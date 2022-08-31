Connect with us

Blockchain

Terra Classic (LUNC) Banks on New Staking Feature

Terra Tokens Back On Track, High Performance In Every Aspect
  • As part of the Terra Classic V22 network update, the staking function became active.
  • Within 24 hours following the update, more than 1% of the LUNC supply was staked.

As opposed to its previous negative press, this time around the headlines about Terra Classic (LUNC) are all positive. The network has only recently begun allowing staking of LUNC, but there seems to be a lot of interest. A positive development on the road to rehabilitation.

In an effort to get the Terra Classic network back up and running, the team behind it has been working tirelessly. The staking infrastructure is one of the network’s most eagerly awaited features. The most recent data shows that the staking facility has been successfully implemented. It’s great news and evidence of the community’s unwavering support for the network.

Aims to Reduce Token in Circulation

As part of the Terra Classic V22 network update, the staking function became active. Within 24 hours following the update, more than 1% of the LUNC supply was staked, according to recent sources. This result shows that confidence in the endeavor is still high.

Developers and community organizers that have worked on Terra Luna Classic from its inception formed LUNC DAO. Members of the LUNC DAO team have created many innovative Dapps in the LUNC ecosystem, such as the Prism protocol, which has a total circulating supply value (TVL) of $150 million.

The community has been asking for a LUNC burn to begin for a while before the currency’s decline, and a suggestion to do so was made a few months ago. The goal is to reduce the total number of Terra Luna Classic coins in circulation in order to increase their value once again.

It’s used to get hold of fresh LUNC tokens, which are subsequently destroyed. The goal is to reduce the total quantity in circulation using that method. The token’s worth will increase because of this.

Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Prediction 2022 – Will LUNC Hit $0.0005 Soon?

Blockchain

Can Terra LUNA Pull Off Like Bittorrent Token (BTT)?

August 31, 2022

Do Kwon Approached Top Exchanges In Korea To List $Luna 2.0
  • A 60-day bull run increased prices by a whopping 1,000% for BTT.
  • The market value of Bittorent Token (BTT) dropped to $272 million in January 2021.

On-chain and technical analysis of Terra’s LUNA price exhibit striking similarities to the bottom of BitTorrent Token in 2021, which triggered the notorious 10x bullrun. Older investors have lost a fortune, while fresher investors are trying to revive and make a profit.

The current price of Terra in LUNA is $1.67. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) had also levelled out, indicating that neither bulls nor bears are driving price action. But there was a recent upswing and the price climbed all the way up to $1.79.

Can Terra Luna Pull Off Like Bittorrent Token Btt
LUNA/USDT: Source: TradingView

Repeat of Similar Bull Run?

There was a similar sell-off of the BitTorrent token in August of 2020, and crypto traders may remember it. From about the middle of August 2020 to the beginning of January 2021, the BitTorrent firm was rocked by controversy. With the BTT token trading at $0.00000001 SATs and the Relative Strength indicator remaining unchanged, investors gave up hope.

The market value of Bittorrent Token (BTT) dropped to $272 million (half of LUNA’s current value) in January 2021 before seeing a similar one-day surge in activity that momentarily pushed the value of BTT to $ 1.18 billion in February 2021. This gradual increase in volume followed many days of stability, and it ultimately sparked a 60-day bull run that increased prices by a whopping 1,000%.

As of the end of 2021, BTT increased in value by more than 800% during the course of the year. The majority of these advancements, however, occurred in the first half of the year. In the last half year, it has only increased by 15%. If LUNC could pull off something similar then it would be great for investors who have place their trust in Terra after the May catastrophe.

Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Prediction 2022 – Will LUNC Hit $0.0005 Soon?

Blockchain

Bitcoin Reclaims The $20,000 Throne While Ethereum Rises On The Chart

August 31, 2022

Bitcoin Reclaims The $20,000 Throne While Ethereum Rises On The Chart
The volatility of cryptocurrency and Bitcoin has continued to be a strong force determining its profitability and investment attraction. The severe crypto winter in the first half of 2022 several crippled tokens and crypto-related products and services. Also, the collapse of the Terra-LUNA ecosystem intensified the devastating impact.

Though the second half of the year brought a little relief from the bearish experience, it did not last as long as many expected. Instead, the bears took over the market for the past two weeks as the prices of several crypto assets crumbled again.

Bitcoin, which had hit a new high of about $25,200, gradually started dropping. The report on the price of Bitcoin showed that it even plunged to the $19,500 region. The downtrend was not only peculiar to the leading cryptocurrency, as altcoins are part of the train.

Despite the much-accumulated gains for Ethereum, especially with the upcoming Merge, ETH still went down. In addition, other altcoins and crypto coins dropped in different percentages, negatively impacting the crypto market. As a result, the cumulative market capitalization had lost over $50 billion over the past two weeks.

Tide Against Bitcoin Seems To Be Turning

There seems to be a positive outplay of the activities for the broader crypto market. The bulls gradually gather as market prices have started moving to the north. Most crypto assets show recovery as the leading cryptocurrency; Bitcoin is championing the move.

The positive movement of the entire assets spiked the crypto cap to a recovery mood. It has gained more than $50 billion, recovering its popular $1 trillion level. Also, the new change is enhancing the general market sentiment from its previous level of ‘extreme fear’ to the ‘fear’ region.

BTC has reclaimed the $20,000 level within the past 24 hours in the market. This was after hovering around the $19,500 level yesterday, August 29.

By entering a new bullish mood, Bitcoin is gradually reclaiming its value as the price now trades around the $20,300 region. This depicts a gain of about $1,000 from its last trading price over the past 24 hours.

Altcoins Performed Better

On the other hand, the performance of Bitcoin seems slightly lower than that of the altcoins. This is evident in the BTC dominance, which measures its share relative to the broader market. It indicated a drop of $0.3% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin rises above $20,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The altcoins have also been on the route of recovery after the weeks of losses in the crypto market. Ethereum has significantly increased its price over the past 24 hours. The price is ETH is currently playing around the $1,500 region at the time of press.

Other altcoins have moved to a green plain with regained over the past 24 hours. AVAX amassed up to 13.54%, but Lido took the top as the highest gainer of the day at the press time with a 17% gain.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

Central African Republic Court Denied Bitcoin Legal Tender Offer

August 31, 2022

Central African Republic Court Denied Bitcoin Legal Tender Offer
