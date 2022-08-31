Rep. Gallego ‘happy’ that Biden is no longer ‘holding back’ GOP ‘fascism’

Red Sox

Minnesota Twins’ Nick Gordon celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a grand slam against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Gordon hit his first career grand slam and had a career-high six runs, Jake Cave and Gary Sánchez also homered, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 10 -5 Tuesday night.

Gordon lined up a two-run brace in the first inning and followed it up with a drive to the upper deck in right field in fifth to lead Minnesota to its fifth straight win. The Twins trail Cleveland-leading AL Central by 1½ games.

“His nickname is ‘Flash’ and he was definitely that spark for us tonight,” said Chris Archer, who started for Minnesota and allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Michael Fulmer (5-5) worked 1 1/3 relief with two strikeouts.

Kutter Crawford (3-6) gave up five runs — four earned — on four hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings for Boston, which was down seven of nine.

“This is where we are,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “We know we’re better than that but we haven’t proven that over 100+ games. We haven’t been able to have closed innings or go to the next level and that’s why we are where we are.

Gordon’s homer was the only hit in an error inning for the Red Sox in the fifth.

Alex Verdugo dropped a flyball into right field. Crawford then walked Max Kepler. Ryan Brasier came in and hit Jose Miranda with a pitch to charge the bases for Gordon.

“It pisses me off when I make mistakes, when I’m wrong, when I hurt the team,” Verdugo said. “I take it heavy. It’s not something I take lightly and when we’re in a slip-up like this it’s the little things that separate a team from winning and losing.

Gordon, the 6-foot, 160-pound former first-round pick, helped Minnesota stay in playoff contention while dealing with injuries. Originally a shortstop, Gordon played all over the outfield and infield, and the Grand Slam was his sixth home run of the season.

“It’s awesome,” said Gordon, son of former major leaguer Tom Gordon and brother of major leaguer Dee Strange-Gordon. “I’ve definitely had some tough times. It’s about believing in yourself, continuing to believe that there’s a reason I’m here, things like that. I go out there and work hard, man i give it my all every day no matter what we all have the same 24 hours so.

As he took to the field for the next half inning, Gordon’s teammates remained in the dugout as the PA announcer told the crowd it was his first career grand slam of Gordon. Gordon waved during an unexpected recall before his teammates entered the field.

“At first I was like, ‘Oh man, where are the guys?’ I had to make sure there were three outs,” Gordon said. “Then I looked back and — that was great. It was definitely an amazing feeling.

The Twins came from behind to win for the fourth consecutive game.

“I think the last six games we’ve really shown the type of club we are: a good starting pitcher, a great bullpen and a one-to-nine offense that can do damage,” Archer said. “Tonight was, I think, a complete demonstration of who we are as a team.”

Boston scored three times in the fifth for a 4-3 lead. Tommy Pham and Xander Bogaerts had RBI singles and another run scored on a wild Fulmer pitch.

IN BROADWAY

The Red Sox completed a trade on August 1 with the Chicago White Sox by acquiring minor league right-hander Taylor Broadway. The deal included wide receiver Reese McGuire going to Boston with left-hander Jake Diekman going to Chicago.

Broadway, 25, will head to Double-A Portland. A sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft, he went 3-2 with a 4.74 ERA in 37 relief appearances for Double-A Birmingham.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: 2B Trevor Story was in the lineup for the second straight day.

Twins: 2B Jorge Polanco missed his third straight game with a knee injury. The injury doesn’t bother him when he runs but is a problem when he punches.

NEXT

Boston will have RHP Michael Wacha (9-1, 2.53 ERA) on the mound for the series finale on Wednesday night. Minnesota against with RHP Joe Ryan (10-6, 3.65).

