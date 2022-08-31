Members of the South Carolina House on Tuesday passed a near-total abortion ban after a more restrictive version of the legislation failed.
News
South Carolina House passes ban on abortion except rape and incest
Earlier Tuesday, Republicans tried to pass an abortion ban that made no exceptions for rape or incest. The measure failed by eight votes, underscoring a growing political divide among Republicans over how far to push the kinds of legislative restrictions on abortion that remain largely unpopular with voters.
That tension was evident Tuesday, as Republican leaders struggled at times to keep their lawmakers in line. Earlier in the day, House members — led by the most conservative members of the GOP — rejected a rape and incest exception.
A frustrated Republican Representative, Nathan Ballentine, took to the podium on Tuesday to persuade his colleagues to support an abortion ban, even if it included some exceptions. He noted that their rejection of restraint measures played into the hands of Democrats, who were also strategically rejecting exceptions to the ban.
“We have chess going on right now, some people are playing checkers, and some people aren’t even playing,” Ballentine said. “If we go all or nothing on this bill, we’re going to end up with nothing.”
Ballentine warned that if the House sends a hard-line no-exceptions bill to the Senate, “it won’t come back.”
As the House prepared to vote on a near-total abortion ban, which included only one exception, for the life of the mother, Republicans called for an unexpected hour-long suspension. Democrats decried the move as an unprecedented delay designed to twist the arm of holdouts.
“And all I can say is I’m very happy to be part of a caucus where your arm isn’t twisted to do something that’s against your heart,” said the Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, Democrat and longest serving. member of the House.
When Republicans returned to vote, they were unable to pass the most extreme version of the bill. Lawmakers therefore used parliamentary procedures to retake the vote after adding the exception for rape and incest.
1 in 3 American women has already lost access to abortion. More restrictive laws are coming.
Before Tuesday’s debate, the Republican-sponsored bill was already vulnerable. Democrats opposed the bill as too extreme, while a group of 20 conservative Republicans suggested they wanted a tougher version of the legislation.
Representative Josiah Magnuson, a Republican, proposed an amendment that would punish South Carolinians who have abortions by up to two years in prison and a $5,000 fine; the amendment failed, 91-9. Republican Representative Jonathon Hill proposed an equally unpopular amendment that would have defined abortion as murder, subjecting all abortions to applicable penalties of murder.
Several amendments that sought to mitigate the bill’s impacts also failed, including a proposed amendment that would have allowed minors pregnant by rape or incest to have abortions for up to 20 weeks.
“I just don’t know how you look your neighbors in the face, your daughters, and say, ‘If you’re 9, you’re 11 and you’ve been raped, you don’t have a chance to go away. occupy,” Republican Rep. Micah Caskey said as he urged House members to pass the amendment.
When Republican Gil Gatch argued for a similar exception for minors, fellow Rep. Doug Gilliam, also a Republican, attacked Gatch’s characterization that a child victim of incest is “forced” to carry a pregnancy.
“She had a choice,” Gilliam said, arguing that a child victim, for example, could take Plan B rather than continuing a pregnancy and terminating it later.
“If her father rapes her… who pushes her to take the morning after pill?” Gatch asked.
“The ambulance,” Gilliam replied.
The tensions highlighted by Tuesday’s vote were heralded two weeks earlier, when Republican Representative Neal Collins expressed regret over backing the state’s 2021 six-week abortion ban, which went into effect earlier this year before a state court temporarily blocked the law.
At one point, Republican leaders criticized their Democratic counterparts for voting with conservative Republicans to block amendments that would have created exceptions, an apparent strategy to advance a highly controversial and restrictive version of the bill.
Democratic Representative Leon Stavrinakis rebuffed the attack, taking the microphone to tell Republican members, “This is not our bill.”
“We didn’t pass this bill out of committee,” Stavrinakis said. “We are not the ones trying to deprive South Carolina women of rights and freedoms, equality and health care choices.”
He added: “If you don’t like it, get your own house in order.”
representing @leonstav before the vote on the abortion bill, “This is not our bill. We did not pass this bill out of committee. We are not the ones trying to deprive women of the South of rights, freedoms, equality and choices in health care”. Caroline. It’s not us. Don’t blame us. pic.twitter.com/iA0lkOHlOf
—Gavin Jackson (@GavinJackson) August 30, 2022
House Democrats have also argued that lawmakers should ask voters about an abortion ban via a ballot initiative. Kansas voters rejected an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution earlier this month.
Cobb-Hunter, a longtime Democrat, challenged her Republican counterparts to let voters decide how much abortion access or restriction they want.
” What are you afraid of ? she said at Tuesday’s press conference. “If you are indeed speaking for South Carolina, why not allow them to vote?”
washingtonpost
News
inflation hits new record at 9.1% and puts ECB under pressure — RT in French
The rise in energy costs, and in particular gas, has created an unprecedented rise in prices in the euro zone. The European Central Bank is now faced with the choice of a rate hike that could cause a recession.
Inflation in the euro zone broke a new record in August, at 9.1% over one year, according to figures published by the European Institute of Statistics (Eurostat). It had already reached 8.9% in July for the 19 countries sharing the single currency. These figures are the highest recorded by the European statistics office since the start of the publication of the indicator in January 1997.
Since November 2021, consumer price inflation has hit a new all-time high every month, as sanctions targeting Russia notably fuel a spike in energy prices. To curb the phenomenon, the ECB should significantly raise its rates at its next meeting on September 8, after an initial increase in July, but at the risk of cooling an economic situation already at half mast.
This is what Joachim Nagel, President of the German Central Bank (Bundesbank), immediately demanded on the day of the publication of the Eurostat figures. “It is urgent that the Governing Council of the ECB act decisively at its next meeting,” he said in an email to the media and quoted by AFP, recalling that inflation was very above the ECB’s 2% target.
“We need a big interest rate hike in September. And other increases are to be expected in the months that follow, ”he says. And to add: “For a growing number of people, high inflation is becoming a huge burden. Households that already have little money to make ends meet are particularly affected.”
A continuation of inflation in the coming months
Jack Allen-Reynolds, an expert from the analysis firm Capital Economics, quoted by AFP believes that “the new rise in inflation increases the pressure on the ECB to accelerate monetary tightening”. He also considers a significant rate hike by the European Monetary Institute of “75 basis points next week” likely. According to this expert, inflation will increase further in the coming months and could reach 10% before the end of the year because, according to him, “the surge in gas prices in Europe continues to affect energy prices and foodstuffs”.
For his part Bert Colijn, of the Dutch bank ING underlines that with wages rising on average by 2.1% in the second quarter, “the euro zone is facing an unprecedented compression of real incomes”. Also, he wonders to what extent the ECB should “bring the brakes”, insofar as “the economy is slowing down rapidly and may already be in contraction”.
Among the components of inflation in the euro zone, energy prices once again experienced the highest annual increase in August, although slightly slowing down, to 38.3% (compared to 39.6% in July) . Food prices (including alcohol and tobacco) increased by 10.6%, after 9.8% in July. Those of industrial goods and services increased by 5% and 3.8% respectively, also accelerating compared to the previous months.
The most affected Baltic countries
By country, the lowest inflation was recorded in France (6.5%). It reaches 8.8% in Germany, 9% in Italy, 10.3% in Spain, and 13.6% in the Netherlands according to harmonized data calculated by Eurostat. The Baltic countries had the highest rates: 25.2% in Estonia, 21.1% in Lithuania and 20.8% in Latvia.
In Poland, the largest economy in the European Union outside the euro zone, the increase in consumer prices reached 16.1% year on year in August, after 15.5% in July, according to a first estimate of the National Statistics Office (GUS) published the same day as Eurostat figures.
RT All Fr Trans
News
IAEA inspectors arrive in Ukraine to visit wartime Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: NPR
Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors have visited some of the world’s most sensitive nuclear facilities, from North Korean reactors to Iranian uranium plants. But everything seems simple compared to what awaits them at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.
Since March, the factory has been occupied by Russian forces and run by a small team of Ukrainian workers. Upon arrival, inspectors will walk past the doomed hulk of the main administration building, which was pounded by rocket-propelled grenades during the initial invasion. A nearby courtyard houses the charred remains of military tents, razed by a retaliatory Ukrainian drone strike in late July. In recent weeks, shells have pierced the roofs of vital support buildings and wildfires have threatened power lines at the plant.
It’s all set in a nuclear facility – Europe’s largest – which even in peacetime can be daunting, says Lars van Dassen, executive director of the nonprofit Global Institute for Nuclear Security. in Vienna. Van Dassen has visited Zaporizhzhia and says its six massive reactors and sprawling auxiliary buildings make navigating the site difficult.
“It’s very difficult to find your way around if you don’t have a guide,” he says. Add to that the fact that the plant is now on the front line, and “it’s the environment I can’t imagine the IAEA has ever been in before.”
The world’s nuclear watchdog has its work cut out for it
The International Atomic Energy Agency is the world’s nuclear watchdog. In the past, he has been responsible for ensuring that nations do not illegally seek nuclear weapons. Inspectors have detected inconsistencies in North Korea’s plutonium stockpiles and verified that Iran’s uranium enrichment centrifuges are not producing explosive-grade material.
Kazem Ghana/IRNA/AFP via Getty Images
But the agency is also conducting more routine inspections at nuclear power plants around the world, according to Shirley Johnson, a former agency nuclear inspector who now runs a US-based private consultancy.
While important, “the most boring inspection you can do is a power plant,” Johnson says. Inspectors usually check the books and make sure the reactor’s nuclear fuel and nuclear waste inventory matches what’s on paper. They would also take direct measurements to ensure that the nuclear material is what it is reported to be. Normally “you can do a power reactor in half a day,” says Johnson.
The IAEA has already visited Zaporizhzhia several times on such routine missions, says Kevin Veal, head of international nuclear safeguards at the US National Nuclear Security Administration. “The agency has had a very good grasp of the facility’s activity for more than two decades,” he says, referring to the IAEA.
However, this inspection is far from routine. The inspectors’ visit was delayed for months, until the latest fighting around the plant put enormous diplomatic pressure on Russia, according to Patricia Lewis, director of international security at Chatham House in London.
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
At a meeting of the United Nations Security Council last week, even China said nuclear inspectors should be allowed to visit the nuclear plant. “It was tough,” Lewis says. “Every other country basically said you should let the IAEA in.”
It is difficult to assess the safety of a factory in a war zone
The Zaporizhzhia mission is also technically more complex than previous missions. In addition to ensuring that the plant’s large stockpiles of nuclear fuel and nuclear waste have not been diverted or altered since Russian forces took over the plant in the spring, inspectors will examine how the reactors and their systems security resist. They’ll likely check things like whether the diesel generators have enough fuel to keep running if the lights go out at the factory, like they did last week. Generators are vital because water must constantly flow through reactor cores to keep nuclear fuel cool, even after the reactors have been shut down.
The mission will also look at security around the plant. Van Dassen says that work would typically include examining the operation of systems such as ID card readers and remote cameras. But Johnson says given the ongoing fighting around the facility, that may be difficult to gauge. “There’s definitely no security right now,” she says.
Perhaps more importantly, the inspectors will talk to Ukrainian workers at the plant. A skeleton crew of Ukrainians ran the power plant, apparently while being harassed and abused by Russian troops. Johnson says it’s important to know how they are doing, but it will also be the hardest part of the inspection.
Andrei Borodulin/AFP via Getty Images
“It kind of depends on the ability of Ukrainian operators to speak frankly and openly,” she says.
The head of the agency wants to keep a permanent mission there
Rafael Mariano Grossi, IAEA director general who leads the mission in Zaporizhzhia, says he has been assured he will be able to speak with Ukrainian staff. “Of course it’s one of the most important things, and I will do it,” he told reporters during a brief press conference on Wednesday.
Veal of the National Nuclear Security Administration says the information this mission brings back will be key to understanding the situation at the plant. “It’s one thing to have satellite images, it’s another to have people on the ground,” he says.
The inspection will also provide a third-party assessment of the plant, said Johnson, the former nuclear inspector. “The world will get information that you believe is not biased one way or the other,” she says.
Grossi also said he hopes the IAEA can establish a permanent presence at the Zaporizhzhia plant, to ensure the world continues to know exactly what is going on there.
Nuclear security expert van Dassen says keeping inspectors in a war zone would be even more difficult than this brief visit.
But, he adds, putting inspectors at the nuclear plant might be the only thing stopping both sides from firing on it. “If there’s one thing that could possibly make a difference, it would be something like this.”
NPR News
News
Luke Bell: Country music singer found dead in Tucson, Arizona, aged 32, police say
TUCSON, Ariz. — Country music singer Luke Bell has been found dead in Arizona, authorities confirmed Wednesday. He was 32 years old.
Bell’s body was discovered in the 5500 block of Grant Road in downtown Tucson, a Tucson Police Department spokesperson confirmed in an email.
An investigation into Bell’s death is ongoing, the spokesperson said. No other details, including the cause of death, were immediately released.
The musician was known for songs such as “Where Ya Been”, “The Bullfighter” and “Sometimes”.
He had collaborated with artists such as The Alabama Shakes and Margo Prince. In 2018, Bell received the Honky Tonk Best Male Award at the Ameripolitan Music Awards.
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Save up to $250 on a premium Samsung tablet today only at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the most advanced model in Samsung’s latest line of tablets and has earned a spot on our list of best android tablets for 2022. And for today only, you can grab one for up to $250 off the regular price. Best Buy is offering one-day discounts on all configurations of the S8 Ultra, so you can save $150 on the 128GB model, $175 on the 2GB model, or $250 on the 512GB model – bringing the price down to $950, $1,025 and $1,150 respectively. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to place your order before then if you’re hoping to land one at that price.
Thanks to its substantial size and versatile interface, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is closer to a Chromebook or two in one as a simple tablet. It has an ultra-wide 14.6-inch sAMOLED display and uses Samsung’s DeX interface which provides a desktop experience on the go. And with Microsoft 365 integration, you can even create and edit documents just like you would on a laptop or desktop.
The entry-level 128GB model includes 8GB of RAM, which is boosted to 12GB on the 256GB model and 16GB on the 512GB model for super-fast performance. The Tab S8 also comes with a built-in S Pen for taking notes on the fly, and it’ll even sync your notes across Samsung devices so you can refer to them anytime. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E for fast charging times and has an 11,200mAh battery for all-day use without the need to recharge. If you’re looking for a high-end Android tablet, there’s nothing better than this, especially when you can find it on sale.
CNET
News
Notting Hill Carnival: London Underground carnage as passengers are pushed onto Central line trains
Passengers were pushed onto London Underground trains amid massive congestion in extraordinary scenes during the Notting Hill Carnival, MailOnline can reveal today.
Videos revealed heavy overcrowding on the platform at Oxford Circus station at 2.30pm on Monday as revelers tried to make their way to Notting Hill Gate.
Passengers who failed to board were seen pushing other travelers inside the doors in scenes closer to those often seen at train stations in China and Japan.
Witnesses said it was a ‘miracle no one was killed or injured’ with around 1,000 passengers standing to the edge of the platform as each train arrived.
Runners were said to have ‘climbed on top of each other’ while children and babies were also involved in the scrum as people tried to make their way to the festival.
It comes amid massive criticism of the festival after a chaotic weekend that saw more than 200 people arrested, 74 police officers injured and a 21-year-old man killed.
Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, today said an officer was ‘sexually assaulted by numerous men’ and called for the event to be stopped.
A large number of passengers attempt to board a Central Line train at Oxford Circus on Monday
People struggle to board the London Underground’s Central Line train on Monday
He told LBC: “The tragedy is that 98% of the people who go there are law-abiding and want to have fun, but there is an element, and I’m sick of no one talking about it, of people who go for a reason – to hurt others.
“It doesn’t stop, has never stopped and we have to say enough is enough. We can’t have a situation where every year on holiday weekends I discuss why so many of my colleagues are seriously injured or assaulted.
He said detectives seized dozens of knives over the course of Sunday and Monday and stopped up to 300 fights, adding: “It’s not a fun weekend.”
“I think it needs to be stopped. I think it should be in a private space like Hyde Park where it can be fenced off, people can be checked, checked in and out.
Severe overcrowding on the platform at Oxford Circus station in central London on Monday
Passengers try to board the Central Line train as many head to Notting Hill Carnival
Witness J. Clegg filmed the Tube video on the way to Carnival while changing at Oxford Circus from the Bakerloo Line after traveling from Elephant and Castle.
He told MailOnline today that he had to wait for almost ten trains to pass before he could board, as he watched passengers’ faces being ‘crushed into the glass’.
He said, “There was no room to move. I have never seen such a chaotic underground. Not in England – maybe in countries like India, but not here. It was overwhelming.
“I went down, then had to wait for seven to nine undergrounds to pass until I could go up one, then my face crashed into the door.
Witnesses said it was a ‘miracle that no one was killed or injured’ in Monday’s scuffle
Passengers who failed to board were seen pushing other travelers inside the doors
“When I was there, there were people climbing on top of each other, overlapping like sandwiches – and babies and children in prams.
Mr Clegg estimated there were ‘nearly 1,000 people’ waiting for each train and pointed out that their feet were on the edge of the platform.
He added: “It only takes one person to push and you get 20 to 30 people on the track.” It’s a miracle no one was killed or injured.
He said announcements were made urging people to move away from the edge of the platform when the subway was about to leave and telling them not to board.
A large number of passengers attempt to board a Central Line train at Oxford Circus on Monday
Passengers are said to have ‘climbed on top of each other’ to board the trains
But Mr Clegg added that staff were unable to do anything to stop the congestion, despite police at the end of the escalators yelling at people to move.
The footage will likely raise concerns at Transport for London (TfL) which is closing some stations and forcing others out just in a bid to manage crowds safely.
Six tube stations were closed or partially closed, namely Ladbroke Grove, Holland Park, Royal Oak, Notting Hill Gate, Latimer Road and Westbourne Park.
Up to two million people were believed to have attended the carnival on Sunday and Monday, and they also faced a 48-hour bus strike in the capital.
Forensic officers combed through the stage at Ladbroke Grove yesterday following the death of Takayo Nembhard, 21, a rapper from Bristol, after being stabbed on the final day of the Notting Hill Carnival.
The Metropolitan Police march through the streets during Notting Hill Carnival on Monday
Police patrol the streets of Notting Hill Carnival in London on Sunday evening
But the carnival was also once again marred by violence, with 21-year-old rapper Takayo Nembhard murdered in Ladbroke Grove on Monday night.
He was one of seven stabbing victims at the festival, while 74 Metropolitan Police officers were injured, including broken arms and legs and minor stab wounds.
Two policewomen were sexually assaulted – one of them grabbed her neck and kissed her and a second surrounded by a group of men.
Police said 209 arrests were made during the carnival, including 46 for assault, 36 for drug possession and 33 for possession of an offensive weapon.
TfL said it was reviewing the videos and MailOnline asked for comment.
dailymail us
News
latest news Column: A new tool to protect women’s digital privacy
Digital privacy is a major concern in the post-Roe world, where women’s bodies, or at least their wombs, are increasingly seen as community property in less enlightened states than California.
Women are being warned to delete their period tracking apps, turn off our location tracking like we’re Russian spies crawling through Mar-a-Lago’s closets and, pantingpick up the phone rather than text.
California lawmakers are working on a smart way to help women, though — across the country, not just in our state.
The legal jujitsu in question is Assembly Bill 1242, by former Bay Area corporate lawyer, Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda). He is expected to walk out of the Legislative Assembly this week on little notice, then head to Governor Gavin Newsom’s office.
The bill primarily deals with protecting women who travel here for abortions and those who provide services from having their California activities used in lawsuits in other states.
But the magic of the measure is that it would give California-based communications and tech companies a way to file numerous subpoenas seeking information about criminal abortion cases in California courts — where they would almost be. certainly refused. It doesn’t matter where the alleged crime (which obviously shouldn’t be a crime) took place – if the abortion in question is legal by California standards, that law would apply.
California Attorney. Gen. Rob Bonta, whose office drafted the potential law, calls it an “elegant” defense against the “seemingly endless cruelty” we are witnessing with restrictive and punitive abortion bans.
But it forces tech companies to do their part, and the track record on this may be strong, it may not be. I will make it.
First, a little credit for a simple plan with big implications.
As it stands, when a law enforcement agency wants to dig into your private texts or Twitter direct messages, for example, they ask a local court for a special type of communications-specific subpoena.
Once granted, it can often be served in a variety of ways, even to an email address, regardless of where that company is headquartered or what digital information is actually stored.
But a company might insist that it be served at a headquarters or location responsible for that data, which many tech giants might reasonably claim is in California.
The law would also require that these warrants, to be confirmed here, need an attached statement guaranteeing that the information was not sought in an abortion-related matter. If it’s some other type of investigation, fine, California will probably cooperate.
But since the bill also makes it illegal for California businesses and public entities such as law enforcement and the courts to assist with out-of-state abortion investigations, it would essentially kill the mandate here if that is what it is.
It’s a shield we extend to tech companies, and all they have to do to use it is agree that they’re actually based in California.
Take for example the recent case of a mother and daughter in Nebraska who are currently facing felony charges for an abortion that is considered illegal in that state. Part of the evidence against them is a series of Facebook posts, obtained through a warrant.
After being hammered by media coverage, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, released a statement saying it was unaware the warrant was for an abortion investigation and that it happened just before Roe v. Wade doesn’t get eviscerated anyway.
But he did not say what the company would have done if it was clear it was an abortion. And he returned the information, posts that were clearly about abortion if the company had bothered to look, in two mind-bending days.
The new legislation, if Newsom signs it, would require companies like Meta to take a public stance on reproductive privacy. If California-based tech companies want to cooperate with locking up women for exercising bodily autonomy, they can simply go ahead with executing the warrant in the backward jurisdiction that issued it and deny their Californian roots. .
But if they actually have some kind of backbone or conscience, they could cite this law and have the case heard here, where misogyny has not been codified in reproductive law.
If they don’t, the state attorney general can file a civil suit against the tech company. So California-based companies can either protect our abortion privacy or defend their decision in court.
That provision is what gives the measure teeth, Bonta said, and if there’s any doubt about California’s position to force our businesses to comply, he warns, “We’ll enforce.”
“It’s important for the whole state of California, for our identity, for our values, for what we stand for,” he said.
Bauer-Kahan was equally certain. “California leaders were prepared for this moment,” she told me. She has worked on reproductive rights since being elected in 2018 and plans to do more around reproductive privacy next year.
We, as consumers, mothers, daughters, fathers, and friends, have a right to know what these companies are going to do when needed with our most intimate and sensitive information. Not only does this law provide potentially enormous protection for women, it forces California businesses to be transparent in the decisions they make about our lives.
The Nebraska case is not the first in which digital abortion communications have been used to prosecute, and it certainly won’t be the last.
In 2017, a Mississippi woman faced murder charges in the death of her fetus, with her online search history used as evidence. In 2015, an Indiana woman was sentenced to 20 years for infanticide based on evidence that included text messages about abortion pills.
These kinds of cases are on the rise across the country, making it increasingly likely that the law will unfortunately be relevant. This week, the Federal Trade Commission sued a company that sells location data, Kochava, arguing that its brokerage of such data puts women at risk.
Newsletter
The view of Sacramento
For exclusive reporting and analysis from bureau chief John Myers, get our California Politics newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
We are tracked every minute of every day, and it is becoming increasingly imperative that we understand how this data can be used against us.
But the elephant in the law is whether or not the tech giants will avail themselves of the protections and agree to be California companies. Some companies, including Apple, supported the idea and helped shape it, according to Bauer-Kahan. Others, not so much.
But thank goodness for California, which doesn’t just pay lip service to being a reproductive sanctuary, and doesn’t just worry about what happens within our borders.
I never thought I would live in an America where my daughters would not only have to fight for their basic human rights, but also be afraid of being hunted down and hunted for their choices. I didn’t think we would see an America that seeks to drive women out of the public sphere through forced motherhood, the first step in dismantling a democracy based on equality.
But here we are.
Laws like this are real weapons in a real war for women’s rights and for our democracy, a war that has left too many of us feeling beaten, if not defeated. We need courage and solidarity – the only way rights have ever been won in this country.
And we need hope.
Having the might — and the smarts — of California on our side gives me optimism, albeit of a hot-tempered kind.
Maybe my granddaughters will know what equality looks like.
Maybe one day California can become a union state again, instead of a safe haven state.
South Carolina House passes ban on abortion except rape and incest
inflation hits new record at 9.1% and puts ECB under pressure — RT in French
IAEA inspectors arrive in Ukraine to visit wartime Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: NPR
TA- Near Protocol Struggles With Resistance, Can Bulls Push Price To $6?
Luke Bell: Country music singer found dead in Tucson, Arizona, aged 32, police say
Save up to $250 on a premium Samsung tablet today only at Best Buy
Notting Hill Carnival: London Underground carnage as passengers are pushed onto Central line trains
latest news Column: A new tool to protect women’s digital privacy
Commuter train hits person at Concord Crossing
Bitcoin Trades Above $20,000, Has The Fed Failed Again?
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People