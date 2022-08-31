News
Ravens release OL Tyre Phillips, clarifying picture at left guard
The Ravens have waived Tyre Phillips, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed, parting ways with a talented but inconsistent offensive lineman who’d entered training camp in contention for the left guard spot.
Phillips, a third-round draft pick in 2020, played in 22 games and started 13 over his first two seasons in Baltimore. He opened 2021 as the Ravens’ starting left guard but suffered a knee injury in the season opener. After returning to action, Phillips lined up primarily at tackle, where he’d played at Mississippi State, but struggled. He had the team’s highest blown-block rate, according to Sports Info Solutions, and ended the season on injured reserve after another knee injury.
In training camp, Phillips quickly fell behind Ben Powers in the left guard battle, but coaches said they were impressed by his progress. He started the team’s preseason opener at left guard while Powers get experience at center.
“I think he’s doing a really good job in moving in pass protection, back and forth, punching really well, not getting bulled,” coach John Harbaugh said earlier this month. “He’s done a good job with that. The run game’s been pretty athletic. You know, he’s a guard more than he is a tackle, but it’s good to have a guy like that can get you out of a jam, get you through a game at tackle, if you need it. So I credit him for that, but he’s done well. He’s not out of the competition by any stretch.”
Phillips ultimately played more snaps at tackle than at guard in the preseason, raising questions about his place in the line’s rotation. Powers, meanwhile, sat out the preseason finale, a privilege usually afforded to starters.
When the Ravens claimed Del’Shawn Phillips off waivers Wednesday, they needed to make another roster move to fit the linebacker on their roster. By releasing Phillips, the Ravens trimmed their offensive line to 10 players, the number they’d targeted in the preseason.
NFL Network first reported Phillips’ release.
()
News
Nevada woman arrested for scamming elderly people
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
A Nevada woman has been sentenced in West Virginia to more than seven years in prison for defrauding elderly residents of money.
Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas was also ordered to pay $336,000 Monday in federal court for her April conviction for money laundering and wire and mail fraud.
Leipham called an elderly Harrison County resident and claimed to have won $1 million, then ordered them to send her $25,000 over two years by mail and wire, prosecutors said.
FORMER CONGRESSIONAL DEMOCRATIC TJ COX CHARGED WITH MONEY LAUNDERING AND FRAUD
“Leipham harassed and manipulated her elderly victims by calling them over and over again, ignored the hardships they faced while she exploited them, repeatedly lied to them, and accepted no responsibility for her conduct,” he said. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld said in a statement. .
Fox
News
Heat’s NBA free-agency whirlwind ends with four answers, two departures, lingering questions
In a vacuum, Markieff Morris’ move this week to the Brooklyn Nets in NBA free agency is just another case of a Miami Heat roulette at power forward.
Since center Bam Adebayo became a Heat starter in 2019-20, starting every appearance since, the Heat at power forward have gone through James Johnson, Kelly Olynyk, Jae Crowder, KZ Okpala, Chris Silva, Precious Achiuwa, P.J. Tucker and Morris.
But while the departure of Tucker this summer stung, there was no virtually no chance of a Morris return once Dewayne Dedmon and Victor Oladipo were retained in July at the start of free agency.
So now, all six Heat players who stood as free agents on July 1 have been accounted for, with four retained, and no outsiders added from the NBA’s offseason pool.
P.J. Tucker: This likely will go down as one of the oddest free-agency negotiations in the Heat’s 35 seasons.
Initially, the Heat balked at a three-year fully guaranteed contract for the 37-year-old forward, but eventually relented.
At that point, the Heat put forward a three-year, $27 million deal, the most they could offer while retaining flexibility with their mid-level exception and avoiding being hard capped for the entire 2022-23 season.
Tucker, though, was insistent on the full $10.5 million mid-level exception as a 2022-23 salary, insistent on his first career $10 million annual salary, not the $8.4 million the Heat offered for the coming season (the most they could offer without utilizing exception money).
Through creative strategizing with 76ers free agent James Harden, Philadelphia was able to come up with that starting point for a three-year, $33.2 million Tucker contract, built off the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception.
Heat teammates tried to implore Tucker to stay, noting that the lack of Florida income tax made the offers practically identical. Tucker would not relent.
Caleb Martin: This was another free-agency negotiation that came with a ticking clock.
With Martin a restricted free agent, the Heat were aware of an outside team that was on the verge of extending an offer sheet to the versatile forward, which would have forced the Heat to match that team’s terms or lose Martin.
So, instead, the Heat proactively offered their entire full taxpayer mid-level exception, a 2022-23 salary of $6.5 million, as part of a three-year, $20.4 million contract.
Had the Heat offered the mid-level exception to Tucker, they then would have been limited to a starting point of the $4.1 million bi-annual exception to Martin, one a contract that would have been limited by league rule to two years at $8.4 million total.
Victor Oladipo: This turned into a tale of two contracts.
Oladipo, who had Bird Rights with the Heat, allowing for a starting point up to the maximum, initially was linked to a one-year, $11 million Heat agreement.
The contract then was reworked to a two-year, $18.2 million deal, with an $8.7 million salary for the upcoming season, one that helped the Heat stay below the punitive luxury tax, and includes a player option in the second year.
By taking a two-year deal instead of a one-year deal, Oladipo ceded veto power on a trade. He instead becomes trade eligible on Jan. 15.
Dewayne Dedmon: Dedmon doubled last season’s minimum salary to a somewhat surprising $4.7 million for 2022-23 (secured through Bird Rights) as part of a two-year contract that also has elements favorable to the Heat.
Because it is a two-year deal, Dedmon ceded the veto power on a trade he would have had on a one-year deal, eligible to be dealt starting Jan. 15. In addition, his entire $4.3 million salary in the 2023-24 second year of the deal is non-guaranteed, with a Heat deadline for a decision in July.
Udonis Haslem: While it wasn’t until last week when the Heat and Haslem announced the agreement on another one-year contract at the $2.9 million veteran minimum, the Heat had been operating since the start of free agency in July under the expectation that the 42-year-old was returning for a 20th season.
Despite Haslem’s 2022-23 contract counting at $1.8 million against the salary cap (the NBA pays the difference, as part of the minimum-salary program), it leaves the Heat without ample funds below the luxury tax to add a 15th and final player to the standard roster.
Markieff Morris: So, in essence, once the Heat became aware that Haslem was returning, there was no room for an additional player after the Martin, Oladipo and Dedmon agreements.
The only pathway for a Morris return likely would have been if the Heat turned in his direction instead of bringing back Dedmon as insurance at center in case second-year Omer Yurtseven struggles.
Instead, Morris winds up on a non-guaranteed tryout deal with the Nets after a lone Heat season limited by his early-season run-in with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic to 17 regular-season appearances and one in the playoffs.
()
News
Ravens call for former Jets LB Del’Shawn Phillips to waiver – The Denver Post
The Ravens claimed former New York Jets linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips on Wednesday, adding another potential special teams contributor to their roster of 53 players.
The Ravens will have to make room for Phillips, who the Jets released on Tuesday as part of their latest wave of roster cuts. General manager Eric Decosta can free up places on the roster by sending players to injured reserve, releasing them or trading them.
Phillips, who played in all 17 games last season and started one for the Jets, had 31 tackles, including two for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit. He led the Jets in special teams snaps, a plus for a Ravens team that lost defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. and inside linebacker Chris Board this offseason, who led the team in snaps last year. .
On defense, Phillips lined up primarily as an off-ball linebacker, according to Pro Football Focus. He also saw time as an outside linebacker, starting along the line of scrimmage. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Phillips, who was undrafted from Illinois in 2019, averaged about 9.4 defensive snaps per game.
None of the 15 Ravens waived on Tuesday, including defensive lineman Isaiah Mack and rookie running back Tyler Badie, being claimed by another team. They are eligible to join the Ravens’ 16-man practice squad, which meets on Wednesday.
()
denverpost sports
News
Vikings looking for practice-squad QB after Kellen Mond, Sean Mannion go elsewhere
The Vikings are looking for a quarterback for the practice squad after Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion both have gone elsewhere.
Both Mond and Mannion were waived on Tuesday. Mond was claimed by the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday and Mannion elected to sign with Seattle’s practice squad instead of Minnesota’s.
The Vikings had been looking at Mannion as a candidate for the practice squad but he decided Seattle was a better option. He spent time in training camp with the Seahawks last year and believes their quarterback situation provides a better opportunity.
When it was began trending toward Mannion going to Seattle, a source said the Vikings were looking at Mond for their practice squad. But he was claimed by the Browns. So the Vikings will need a third quarterback for practices behind starter Kirk Cousins and backup Nick Mullens, who are both on the 53-man roster.
The Vikings on Wednesday were busy assembling their 16-man practice squad. Source said they have agreed to deals with guard Kyle Hinton, wide receiver Trishton Jackson, linebacker William Kwenkeu, tight end Nick Muse, defensive tackle T.J. Smith, center Josh Sokol, running back Bryant Koback and safety Myles Dorn. All were waived Tuesday, when NFL rosters had to be trimmed to the regular-season maximum of 53.
The Vikings on Wednesday did not claim any players off waivers.
News
Reds look to build on Bournemouth 9-0 as Alexander Isak set to make debut but Allan Saint-Maximin out injured
Liverpool will be looking to build on their crushing 9-0 win over Bournemouth when they entertain Newcastle tonight.
After a poor start to the new Premier League campaign, Jurgen Klopp’s side prepared well with a devastating victory over the Cherries on Saturday.
The Reds are now hoping to take off running and climb the upper echelons.
- The game at Anfield is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
- Newcastle remain unbeaten this season but have drawn their last three games, including a 1-1 draw against Wolves at the weekend.
- The Toons have already taken a point from Manchester City this season and will be eager to put on a big display at Anfield tonight.
- But the Magpies have a poor record against Liverpool and haven’t beaten them since 2015.
- talkSPORT will have updates throughout the day and you can listen via our radio player below
Follow our live match blog for regular updates…
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Ravens claim former Jets LB Del’Shawn Phillips off waivers
The Ravens claimed former New York Jets linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips off waivers Wednesday, adding another potential special teams contributor to their 53-man roster.
The Ravens will need to make space for Phillips, whom the Jets released Tuesday as part of their final wave of roster cuts. General manager Eric Decosta can free up roster spots by sending players to injured reserve, releasing them or trading them.
Phillips, who played in all 17 games last season and started one for the Jets, had 31 tackles, including two tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit. He led the Jets in special teams snaps, an asset for a Ravens team that this offseason lost defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. and inside linebacker Chris Board, who topped the team in snaps there last year.
On defense, Phillips lined up mostly as an off-ball linebacker, according to Pro Football Focus. He also saw some time as an outside linebacker, starting along the line of scrimmage. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Phillips, who went undrafted out of Illinois in 2019, averaged about 9.4 defensive snaps per game.
None of the 15 Ravens waived Tuesday, most notably defensive lineman Isaiah Mack and rookie running back Tyler Badie, were claimed by another team. They’re eligible to rejoin the Ravens’ 16-man practice squad, which will be assembled Wednesday.
()
Ravens release OL Tyre Phillips, clarifying picture at left guard
Nevada woman arrested for scamming elderly people
Heat’s NBA free-agency whirlwind ends with four answers, two departures, lingering questions
Ravens call for former Jets LB Del’Shawn Phillips to waiver – The Denver Post
Vikings looking for practice-squad QB after Kellen Mond, Sean Mannion go elsewhere
Reds look to build on Bournemouth 9-0 as Alexander Isak set to make debut but Allan Saint-Maximin out injured
Ravens claim former Jets LB Del’Shawn Phillips off waivers
Fed Reserve Eyes Payment Facilitation System ‘FedNow’ Launch
Emma Heming applauds and defends ‘grief’ amid Bruce Willis’ aphasia
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs