Special prosecutor named in violent arrest

Special prosecutor named in violent Crawford County arrest
Updated: 6:35 PM CDT August 30, 2022
A special prosecutor has been appointed to handle any investigation into the use of force in a violent arrest in Crawford County. Randal Worcester was arrested on August 21. Video posted to Facebook shows officers beating Worcester on the pavement outside Kountry Xpress near Mulberry. Crawford County Attorney Rinda Baker says Emily White will oversee the process and determine if criminal charges should be filed. Baker also told 40/29 News that a special prosecutor has been requested for possible criminal charges against Worcester.
Crawford County District Attorney’s attorney Rinda Baker said Emily White will oversee the process and determine whether criminal charges should be filed.
Baker also told 40/29 News that a special prosecutor has been requested for possible criminal charges against Worcester.
Ryan Poles has danced around the word “rebuilding,” calling it a “super sensitive” term. But roster moves are more instructive than words, and the first-year Chicago Bears general manager reinforced one of the organization’s plans with his cuts to form the initial 53-man roster.
The Bears are getting younger in a flash. The team that had the second-oldest Week 1 roster in the NFL last year has 13 rookies and seven second-year players after cuts Tuesday to form a roster that surely will see changes in the days to come.
Ten of Poles’ 11 draft picks made it through cuts, with the lone exception former Illinois center Doug Kramer, who will spend the year on injured reserve. Three undrafted rookies made it, including Jack Sanborn, the linebacker from Lake Zurich. The Bears have so many rookies on the roster, three first-year Joneses made it: left tackle Braxton, cornerback Jaylon and wide receiver Velus. Yes, they’re unrelated.
Of the 20 players in their first or second year, seven are a good bet to start against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 11 at Soldier Field — none more important than quarterback Justin Fields.
That doesn’t include Velus Jones, who at least will be on special teams if healthy, or punter Trenton Gill, both rookies. Rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson could be in a rotation, and second-year running back Khalil Herbert will receive a share of the carries. The vast majority of these 20 players will have roles on game day and won’t be inactive or forced into the background by veterans.
Contrast that with last season, when former GM Ryan Pace and former coach Matt Nagy were clinging to the idea they had a postseason-worthy roster, a notion the higher-ups at Halas Hall bought into. The Bears had an NFC-low six rookies and first-year players in 2021 while they carried 13 players 30 and older.
Poles isn’t straying from the blueprint that other teams have used to kick-start rebuilding projects — or whatever fan-friendlier term you want to apply. In 2021, the Detroit Lions with first-year coach Dan Campbell had 15 rookies or first-year players and the New York Jets with first-year coach Robert Saleh had 14.
This is what you do when you take over an aging roster that has struggled to find success much less sustain it. You bring in a slew of younger players, introduce them to your system and give them the opportunity to prove they belong.
“The experience they get in that first season playing, it’s invaluable,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “They’re going to learn so much ball by being out there and playing rather than being on the sideline, and if they’re good enough athletically and they’re good enough players, you just have to put them out there and they’ll figure it out eventually.
“And then you just have to coach them up and coach them through the ups and downs of it and keep their confidence up. I believe in that because what you do is you build a faster, younger football team when you do that.”
When Eberflus was the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator, he inherited a group with almost no foundational pieces. It was rebuilt quickly, and one thing he said when he was with the Colts is you can’t be afraid to put in young players right away. That’s in contrast to how some veteran coaches operate, believing rookies can make mistakes that get them fired.
“You can understand a coach that is like that, wants to play with the more experienced guy because he knows what he’s doing and all that,” Eberflus said. “But to me if you’ve got the right guys in there and they’re young, you have to play them.”
There will be roster moves beginning Wednesday. Poles and his staff will be on the lookout for players who fit some of the holes on the roster. The Bears are seventh in the waiver order. It’s noteworthy the Houston Texans, who run a similar defensive scheme, are third.
Some positions to watch:
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry (high ankle sprain) will be placed on injured reserve, allowing the team to designate him for return, maybe around midseason. With fellow wide receivers Byron Pringle, Velus Jones and Tajae Sharpe all sidelined at Tuesday’s practice, a healthy body is needed. This doesn’t strike me as the time or place the Bears would add a retread expecting him to fill a significant role. Poles signed Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown with the belief both could break out. They need opportunities, and the same goes for Velus Jones.
With two tight ends in Cole Kmet and Ryan Griffin — three if you count Jake Tonges, whom the team lists as a fullback — the roster is light there. The Bears need more bodies if they’re going to rely on 12 personnel as a main staple of Luke Getsy’s offense. Veteran James O’Shaughnessy was released, and a move could be in the works here.
Eight defensive linemen also seems light when considering Eberflus likes to play guys in waves there to keep them fresh into the fourth quarter.
They might be a little heavy at cornerback (six) and safety (five), but injuries challenged the depth at cornerback throughout training camp and the team will add an extra player at some positions if he is viewed as a core special teams performer.
No matter what transactions occur in the days ahead, it will be a drastically younger roster that the Bears hope blossoms.
“We know where we are,” Eberflus said. “We’re developing. We’re setting a foundation. We’re nowhere near where we want to be.”
Parents may be able to pass on their famous sauce recipe, but did they know who Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling were when they made headlines at the MTV VMAs on Sunday?
A new survey from OnePoll and Kahoot polled 2,000 parents with children aged 3 to 12 and found that their offspring tended to get upset when their parents showed interest in something they liked or showed knowledge. about it, according to 63% of adults.
However, while two in five parents were aware of the movies “Frozen” (43%) and “Moana” (42%), as well as the infamous “Baby Shark” (40%), only 29% were aware of the Cartoon Network show” Steven Universe”.
In the music department, only 24% of parents could correctly identify Fifth Harmony as the girl group shown to them in a photo. The “Work From Home” singers announced an indefinite hiatus in March 2018, but broke the record for most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards the same year.
Certainly, 47% of parents revealed that they couldn’t stand their children’s favorite songs.
Parents also revealed that children aged 6 to 12 were more likely to identify Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” than legendary rock band The Rolling Stones (41% vs. 28%).
While there may be a gap in pop cultural information between generations, 61% of parents said they were eager to learn more about their children’s hobbies or interests.
“Finding things to do for the whole family can be difficult, especially for parents with children of different ages, who often have different interests and hobbies,” Sean D’Arcy, Vice President from Kahoot! at home and at school, says.
“Game-based learning is a great way for parents and children to learn something new together while spending quality family time,” he added.
Eighty-three percent of parents said they use quizzes to get their children interested in more serious topics, such as historical events that happened when they were young (41%), music (39%) and nature and animals (39%).
This, in turn, makes 79% of children more likely to ask questions about these topics.
“Our results show that quality family screen time could play a key role in helping children make better content and media choices on their own, as 62% of parents observed that their children were inspired to consume better content,” D’Arcy added.
“Furthermore, 55% said their children create content themselves as a result. Actively engaging with children, such as playing games together, can help them develop better screen time habits. .
GAME SHOWS PARENTS LOOK TOGETHER WITH THEIR CHILDREN
The nurse charged with murder for allegedly throwing her Mercedes-Benz into traffic this month in Windsor Hills was in the grip of a ‘frightening’ mental health crisis in the days, hours and minutes leading up to the accident, according to new court cases filed by his lawyers. .
The revelations came in a comprehensive filing from Nicole Linton’s defense attorneys which offers the most detailed account yet of the events leading up to the horrific crash that killed five people and an unborn child.
The motion and attachments, obtained by The Times, detail the nurse’s four-year struggle with bipolar disorder and include a decision by doctors immediately after the fatal incident that Linton suffered an ‘apparent loss of consciousness’ at the time of the accident. .
Linton is accused of speeding her sedan down La Brea Avenue toward the busy Slauson Avenue intersection shortly after 1:30 p.m. on August 4. Authorities say she was traveling at around 90mph when she drove through a red light for nine seconds and slammed into passing traffic.
The fire accident killed five people, including a pregnant woman and a baby. The Los Angeles District Attorney charged Linton with six counts of murder, including the pregnant woman’s unborn child.
Linton has been held in jail since the crash, with prosecutors alleging she poses a flight risk and a danger to the community. They said in a filing that Linton suffered from deteriorating mental health issues before the crash.
“She has no recollection of the events leading up to her collision,” Dr. William Winter wrote on Aug. 6. Winter treated Linton at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
“The next thing she remembered was laying down on the sidewalk and seeing her car was on fire,” he wrote.
Winter wrote that Linton suffered from bipolar disorder and was suffering from “apparent loss of consciousness” at the time of the crash, according to heavily redacted medical records.
Linton’s family became aware of her mental health issues in May 2018 while she was a nursing student at the University of Texas at Houston, her attorneys wrote. Her sister Camille Linton said in a letter to the court that Nicole’s studies to become a nurse anesthetist caused her first mental health crisis.
“The stress was too much for her and it ‘broke’ her,” wrote Camille Linton. “So begins the journey of Nicole’s 4-year struggle with mental illness.”
She ran away from her apartment in May 2018 during a panic attack, and when the police approached her, she jumped on a police car and was arrested for disorderly driving, wrote her lawyers.
Linton called his family from the police station and was concerned about the welfare of his pet turtle, according to his attorneys.
A few days after this arrest, Linton told her family that she believed she was possessed by her deceased grandmother.
The next day at Ben Taub Psychiatric Hospital, Linton needed stitches to her forehead after banging her head against a glass partition as she ranted at the police and the Supreme Court, the authorities wrote. lawyers. She sang Bob Marley while medical staff tended to her injury, records show.
It was Ben Taub who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and prescribed psychiatric medication, the defense motion states.
More than a year later, Linton was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric ward after a neighbor called her family after seeing Linton running around her apartment complex naked, the attorneys said.
Linton’s mental health deteriorated further after he stopped taking his psychiatric medication during the pandemic. Her lawyers said an online therapist told her she was simply suffering from anxiety.
Linton began acting strangely, not sleeping and becoming obsessed with cleaning. She denounced her family members and accused them of robbing her, her lawyers said.
“In the days and hours leading up to the events of August 4, Nicole’s behavior became increasingly chilling,” her attorneys wrote.
Linton was in contact with his sister Camille and kept telling her that her colleagues at West Los Angeles Medical Center were “acting weird,” her lawyers said.
On the day of the accident, Linton drove home from the hospital for lunch and FaceTimed his completely naked sister, according to court documents.
She then returned to work and called her sister back at 1:24 p.m. to tell her that she was leaving work again, a few minutes before the accident.
“She told her sister she was flying out to meet her in Houston the next day so she could do her niece’s hair. She also said she was getting married and her sister should meet her at the altar. “, wrote the lawyers. .
Although the extent of Linton’s injuries from the accident were not included in the report, Winter mentioned “fractures” and Linton’s attorneys said the traveling nurse uses a wheelchair to move around the prison.
“The medical records are an objective and unbiased account of what happened here,” Linton’s attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, told The Times.
But Linton’s attorneys have argued that Linton’s mental health issues and “seemingly bizarre” actions are no reason to keep her locked up and that Linton should be released for testing at UCLA Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital. They said she would wear an ankle monitor or submit to any other conditions imposed by the court.
“Ms Linton would be better accommodated in a mental health treatment center where she could be monitored and treated for her illness,” lawyers Halim Dhanidina and Jacqueline Sparagna wrote in the filing on Monday.
Otherwise, Linton should be freed on a maximum bond of $300,000, the lawyers said, adding that was all Linton could afford.
“The safety and well-being of the people of Los Angeles is our primary concern,” Dist said. Atti. George Gascón in a statement to The Times. “Under my policy, preventive detention may be requested on a case-by-case analysis to protect public safety and reasonably secure the return of the accused to court.”
Linton is charged by the district attorney with reckless disregard for life in connection with the multi-vehicle crash. She faces five counts of manslaughter in addition to six counts of murder.
“In an instant, Ms. Linton’s driving claimed the lives of six people and injured many others,” Gascón told a news conference days after the crash.
The accident caused the death of Asherey Ryan, 23; her almost 1-year-old child, Alonzo Quintero; her boyfriend, Reynold Lester; and their unborn child. Ryan was 8.5 months pregnant when she was killed. Friends Nathesia Lewis, 43, and Lynette Noble, 38, were also killed.
“I’ve already cried. I cried. I haven’t slept at all. I screamed,” said Sha’seana Kerr, Ryan’s sister, the day after the crash. “We have to bury four people.”
Linton’s attorneys noted that blood tests showed their client had no narcotics or alcohol in her system, except for the fentanyl she was given after the accident.
They also countered prosecutors’ arguments that Linton had a history of dangerous driving.
“An extensive search of fifty states of insurance records reveals that Ms. Linton has no such background,” Linton’s attorneys wrote. “In fact, Ms Linton has been found responsible for just three previous collisions, the most recent of which occurred in 2014.”
They got backup in the letter from a family friend of Linton, a former federal prosecutor in Washington D.C.
Prosecutors said in their filing that Linton’s history of mental illness included “jumping on police cars to jumping out of apartment windows.” But defense lawyers responded that the prosecutor’s office had unfairly pluralized “one-time events”.
And the apartment window Linton jumped out of during a “manic episode” was on the first floor, according to Linton’s sister, who filed a statement with the bail defense argument.
The defense included in its documents character letters from Linton’s family and friends,
Beverly Harrison, Linton’s mother, said her daughter came to America from Jamaica when she was 10 and grew up without her father. For the past two years, her daughter has spent her birthdays in Jamaica at her mother’s secluded home in the highlands of Jamaica and cared for her.
“He is a godly person who trusts him,” Harrison wrote in court. “She is a person who, if she says or does something she regrets, will come back to say she is sorry and ask for your forgiveness. My sweet baby, I love her but God loves her better.
One of Linton’s five other siblings, Kimberly, said her sister became a traveling nurse during the pandemic and wanted to start medical school next year to become a doctor.
“Nicole wants to save lives and she always has both empathy and sympathy for any life that is lost and for the family, no matter how many times you may see this stuff in this area,” said writes Kimberly Linton.
Her brother, Donovan Dallas, who is the deputy superintendent of police at Saint Andrew North in Jamaica, believes his sister did not intentionally cause the crash. He asked that she be placed in the care of his family.
This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.
The resilient path taken by 2010 Calvert Hall graduate and NBA champion Damion Lee includes a Connecticut prep school, two colleges and time in the G League before breaking into the league with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018.
In June, the 29-year-old guard reached the pinnacle of his profession when he helped the Golden State Warriors capture the NBA title with a 4-2 series win over the Boston Celtics.
On Tuesday, he was back at Calvert Hall, savoring another special night with family, friends, former teammates and coaches as they celebrated a high school career that included a Baltimore Catholic league championship in Lee’s senior season.
When Lee made it to the microphone, moments after becoming the fourth Cardinals player to have his NBA jersey emblazoned on the Alumni Memorial Gym wall, he gushed: “That’s crazy! That up there is real crazy!”
Lee, who in July signed a one-year contract to play for the Phoenix Suns after averaging 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists for Golden State last season, found his way back to his high school gym with a smashing success story based on hard work and belief.
“It’s dope — I love it,” Lee said. “It’s a matter of just working hard. I think that’s the main thing in life — whatever your dreams, you chase them, you double down on them and you don’t let anybody deter you from them. Having support I think has always been the biggest thing for me — support from my family, friends, coaches, everyone that has always pushed me and made sure to keep me on the right track.”
Lee transferred to Calvert Hall from Mount Saint Joseph in his junior year and proved a valuable final piece in helping the Cardinals claim the BCL championship as a senior in 2010.
Earning All-Metro second-team honors, he was a fierce defender and rebounder who had a knack for making timely baskets. Former Calvert Hall coach John Bauersfeld said the young guard’s intangibles proved much more valuable.
“I think what he brought to us when he came to Calvert Hall was incredible energy. He’s a great personality to be around — a very positive, glass half-full guy and his outlook on things is just so positive,” Bauersfeld said. “He brought us a little more belief in ourselves that we can beat the teams we had been struggling against, like St. Joe and St. Frances and even Towson Catholic back in the day.”
Lee soaked in his special night, gathering with some of his former Calvert Hall teammates for a group photo and enjoying the company of his loved ones, including his wife, Sydel Curry-Lee, and 9-month-old son, Daxon. Sydel is the younger sister of Steph and Seth Curry and daughter of Dell Curry, making Lee part of one of the most famous families in basketball history.
“It’s amazing to see how it all happened — that was 12 years ago,” said Lee, who played at Drexel and Louisville before turning pro. “I always tell people when I was graduating high school, if you would have told me I’d be in the NBA and even something like this [jersey ceremony] would happen, there’s no true belief in it, because for me, it was just about getting to college. How can I get to college … it wasn’t to become an NBA player. That was just something that happened along the way.
“I’m thankful, I’m blessed and I’m here and I don’t plan to stop anytime soon. I got to keep on working , keep on working to make sure I can get better and be there for the long haul.”
On the wall, Lee joined Duane Ferrell (Class of 1984), Juan Dixon (1994) and Cardinals second-year coach Gary Neal (2002) as four Calvert Hall graduates who reached their ultimate goal of playing in the NBA.
“To have the type of career Damion has had just shows a lot about his character, his dedication, his discipline, his work ethic and that’s important,” Neal said. “When [current high school players] come in here and they see those jerseys on the wall, that means a lot. It means you’ve accomplished something at the highest level in what you set out to do. Damion has had a great, great career.”