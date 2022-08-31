Ravens claim former Jets LB Del’Shawn Phillips off waivers





CNN

—



The director of a Florida animal park lost his hand after being bitten by one of his own alligators last week, according to the establishment. It was his second serious alligator-related injury in 10 years.

Greg Graziani, wildlife director of Florida Gator Gardens in Venus, Fla., was “seriously injured during a routine interaction with our large alligators” on August 17, the facility said in a Facebook post.

Graziani, a former law enforcement officer, told CNN the bite happened during a routine training session. Graziani was using his hand under the alligator’s jaw to command it when a leaf from the surrounding foliage broke away, coming between him and the alligator. “The lack of visibility was the problem,” he said.

This caused the alligator to rush forward. Once his hand was in the alligator’s mouth, the reptile’s instinct was to back off. There was “no malice”, Graziani said.

Fortunately, the alligator responded to his command to back off and released his hand, according to Graziani. “If it had been a totally wild alligator with no training, it would have been much worse,” he said.

At first, doctors hoped they could save Graziani’s left arm. The arm was partially amputated and then reattached by surgeons, Florida Gator Gardens said.

But ultimately, the damage was too severe: The bite left Graziani’s hand connected by just a tendon and a muscle “which the surgeon had to untwist 6 times during the initial surgery,” Florida Gator Gardens said in a Facebook post. Friday.

Thursday evening, Graziani underwent an amputation below the elbow which preserved half of his forearm, according to the establishment. His nerves have been redirected in a way that hopefully bypasses the phantom pain that amputees sometimes experience and also offers the possibility of prosthetics in the future, they said.

Graziani hopes to return home on Wednesday, he told CNN.

“As great as it would have been to preserve the hand, we are thrilled to finally have a date to go home next week and move forward with all the amazing projects we have poured our hearts into over the past two years. “, wrote the ease.

Graziani has faced the possibility of losing a limb in the past. In one incident in 2013, his arm was seriously injured when he became entangled in the rope tied to an alligator and the animal rolled over, dragging him down with it. But he “only came back more determined to share his passion for reptiles with the world,” Florida Gator Gardens said.

Graziani told CNN he was excited to return home and continue working with alligators, although he acknowledged he will have to adapt to the limitations of working one-handed. He is driven by a passion to educate the public about the species – as well as the inexplicable magic of working with an intelligent predator.

“They don’t have revenge, they operate on instinct,” he said. He stressed the importance of educating the public “that living with these guys is definitely something that can be done safely.”

“I was floored the first time I saw someone give an order to an alligator that was following him,” he said. “The six alligators in this exhibit all know their names individually.”

His team plans to conduct a comprehensive review of their protocols to prevent any further incidents and ensure staff safety, Graziani said. “It was a professional hazard, not a public safety issue,” he added.

The zoo also stressed the importance of safety when working with alligators.

“Whenever we work with one of our animals, we never fail to recognize the seriousness of the situation,” they wrote. “We’re working with an animal where cross-species collaboration and training is something that’s taught, and it usually goes against a lot of natural instincts.”

“As for the alligator involved, he was not injured and will continue to stay here with us as a valued member of the zoo.”

Florida Gator Gardens offers tours where visitors can get up close to reptiles, swim with alligators, and hold huge pythons. It is home to rare albino and black alligators, as well as seven large bull alligators captured after being framed as “nuisance alligators” by Florida officials, according to its event page.