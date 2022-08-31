Search continues for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect charged with fatal shooting of man inside Gary Tire Shop – NBC Chicago

It took a tweet to set fire to the powder in the streets of Iraq: after 10 months of political deadlock to form a new government and appoint a new prime minister, on the morning of August 29, the Shiite leader Moqdata al-Sadr announced on the social networkhis “permanent retirement” from politics. It was enough for his angry supporters to take to the streets.

A month after having burst into Parliament to denounce in particular corruption within the government, they broke through the roadblocks leading to the Green Zone of Baghdad where they invested this time the Palace of the Republic. Coming from the poorest neighborhoods of the Iraqi capital, the Sadrists entered government offices, settling into armchairs, jumping in the swimming pool and taking selfies. Demonstrations also took place in several other cities in the south of the country where the Sadrist current is very influential, notably Basra, Iraq’s second city.

[ 🇮🇶 IRAK ] 🔸️ Alleged video of escalating tensions and ongoing clashes in Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/cr1jQdUplf — (Little) Think Tank (@L_ThinkTank) August 29, 2022

Exchanges of fire between rival militias left around 30 dead and hundreds injured even as a national curfew was imposed by the army, paralyzing the country.

The man in search of power?

To end this cycle of violence, Moqtada al-Sadr said at a press conference on August 30: “No matter who started the conflicts yesterday, I apologize to the Iraqi people who are the only ones affected by what happened,” before adding, “The revolution that was marred by violence is no longer a revolution, and I now criticize the revolution of the Sadrist movement.” He thus gave his supporters 60 minutes to withdraw from the Green Zone, failing which he threatened to “disavow” them.

Having won the legislative elections of October 2021 with 73 deputies, the current of Moqtada al-Sadr was unable to form a majority in the hemicycle, and the Shiite leader had even made his deputies resign in June. For weeks, he has been calling for the dissolution of Parliament and new early legislative elections to try to resolve the crisis. The man with the black turban and the white beard is followed by millions of supporters. He enjoys an aura within the popular Shiite but also Sunni layers of Iraq for his fight against social injustice and the fight against corruption.

However, behind this image of political integrity, Moqtada al-Sadr would covet the Shiite authority of the country and especially the Ministry of the Interior which manages a colossal envelope of two billion dollars per year allocated to simple militias. He therefore embarked on a standoff against the Coordination Framework, more or less affiliated with Iran, which relies on more than 70 militias, including the powerful Hachd Al-Chaabi (Popular Mobilization Units).

He himself has a powerful armed group, the Saraya Al-Salam, which has 10,000 men, according to the words of Arthur Quesnay, doctor of political science at the University of Paris 1 interviewed byThe cross. Failing to achieve his ends, would the Shiite leader’s withdrawal from political life be an admission of failure or a desire to create disorder?

Against the American invasion and now against Iran

One thing is certain, this native of Koufa, south of Baghdad, is not at his first political brilliance. Born in 1974, he comes from an important Shiite family. His father, Grand Ayatollah Mohammed Sadeq al-Sadr, and his father-in-law, cleric Mohammed Baqir al-Sadr, established the Sadrist Party, a Shiite religious movement helping poor communities in Iraq. Both were assassinated while Saddam Hussein was in power, but that did not prevent the expansion of the movement, which relies on a strong network of associations.

When his father died in 1999, Moqtada took refuge in Iran and took over the reins of the organization. When his country was invaded by American troops in 2003, he created the Mahdi army, which includes more than 60,000 men. From then on, his supporters attacked the occupying forces, particularly in the holy city of Najaf. Moreover, in 2006, the American magazine Newsweek presented him in one as “the most dangerous man in Iraq”. His militia even takes the locality of Basra from the British troops.

However, in the face of sectarian clashes ravaging Iraq, supporters of Moqtada al-Sadr are forced to hand over the city to the Iraqi army. The leader of the movement decides a second time to flee to Iran and to leave political life until 2011. After allying himself with the then Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, affiliated with Tehran, he finally decides to get closer of certain nationalist Sunni leaders.

However, faced with the emergence of Daesh in Iraq, he finally joined the group of Hachd el-Chaabi with his own militia which he renamed “the peace brigades”. In 2016, faced with endemic corruption, he withdrew his support for Prime Minister Haider el-Abadi and led a demonstration bringing together hundreds of thousands of people in Tahrir Square in Baghdad.

Surfing on his growing popularity, he created “Sairoun”, an alliance “on the move” with several parties. This parliamentary bloc won the elections with 54 seats. But once again, in the face of growing discontent and in the face of the October 2019 protests, Moqtada al-Sadr is withdrawing his support for the government and calling for a boycott of parliament. After months of popular discontent, the government of the time resigned. After the successful elections of October 2021, he poses as the guarantor of Iraqi territorial integrity. He categorically rejects foreign interference, and often attacks the Iranian neighbor when he himself has stayed several times in this country.

So, simple opportunist political agitator or providential man of Iraq who could manage to unify the country and bring it out of its torpor? Be that as it may, Moqtada al-Sadr does not leave anyone indifferent and could have an important political role – in the broad sense – to play in Iraq and in the region in the coming weeks and months.

