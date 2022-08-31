News
Snap Top Ad Executives Quit Reports Of 20% Workforce Layoff Plans
Snap Inc said on Tuesday its two top advertising executives had left the company, hours after a report emerged that Snapchat’s parent company planned to cut about 20% of its workforce.
Snap Inc said on Tuesday its two top advertising executives had left the company, hours after a report emerged that Snapchat’s parent company planned to cut about 20% of its workforce.
Executives Jeremi Gorman, chief commercial officer, and Peter Naylor, vice president of ad sales for the Americas, will join Netflix Inc, the streaming major said.
Snap shares fell 4% in extended trading as Wall Street grew wary of the future of its advertising business, which brings in much of its revenue.
The social media company declined to comment on the report.
Tech companies, crypto exchanges and financial firms have cut jobs and slowed hiring as global economic growth weakens due to rising interest rates, runaway inflation and a slump energy in Europe.
Last month, Snap said some advertisers continue to face supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, and many others are facing rising costs amid growing demand. record inflation, which led to a reduction in advertising expenditure.
Shares of the company have lost nearly 39% since the July 21 earnings release, contributing to an 80% decline this year.
Gorman will join Netflix as president of global sales, while Naylor will serve as vice president of advertising sales beginning in September, Netflix said in a statement.
News
Jeff Bezos Thanks ‘Lord of the Rings’ Showrunners for ‘Ignoring’ His Ratings
If you weren’t already excited for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, even more exciting news came out of the show’s UK premiere on Tuesday night. Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, aka a man with no experience as a showrunner, said the real showrunners of the prequel series wisely ignored his notes.
“Every showrunner’s dream — and I mean every showrunner’s dream — is to get notes on scripts and first cuts from the founder and executive chairman,” Bezos said (via Variety). “They loved it. I have to thank you both for listening whenever it helped, but mostly I have to thank you for ignoring me at exactly the right time.”
Bezos’ son also had notes – for his father.
“My kids have also become Tolkien fans,” Bezos said. “And after Amazon got involved in this project, my son came to see me one day, he looked me in the eye, very sincerely, and he was like, ‘Dad, please, don’t do all that.’”
Those at the UK premiere, held at the Odeon Luxe cinema in Leicester Square, London, watched the first two episodes.
“The Rings of Power brings together all the major stories of the Second Age of Middle-earth: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic of Númenor and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men”, the showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay said in January. “Until now, audiences have only seen the story of the One Ring on screen – but before there was one, there were many…and we’re thrilled to share everyone’s epic story.”
The series features a huge cast, including Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, and Maxim Baldry as Isildur.
Two episodes will premiere Thursday on Prime Video at 6:00 p.m. PT.
News
Stuffy Saudis escape with woolens to mountainous ‘city of fog’ Al-Namas
Al Namas:
As Saudi Arabia swelters in scorching desert temperatures, some are escaping to the “City of Fog” – a mountainous oasis of coolness where warm clothes are needed even in summer.
Sitting with friends on a picnic blanket, in light rain and thick, swirling mist in Al-Namas, Abdullah Al-Enizi wears a vest over his traditional white robes to keep out the cold.
The retreat, 2,800 meters (9,200 feet) above sea level in Saudi Arabia’s rugged south, stands in stark contrast to other parts of the vast, largely desert country where summer heat can reach 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) is an annual challenge. .
In Al-Namas, the wet monsoon weather keeps temperatures below 30 degrees Celsius, dropping to 15 degrees Celsius at night, as fog blocks the sun on the green hills.
“It’s 46 degrees in Riyadh and only 20 here, it’s 26 degrees cooler,” says Al-Enizi at the vacation spot, about 850 km (530 miles) southwest of the Saudi capital.
“We are escaping the heat. It’s cool here and the rain and fog are there almost all the time,” added the 45-year-old semi-retired Saudi Arabian, who drove about 12 hours from Riyadh.
Around his group of friends, families enjoy the breeze as their children run around in the fresh air, rather than being cooped up in their air-conditioned homes as is customary elsewhere in the country.
Clusters of vacationers in raincoats and woolen hats sip Arabic coffee and crowd under umbrellas, while kites flutter in the wind.
“Before coming, we packed all our winter things!” said Nouf, who didn’t want to give her surname, mending her daughter’s coat.
Tourist authorities have constructed a “mist road” for hikers and cyclists crossing a high peak that overlooks mist-shrouded mountains.
Khalaf Al-Juheiri traveled to Al-Namas with his wife and children from Tabuk in northern Saudi Arabia to take advantage of the “cool weather”.
“We really miss that weather when the temperature is over 40 degrees in the summer” in Tabuk, the 33-year-old official said, covering his head against the rain.
‘Visit Arabia’
In 2020, a study published by Science Advances magazine showed that the Gulf region had the hottest and wettest climate on the planet.
Due to global warming, some Gulf cities could become uninhabitable before the end of this century, experts say.
Thanks to its altitude and strong winds, Al-Namas escapes the worst of the rising heat, says Hassan Abdullah, a Jordanian official with weather technology company WASM.
It has become a popular destination at a time when the Saudi authorities, in search of new sources of income apart from oil, are strongly promoting national and international tourism.
The “Visit Saudi” promotion is in full swing just three years after tourist visas were first made available to foreign visitors in 2019.
As plane fares rise after the pandemic, Saudi families spent 80 billion riyals (about 21 billion euros) on domestic trips last year, a 30% increase from 2019, figures show. of the Ministry of Tourism.
“Summer is peak tourist season, running from May to October,” says Abdullah Al-Shahri, a hotelier in Al-Namas, where winter temperatures sometimes dip to zero degrees.
At the top of a hill overlooking the green valley, Mushabab Al-Omari admires the view, seated next to his wife.
“I’ve been here almost three months,” said the pensioner, “and I’m ready to stay another four or five months if the weather stays like this.”
News
Grandstand review: Jim Gaffigan brings skillful gallows humor to the State Fair
As comedians go, few would accuse Jim Gaffigan of being one of the edgy ones. While he’s spent much of this century being among the most popular standup performers in the business, he’s done it with subjects and a style that are never particularly confrontational or shocking.
So what did Gaffigan decide to spend the first quarter of Tuesday night’s one-hour monologue at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand talking about? Death. Yes, for his first visit back to the Fair since before the pandemic, he decided to address a topic that you wouldn’t think easily mined for laughs. But he did so, and in quite funny fashion, too.
It kind of makes sense when you ponder that Gaffigan often builds his act around common experiences. And let’s face it: There’s no event more universal than death. And perhaps it’s particularly top of mind as the pandemic continues despite behavior that might suggest otherwise. As Gaffigan said, “Like many of us, I used to know an anti-vaxxer.”
But it was probably the funniest discussion of death that any of the 9,052 folks in attendance will have all year, and precisely what many of them needed. Was it edgy? Well, gallows humor is an ancient art, but Gaffigan did demonstrate his skill with it by pushing scenes into absurd realms.
Such as imagining what it must have been like to be on a jetliner that recently went into a nosedive for three minutes, speculating that the captain and passengers may have all been seeking some return to normalcy by minute three with calming cabin announcements and bad old in-flight habits. And then there was Gaffigan’s most outrageous bit of the evening, his proposed reality show called “Dead or Cake?”
As his 16-year-old son said in introducing him, Gaffigan has inherited the mantle of “America’s dad” once worn by Bill Cosby, who clearly isn’t using it anymore. That’s because so many of Gaffigan’s stories center around parenthood. And he does possess something of an Everydad persona, being a fairly laid-back, middle-aged, Midwestern-bred guy with a bit of paunch in his polo shirt and khakis, sharing stories from his family vacations and other travels, and making observations about the curiosities of modern American life.
Stylistically, Gaffigan has a lot in common with Jerry Seinfeld, although he’s much mellower and less incredulous. And he has a clever way of breaking the proverbial fourth wall by channeling the imagined internal responses of audience members to some line he’s just delivered, beating critics to the punch.
For example, he summoned up a mythical scenario in which “Montezuma’s revenge” was an actual ancient Aztec curse, but quickly voiced an imagined response from a Grandstand patron hoping that Gaffigan would be talking about more than death and diarrhea.
Building off myths also led to one of the best extended bits of the evening, as the comedian posited the possibility that the past few years’ difficulties have been messages from a conventionally biblical God that humankind must affect some changes or perish. And it was a grumbly God, with a voice comparable to Lionel Barrymore playing Mr. Potter in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” calling down plagues and fires, but seemingly not getting anyone’s attention.
While Tuesday night’s monologue could have built to a stronger climax with a rush of strong material, it instead petered out a bit with talk of the price of cellphones. But Gaffigan was nevertheless very enjoyable company, the kind of clever storyteller you’d love to have regaling you with tales at a backyard barbecue.
News
Newt Gingrich: These candidates have a history of reckless rhetoric
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich explained why Democratic Senate candidates from Georgia and Pennsylvania have no place in politics Tuesday on “Hannity.”
NEWT GINGRICH: He [Warnock] is far too radical for Georgia, he should have been defeated two years ago and as people come to know his record and realize how racist he is, how hostile he is to America, how connected he is to Joe Biden, I think all of those things are coming together and you’re going to have a hard time in the next two months. Food prices will go up, electricity prices, 20 million American families are now behind in paying their electricity bills because electricity prices are rising. You have the murder rate in Atlanta… Atlanta actually, according to Channel 11, has a higher crime rate per capita than Chicago, so I think all the different factors…
GEORGIA SENATE RACES TIGHTEN AS WALKER KEEPS SLIGHT LEAD OVER WARNOCK, ECONOMY REMAINS KEY ISSUE: POLL
On the other hand, you have Herschel Walker, someone who in most of Georgia is seen as a heroic figure, not just someone notable for his athletic ability, but someone who has been in more 400 military bases talking to young men and women about PTSD and how to deal with real issues. Someone who has created business and jobs and someone who I think is a sincere and genuine conservative, the contrast couldn’t be greater than between Walker and Raphael Warnock.
News
Jameson Taillon leaves start against Angels after just two innings following come-backer to his right arm
ANAHEIM — Jameson Taillon left his start against the Angels after just two innings Tuesday night. The Yankees right-hander was hit on the right arm on an inning-ending come-backer by Magneuris Sierra. Taillon walked off the mound and immediately down the tunnel to the clubhouse.
The Yankees said Taillon had a right forearm contusion.
Taillon’s exit came after giving up a game-tying home run to Angels catcher Max Stassi. His final line was two earned runs on two hits with two strikeouts in two innings.
Rookie Greg Weissert took over after the Bombers scored two in the top of the third, giving him a 4-2 lead to work with.
News
Mets drop opener of huge series against MLB’s top Dodgers – The Denver Post
Tuesday night’s game in Flushing looked almost exactly like a game between the top two teams in the National League.
The Dodgers’ 4-3 victory provided good timing, with pitchers getting big outs when they needed them and enough tension to fill both Citi Field and the nearby US Open tennis complex. However, some of the players did not reach playoff performances.
Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker wasn’t great, but he certainly wasn’t bad either, which is kind of the space he now occupies in the team’s starting rotation. Walker, who was an All-Star in 2021 before suffering an abysmal second half, now has a 6.10 ERA in seven second-half starts this year. His line from Tuesday night — 5.1 innings, five hits, three earned runs, three walks, five strikeouts — kept the Mets in the game but didn’t inspire much hope he’d overcome his woes. after the All-Star Game.
The Mets actually had an early lead in this one thanks to a horrific display from a pitcher occupying his position. Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney salvaged the first-inning cariage from Starling Marte despite the fact that he clearly would have fouled with a little patience. To make matters worse, Heaney attempted a glove flip to first base which had no chance of working, as the angle it came from ensured the ball would hit Marte or pass first baseman Freddie Freeman, what she did.
Brandon Nimmo scored from the start on Heaney’s error. The Mets’ next two runs were on 100-mile-per-hour lasers in the left-field seats. Starling Marte went first, hitting his 15th homer of the year in the third inning. Then it was Mark Canha’s turn at the end of the fourth. Canha’s homer lasted 423 feet, the longest of his career, and added to his growing list of hits in the most grueling month of the season.
Canha’s game-related bombshell set up what could have been a dramatic ending. Instead, the part of the Mets roster that has threatened to doom them all year — the mean relief — reared its ugly head again. Joely Rodriguez, the only left-hander in the Mets bullpen, entered with a 4.97 ERA, the highest of any pitcher on the Mets’ active roster who pitched at least 20 innings. That number rose to 5.17 on Tuesday.
The Dodgers had three left-handed hitters scheduled to start the seventh inning: Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Joey Gallo. Freeman dribbled a ground ball against the change at a snail’s pace, turning what would normally be a standard 5-3 out into a double. Rodriguez then forced Muncy out, moving Freeman to third overall. When the Dodgers hit right-hander Will Smith for Gallo, the Mets intentionally walked him. Buck Showalter could have retired Rodriguez at this point, but the Dodgers had another southpaw coming.
Gavin Lux selected the middle, providing the final decisive moment of the evening. His base hit Rodriguez put the Dodgers in place for good, and only then did Showalter go to his other bullpen options.
In the ninth inning, until their last three outs, the Mets had to face someone they know well. Dodgers closest Craig Kimbrel had four outs for them Monday in Miami. Because of that, he was down on Tuesday, and manager Dave Roberts called out former Met Jake Reed. An afterthought throughout his Mets tenure — Reed appeared in just nine major league games — he was able to dodge a first single to record his first-ever MLB save.
This game had about 70% of a post-season feel. The US Open competing for attendance and an evening drizzle zapped some of the intensity. But if these two teams end up meeting each other in the playoffs, it’s like Joely Rodriguez or Jake Reed wouldn’t matter a whole lot.
