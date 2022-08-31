Ravens call for former Jets LB Del’Shawn Phillips to waiver – The Denver Post

The Ravens claimed former New York Jets linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips on Wednesday, adding another potential special teams contributor to their roster of 53 players.

The Ravens will have to make room for Phillips, who the Jets released on Tuesday as part of their latest wave of roster cuts. General manager Eric Decosta can free up places on the roster by sending players to injured reserve, releasing them or trading them.

Phillips, who played in all 17 games last season and started one for the Jets, had 31 tackles, including two for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit. He led the Jets in special teams snaps, a plus for a Ravens team that lost defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. and inside linebacker Chris Board this offseason, who led the team in snaps last year. .

On defense, Phillips lined up primarily as an off-ball linebacker, according to Pro Football Focus. He also saw time as an outside linebacker, starting along the line of scrimmage. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Phillips, who was undrafted from Illinois in 2019, averaged about 9.4 defensive snaps per game.

None of the 15 Ravens waived on Tuesday, including defensive lineman Isaiah Mack and rookie running back Tyler Badie, being claimed by another team. They are eligible to join the Ravens’ 16-man practice squad, which meets on Wednesday.

