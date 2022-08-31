News
Suspended Jharkhand BJP leader who tortured housekeeper arrested
Ranch:
Seema Patra, the suspended Jharkhand BJP leader, has been arrested by Ranchi police for allegedly torturing her housekeeper, officials said today.
The BJP had suspended Seema Patra on Tuesday after a video of his domestic helper accusing him of torture went viral.
Ms. Patra was a member of the national working committee of the BJP women’s wing and her husband, Maheshwar Patra, is a retired IAS officer.
In the video, the housekeeper, Sunita, was seen on a hospital bed with wound marks on her body and face. The 29-year-old accused the suspended BJP leader of holding her captive and brutally torturing her.
Sunita claimed to have been beaten by Ms. Patra with bars and an iron pan. She was also forced to lick urine off the floor.
“She also broke my teeth with an iron bar,” Sunita alleged.
Acting on a tip, Ranchi police rescued the woman from the home in Patras last week and took her to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment, officials said.
Ms Patra’s arrest comes after Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais met Chief Police Officer Neeraj Sinha yesterday and expressed ‘serious concern’ over delay in action against BJP leader suspended.
“Governor Shri Ramesh Bais got news of harassment of Sunita domestic helper in a very inhuman manner by Seema Patra, a resident of Road No. 1 in Ashok Nagar, Ranchi and wife of a retired officer of the IAS.” “Expressing his displeasure, the Governor asked the State Superintendent of Police why no action has been taken by the police against the culprits thus far. The Governor also expressed his deep concern over the laxity of police,” a statement from the governor’s office said.
David Haye wonders how Tyson Fury will deal with a smaller man in Oleksandr Usyk after struggling with Steve Cunningham in 2013
Much has been said about Tyson Fury’s height advantage over Oleksandr Usyk but according to David Haye, it may be the Ukrainian who could benefit.
As soon as it was announced that Usyk had picked up a split decision victory over Anthony Joshua, attention quickly turned to a possible undisputed world heavyweight title clash between WBA, WBO and IBF champion Usyk. and the WBC Fury King.
Once the fight was over, Fury took to social media to call out Usyk and the Ukrainian accepted the challenge, but ‘The Gypsy King’ only gave his team until September 1 for the fight. happen and he is asking for £500million.
If the fight were to happen, it’s hard to look past Fury’s 6-inch height and 45-pound weight advantage, but former heavyweight and heavyweight champion Haye thinks that Usyk’s short stature could cause the British problems.
We saw it previously when Fury took on Steve Cunningham in 2013 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Cunningham knocked Fury down in round two and ‘The Gypsy King’ was forced to change tactics after the scare, eventually scoring a stoppage in round seven.
“None of them lost,” Haye told IFL TV. “Fury had a draw, but he got revenge with a few knockout wins, so I think it’s a great fight.
“It’s a fight with contrasting styles and very different proposals. How is Tyson Fury doing against the little goodies? Look at Steve Cunningham.
An actress launched a viral plea to her insurance company. It was vomit.
When her insurance company denied her coverage to treat a gastric condition that causes frequent vomiting, Sandy Honig decided to appeal the decision in a less conventional way.
The comedian – who is known for co-creating the HBO Max show ‘Three Busy Debras’ – uploaded a video, which has since gone viral, that shows her throwing up outside the insurance company building . Several times.
“Well, no one will take my letter, but they said I could send it and leave it with any relevant documents,” Honig says in the video, before opening the envelope and throwing up in it.
His “appeal” may not have worked, but the viral stunt has sparked an online discussion about the timeframes many Americans have to travel to receive affordable medical care.
Honig, 30, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
But online, she opened up about her condition, gastroparesis, which affects her stomach muscles and prevents her stomach from emptying properly.
It makes her throw up almost everything she eats, she said in a Tweeterand she currently manages it by snacking “slowly on small amounts of simple foods throughout the day”.
One treatment that has worked for her, she said in her YouTube video, involves receiving Botox injections into her pyloric sphincter, the muscles that control the movement of partially digested food from the stomach to the small intestine. .
She said her insurer, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, deemed the procedure medically unnecessary. Since the relief from Botox only lasts a few months, Honig said she paid out of pocket to continue receiving treatment.
Her video, which she shot in January and posted on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube on Monday, opens with her writing a letter appealing a decision by Anthem. She then attempts to hand-deliver it to the company’s office building in Woodland Hills, California. After being refused entry for not having an employee badge, Honig turns on her heels, exits the building, and promptly vomits outside her doors.
She continues to vomit in the parking lot repeatedly in the video, horrifying passers-by.
Honig alleges that Anthem sent police to her home after filming the video outside the company building.
She also showed an excerpt from the Jan. 19 police report, which said the Los Angeles Police Department “performed a wellness check.” The report also included the phrase “poss 5150,” the California law code for involuntary psychiatric detention. She also tweeted a selfie with an officer in the background.
A representative for Anthem has not commented on Honig’s claim that the company sent cops to her home after the incident was filmed.
However, the rep said the company’s coverage policies are “based on evidence-based medicine using medical society position statements, peer-reviewed medical journals, and input from medical specialists across the country.” .
“We want to make sure Ms. Honig receives the right treatment for her particular condition,” the rep said in an email. “Our clinical team has carefully reviewed her case and our medical policies, and the existing medical evidence does not support the treatment she is seeking for her condition. Therefore, it is not a covered benefit under the company’s health plan. family.”
The rep added that Anthem’s appeal process provides an “additional review” that provides “further opportunities for new or additional facts and circumstances to be considered as part of the family’s health plan.” .
Hours after posting the video, Honig tweeted that someone from Anthem called her and said “they feel bad” and that the company is “investigating”. In another tweetshe said the rep called back and explained why Anthem did not consider Botox medically necessary.
“I guess now is the time to admit it’s cosmetic, I just turned 30 and I want the inside of my stomach to look younger,” she joked.
After the video was released, many netizens rallied behind Honig, sharing their own experiences trying to reach out to their healthcare providers.
“My brother had a similar rare stomach condition called SMAS where he couldn’t keep food down,” one Twitter user said. replied. “He was 19 when the only thing our insurance would cover was surgery for a feeding tube, even though there is a bypass that would allow him to live a normal life.”
In the following tweet, the user said his brother had ’emergency’ surgery, but his insurance still hasn’t paid for him.
“I’m so sorry you’re going through something similar. It was a really difficult and scary time for my family, but that was three years ago and now my brother is doing great and living a normal life thanks to this. operation,” the user wrote. “The American healthcare system is beyond a nightmare.”
Actor and writer Jesse Nowack tweeted quote Honig’s video, and said Anthem denied coverage of a medical procedure while he was urinating blood.
Another Twitter user said that their sister had to have a pacemaker inserted in her abdomen to treat her gastroparesis, and that it was “a long struggle” to receive this treatment.
Oklahoma Progress Now, a progressive advocacy group that builds coalitions and creates progressive content, has also tweeted answer.
“The real hard thing to swallow here is that so many people still assume that people overuse the healthcare system (for very real disorders and illnesses) compared to greedy insurance companies, drug companies and to private medical institutions that simply ration care for more profit,” the association wrote.
Some commenters found the video entertaining, if demoralizing.
“I’m so sorry they turned down the appeal,” Twitter user coffeespoonie said. said. “It’s absurd, but as someone who suffers from chronic vomiting, it filled something deep inside of me.”
“I also have gastroparesis and my old insurance company refused to cover motility medication,” another user said. wrote. “I will keep this strategy in mind.”
Missing California woman’s Jolissa Fuentes case now being treated as a possible crime
The disappearance of a 22-year-old California woman, who has been missing for three weeks, is now being treated as a criminal matter, police said.
Jolissa Fuentes disappeared in early August after she was seen leaving a local convenience store in surveillance footage, Selma police said at a news conference last week. Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz said the lack of a fingerprint raised suspicions the missing persons case could be part of a crime.
“At this stage, there is no overt indication that foul play has occurred; however, Miss Fuentes is long gone, and this is not familiar or normal behavior for Miss Fuentes, so we are treating this as a criminal matter,” Alcaraz said at the August 22 press conference.
Fuentes’ family reported her missing on August 7 after she returned home from a pre-dawn family gathering to collect some belongings. She was last seen driving a silver 2011 Hyundai Accent, police said.
Officers, with the help of family members, scoured an area west of Selma in Fresno County, including using drones, he noted.
Officers were also able to get a ping on his cellphone that took them to the northeast part of the city of Sanger a few days after the report was filed, Alcaraz said. Police believe his phone went through this town and the Avocado Lake and Pine Flat area.
The phone is now off or has gone off making it difficult for cops to find it, the police chief said.
“We received several tips which we followed and none of them led us to Miss Fuentes’ location,” Alcaraz said.
The search for Fuentes included assistance from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the Fresno Police Department and the FBI, Alcaraz said. Law enforcement flew helicopters and spent hours in all-terrain vehicles driving in the Pine Flat area, Alcaraz noted.
Independent divers, Adventures with Purpose, even joined the search. The same group helped find the body of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni in a reservoir in northern California earlier this month.
Fuentes’ aunt, Sandra Archuleta, called the divers’ arrival “a blessing and an honor to have them here,” according to KFSN-TV.
Norma Nunez, Fuentes’ mother, has vowed to continue looking for her daughter until she is home safely.
“We always go out there and search. We are looking for a private detective. We’re not going to stop until she’s home with us,” she said, according to NBC News.
Alcaraz praised the family for spreading the word about their missing loved one.
Snap Top Ad Executives Quit Reports Of 20% Workforce Layoff Plans
Snap Inc said on Tuesday its two top advertising executives had left the company, hours after a report emerged that Snapchat’s parent company planned to cut about 20% of its workforce.
Snap Inc said on Tuesday its two top advertising executives had left the company, hours after a report emerged that Snapchat’s parent company planned to cut about 20% of its workforce.
Executives Jeremi Gorman, chief commercial officer, and Peter Naylor, vice president of ad sales for the Americas, will join Netflix Inc, the streaming major said.
Snap shares fell 4% in extended trading as Wall Street grew wary of the future of its advertising business, which brings in much of its revenue.
The social media company declined to comment on the report.
Tech companies, crypto exchanges and financial firms have cut jobs and slowed hiring as global economic growth weakens due to rising interest rates, runaway inflation and a slump energy in Europe.
Last month, Snap said some advertisers continue to face supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, and many others are facing rising costs amid growing demand. record inflation, which led to a reduction in advertising expenditure.
Shares of the company have lost nearly 39% since the July 21 earnings release, contributing to an 80% decline this year.
Gorman will join Netflix as president of global sales, while Naylor will serve as vice president of advertising sales beginning in September, Netflix said in a statement.
Jeff Bezos Thanks ‘Lord of the Rings’ Showrunners for ‘Ignoring’ His Ratings
If you weren’t already excited for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, even more exciting news came out of the show’s UK premiere on Tuesday night. Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, aka a man with no experience as a showrunner, said the real showrunners of the prequel series wisely ignored his notes.
“Every showrunner’s dream — and I mean every showrunner’s dream — is to get notes on scripts and first cuts from the founder and executive chairman,” Bezos said (via Variety). “They loved it. I have to thank you both for listening whenever it helped, but mostly I have to thank you for ignoring me at exactly the right time.”
Bezos’ son also had notes – for his father.
“My kids have also become Tolkien fans,” Bezos said. “And after Amazon got involved in this project, my son came to see me one day, he looked me in the eye, very sincerely, and he was like, ‘Dad, please, don’t do all that.’”
Those at the UK premiere, held at the Odeon Luxe cinema in Leicester Square, London, watched the first two episodes.
“The Rings of Power brings together all the major stories of the Second Age of Middle-earth: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic of Númenor and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men”, the showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay said in January. “Until now, audiences have only seen the story of the One Ring on screen – but before there was one, there were many…and we’re thrilled to share everyone’s epic story.”
The series features a huge cast, including Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, and Maxim Baldry as Isildur.
Two episodes will premiere Thursday on Prime Video at 6:00 p.m. PT.
Stuffy Saudis escape with woolens to mountainous ‘city of fog’ Al-Namas
Al Namas:
As Saudi Arabia swelters in scorching desert temperatures, some are escaping to the “City of Fog” – a mountainous oasis of coolness where warm clothes are needed even in summer.
Sitting with friends on a picnic blanket, in light rain and thick, swirling mist in Al-Namas, Abdullah Al-Enizi wears a vest over his traditional white robes to keep out the cold.
The retreat, 2,800 meters (9,200 feet) above sea level in Saudi Arabia’s rugged south, stands in stark contrast to other parts of the vast, largely desert country where summer heat can reach 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) is an annual challenge. .
In Al-Namas, the wet monsoon weather keeps temperatures below 30 degrees Celsius, dropping to 15 degrees Celsius at night, as fog blocks the sun on the green hills.
“It’s 46 degrees in Riyadh and only 20 here, it’s 26 degrees cooler,” says Al-Enizi at the vacation spot, about 850 km (530 miles) southwest of the Saudi capital.
“We are escaping the heat. It’s cool here and the rain and fog are there almost all the time,” added the 45-year-old semi-retired Saudi Arabian, who drove about 12 hours from Riyadh.
Around his group of friends, families enjoy the breeze as their children run around in the fresh air, rather than being cooped up in their air-conditioned homes as is customary elsewhere in the country.
Clusters of vacationers in raincoats and woolen hats sip Arabic coffee and crowd under umbrellas, while kites flutter in the wind.
“Before coming, we packed all our winter things!” said Nouf, who didn’t want to give her surname, mending her daughter’s coat.
Tourist authorities have constructed a “mist road” for hikers and cyclists crossing a high peak that overlooks mist-shrouded mountains.
Khalaf Al-Juheiri traveled to Al-Namas with his wife and children from Tabuk in northern Saudi Arabia to take advantage of the “cool weather”.
“We really miss that weather when the temperature is over 40 degrees in the summer” in Tabuk, the 33-year-old official said, covering his head against the rain.
‘Visit Arabia’
In 2020, a study published by Science Advances magazine showed that the Gulf region had the hottest and wettest climate on the planet.
Due to global warming, some Gulf cities could become uninhabitable before the end of this century, experts say.
Thanks to its altitude and strong winds, Al-Namas escapes the worst of the rising heat, says Hassan Abdullah, a Jordanian official with weather technology company WASM.
It has become a popular destination at a time when the Saudi authorities, in search of new sources of income apart from oil, are strongly promoting national and international tourism.
The “Visit Saudi” promotion is in full swing just three years after tourist visas were first made available to foreign visitors in 2019.
As plane fares rise after the pandemic, Saudi families spent 80 billion riyals (about 21 billion euros) on domestic trips last year, a 30% increase from 2019, figures show. of the Ministry of Tourism.
“Summer is peak tourist season, running from May to October,” says Abdullah Al-Shahri, a hotelier in Al-Namas, where winter temperatures sometimes dip to zero degrees.
At the top of a hill overlooking the green valley, Mushabab Al-Omari admires the view, seated next to his wife.
“I’ve been here almost three months,” said the pensioner, “and I’m ready to stay another four or five months if the weather stays like this.”
