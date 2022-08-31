Sources – Fox and ESPN to enter talks with Big 12 on upcoming conference TV deal

Fox and ESPN have agreed to engage in discussions with the Big 12 over the league’s next television deal, sources have told ESPN.

The imminent opening of these conversations is significant, as they come more than a year and a half before the league’s television contract calls for a formal and exclusive negotiation window with the two current partners. This development allows the Big 12, which has a contract until the 2024 football season, to potentially secure tangible future revenue figures for its member schools and potential additions.

The conversations could lead to contract negotiations over an extension, which would be a distinct advantage for the Big 12 as they navigate this uncertain time in college sports.

There is no formal window on those conversations between the Big 12 and ESPN and Fox, which are expected to begin soon. If no deal is reached, the conference can still reach a deal through a more traditional schedule.

For TV stations, the talks do not affect the formal negotiation window in contracts. If nothing happens from those conversations, the networks are keeping the formal negotiation window in February 2024. This opening of talks essentially gives Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark and the conference’s television partners two chances to engage.

“[Yormark] doing what he should be doing, trying to gain an advantage,” an industry source told ESPN.

If the Big 12 talks with ESPN and Fox turn into negotiations, it would likely be for a short-term extension that gives clarity to the league after the current deal expires after the 2024-25 college year.

The willingness of Big 12 TV partners to come to the table could dampen a big Pac-12 advantage in the conference TV landscape. At the Pac-12 media days, commissioner George Kliavkoff said the league was in “the enviable position of being next to market” after the Big Ten.

The Pac-12 still has two years left on its television contract, and the league announced in July that its board of directors had authorized the conference to begin negotiations for its next media rights deal. It’s unclear how much it helped the Pac-12.

Before the Big 12 planning talks, the advantage of the Pac-12 in the television landscape was that the conference could give tangible numbers to its member schools and any potential additions. With the Big 12 still having three years left on its deal, the prevailing idea was that the conference could only give out projected numbers, which would pose a risk to any school considering joining the league.

The Big 12 and Pac-12 have been trying to find an edge after suffering significant member losses over the past year.

Last summer, the Big 12 lost Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, which is expected to happen in 2025. This summer, the Pac-12 lost USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, which is slated for 2024. The losses left the leagues trying to launch new identities, with the Big 12 adding UCF, BYU, Cincinnati and Houston.

Yormark’s comments about the Big 12 being “open for business” on media days were met with cold air by Kliavkoff. At the Pac-12 media days, Kliavkoff fired back, “As for the Big 12 opening, I appreciate that. We haven’t decided yet whether we’re going to shop there or not.”

Yormark then expanded on his “open for business” comments, telling the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: “It means this conference is not going to stall any longer. We are going to be very proactive. We are going to explore and identify any opportunities that create value at all respects. Is expansion part of ‘opening for business’? One hundred percent. But it’s only a small part.”