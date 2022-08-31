News
President Joe Biden to deliver a prime-time speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia on the ‘battle’ for democracy
PHILADELPHIA CREAM — President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time speech “on continuing the battle for the soul of the nation” Thursday outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the White House announced Monday.
Billed as a major speech just over two months before the midterm elections, Biden, the White House said, will discuss how the nation’s standing in the world and its democracy are at stake.
“He will talk about the progress we’ve made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack,” the White House said. “And it will spell out who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy.”
Biden has increasingly sought to portray the November election as a choice for voters between “ultra-MAGA Republicans” – a reference to former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan – and the democrats. He told his supporters last week that they must “vote to literally save democracy again” – and called some Republican ideologies “semi-fascism”.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
NBA free agents: Heat free agent Markieff Morris joins Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving with Nets
Where the NBA free-agent list stands:
Best available: Miles Bridges (R), Colin Sexton (R), Montrezl Harrell, Dennis Schroder, Eric Bledsoe, Hassan Whiteside, Rodney Hood, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Elfrid Payton, Paul Millsap, Wayne Ellington, Blake Griffin, Tristan Thompson, Svi Mykhailiuk, Andre Iguodala, James Johnson, Kemba Walker, LaMarcus Aldridge, Isaiah Thomas.
Agreed to terms: Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves), Deandre Ayton (Suns), Marvin Bagley III (Pistons), Mo Bamba (Magic), Nicolas Batum (Clippers), Kent Bazemore (Kings), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Nemanja Bjelica (Turkey), Bismack Biyombo (Suns), Bol Bol (Magic), Isaac Bonga (Germany), Bruce Brown (Nuggets), Charlie Brown Jr. (76ers), Moses Brown (Clippers), Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers), Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Thomas Bryant (Lakers), Chris Boucher (Raptors), Ignas Brazdeikis (Lithuania), Bruno Caboclo (Celtics), Vlatko Cancar (Nuggets), Javon Carter (Bucks), Willie Cauley-Stein (Rockets), Justin Champagnie (Raptors), Nicolas Claxton (Nets), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Norris Cole (Puerto Rico), Sharife Cooper (Hawks), Jarrett Culver (Raptors), Dewayne Dedmon (Heat), Matthew Dellavedova (Kings), Gorgui Dieng (Spurs), Donte DiVencenzo (Warriors), Lu Dort (Thunder), Goran Dragic (Bulls), Aaron Holiday (Hawks), Andre Drummond (Bulls), Carsen Edwards (Turkey), Kessler Edwards (Nets), CJ Elleby(Trail Blazers), Drew Eubanks (Trail Blazers), Bruno Fernando (Rockets), Malik Fitts (Celtics), Bryn Forbes (Timberwolves), Trent Forrest (Hawks), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics), Taj Gibson (Wizards), Anthony Gill (Wizards), JaMychal Green (Warriors), Gary Harris (Magic), James Harden (76ers), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks), Udonis Haslem (Heat), Sam Hauser (Celtics), Juancho Herangomez (Raptors), Danuel House (76ers), Markus Howard (Spain), Sergei Ibaka (Bucks), Joe Ingles (Bucks), Damian Jones (Lakers), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bulls), Tyus Jones (Grizzlies), DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets), Frank Kaminsky (Hawks), Nathan Knight (Timberwolves), Luke Kornet (Celtics), Kevin Knox II (Pistons), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Damion Lee (Suns), Robin Lopez (Cavaliers), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Caleb Martin (Heat), Cody Martin (Hornets), Wesley Matthews (Bucks), JaVale McGee (Mavericks), Rodney McGruder (Pistons), Sam Merrill (Kings), Patty Mills (Nets), Malik Monk (Kings), Markieff Morris (Nets), Mike Muscala (Thunder), RJ Nembhard (Cavaliers), Raul Neto (Cavaliers), Jusuf Nurkic (Trail Blazers), Josh Okogie (Suns), Semi Ojeleye (Italy), Victor Oladipo (Heat), Eric Paschall (Timbertwolves), Gary Payton II (Trail Blazers), Theo Pinson (Mavericks), Yves Pons (France), Otto Porter Jr. (Raptors), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Myles Powell (China). Trevelin Queen (76ers), Neemias Queta (Kings), Davon Reed (Nuggets), Austin Rivers (Timberwolves). Mitchell Robinson (Knicks), Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky (Spain), Admiral Schofield (Magic), Jay Scrubb (Clippers), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Jalen Smith (Pacers), Edmond Sumner (Nets), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers), P.J. Tucker (76ers), Rayjon Tucker (Australia), Denzel Valentine (Celtics), Luca Vildoza (Bucks), Noah Vonleh (Celtics), Ish Wainright (Suns), Lonnie Walker IV (Lakers), John Wall Clippers), T.J. Warren (Nets), Duane Washington Jr. (Suns), Yuta Watanabe (Nets), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Warriors), Joe Wieskamp (Spurs), Lindell Wigginton (Bucks), Cassius Winston (Germany), Delon Wright (Wizards), Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
Atlanta Hawks: Sharife Cooper, Gorgui Dieng (Spurs), Kevin Knox II (Pistons), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Skylar Mays, Lou Williams, Delon Wright (Wizards).
Boston Celtics: Malik Fitts (Celtics), Sam Hauser (Celtics), Luke Kornet (Celtics), Brodric Thomas (R)
Brooklyn Nets: LaMarcus Aldridge, Bruce Brown (Nuggets), Nicolas Claxton (Nets), Goran Dragic (Bulls), Andre Drummond (Bulls), David Duke Jr. (R), Kessler Edwards (Nets), Blake Griffin, Patty Mills (Nets).
Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges (R), Montrezl Harrell, Arnoldas Kulboka, Scottie Lewis, Cody Martin (Hornets).
Chicago Bulls: Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers), Tyler Cook, Malcolm Hill (R), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bulls), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Matt Thomas, Tristan Thompson.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Moses Brown (Clippers), Ed Davis, Brandon Goodwin, RJ Nembhard (Cavaliers), Rajon Rondo, Collin Sexton (R).
Dallas Mavericks: Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Theo Pinson (Mavericks).
Denver Nuggets: Facundo Campazzo, Vlatko Cancar (Nuggets), DeMarcus Cousins, Bryn Forbes (Timberwolves), Markus Howard (Spain), Davon Reed (Nuggets), Austin Rivers (Timberwolves).
Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III (Pistons), Carsen Edwards (Turkey), Luka Garza, Frank Jackson, Rodney McGruder (Pistons), Jamorko Pickett,, Kemba Walker.
Golden State Warriors: Nemanja Bjelica (Turkey), Chris Chiozza, Andre Iguodala, Damion Lee (Suns), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Nico Mannion (R), Gary Payton II (Trail Blazers), Otto Porter Jr. (Raptors), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Warriors).
Houston Rockets: Bruno Fernando (Rockets), Trevelin Queen (76ers), Dennis Schroder, John Wall (Clippers).
Indiana Pacers: Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), Jalen Smith (Pacers), Terry Taylor, T.J. Warren (Nets), Duane Washington Jr. (Suns).
Los Angeles Clippers: Nicolas Batum (Clippers), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks), Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye (Italy), Jay Scrubb.
Los Angeles Lakers: Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore (Kings), Wayne Ellington, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk (Kings).
Memphis Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves), Jarrett Culver (Raptors), Tyus Jones (Grizzlies), Yves Pons (France), Tyrell Terry.
MIAMI HEAT: Dewayne Dedmon (Heat), Udonis Haslem (Heat), Caleb Martin (Heat), Markieff Morris (Nets), Victor Oladipo (Heat), P.J. Tucker (76ers).
Milwaukee Bucks: Javon Carter (Bucks), Serge Ibaka (Bucks), Wesley Matthews (Bucks), Jordan Nwora (R), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Rayjon
(Bucks), Luca Vildoza (Bucks), Lindell Wigginton (Bucks).
Minnesota Timberwolves: Jake Layman, Nathan Knight (Timberwolves), Josh Okogie (Suns), McKinley Wright IV.
New Orleans Pelicans: Gary Clark, Tony Snell.
New York Knicks: Solomon Hill, Taj Gibson (Wizards), Mitchell Robinson (Knicks).
Oklahoma City Thunder: Lu Dort (Thunder), JaMychal Green (Warriors), Niko Mannion, Mike Muscala (Thunder), Paul Watson.
Orlando Magic: Mo Bamba (Magic), Bol Bol (Magic), Ignas Brazdeikis (Lithuania), Gary Harris (Magic), Robin Lopez (Cavaliers), Admiral Schofield (Magic).
Philadelphia 76ers: Charlie Brown Jr. (76ers), James Harden (76ers), DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets), Paul Millsap, Myles Powell (China).
Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton (Suns), Bismack Biyombo (Suns), Aaron Holiday (Hawks), JaVale McGee (Mavericks), Abdel Nader, Elfrid Payton, Ish Wainright (Suns).
Portland Trail Blazers: Eric Bledsoe, Keljin Blevins, CJ Elleby(Trail Blazers), Drew Eubanks (Trail Blazers), Joe Ingles (Bucks), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Ben McLemore, Jusuf Nurkic (Trail Blazers), Dennis Smith Jr., Trendon Watford.
Sacramento Kings: Donte DiVencenzo (Warriors), Josh Jackson, Damian Jones (Lakers), Louis King, Jeremy Lamb, Neemias Queta (Kings).
San Antonio Spurs: Devontae Cacok (R), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics), Lonnie Walker IV (Lakers), Joe Wieskamp (Spurs).
Toronto Raptors: Isaac Bonga (Germany), Chris Boucher (Raptors), Armoni Brooks, Justin Champagnie (Raptors), Nando De Colo (R), David Johnson (R), Yuta Watanabe (Nets), Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
Utah Jazz: Trent Forrest (Hawks), Juancho Herangomez (Raptors), Danuel House (76ers), Elijah Hughes, Eric Paschall (Timbertwolves), Hassan Whiteside.
Washington Wizards: Joel Ayayi (R), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Thomas Bryant (Lakers), Anthony Gill (Wizards), Raul Neto (Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky (Spain), Cassius Winston (Germany).
KEY: (R) – restricted free agent, team has right to match outside offers.
(As reported by Sun Sentinel, ESPN, The Athletic, The Associated Press and other NBA media outlets.)
Elon Musk asks to delay Twitter lawsuit for a month
United States:
Elon Musk on Tuesday asked the court for permission to delay Twitter Inc’s trial by about a month until November, according to a court filing.
Elon Musk and Twitter have sued in Delaware state court and a five-day trial is set to begin on October 17.
Twitter wants court to order Elon Musk to close the deal for $54.20 a share, while Elon Musk wants an order saying he can walk away without paying a $1 billion break fee alleging that Twitter breached the contract of the agreement.
Elon Musk asked the judge to let both sides continue briefing their cases until November 10, followed by a conference to discuss what evidence they can present at trial. He said a trial could start later in the month “subject to court availability”.
Elon Musk sued Twitter in July and accused the company of fraud for misleading him about the amount of spam on the platform in its securities filings. He also alleged that Twitter breached the contract and violated the Texas Securities Act.
Earlier on Tuesday, a regulatory filing showed Elon Musk sent an additional letter terminating the deal to Twitter to include a recent whistleblower complaint from the social media company’s former chief security officer as another reason. to cancel the agreement.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
High school football: Cretin-Derham Hall rebuilding under former NFL quarterback Steve Walsh
Long before Cretin-Derham Hall established itself as a perennial powerhouse in Minnesota — winning state championships in 1999 and 2009 — it was a high school football program trying to gain respect in the historic St. Paul City Conference.
Steve Walsh has vivid memories of those days.
While many remember him as a star quarterback for the Raiders in the mid-1980s, parlaying that into a scholarship at the University of Miami, and eventually, a decade-long NFL career, Walsh remembers the struggle that came before the success.
“My freshman year we weren’t a very good team,” remembered Walsh, who led Cretin-Derham Hall to the state tournament in 1984, and credited legendary head coach Mal Scanlan with laying the foundation. “We got a little bit better and a little bit better and a little bit better. It wasn’t until I left that they started going on some playoff runs. It was a slow build to that point.”
In that sense, Walsh is the perfect person to lead the Raiders at this moment in time. He was a part of the building process. It is only right that he is also a part of the rebuilding process.
After finishing last season with a 3-7 record, Cretin-Derham Hall turned to Walsh to take over the program.
The move caught the attention of many last winter considering Walsh’s impressive resume, which includes a national championship in college, a journeyman career in the NFL and various coaching stints after his playing days were over.
His past experience likely could have landed Walsh a job anywhere. He returned to the Raiders because of the strong connection he feels towards his alma mater. Plus, after living in Florida for much of the past decade, Walsh joked that he wanted to give his 11-year-old son a real taste of winter.
What does Walsh hope to accomplish now that he’s back at Cretin-Derham Hall?
“There’s definitely talk about the tradition,” he said. “We want to reestablish that here.”
That’s not going to happen overnight.
In the meantime, the Raiders appear to be taking steps in the right direction ahead of Thursday’s season opener against Spring Lake Park. Just watching practice in St. Paul last week, it’s clear this group has fully bought in to what Walsh is preaching. No matter what was happening on the field, when Walsh spoke, his players listened.
“He’s hard when he needs to be,” senior linebacker Nolan Harris said. “It’s a good thing because it makes us more disciplined. We need that if we’re trying to build something here.”
As tough as he can be, Walsh also has the innate ability to connect with his players.
“He’s the real deal,” senior tight end Sam Koopmeiners said. “I don’t think there’s a better coach for us right now. He’s super smart, and always points out these little intricate things on film. I’ve already learned so much from him.”
On the other end of the spectrum, Walsh praised his players for being coachable at every turn this summer. He knows how hard change can be on kids. Especially with how abnormal their high school experience has been to this point due to the pandemic.
“They have done everything we have asked of them,” Walsh said. “Our theme is ‘WORK OVER HOPE’ this season, and this group has been putting the work in. We aren’t going to hope to be good. We are going to work at it and be the best team we can be.”
That doesn’t mean this group is going to instantly restore Cretin-Derham Hall to the glory days. This stuff takes time.
“To say they are going to be like these teams from the 1980s or 1990s or 2000s, no, they aren’t there right now, and that’s OK,” Walsh said. “We have a long way to go. We don’t really talk too much about it. We just talk about trying to get a little bit better every day.”
Perhaps this is the start of something much bigger. Like what Walsh helped build as a player nearly 40 years ago.
“I grew up watching these really good teams that were always in the state tournament and stuff like that,” Koopmeiners said. “The tradition here is second to none, and we want to get back to that. I’m so excited to see how this season is going to turn out.”
Call it what you want, but “quit quietly” isn’t slacking off
The term “quit smoking quietly” has a not-so-silent viral moment in our public discourse on work. What started as a TikTok trend has become the subject of an increasingly contentious debate that sees many employees in favor of the idea and employers against it.
Despite what the misleading name may suggest, quiet quitting, as many have pointed out, has nothing to do with quitting smoking, doing the bare minimum, or slacking off at work. Rather, it is a way to set limits on work and not do extra work outside of one’s scope without fair compensation. Shutting down your laptop at 5 p.m. or saying “no” to doing someone else’s work may be the way you choose to quietly quit, but these examples are by no means prescriptive. However, even with this definition, many employers object to this practice.
Despite what the misleading name may suggest, quiet quitting, as many have pointed out, has nothing to do with quitting smoking, doing the bare minimum, or slacking off at work.
In the backlash against silent quitting, many employers say that going above and beyond is what advances employees in career and that failure to do so can harm their careers. Canadian businessman Kevin O’Leary of ABC’s “Shark Tank” is one such vocal critic of the idea. He called it quitting everything, from “a really bad idea” to “the dumbest idea I’ve ever heard”, saying it’s not conducive to success.
What O’Leary and his ilk — who use this fear-and-shame tactic to dissuade employees from giving their all to their company — omit from their “career advice” is that when he It’s all about being successful at work, nothing is guaranteed.
In 2019, I was a fresh graduate in Hong Kong, where I had moved from Taiwan to pursue a master’s degree, entering the commercial real estate industry. During my interview with the company I ended up working for, my hiring manager asked if I was ok with working overtime.
Without hesitation, I said, “Yes, of course!” And I meant it. I elaborated, pointing out that work had always been an important part of my life and that I enjoyed working hard because I got a sense of accomplishment from it. So the next year, that’s exactly what I did: work day in and day out.
No matter when I entered the office, I rarely left on time. There were consecutive months where I was the last to leave the office around 9 or even 10 p.m., and because I wanted to wait until I was done working for dinner, all I could choose was the McDonald’s menu. – the only place still open when I got back to my apartment. Needless to say, I prioritized my work over my health, and in addition to regularly eating fast food, I didn’t take the time to go to the gym.
I often worked weekends, either at the office or at home, and once even worked during the week-long vacation I took to visit my parents in Spain. Although I applied for my paid time off and got approval in advance, I found out as the dates approached that my vacation would be at an important time for a project on which a senior member of the team and I was working.
I often worked weekends, either at the office or at home, and once even worked during the week-long vacation I took to visit my parents in Spain.
As the committed worker that I was, I volunteered to take advantage of jet lag to work on the project in the mornings and enjoy my holidays in the afternoons and evenings. I volunteered because I believed that was how I would prove my commitment and value to the company and eventually be recognized for it.
When it came time for promotions, I was promoted. Although I felt rewarded for my hard work, seeing how many other people were promoted, including a colleague on my team who clocked noticeably fewer hours than me and completed tasks after the deadline, made me makes me feel slightly cheated. We chose different work approaches, but the result was the same.
A few months later, after more overtime and having made work my only goal in life, I handed in my letter of resignation with no other job in sight. I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do; all I knew was that I no longer wanted to work for the company or in real estate for that matter, and I was ready to start over by moving to Taiwan, where I would face a title demotion and a salary reduction.
As I said, there are no guarantees when it comes to success at work. Although I no longer use any of the knowledge or skills I acquired in real estate during the two years I spent in Hong Kong, this experience has shaped the way I approach the job. In a way, you could say that when I quit, I also “calmed down” the culture.
Now, as a content marketing professional in the tech industry (a huge change, I know), I set boundaries not only to maintain a better work-life balance, but also to prioritize what I do. every day at work. I ask for realistic deadlines for projects, I clarify roles and responsibilities, and I practice asking for help and saying “no” when I need it. These boundaries help me focus my attention on what brings real value to my business, allow me to rest and recharge, and stay engaged in what I do.
If it’s about quitting quietly, I take umbrage at those who say it’s the same as doing the bare minimum or being disengaged at work. I understand that every workplace and every job has different requirements and expectations. Nevertheless, taking steps to set healthy boundaries so that one has more time for things in life other than work should not be so heavily debated, criticized, or frowned upon.
Setting these boundaries allowed me to work smarter, not longer, while also giving me time outside of work to explore other passions, like writing articles and opinion pieces (like this one). this). That doesn’t mean I don’t volunteer to do things outside of my line of work; I do it when they interest me and help me in my professional development. And that doesn’t mean I never have to work overtime; I always do, but very rarely and often with paid overtime.
I am committed to my work and strive to do well and bring value to my role. But I won’t go beyond the scope of these goals to do something that isn’t my job and that no one else wants to do – or, worse, something that is someone’s responsibility. another – without compensation.
Like the four-day workweek that has, somewhat counterintuitively, boosted productivity at some of the companies that have tried it, silent letting go may be what employees need to rekindle their passion for their work. How it works differs from person to person, but it should not be confused with not fulfilling one’s duties – or so easily written off.
Who’s in, who’s out? Dolphins make final cuts for 53-man roster
The Miami Dolphins finalized their 53-man active roster on Tuesday well ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline. After making 13 roster moves on Monday, the Dolphins made 13 more cuts on Tuesday.
Lynn Bowden and Preston Williams were chief among players waived, along with fellow wide receivers River Cracraft and Braylon Sanders, outside linebackers Porter Gustin and Cameron Goode, offensive linemen Larnel Coleman, Solomon Kindley, Kion Smith and Kellen Diesch, defensive tackles Benito Jones and Ben Stille and safety Verone McKinley.
Cornerback Byron Jones was not activated off the physically-unable-to-perform list, causing him to miss the regular season’s first four games while not taking up a roster spot. Outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett was placed on injured reserve.
Bowden, Cracraft, Scarlett, Gustin and McKinley were players on the roster cutoff line vying for the final few spots on the team. Williams has been on the team’s active roster the past three seasons but was the subject of trade rumors in camp.
Some of the final spots on the 53 were held on to by undrafted rookies in tight end Tanner Conner, out of Idaho State, and cornerback Kader Kohou, from Texas A&M-Commerce. Tight end Cethan Carter, linebacker Sam Eguavoen, safeties Clayton Fejedelem and Elijah Campbell are among strong special teams contributors that will also provide depth at their positions.
Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, whom the Dolphins selected in the seventh round of the past draft, was kept as a third quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater after an impressive training camp and preseason.
The Dolphins have four running backs making the team with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed still on the roster behind Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert — that in addition to fullback Alec Ingold. Miami has five wide receivers, five tight ends and eight offensive linemen on the roster.
Defensively, the Dolphins are going with five defensive linemen, nine linebackers, five cornerbacks and five safeties.
Bowden is a 2020 third-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders who was traded to the Dolphins ahead of his rookie season and flashed for 28 receptions and 211 yards late in the year. After spending 2021 on injured reserve, he was coming back with a strong preseason this year, scoring touchdowns in exhibitions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles, but it wasn’t enough to make it in a deep wide receiver corps.
“Appreciate y’all Miami,” Bowden tweeted on Tuesday morning.
Williams, on the other hand, underwhelmed with his performance throughout camp and the preseason after going for 787 yards on 56 receptions and seven touchdowns over the past three seasons in Miami as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State. Multiple teams reached out about a possible trade for Williams, according to NFL Network.
Scarlett, Gustin and Goode all likely had their spots affected by Miami’s Monday signing of veteran Trey Flowers at the position. Scarlett was a member of the active roster last season but missed time during training camp with an undisclosed injury that has now put him on season-ending IR. Goode was a seventh-round draft pick of the team, and Gustin had a strong camp after spending time on the Cleveland Browns’ 53-man roster each of the past three seasons.
Kindley was a fourth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2020. He started 13 games as a rookie, but he first lost his starting role in 2021, when he only saw action in two games. Under coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins are shifting to a wide-zone blocking scheme that requires a level of athleticism from blockers that the 340-pound lineman didn’t possess. Diesch was an undrafted rookie out of Arizona State who received $140,000 guaranteed to secure he signed with the Dolphins after the draft. With Coleman out, tackle Greg Little earned the final lineman spot after a solid outing in the preseason finale that followed two weeks of missed practice.
McKinley was an undrafted rookie out of Oregon, where he was teammates with standout Dolphins second-year safety Jevon Holland. He showed flashes of his ball-hawking abilities on the back end during camp.
Veteran nose tackle John Jenkins again makes the team as Raekwon Davis’ backup after the cuts of Jones and Stille.
On Monday, veteran running back Sony Michel and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu headlined the Dolphins’ list of players cut. Also released were running backs Gerrid Doaks and ZaQuandre White, defensive backs Quincy Wilson and Elijah Hamilton, defensive linemen Owen Carney and Niles Scott and offensive linemen Adam Pankey and Blaise Andries. Linebacker Calvin Munson was placed on injured reserve, while outside linebacker Darius Hodge and defensive back D’Angelo Ross were waived with an injury settlement.
Players cut but not picked up by other teams for their active rosters can be kept on the Dolphins’ 16-player practice squad.
White House press secretary: White House expects jobs numbers to cool down a bit
Does the White House know anything?
The White House press secretary says the White House expects job numbers to cool down a bit. This observation comes ahead of Friday’s non-farm payrolls report which is expected to show a gain of 295,000. Now that is below the 528K value that was printed last month. So effectively it is a cooling from this level. However, a gain of 300K with an unemployment rate of 3.5% is still a rather impressive figure.
So it’s too early to tell if “chilling” means close to 300K or do they know something more frigid is coming (negative)?
PS, they’re not supposed to comment on the numbers they might get a glimpse of.
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general price level where a given currency is effectively buying less than it has in previous periods. In terms of valuation of strength or currencies, and by extension foreign currencies, inflation or its measures are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the global creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply relative to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). This thus generates demand pressure on a supply that is not increasing at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation. How Does Inflation Affect Forex? The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels. This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare the different purchasing power of each country according to the general level of prices. By doing so, it helps to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living. The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates in the forex market. Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on the exchange. Conversely, too low inflation (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the foreign exchange market.
