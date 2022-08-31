Suspended Jharkhand Bjp Leader Who Tortured Housekeeper Arrested

When her insurance company denied her coverage to treat a gastric condition that causes frequent vomiting, Sandy Honig decided to appeal the decision in a less conventional way.

The comedian – who is known for co-creating the HBO Max show ‘Three Busy Debras’ – uploaded a video, which has since gone viral, that shows her throwing up outside the insurance company building . Several times.

“Well, no one will take my letter, but they said I could send it and leave it with any relevant documents,” Honig says in the video, before opening the envelope and throwing up in it.

His “appeal” may not have worked, but the viral stunt has sparked an online discussion about the timeframes many Americans have to travel to receive affordable medical care.

Comedian Sandy Honig in a video call to his insurance company. Sandy Honig on YouTube

Honig, 30, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But online, she opened up about her condition, gastroparesis, which affects her stomach muscles and prevents her stomach from emptying properly.

It makes her throw up almost everything she eats, she said in a Tweeterand she currently manages it by snacking “slowly on small amounts of simple foods throughout the day”.

One treatment that has worked for her, she said in her YouTube video, involves receiving Botox injections into her pyloric sphincter, the muscles that control the movement of partially digested food from the stomach to the small intestine. .

She said her insurer, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, deemed the procedure medically unnecessary. Since the relief from Botox only lasts a few months, Honig said she paid out of pocket to continue receiving treatment.

Her video, which she shot in January and posted on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube on Monday, opens with her writing a letter appealing a decision by Anthem. She then attempts to hand-deliver it to the company’s office building in Woodland Hills, California. After being refused entry for not having an employee badge, Honig turns on her heels, exits the building, and promptly vomits outside her doors.

She continues to vomit in the parking lot repeatedly in the video, horrifying passers-by.

Honig alleges that Anthem sent police to her home after filming the video outside the company building.

She also showed an excerpt from the Jan. 19 police report, which said the Los Angeles Police Department “performed a wellness check.” The report also included the phrase “poss 5150,” the California law code for involuntary psychiatric detention. She also tweeted a selfie with an officer in the background.

A representative for Anthem has not commented on Honig’s claim that the company sent cops to her home after the incident was filmed.

However, the rep said the company’s coverage policies are “based on evidence-based medicine using medical society position statements, peer-reviewed medical journals, and input from medical specialists across the country.” .

“We want to make sure Ms. Honig receives the right treatment for her particular condition,” the rep said in an email. “Our clinical team has carefully reviewed her case and our medical policies, and the existing medical evidence does not support the treatment she is seeking for her condition. Therefore, it is not a covered benefit under the company’s health plan. family.”

The rep added that Anthem’s appeal process provides an “additional review” that provides “further opportunities for new or additional facts and circumstances to be considered as part of the family’s health plan.” .

Hours after posting the video, Honig tweeted that someone from Anthem called her and said “they feel bad” and that the company is “investigating”. In another tweetshe said the rep called back and explained why Anthem did not consider Botox medically necessary.

“I guess now is the time to admit it’s cosmetic, I just turned 30 and I want the inside of my stomach to look younger,” she joked.

After the video was released, many netizens rallied behind Honig, sharing their own experiences trying to reach out to their healthcare providers.

“My brother had a similar rare stomach condition called SMAS where he couldn’t keep food down,” one Twitter user said. replied. “He was 19 when the only thing our insurance would cover was surgery for a feeding tube, even though there is a bypass that would allow him to live a normal life.”

In the following tweet, the user said his brother had ’emergency’ surgery, but his insurance still hasn’t paid for him.

“I’m so sorry you’re going through something similar. It was a really difficult and scary time for my family, but that was three years ago and now my brother is doing great and living a normal life thanks to this. operation,” the user wrote. “The American healthcare system is beyond a nightmare.”

Actor and writer Jesse Nowack tweeted quote Honig’s video, and said Anthem denied coverage of a medical procedure while he was urinating blood.

Another Twitter user said that their sister had to have a pacemaker inserted in her abdomen to treat her gastroparesis, and that it was “a long struggle” to receive this treatment.

Oklahoma Progress Now, a progressive advocacy group that builds coalitions and creates progressive content, has also tweeted answer.

“The real hard thing to swallow here is that so many people still assume that people overuse the healthcare system (for very real disorders and illnesses) compared to greedy insurance companies, drug companies and to private medical institutions that simply ration care for more profit,” the association wrote.

Some commenters found the video entertaining, if demoralizing.

“I’m so sorry they turned down the appeal,” Twitter user coffeespoonie said. said. “It’s absurd, but as someone who suffers from chronic vomiting, it filled something deep inside of me.”

“I also have gastroparesis and my old insurance company refused to cover motility medication,” another user said. wrote. “I will keep this strategy in mind.”