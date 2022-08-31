Snap Top Ad Executives Quit Reports Of 20% Workforce Layoff Plans

Tuesday night’s game in Flushing looked almost exactly like a game between the top two teams in the National League.

The Dodgers’ 4-3 victory provided good timing, with pitchers getting big outs when they needed them and enough tension to fill both Citi Field and the nearby US Open tennis complex. However, some of the players did not reach playoff performances.

Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker wasn’t great, but he certainly wasn’t bad either, which is kind of the space he now occupies in the team’s starting rotation. Walker, who was an All-Star in 2021 before suffering an abysmal second half, now has a 6.10 ERA in seven second-half starts this year. His line from Tuesday night — 5.1 innings, five hits, three earned runs, three walks, five strikeouts — kept the Mets in the game but didn’t inspire much hope he’d overcome his woes. after the All-Star Game.

The Mets actually had an early lead in this one thanks to a horrific display from a pitcher occupying his position. Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney salvaged the first-inning cariage from Starling Marte despite the fact that he clearly would have fouled with a little patience. To make matters worse, Heaney attempted a glove flip to first base which had no chance of working, as the angle it came from ensured the ball would hit Marte or pass first baseman Freddie Freeman, what she did.

Brandon Nimmo scored from the start on Heaney’s error. The Mets’ next two runs were on 100-mile-per-hour lasers in the left-field seats. Starling Marte went first, hitting his 15th homer of the year in the third inning. Then it was Mark Canha’s turn at the end of the fourth. Canha’s homer lasted 423 feet, the longest of his career, and added to his growing list of hits in the most grueling month of the season.

Canha’s game-related bombshell set up what could have been a dramatic ending. Instead, the part of the Mets roster that has threatened to doom them all year — the mean relief — reared its ugly head again. Joely Rodriguez, the only left-hander in the Mets bullpen, entered with a 4.97 ERA, the highest of any pitcher on the Mets’ active roster who pitched at least 20 innings. That number rose to 5.17 on Tuesday.

The Dodgers had three left-handed hitters scheduled to start the seventh inning: Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Joey Gallo. Freeman dribbled a ground ball against the change at a snail’s pace, turning what would normally be a standard 5-3 out into a double. Rodriguez then forced Muncy out, moving Freeman to third overall. When the Dodgers hit right-hander Will Smith for Gallo, the Mets intentionally walked him. Buck Showalter could have retired Rodriguez at this point, but the Dodgers had another southpaw coming.

Gavin Lux selected the middle, providing the final decisive moment of the evening. His base hit Rodriguez put the Dodgers in place for good, and only then did Showalter go to his other bullpen options.

In the ninth inning, until their last three outs, the Mets had to face someone they know well. Dodgers closest Craig Kimbrel had four outs for them Monday in Miami. Because of that, he was down on Tuesday, and manager Dave Roberts called out former Met Jake Reed. An afterthought throughout his Mets tenure — Reed appeared in just nine major league games — he was able to dodge a first single to record his first-ever MLB save.

This game had about 70% of a post-season feel. The US Open competing for attendance and an evening drizzle zapped some of the intensity. But if these two teams end up meeting each other in the playoffs, it’s like Joely Rodriguez or Jake Reed wouldn’t matter a whole lot.

()