartment in October.
“The legal system is designed to find facts and make decisions,” the Araiza family’s letter concludes. “They should be allowed to do that.”
Araiza’s alleged victim, now 18, filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming the kicker was one of three football players who sexually assaulted her for 90 minutes after she was served a drink that “not only contained alcohol, but other intoxicating substances” at an off-campus gathering.
The alleged victim’s attorneys said they contacted a Bills lawyer after the team drafted Araiza in April, but the team did not take any apparent action until their lawsuit was filed last week. Representatives for the victim reportedly went to law enforcement after the alleged assault, though no charges have been filed at this point.
KUSI reports that San Diego-based defense attorney Kerry Armstrong expects his client will still play in the NFL.
“I 100% do not believe that he ever forcibly raped this girl or had sex with her while she was passed out or drunk or anything like that,” Armstrong said.
His accuser told CBS News she had “no idea” who Araiza was when she reported the alleged assault to authorities almost immediately. She said it made her feel “sick to her stomach” to be accused of including him in her civil suit to make money.
()
News
Best Buy makes the best of the worst
best buy The pandemic glory days cast a long shadow, but the company is dealing with the consequences in stride.
The retailer’s U.S. same-store sales fell 12.7% year-over-year in its quarter ended July 30, slightly better than the 13.2% drop Wall Street was recording . Net profit was more than half that of the previous year, but was nearly 8% higher. than the number analysts expected.
wsj
Outdoor Voice’s Exercise Dress Is *The* Back-to-School Must-Have
Russian media: Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91
Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91, according to Russian media
Chicago Bears roster moves: Offensive lineman Michael Schofield and defensive back Thomas Graham Jr. are among today’s cuts
Adani Transmission is now the 9th most valued company; LIC drops out of the Top 10 Club
Ethereum Bulls And Bears At Crossed Road
‘Canceled’ family of rape-accused Bills punter says they’re being victimized
Best Buy makes the best of the worst
How A Solana-Based DEX Bricked Itself, Locking $500K+ In Funds
Former Maryland lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt makes Falcons’ initial 53-man roster
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People