Sacred Rose Music Festival attendees mistakenly charged thousands over payment issue at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) — Attendees at the Sacred Rose Music Festival in Bridgeview were shocked to find they were charged thousands of dollars due to a glitch in the payment system.
“I was shocked,” said participant Courtney Richter. “I had no idea how this could be. My first thought is that there were card skimmers on the site somehow.”
Richter was not alone. David Littman said his card was charged nearly $1,300.
“It almost made me laugh because there were so many things wrong with the festival,” he said.
The Village of Bridgeview, owner of the SeatGeek stadium and managing concessions for the event, said there was a problem with the food and drink payment system on the first day of the weekend festival.
“The glitch involved the tip processing outlet,” said village spokesman Ray Hanania. “When the tip came in, for some reason it added a zero or two to it.”
The village said the erroneous charges had already been overturned or would soon be. They also said the issue was resolved on the second day of the festival.
“It’s not a reflection of Sacred Rose,” Hanania said.
In a tweet, Sacred Rose organizers said they had escalated the issue with the venue and were assured that all costs would be fully refunded. But festival organizers did not comment at the time on other complaints, including the placement of stages that led to overlapping sound and a lack of communication when bad weather caused performances to be cancelled. representations.
“You know, I had a great time but I wouldn’t go back to this festival,” Littman said.
“It was chaotic, it was very stressful,” Richter said.
Village officials said the payment issues have been resolved and do not anticipate similar issues when SeatGeek Stadium hosts the North Coast Music Festival this weekend.
7 Amazing Benefits Of Coconut Water You Didn’t Know About
The health benefits of coconut water are astounding. But you may not have heard of them before. You might have thought they were just hype. Coconut water is the liquid that’s naturally present in young, green coconuts. It has been used as an effective drink in tropical regions around the world for thousands of years. It was only in recent decades that coconut water gained popularity in Western countries as people began to learn about its impressive array of benefits and uses. The seven amazing benefits of coconut water that you might not have known about before now!
Amazing Benefits Of Coconut Water:
1) Lose Weight
Coconut water has a low glycemic index, meaning that the sugar levels in it are slow to release and the calories released don’t spike your blood sugar levels. It’s loaded with electrolytes, which are important for overall muscle function and hydration. In addition, coconut water contains potassium and magnesium, as well as vital nutrients such as vitamins C and E.
2) Improve Heart Health – Benefits Of Coconut Water
Coconut water is a very effective way to increase your potassium intake. Which can be helpful for those with low potassium levels and heart disease. An 8-ounce glass of coconut water will contain around 500 mg of potassium or about 10% of the recommended daily allowance for most adults. Some studies have shown that by drinking just one cup of coconut water per day, you could lower your blood pressure significantly enough to eliminate or reduce medication needs for those at risk for hypertension.
3) Rehydrate
Coconut water has become increasingly popular due to its high potassium and electrolyte content. Studies have shown that coconut water is a much more efficient rehydrating fluid than sports drinks or water alone. Drinking coconut water after physical activity is one of the most effective ways to restore important body fluids. Which reduces fatigue and post-exercise muscle cramps. A bowl of chicken soup may be the best-known cure for ills. But maybe what you need for your ailment is a cup of coconut water.
4) Boost Immune System – Benefits Of Coconut Water
Coconut water boosts your immune system by keeping your body hydrated. Which in turn helps keep the airways moist and less inflamed. Studies have shown that staying hydrated can cut the risk of catching a cold by 50%. Coconut water also contains vitamins B, C, and E, which help protect cells from oxidative damage.
5) Prevent Ageing
Your skin becomes dry and flaky, your joints start to ache, and you find yourself catching a cold more than you would have just a few years ago. While no one can escape the aging process completely, you can delay some of the worst effects by eating right and taking good care of your body. Including coconut water in your diet is a natural way to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
6) Combat Stress – Benefits Of Coconut Water
Coconut water contains anti-oxidants that provide much-needed protection for your cells. These are some of the substances known to combat stress and reduce the impact of free radicals on cells, which also protects you from further damage. When it comes to stress relief, coconut water is one drink that should be at the top of your list.
7) Keep Hair and Skin Glowing – Benefits Of Coconut Water For Your Hair
Coconut water contains vitamin C and copper. These two components are necessary for healthy hair and skin. Keeping yourself hydrated with coconut water on a regular basis will help keep your hair and skin glowing and looking beautiful. Additionally, coconut water has been known to reduce high blood pressure. So, it can benefit your heart health as well. Drinking coconut water is also a great way to ward off dehydration.
So, coconut water is a fantastic natural beverage. It has been shown to have major health benefits for you such as having less frequent migraines, better sleep quality, boosts the immune system, and others. Lastly, there are so many benefits of coconut water than just the taste; it offers plenty of other wonderful benefits too!
The life story of Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: always different, always challenged, never satisfied | Dave Hyde
Before meeting Mike McDaniel, the smallest, funniest and most over-educated Miami Dolphins coach, you need to walk down a hallway. It’s in his great-grandmother’s home.
Family photos line its walls, dozens of smiling faces through the years at picnics or school events, the kids becoming adults as you walk the hallway, the years turning into generations. McDaniel passed these photos hundreds of times until one day when he was 5. He stopped then and studied them.
“Wow, this is odd,” he thought. “I look different than everyone else.”
That set off a chain of events in which his 5-year-old mind couldn’t answer the most fundamental of questions: Who am I? It did, however, explain why his father’s family used different combs — picks, they were called — compared to ones with more teeth in his mother’s family.
Soon, some of his white mother’s family refused to see him for part of his youth — “a hiatus,” as he calls it — until realizing, as he says, “I was light enough for them.” It was a similar, if contrasting story on his Black father’s side, exacerbated after his parents’ divorce when he was 3. Visits with his father decreased after that. By McDaniel’s high school years, they saw each other only a couple of times. He last saw his father while in college, two decades ago.
So McDaniel grew up with the self-awareness he wasn’t a cookie-cutter fit, even in his family. What’s more, he never felt the need to be the same, thanks to his mother’s encouragement and own strong mind.
“As opposed to making me feel inferior about being different, I thought, that, ‘OK, maybe I can be special,’ ” he said. “Not limiting myself to anything. Determining my own territory.”
He went through phases finding that territory. He joined the skater crowd in middle school with a bowl hair cut. He pierced his ears and grew his hair at Smoky Hill High School in Denver. He hung with the brain-iacs, considering he was one of them, taking advanced placement and International Baccalaureate classes. He also was a jock, an accomplished wide receiver on the football team — “a leader, someone people gravitated to,” as coach Dan Gallas remembers.
If McDaniel fit nowhere as a biracial, only-child, single-parented, money-challenged, smart and athletic kid, he discovered he fit everywhere, too. All his youth — all his life, in some form —became a walk down his great-grandmother’s hallway, realizing he was different and embracing that his path would be, too.
He had a who-am-I epiphany standing before his father’s family photos that day. His life is full of such moments, defining snapshots that, strung together, don’t just plot his path toward becoming the Miami Dolphins coach. They answer the question he sought since standing in that hallway at age 5: Who is Mike McDaniel?
***
The second defining moment came in college. McDaniel continued his model-of-one journey as the lone student from his Smoky Hill class of more than 700 to attend Yale. The kid from the Rocky Mountains went east to New Haven, Conn.
“I got smacked in the face and completely humbled,” he said.
Some Yale students had a proud family name. Many came from the developed culture of prep or boarding schools. Most had money. McDaniel had no name or cultured background and had such little money he said, “putting pepperoni on my pizza was a budgetary decision.”
A couple of constants carried him. One was realizing a repeating pattern of not being a stereotypical fit into any group.
“I was back to being the middle school nerd in the social hierarchy,” he said.
Back in middle school, he was a good friend to girls due to his social skills, without being popular with them in the manner he wanted. He figured out how to be popular by high school. His quirky sense of humor helped. His boyhood friend, Dan Soder, is a stand-up comedian and acts on shows like HBO’s “Billions.” Yale provided the, “next crash course,” as he said, in using his personality to be accepted by different groups.
His second constant was football. His admission to Yale was aided by his preferred walk-on status in football. Many such walk-ons got in the school and left the team when they didn’t play. McDaniel didn’t play his first three years. He played some as a senior receiver despite never catching a pass.
Teammates respected his drive — and his mind even more.
“From the first moment I met him, he understood schematics, techniques, opponents and playbooks and was incredibly technical on the field,” said Tony Reno, the current Yale football coach who became receivers coach in 2003 when McDaniel played there. “One of the things that struck me early on is he would spend endless hours working before and after practice with guys on the fundamentals like hand positions, foot placement, how to run the top of a route.”
As McDaniel remembers, his sense of self emerging, “I got my first taste of coaching there.”
***
The third defining moment came Dec. 30, 2008. McDaniel remembers exact dates that impacted his career, and he was fired by Houston Texans’ coach Gary Kubiak on this day. Kubiak remains a friend and mentor, saying, “Mike’s a highly intelligent, did a really good job and I hope our time together helped him.”
McDaniel was 23 when Kubiak hired him in 2006 due to his hard work, good mind and a chain of fortunate events. Upon leaving Yale, McDaniel intended to use his history degree toward a business job and asked Denver Broncos coach Mike Shanahan to write a recommendation.
McDaniel knew Shanahan from being a Broncos’ ball boy as a youth, a role that grew out of riding his bike starting at age 8 to watch the team’s summer practices at 7 a.m. He’d remain at the complex collecting players’ autographs until 7 p.m. One year he befriended a Broncos video official, whom he introduced to his mother. He soon became McDaniel’s stepfather. McDaniel, always at camp, became a ball boy for Shanahan’s teams.
Upon graduating from Yale, McDaniel received more than a recommendation from Shanahan. He was offered a coaching internship. McDaniel’s smarts and work ethic took over from there, performing grunt jobs others didn’t like, carving a niche for himself and soaking up coaching methods.
Kubiak, a former Denver coach and quarterback, hired McDaniel as an offensive assistant in 2006. McDaniel didn’t get an office, setting up in the corner of a meeting room. In the other corners: Robert Saleh, now the New York Jets coach; Matt LaFleur, now the Green Bay Packers coach; and Richard Hightower, the Chicago Bears’ special teams coach.
If the trading of young ideas helped McDaniel’s development, so did his responsibility under offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan: working with receiver Andre Johnson. Here, as always, McDaniel was different in a way that wasn’t lost on him: An unknown 23-year-old one year out of college coaching a rare 25-year-old talent whose first three years fell in the good-not-great category.
“My thought was, ‘How, in his mind, am I going to be a resource for him?’ ” McDaniel said. “I knew I’d better be super-prepared for any meeting or conversation. That’s an asset. ‘I’m going to have to be good at my job.’ That’s what I wanted to do, anyhow.”
Shanahan constantly showed Johnson the manner Baltimore receiver Steve Smith impacted games. Johnson became upset at the constant comparison. That’s where McDaniel entered, explaining how the bigger and stronger Johnson could dominate if he honed similar ball skills of pass catching and running after the catch.
“He changed the manner he worked,” McDaniel said.
Johnson didn’t top 79 catches his first three seasons. He led the league with 103 his first year with Shanahan and McDaniel in 2006. After being injured in 2007, Johnson led the league with 115 catches and 1,575 yards in 2008.
By then, a different issue arose around McDaniel.
“I don’t know how Mike will describe it,” Kubiak said. “There was a situation where it was, ‘OK, time to grow up, straighten up a little bit.’ It’s something he went through as a young coach, trying to find a way, and I was hard on him.”
McDaniel remembers Kubiak would call him in the office like clockwork at 6 a.m. each day.
“I was young and going out at night,” he said. “I’d broke up with my girlfriend, and one or two times he called my desk at 6 and I wasn’t there.”
There was a feeling an NFL job came too quickly to McDaniel. He was just 25 after the 2008 season. McDaniel remembers Kubiak telling him he was fired and, “You’re young, you have an unbelievable future, but I think you need some perspective. I’m just hoping we can look back in five years and say this was the best thing to happen to you.”
McDaniel doesn’t disagree with Kubiak’s decision today. He also remembers leaving Houston’s Reliant Stadium with Kubiak’s world already a reality.
“I am going to make this the best thing to happen to me,” he told himself.
***
Feb. 15, 2011. This day was the next snapshot on McDaniel’s path. He was hired back to the NFL after a two-year hiatus as running back coach with the semi-pro Sacramento Mountain Lions. Former NFL coach Dennis Green was the Mountain Lions coach. Longtime University of Miami assistant Art Kehoe was the line coach.
“He was smart, that’s what I remember,” Kehoe said of McDaniel. “He went to school, where, at Yale, and was always trying inventive things. I didn’t know if some would work until you’d see them on the field.”
Blocking angles. Running schemes. His running back, Cory Ross, became the United Football League’s offensive player of the year with plays like taking a full-speed pitch as if going outside and running back inside at a rare angle.
“He worked his ass off chasing his dream,” Kehoe said.
When Mike Shanahan became coach in Washington in 2011, McDaniel came an offensive assistant. He also was reunited with Kyle Shanahan, the offensive coordinator who he would be with for most of the next decade.
“I was fortunate because I had a couple of coaches that empowered me,” McDaniel said.
He wasn’t sure of his role in Washington as Kyle Shanahan, future Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and others dissected the passing game. McDaniel, seeing where he could help, offered to oversee the running game.
More than his new role was his new perspective. He became one of the first to the office each day, ready to answer any 6 a.m. phone call.
“The idea when I was out of the NFL, every day, moving forward, was when I was back in it I’d never forget and lose perspective of where I was,” he said. “I said that even on those days I didn’t feel like grinding through or felt I was miserable, I’d appreciate where I was.”
***
Jan. 4, 2016. This next moment on McDaniel’s journey was his first day of sobriety. His drinking became noticeable enough inside the Atlanta Falcons that he was confronted by other coaches and assistant general manager Scott Pioli.
“He and I had what I’ll call an intimate talk that led later to a tougher talk,” Pioli said. “I cared about him, and we talked about his responsibility to all of us. I give him a ton of credit. The thing I remember is how honest he was in that talk.”
“We had a tough conversation,” McDaniel said. “And when I came home from work I had another tough conversation with my wife.”
Alcohol, he felt, was the outlet to another issue: Depression.
“When you drink alcohol, you can escape your problems,” he said. “When you’re very fortunate, you can feel guilty about even having problems. Drinking is escaping from that. It would snowball for me. I’m kind of an extreme, all-in person. Moderation was not my deal.
“That’s something I think, really, I took a deep dive into myself on and forced myself to realize it’s OK to have problems and work through them. Don’t run from them. It’s OK if I love my life and have a bad day or something poorly affects me, and I directly address it. Then, voila, depression gone.”
One issue bothering McDaniel at the time was a worry he was being passed by. He was only 33. But LaFleur, who he helped train, was already an NFL offensive coordinator. McVay, who was three years younger than him, was a hot NFL commodity and a year from being named the Rams coach.
McDaniel remembers looking at his wife, Katie, as they talked on Jan. 4, 2016.
“I knew I was never going to short-change her or myself ever again,” he said. “It just clicked to me. If all things stay the same and I can get this figured out, they can’t say anything about me being a party guy or a drunk — then what can hold me back?”
He went for help to become sober with the idea, “If anyone can do it, I can do it.”
“It was liberating to take control,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite things. I’m very proud of that. It was the hard thing to do and the right thing to do.”
It also played into a developed philosophy.
“If I recognize something that’s hard, especially for a lot of people, that’s immediately an opportunity for me to separate myself,” he said. “Why spend time avoiding hard things? Find hard things that you need to push through for the journey and for satisfaction.”
***
Feb. 6, 2022. He can time-stamp this date at 2:46 p.m. That’s when he got the call to be the Dolphins head coach. He was the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive coordinator under Kyle Shanahan by that point after a few seasons as their run-game coordinator.
His schemes helped Pierre Garcon lead the league in catches and receiver Deebo Samuel become a dual threat as a running back. The 49ers’ run-game philosophy was, “the best in the NFL,” Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson said. “Their blocking angles and running lanes have been better the last few years than anyone out there.”
Beyond the X’s and O’s, McDaniel came to understand his best asset. It’s his lifetime of being different. He can talk to anyone and relate to everyone. That’s important because he understands football plays don’t consist of X’s running or O’s blocking. People do that. He can relate to and win over players in a manner the one-time middle school nerd won over girls.
You can find NFL coaches who have some of his attributes: biracial, single-parented, alcoholic. He’s not, for instance, the first history major from the Ivy League to rise to an NFL coach — Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy was a history major at Harvard.
But the full, 5-foot-8 package from biracial background to quirky sense of humor is something the NFL hasn’t seen. He knows his size and scope doesn’t match people’s thoughts of an NFL coach. From offensive linemen to media, he sees their understated first impression of him and is both amused and motivated by now.
“I like having to earn people’s trust and respect, of not being entitled to any sort of legitimacy,” he said. “It’s the same with hearing, ‘Can Mike McDaniel lead men?’ I would’ve expected that. I have to earn it.”
His general manager in Atlanta, Nicholas Dimitroff, who had a few quirks of his own, said that McDaniel “beats to a different drum in the NFL. That’s not easy to do and something I can relate to. Some people in football felt they had to march to the same beat to be respected and tried to be someone who they aren’t. Mike was smart enough to trust being who he is.”
In some manner he’s still walking down his great-grandmother’s hallway and realizing he’s different than everyone in the photos. It’s just the NFL coaches’ photos he doesn’t fit now. He’s fine with that, too. Because if people don’t know who Mike McDaniel is, he sure does, after a life of walking that hallway.
The Morning Forex Technical Report for August 31, 2022
The Morning Forex Technical Report is out. in the report I have set the levels for the following pairs. Looked:
- EURUSD, after dipping below its 100 and 200 hourly moving averages, is back above as traders consolidate the trading range and determine where the next push will take place
- USDJPY is also consolidating near the highs and near the 2022 highs (and dating back to 1998). The cap was able to hold resistance, giving some hope to sellers
- GBPUSD made a new low in March 2020, but cannot sustain the bearish momentum. The pair held support at a lower trendline on the hourly chart today
- USDCHF sees bullish momentum as traders adjust to central bank being more dovish relative to others (CHF weakening)
- USDCAD is higher as it reacts to lower oil
- AUDUSD found sellers near the rising 200-hour MA and returned to recent lows.
Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
By ERIC TUCKER, JILL COLVIN and MICHAEL BALSAMO
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records.
The FBI also seized boxes and containers holding more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office, according to a filing late Tuesday that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.
The filing offers yet another indication of the sheer volume of classified records retrieved from Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida. It shows how investigators conducting a criminal probe have focused not just on why the records were improperly stored there but also on the question of whether the Trump team intentionally misled them about the continued, and unlawful, presence of the top secret documents.
The timeline laid out by the Justice Department made clear that the extraordinary search of Mar-a-Lago came only after other efforts to retrieve the records had failed and that it resulted from law enforcement suspicion that additional documents remained inside the property despite assurances by Trump representatives that a “diligent search” had accounted for all of the material.
It also included a picture of some of the seized documents with colored cover sheets indicating their classified status, perhaps as a way to rebut suggestions that whoever packed them or handled them at Mar-a-Lago could have easily failed to appreciate their sensitive nature.
The photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents — some marked as “TOP SECRET//SCI” with bright yellow borders and one marked as “SECRET//SCI” with a rust-colored border — along with whited-out pages, splayed out on a carpet at Mar-a-Lago. Beside them sits a cardboard box filled with gold-framed pictures, including a Time magazine cover.
Though it contains significant new details on the investigation, the Justice Department filing does not resolve a core question that has driven public fascination with the investigation — why Trump held onto the documents after he left the White House and why he and his team resisted repeated efforts to give them back. In fact, it suggests officials may not have received an answer.
During a June 3 visit to Mar-a-Lago by FBI and Justice Department officials, the document states, “Counsel for the former President offered no explanation as to why boxes of government records, including 38 documents with classification markings, remained at the Premises nearly five months after the production of the Fifteen Boxes and nearly one-and-a-half years after the end of the Administration.”
That visit, which came weeks after the Justice Department issued a subpoena for the records, receives substantial attention in the document and appears to be a key investigative focus.
Though Trump insisted again Wednesday that he had declassified the documents at Mar-a-Lago, his lawyers did not suggest that during the visit and instead “handled them in a manner that suggested counsel believed that the documents were classified,” the Justice Department said.
FBI agents who went there to receive additional materials were given “a single Redweld envelope, double-wrapped in tape, containing the documents,” the filing states.
That envelope, according to the FBI, contained 38 unique documents with classification markings, including 16 documents marked secret and 17 marked top secret.
The investigators were permitted to visit the storage room but were not allowed to open or look inside any of the boxes, “giving no opportunity for the government to confirm that no documents with classification markings remained,” the Justice Department says.
During that visit, the document says, Trump’s lawyers told investigators that all the records that had come from the White House were stored in one location — a Mar-a-Lago storage room — and that “there were no other records stored in any private office space or other location at the Premises and that all available boxes were searched.”
After that, though, the department, which had subpoenaed video footage for the property, “developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation.” The filing does not identify the individuals who may have relocated the boxes.
In their August search, agents found classified documents both in the storage room as well as in the former president’s office — including three classified documents found not in boxes, but in office desks.
“That the FBI, in a matter of hours, recovered twice as many documents with classification markings as the ‘diligent search’ that the former President’s counsel and other representatives had weeks to perform calls into serious question the representations made in the June 3 certification and casts doubt on the extent of cooperation in this matter,” the document states.
It says, “In some instances, even the FBI counterintelligence personnel and DOJ attorneys conducting the review required additional clearances before they were permitted to review certain documents.”
The investigation began from a referral from the National Archives and Records Administration, which recovered 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago in January that were found to contain 184 documents with classified markings, including top secret information.
The purpose of the Tuesday night filing was to oppose a request from the Trump legal team for a special master to review the documents seized during this month’s search and to return to him certain seized property. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is set to hear arguments on the matter on Thursday.
Cannon on Saturday said it was her “preliminary intent” to appoint such a person but also gave the Justice Department an opportunity to respond.
On Monday, the department said it had already completed its review of potentially privileged documents and identified a “limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information.” It said Tuesday that a special master was therefore “unnecessary” and that the presidential records that were taken from the home do not belong to Trump.
Government warns industry and advertising associations to comply with alternative advertising standards
New Delhi:
Concerned about substitute advertising on TV and social media platforms, the government on Wednesday asked industry bodies CII, Ficci and Assocham and those linked to advertising and broadcasting to ensure compliance with existing guidelines.
Otherwise, the government would take tough action against violators through consumer protection regulator CCPA, he said.
The Guidelines for the Prevention of Misleading Advertising prohibit substitute advertising or indirect advertising of goods or services the advertising of which is otherwise prohibited or restricted by law.
The Department of Consumer Affairs said: “It has been noted that these guidelines are not strictly adhered to by relevant entities and that prohibited products are still being advertised through substitute products and services.” During recent televised sporting events around the world, many instances of such substitution ads have been noticed, he said.
“It has also been observed that many spirits and alcoholic beverages are advertised in the guise of music CDs, soda and packaged drinking water, while chewing tobacco and gutkha have taken on the veil of fennel and cardamom.” Additionally, many of these brands employ big-name celebrities, furthering the negative impact on impressionable youth, among others. Several cases of direct advertising of alcoholic beverages on social media platforms have also been observed by the ministry, he added.
Concerned about this, the ministry issued a directive to the Advertising Association of India, Indian Broadcasting Foundation, Broadcasting Content Complaints Council, News Broadcasters and Digital Association, Advertising Standards Council of India, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce. and Industry, Confederation of Indian Industry, ASSOCHAM, International Spirits and Wine Association of India and Indian Society of Advertisers.
These industry associations and bodies have been asked to ensure strict adherence to guidelines for the prevention of misleading advertising and the approval of misleading advertising, in particular the provisions relating to alternative advertising.
The ministry also warned advertisers’ associations that failure to strictly adhere to the guidelines by relevant parties will lead to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) taking the reins and taking appropriate tough action against violators.
Relevantly, the guidelines apply to a manufacturer, service provider or merchant whose goods, products or services are advertised, or to an advertising agency or endorser whose services are used for the advertising of these goods, products or services, regardless of the form, format or medium of the advertising.
In a landmark Delhi High Court decision titled “TV Today Network Limited v Union of India” on February 15, 2021, the petitioner was asked to issue a 10-second apology every hour between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. for two days for running a substitute advertisement and violating the Advertising Code.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
CBS News Poll Analysis: What Do People Think About Law Enforcement Funding?
Some politicians and activists have called for defunding the FBI, while others have called for defunding the police. As it turns out, neither resonates much with audiences.
Funding the FBI is not a popular political position with voters. Few would be more inclined to support a candidate who supported this.
Some Republicans have called for defunding the FBI, but it’s not a candidate position that finds favor with most rank-and-file Republicans. Republicans would be less likely to support a candidate who called for defunding. Just a third would be more likely to vote for a political candidate who called to do so.
However, looking across parties, Republicans are relatively more likely to support such a candidate than Democrats or Independents.
And it may have to do with Republicans giving the FBI overall very low ratings today.
For context, defunding the police has become a rallying cry among some Democrats following the murder of george floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
CBS News last interviewed the subject in the spring. We asked Americans what they would like to see done to prevent crime – less funding for the police ranked near the bottom of the list.
Only 9% chose it as a way to help prevent violent crime. The percentage who chose “more funding for the police” was more than five times that number. Among Democrats, less funding for police also ranks near the bottom. By a three-to-one margin, Democrats said “more police funding” would help prevent crime than “less police funding.”
Fred Backus and Anthony Salvanto contributed to this report.
The CBS News/YouGov Battleground Tracker survey was conducted among a nationally representative sample of 2,126 registered voters surveyed between August 24 and August 26, 2022. The sample was weighted by gender, age, race and education based on the US Community Census and Current Population Survey, as well as the 2020 presidential election. The margin of error is ±2.4 points.
The CBS News/YouGov investigation was conducted among a nationally representative sample of 2,062 U.S. adult residents surveyed between April 5 and April 8, 2022. The sample was weighted by gender, age, race and of education based on the US Census Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as the 2020 Presidential Election. The margin of error is ±2.8 points.
