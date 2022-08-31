The clock is ticking for Illinois winner of $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket to show up – NBC Chicago

Whisky, more commonly known as whiskey in the U.S., made from grain mash, including malted barley and other cereals, distilled to an alcohol content of 40%–96% abv. Scotland and Ireland are the two main sources of top-quality whiskies enjoyed around the world today. India’s whisky market is one of the fastest growing in the world, and now has a wide variety of whiskies that range from affordable to exorbitantly expensive Below are our picks for the best whisky in India for 2022.

Also, Read – Fun Drinking Game You Can Play At Your In-House Party

Best Whisky And Best Scotch Whisky In India List:

1. Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

This blended malt whisky has a character of whiskey and light caramel, with notes of oak, and honey. With hints of smoke from being matured in ex-sherry casks, this whiskey is smooth with vanilla sweetness and a finish of peppermint. It’s a really affordable option for people who are new to Scotch whisky but would like to try something different. The only downside is that it doesn’t come in bottles smaller than 700ml so it’s not the best choice if you want to take it out of the house.

2. Amrut Fusion Single Malt Whisky – Best Whisky In India

The Amrut Fusion Single Malt is my personal favorite whisky in India. It has been winning awards left and right, including the double gold medal at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2018. So, I like this one because it’s light and sweet, but also robust enough to stand up to seasoned drinker palates. The 10-year matured single malt has an underlying vanilla flavor that accents perfectly with its oakwood notes.

3. Johnnie Walker Double Black

Johnnie Walker Double Black is the signature blend for Johnnie Walker, taking everything that made his earlier iconic blends successful and enhancing them. While initially overshadowed by the success of the popular Blue Label, the Double Black has grown to be Johnnie Walker’s most successful brand in recent years. The key to its success? Bold flavors with a smooth finish.

4. Paul John Brilliance Whisky – Best Whisky In India

Whisky, the favorite drink of many in the world, is now being popularized in India, due to its rising popularity among whisky lovers. Paul John’s Brilliance Whisky has also been mentioned as one of the best whiskies to be produced by Paul John. With a 95 score and being featured on World’s Best 50 Whiskies List and having received accolades such as Top Rated and Editor’s Choice, so, this whisky is worth trying for all whiskey enthusiasts out there.

5. Jameson Irish Whisky – Best Whisky In India

Ireland is the birthplace of whiskey. Dubliners have consumed more whiskey than anywhere else in the world. So, Jameson Irish Whiskey is one of the best-selling whiskeys globally, and it also makes our list of best whiskies. The drink gets its color from barley malt, as well as apples that give it a mellow sweetness. It has hints of dried fruit, vanilla, and oak.

6. Chivas Regal 12-Year-Old – Best Whisky In India

Produced in the Speyside region of Scotland. Chivas Regal 12-Year-Old is not just among the world’s finest whiskies, but one of its most affordable. The cask-strength whisky combines spicy, fruity flavors with a distinctive smoky taste that has become a signature. So, there’s also an 18-year-old expression and it might be even better than the 12-year-old.

7. The Balvenie 14-Year-Old Doublewood Single Malt Scotch

Scotland has long been famous for its whisky production. With distilleries across the country producing this alcoholic beverage. Produced by William Grant & Sons Ltd., this particular whisky was distilled at Balvenie Distillery (near Perth). It was matured for 14 years in oak casks and then finished with French Oak chips before bottling. The product is a rich golden color with a nose of vanilla and honey. So, it balances out the woody flavors from the barrels. The taste is creamy and full-bodied with a lingering sweet finish.

India is a hub for whisky enthusiasts, who are constantly searching for their next favorite tipple. So, with such a wide variety of Indian whiskies to choose from, it can be hard to pick which ones are best. Here’s our guide on some of the top picks we recommend checking out in 2022.

The post Best Whisky In India: Top Picks For Best Whisky 2022 appeared first on MEWS.