President Joe Biden to deliver a prime-time speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia on the ‘battle’ for democracy

The term “quit smoking quietly” has a not-so-silent viral moment in our public discourse on work. What started as a TikTok trend has become the subject of an increasingly contentious debate that sees many employees in favor of the idea and employers against it.

Despite what the misleading name may suggest, quiet quitting, as many have pointed out, has nothing to do with quitting smoking, doing the bare minimum, or slacking off at work. Rather, it is a way to set limits on work and not do extra work outside of one’s scope without fair compensation. Shutting down your laptop at 5 p.m. or saying “no” to doing someone else’s work may be the way you choose to quietly quit, but these examples are by no means prescriptive. However, even with this definition, many employers object to this practice.

Despite what the misleading name may suggest, quiet quitting, as many have pointed out, has nothing to do with quitting smoking, doing the bare minimum, or slacking off at work.

In the backlash against silent quitting, many employers say that going above and beyond is what advances employees in career and that failure to do so can harm their careers. Canadian businessman Kevin O’Leary of ABC’s “Shark Tank” is one such vocal critic of the idea. He called it quitting everything, from “a really bad idea” to “the dumbest idea I’ve ever heard”, saying it’s not conducive to success.

What O’Leary and his ilk — who use this fear-and-shame tactic to dissuade employees from giving their all to their company — omit from their “career advice” is that when he It’s all about being successful at work, nothing is guaranteed.

In 2019, I was a fresh graduate in Hong Kong, where I had moved from Taiwan to pursue a master’s degree, entering the commercial real estate industry. During my interview with the company I ended up working for, my hiring manager asked if I was ok with working overtime.

Without hesitation, I said, “Yes, of course!” And I meant it. I elaborated, pointing out that work had always been an important part of my life and that I enjoyed working hard because I got a sense of accomplishment from it. So the next year, that’s exactly what I did: work day in and day out.

No matter when I entered the office, I rarely left on time. There were consecutive months where I was the last to leave the office around 9 or even 10 p.m., and because I wanted to wait until I was done working for dinner, all I could choose was the McDonald’s menu. – the only place still open when I got back to my apartment. Needless to say, I prioritized my work over my health, and in addition to regularly eating fast food, I didn’t take the time to go to the gym.

I often worked weekends, either at the office or at home, and once even worked during the week-long vacation I took to visit my parents in Spain. Although I applied for my paid time off and got approval in advance, I found out as the dates approached that my vacation would be at an important time for a project on which a senior member of the team and I was working.

I often worked weekends, either at the office or at home, and once even worked during the week-long vacation I took to visit my parents in Spain.

As the committed worker that I was, I volunteered to take advantage of jet lag to work on the project in the mornings and enjoy my holidays in the afternoons and evenings. I volunteered because I believed that was how I would prove my commitment and value to the company and eventually be recognized for it.

When it came time for promotions, I was promoted. Although I felt rewarded for my hard work, seeing how many other people were promoted, including a colleague on my team who clocked noticeably fewer hours than me and completed tasks after the deadline, made me makes me feel slightly cheated. We chose different work approaches, but the result was the same.

A few months later, after more overtime and having made work my only goal in life, I handed in my letter of resignation with no other job in sight. I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do; all I knew was that I no longer wanted to work for the company or in real estate for that matter, and I was ready to start over by moving to Taiwan, where I would face a title demotion and a salary reduction.

As I said, there are no guarantees when it comes to success at work. Although I no longer use any of the knowledge or skills I acquired in real estate during the two years I spent in Hong Kong, this experience has shaped the way I approach the job. In a way, you could say that when I quit, I also “calmed down” the culture.

Now, as a content marketing professional in the tech industry (a huge change, I know), I set boundaries not only to maintain a better work-life balance, but also to prioritize what I do. every day at work. I ask for realistic deadlines for projects, I clarify roles and responsibilities, and I practice asking for help and saying “no” when I need it. These boundaries help me focus my attention on what brings real value to my business, allow me to rest and recharge, and stay engaged in what I do.

If it’s about quitting quietly, I take umbrage at those who say it’s the same as doing the bare minimum or being disengaged at work. I understand that every workplace and every job has different requirements and expectations. Nevertheless, taking steps to set healthy boundaries so that one has more time for things in life other than work should not be so heavily debated, criticized, or frowned upon.

Setting these boundaries allowed me to work smarter, not longer, while also giving me time outside of work to explore other passions, like writing articles and opinion pieces (like this one). this). That doesn’t mean I don’t volunteer to do things outside of my line of work; I do it when they interest me and help me in my professional development. And that doesn’t mean I never have to work overtime; I always do, but very rarely and often with paid overtime.

I am committed to my work and strive to do well and bring value to my role. But I won’t go beyond the scope of these goals to do something that isn’t my job and that no one else wants to do – or, worse, something that is someone’s responsibility. another – without compensation.​

Like the four-day workweek that has, somewhat counterintuitively, boosted productivity at some of the companies that have tried it, silent letting go may be what employees need to rekindle their passion for their work. How it works differs from person to person, but it should not be confused with not fulfilling one’s duties – or so easily written off.