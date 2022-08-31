News
The ‘emotional’ story of how an 8-year-old Blue Jays fan from England met his favorite player— Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman
It all started with a tweet.
On the eve of returning to England, Sandy Domingos-Shipley wanted to let Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman know a big fan would be in the stands Monday at the Rogers Centre. She tweeted a photo of the sign her eight-year-old son Ethan created — “I love baseball because of Stroman” — that he was bringing to the game in hopes of catching Stroman’s attention.
For the last 10 years, the Shipley family has made an annual three-week summer trip to Sandy’s hometown of Toronto. This year, their visit included attending eight Blue Jays games, including Monday’s which coincided with the Cubs coming to town for the first time since 2014.
Ethan attended his first Blue Jays game six years ago, the same season Stroman pitched his first full year in Toronto. Although Sandy and her husband, Mike, and their kids Luis, 16, Lauren, 13, and Ethan live in Leeds, England, the MLB TV app has kept them connected to baseball and the Blue Jays. And ever since Ethan was little, he gravitated toward Stroman.
“I can’t put my finger on it, but there has always been something that has pushed Ethan towards Stroman and his personality,” Sandy told the Tribune. “He’s always had an interest in who is he playing for, did he win today, did he pitch today? He’s always had an interest in the person, not necessarily who he plays for.”
The Shipleys got their tickets for Monday’s game months ago, long before knowing whether Stroman would be lined up to pitch. So when they realized he would not be starting for their last game at the ballpark before flying back to England Tuesday night, Sandy thought it would be worth a shot to let Stroman know on Twitter that Ethan would be at the game to support him.
Stroman responded to her tweet, telling them to come down to field level pregame and to tweet him once they arrived.
“It was just a genuine little boy that wants to say hello, wave on the Jumbotron because he knows that you can see posters on the Jumbotron,” Shipley said. “I told Ethan that Stroman said he wanted to say hello to you, but didn’t want to get his hopes up because there would be a lot of other fans there.”
Ethan, in a red Blue Jays jersey donning Stroman’s name and No. 6, and his family moved down from their seats in Section 116 to the first row by the camera well next to the Cubs dugout. Sandy sent another tweet to give Stroman a heads up but still didn’t think the Cubs pitcher was actually going to follow through.
When Stroman emerged from the dugout, ballpark personnel directed him toward Ethan, who started crying. The ensuing interaction was captured by a Toronto TV camera and shared on social media by ESPN’s SportsCenter. Stroman signed Ethan’s poster, jersey and a baseball while chatting with the young fan. He thanked Ethan for his support promised to see them again in June when the Cubs play a two-game series in London, even offering to give Ethan, his family and friends tickets.
Ethan, who also got two foul balls during Monday’s game, plans to have his signed Stroman Jays jersey framed and displayed in his bedroom.
“It was quite emotional because it was never intentional,” Sandy said. “We don’t live here, he doesn’t see baseball every day like most kids do. They’re not surrounded by baseball academies or baseball clubs. So to actually meet him meant a lot more because it is so rare. I never thought Stroman would read it during his work day and promise this kid he’d meet him.
“He didn’t speak to Ethan like he’s a baseball player, he just spoke to him like he is a guy that plays baseball, and that’s what made Ethan love the moment even more.”
Connection-building efforts like Stroman’s interaction with Ethan are what baseball needs for their vision to go global. Stroman’s homecoming to Toronto — the organization that drafted him in the first round in 2012 — highlighted his continuing bond with the city and fans. He spent time pregame Monday meeting other fans, too, signing autographs and taking photos. The Blue Jays aired a welcome back video after the national anthems.
Sandy, whose Blue Jays and sport fandom traces back to Toronto before her move to England 21 years ago, believes teams and players investing in their communities can lay the groundwork for a deeper investment in baseball on a local, national and international level.
“You can’t just count on the teams individually doing it because there’s got to be a collective for it to really have an impact,” Sandy said. “In Europe, sometimes sports people are more approachable because there’s more connections to communities with professional clubs than there are North America. To have someone like (Stroman) actually do something out of his way to meet a fan, you don’t see it often because a lot of sports people in North America are on a pedestal. For it to happen, I’m like, wow, it says even more about Stroman’s character.”
Stroman appreciated the love he has received from Canadians since returning. He plans to continue to visit Toronto whenever he can with his Canadian girlfriend and their son, Kai. He was a vital piece of the Blue Jays’ return to the postseason with back-to-back appearances in the American League Championship Series in 2015 and 2016, the organization’s first postseason appearances since winning the World Series in 1993. Stroman memorably returned for the final three weeks of the 2015 season and playoffs only six months after tearing his ACL.
In 5½ seasons with Toronto, Stroman had a 3.76 ERA in 135 appearances — including 129 starts — and made an All-Star team.
“This game can be really hard at times and you focus so much being success related that we truly forget the journey,” Stroman said. “It just showed me to really just respect and enjoy the journey and everything that comes with it. The fact that I can have a positive impact on a kid, on an adult, anybody’s life is truly remarkable. I’m just thankful and grateful honestly for my time spent here.”
Tuesday represented his first start at the Rogers Centre as a visitor. Fans cheered when Stroman ran to right field to begin his pregame routine. He escaped a two-out, bases-loaded situation in the first inning and held the Blue Jays to one run over five innings. The Blue Jays erased the one-run lead after Stroman departed, tagging left-hander Brendon Little for a three-run homer in his big-league debut to send the Cubs to a 5-3 loss.
“It’s just been overwhelming with the show of support and love,” Stroman said after his start. “It’s truly an incredible experience playing for the Blue Jays and having a whole country rooting for you. I’ll always feel Canadian.”
Gophers football vs. New Mexico State: Keys to game, how to watch and who has edge
NEW MEXICO STATE at MINNESOTA
When: 8 p.m. Thursday
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: KFAN, 100.3 FM
Weather: 82 degrees, clear skies, 7 mph north wind
Betting favorite: Minnesota, -36.5
Records: This is the Gophers’ season opener. New Mexico State is 0-1 after a 23-12 loss to Nevada in Week Zero in Las Cruces, N.M. on Saturday.
History: Minnesota is 2-1 all-time vs. New Mexico State. In Jerry Kill’s first home game in 2011, the U lost 28-21 and the former head coach suffered a seizure on the sideline in the fourth quarter. In 2013, Kill’s Gophers won 44-21 on the road. In 2018, current head coach P.J. Fleck won 48-10 in the season opener in Minnesota.
Key matchup: Fleck vs. Kill. Fleck’s team is a heavy favorite, so if the score gets way out of hand, will it be looked at as unintentional byproduct of the gulf between the programs or as an attempt to run up the score on Kill? Kill has been very critical of Fleck over the years; Fleck has taken the high road and is expected to be conscientious to the score. Kill said he didn’t know if he will shake Fleck’s hand, and Fleck responded he always attempts to meet the opposing coach and that Thursday will be no different.
Who has the edge?
Gophers offense vs. New Mexico State defense: Minnesota welcomes back the majority of its top skill-position players, including QB Tanner Morgan, WR Chris Autman-Bell and RB Mo Ibrahim. The Aggies return seven defensive starters including top linebacker Chris Ojoh, who had seven tackles against Nevada. …The U has 70 percent returning production from 2021, with ranked 50th in the nation, per ESPN. The departures are primarily two running backs (Mar’Keise Irving and Ky Thomas) leaving via the NCAA transfer portal. They played when Ibrahim and Trey Potts were injured in the first month last season; Ibrahim and Potts are now fully healthy. That duo should feast on a NMSU defense that allowed Wolf Pack tailbacks to go over 200 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday. … Tight end Ko Kieft is off the NFL, but 6-foot-7 replacement Brevyn Spann-Ford is expected to have a big season. The matchup problems he can create will be on display in opener. … If the Gophers had to pick only one starter to return from last year’s vastly experienced offensive line, it would have to John Michael Schmitz, an All-America candidate and Rimington Award contender. Fleck projects left tackle Aireonte Ersery as the best offensive line prospect he’s ever coached; right tackle Daniel Faalele just went in the fourth round of NFL draft last spring. This year, right tackle might be a rotation between three players, including Edina native-Notre Dame transfer Quinn Carroll. Thursday will be a great opportunity for the offensive line to gel against a small defensive front. … U receiver Daniel Jackson (ankle) is the only known injury from fall camp. EDGE: Gophers
Gophers defense vs. New Mexico State offense: The Gophers defense ranked in the Top 10 in a handful of categories last season, including total defense (279 yards per game). Now with five new starters, this soft opener will be a good opportunity to workout kinks with the newer pieces. … New Mexico State suffered five turnovers against Nevada. If they have that many giveaways Thursday, the expected blowout could become downright embarrassing for the struggling independent program. Minnesota was only plus-3 in turnover margin last season and worked on ball skills in offseason to garner more interceptions this fall. QB Diego Pavia had four turnovers (three INTs, one fumble) before Gavin Brakes replaced him (one touchdown and one INT). The Gophers secondary is its best position group and S Tyler Nubin was a standout ball hawk in open portions of fall camp. … The Gophers need Thomas Rush to step up with Boye Mafe off gone to the NFL; this is his chance to test pass-rush moves he’s been working on in the offseason. NM State allowed only one sack last Saturday. … The U’s weak-side linebacker spot next to Mariano Sori-Marin appears to be coming down to Braelen Oliver and Cody Lindenberg. … The Gophers believe they can rotate 10 or 11 defensive linemen without losing too much size and skill. DT Kyler Baugh, a transfer from Houston Baptist, slotted next to incumbent starter Trill Carter with the first team during camp. Logan Richter (ankle) is the only known injury on D. EDGE: Gophers
Special teams: The Gophers return its entire place-kicking battery — kicker Matthew Trickett, holder/punter Mark Crawford and long snapper Brady Weeks. The U made 65 percent of field goals last season (104th in nation) and need to be better. Crawford averaged only 41.7 yards per punt (89th). PR Quentin Redding is likely to make his debut. EDGE: Gophers
Prediction: The Gophers will be able to win easily, play backups and keep the finer points within the playbook under lock and key. Will they be able to stay healthy, too? Gophers, 40-9
Sacred Rose Music Festival attendees mistakenly charged thousands over payment issue at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) — Attendees at the Sacred Rose Music Festival in Bridgeview were shocked to find they were charged thousands of dollars due to a glitch in the payment system.
“I was shocked,” said participant Courtney Richter. “I had no idea how this could be. My first thought is that there were card skimmers on the site somehow.”
Richter was not alone. David Littman said his card was charged nearly $1,300.
“It almost made me laugh because there were so many things wrong with the festival,” he said.
The Village of Bridgeview, owner of the SeatGeek stadium and managing concessions for the event, said there was a problem with the food and drink payment system on the first day of the weekend festival.
“The glitch involved the tip processing outlet,” said village spokesman Ray Hanania. “When the tip came in, for some reason it added a zero or two to it.”
The village said the erroneous charges had already been overturned or would soon be. They also said the issue was resolved on the second day of the festival.
“It’s not a reflection of Sacred Rose,” Hanania said.
In a tweet, Sacred Rose organizers said they had escalated the issue with the venue and were assured that all costs would be fully refunded. But festival organizers did not comment at the time on other complaints, including the placement of stages that led to overlapping sound and a lack of communication when bad weather caused performances to be cancelled. representations.
“You know, I had a great time but I wouldn’t go back to this festival,” Littman said.
“It was chaotic, it was very stressful,” Richter said.
Village officials said the payment issues have been resolved and do not anticipate similar issues when SeatGeek Stadium hosts the North Coast Music Festival this weekend.
7 Amazing Benefits Of Coconut Water You Didn’t Know About
The health benefits of coconut water are astounding. But you may not have heard of them before. You might have thought they were just hype. Coconut water is the liquid that’s naturally present in young, green coconuts. It has been used as an effective drink in tropical regions around the world for thousands of years. It was only in recent decades that coconut water gained popularity in Western countries as people began to learn about its impressive array of benefits and uses. The seven amazing benefits of coconut water that you might not have known about before now!
Also Read: 8 Benefits For Green Tea You Didn’t Know!
Amazing Benefits Of Coconut Water:
1) Lose Weight
Coconut water has a low glycemic index, meaning that the sugar levels in it are slow to release and the calories released don’t spike your blood sugar levels. It’s loaded with electrolytes, which are important for overall muscle function and hydration. In addition, coconut water contains potassium and magnesium, as well as vital nutrients such as vitamins C and E.
2) Improve Heart Health – Benefits Of Coconut Water
Coconut water is a very effective way to increase your potassium intake. Which can be helpful for those with low potassium levels and heart disease. An 8-ounce glass of coconut water will contain around 500 mg of potassium or about 10% of the recommended daily allowance for most adults. Some studies have shown that by drinking just one cup of coconut water per day, you could lower your blood pressure significantly enough to eliminate or reduce medication needs for those at risk for hypertension.
3) Rehydrate
Coconut water has become increasingly popular due to its high potassium and electrolyte content. Studies have shown that coconut water is a much more efficient rehydrating fluid than sports drinks or water alone. Drinking coconut water after physical activity is one of the most effective ways to restore important body fluids. Which reduces fatigue and post-exercise muscle cramps. A bowl of chicken soup may be the best-known cure for ills. But maybe what you need for your ailment is a cup of coconut water.
4) Boost Immune System – Benefits Of Coconut Water
Coconut water boosts your immune system by keeping your body hydrated. Which in turn helps keep the airways moist and less inflamed. Studies have shown that staying hydrated can cut the risk of catching a cold by 50%. Coconut water also contains vitamins B, C, and E, which help protect cells from oxidative damage.
5) Prevent Ageing
Your skin becomes dry and flaky, your joints start to ache, and you find yourself catching a cold more than you would have just a few years ago. While no one can escape the aging process completely, you can delay some of the worst effects by eating right and taking good care of your body. Including coconut water in your diet is a natural way to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
6) Combat Stress – Benefits Of Coconut Water
Coconut water contains anti-oxidants that provide much-needed protection for your cells. These are some of the substances known to combat stress and reduce the impact of free radicals on cells, which also protects you from further damage. When it comes to stress relief, coconut water is one drink that should be at the top of your list.
7) Keep Hair and Skin Glowing – Benefits Of Coconut Water For Your Hair
Coconut water contains vitamin C and copper. These two components are necessary for healthy hair and skin. Keeping yourself hydrated with coconut water on a regular basis will help keep your hair and skin glowing and looking beautiful. Additionally, coconut water has been known to reduce high blood pressure. So, it can benefit your heart health as well. Drinking coconut water is also a great way to ward off dehydration.
So, coconut water is a fantastic natural beverage. It has been shown to have major health benefits for you such as having less frequent migraines, better sleep quality, boosts the immune system, and others. Lastly, there are so many benefits of coconut water than just the taste; it offers plenty of other wonderful benefits too!
The life story of Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: always different, always challenged, never satisfied | Dave Hyde
Before meeting Mike McDaniel, the smallest, funniest and most over-educated Miami Dolphins coach, you need to walk down a hallway. It’s in his great-grandmother’s home.
Family photos line its walls, dozens of smiling faces through the years at picnics or school events, the kids becoming adults as you walk the hallway, the years turning into generations. McDaniel passed these photos hundreds of times until one day when he was 5. He stopped then and studied them.
“Wow, this is odd,” he thought. “I look different than everyone else.”
That set off a chain of events in which his 5-year-old mind couldn’t answer the most fundamental of questions: Who am I? It did, however, explain why his father’s family used different combs — picks, they were called — compared to ones with more teeth in his mother’s family.
Soon, some of his white mother’s family refused to see him for part of his youth — “a hiatus,” as he calls it — until realizing, as he says, “I was light enough for them.” It was a similar, if contrasting story on his Black father’s side, exacerbated after his parents’ divorce when he was 3. Visits with his father decreased after that. By McDaniel’s high school years, they saw each other only a couple of times. He last saw his father while in college, two decades ago.
So McDaniel grew up with the self-awareness he wasn’t a cookie-cutter fit, even in his family. What’s more, he never felt the need to be the same, thanks to his mother’s encouragement and own strong mind.
“As opposed to making me feel inferior about being different, I thought, that, ‘OK, maybe I can be special,’ ” he said. “Not limiting myself to anything. Determining my own territory.”
He went through phases finding that territory. He joined the skater crowd in middle school with a bowl hair cut. He pierced his ears and grew his hair at Smoky Hill High School in Denver. He hung with the brain-iacs, considering he was one of them, taking advanced placement and International Baccalaureate classes. He also was a jock, an accomplished wide receiver on the football team — “a leader, someone people gravitated to,” as coach Dan Gallas remembers.
If McDaniel fit nowhere as a biracial, only-child, single-parented, money-challenged, smart and athletic kid, he discovered he fit everywhere, too. All his youth — all his life, in some form —became a walk down his great-grandmother’s hallway, realizing he was different and embracing that his path would be, too.
He had a who-am-I epiphany standing before his father’s family photos that day. His life is full of such moments, defining snapshots that, strung together, don’t just plot his path toward becoming the Miami Dolphins coach. They answer the question he sought since standing in that hallway at age 5: Who is Mike McDaniel?
***
The second defining moment came in college. McDaniel continued his model-of-one journey as the lone student from his Smoky Hill class of more than 700 to attend Yale. The kid from the Rocky Mountains went east to New Haven, Conn.
“I got smacked in the face and completely humbled,” he said.
Some Yale students had a proud family name. Many came from the developed culture of prep or boarding schools. Most had money. McDaniel had no name or cultured background and had such little money he said, “putting pepperoni on my pizza was a budgetary decision.”
A couple of constants carried him. One was realizing a repeating pattern of not being a stereotypical fit into any group.
“I was back to being the middle school nerd in the social hierarchy,” he said.
Back in middle school, he was a good friend to girls due to his social skills, without being popular with them in the manner he wanted. He figured out how to be popular by high school. His quirky sense of humor helped. His boyhood friend, Dan Soder, is a stand-up comedian and acts on shows like HBO’s “Billions.” Yale provided the, “next crash course,” as he said, in using his personality to be accepted by different groups.
His second constant was football. His admission to Yale was aided by his preferred walk-on status in football. Many such walk-ons got in the school and left the team when they didn’t play. McDaniel didn’t play his first three years. He played some as a senior receiver despite never catching a pass.
Teammates respected his drive — and his mind even more.
“From the first moment I met him, he understood schematics, techniques, opponents and playbooks and was incredibly technical on the field,” said Tony Reno, the current Yale football coach who became receivers coach in 2003 when McDaniel played there. “One of the things that struck me early on is he would spend endless hours working before and after practice with guys on the fundamentals like hand positions, foot placement, how to run the top of a route.”
As McDaniel remembers, his sense of self emerging, “I got my first taste of coaching there.”
***
The third defining moment came Dec. 30, 2008. McDaniel remembers exact dates that impacted his career, and he was fired by Houston Texans’ coach Gary Kubiak on this day. Kubiak remains a friend and mentor, saying, “Mike’s a highly intelligent, did a really good job and I hope our time together helped him.”
McDaniel was 23 when Kubiak hired him in 2006 due to his hard work, good mind and a chain of fortunate events. Upon leaving Yale, McDaniel intended to use his history degree toward a business job and asked Denver Broncos coach Mike Shanahan to write a recommendation.
McDaniel knew Shanahan from being a Broncos’ ball boy as a youth, a role that grew out of riding his bike starting at age 8 to watch the team’s summer practices at 7 a.m. He’d remain at the complex collecting players’ autographs until 7 p.m. One year he befriended a Broncos video official, whom he introduced to his mother. He soon became McDaniel’s stepfather. McDaniel, always at camp, became a ball boy for Shanahan’s teams.
Upon graduating from Yale, McDaniel received more than a recommendation from Shanahan. He was offered a coaching internship. McDaniel’s smarts and work ethic took over from there, performing grunt jobs others didn’t like, carving a niche for himself and soaking up coaching methods.
Kubiak, a former Denver coach and quarterback, hired McDaniel as an offensive assistant in 2006. McDaniel didn’t get an office, setting up in the corner of a meeting room. In the other corners: Robert Saleh, now the New York Jets coach; Matt LaFleur, now the Green Bay Packers coach; and Richard Hightower, the Chicago Bears’ special teams coach.
If the trading of young ideas helped McDaniel’s development, so did his responsibility under offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan: working with receiver Andre Johnson. Here, as always, McDaniel was different in a way that wasn’t lost on him: An unknown 23-year-old one year out of college coaching a rare 25-year-old talent whose first three years fell in the good-not-great category.
“My thought was, ‘How, in his mind, am I going to be a resource for him?’ ” McDaniel said. “I knew I’d better be super-prepared for any meeting or conversation. That’s an asset. ‘I’m going to have to be good at my job.’ That’s what I wanted to do, anyhow.”
Shanahan constantly showed Johnson the manner Baltimore receiver Steve Smith impacted games. Johnson became upset at the constant comparison. That’s where McDaniel entered, explaining how the bigger and stronger Johnson could dominate if he honed similar ball skills of pass catching and running after the catch.
“He changed the manner he worked,” McDaniel said.
Johnson didn’t top 79 catches his first three seasons. He led the league with 103 his first year with Shanahan and McDaniel in 2006. After being injured in 2007, Johnson led the league with 115 catches and 1,575 yards in 2008.
By then, a different issue arose around McDaniel.
“I don’t know how Mike will describe it,” Kubiak said. “There was a situation where it was, ‘OK, time to grow up, straighten up a little bit.’ It’s something he went through as a young coach, trying to find a way, and I was hard on him.”
McDaniel remembers Kubiak would call him in the office like clockwork at 6 a.m. each day.
“I was young and going out at night,” he said. “I’d broke up with my girlfriend, and one or two times he called my desk at 6 and I wasn’t there.”
There was a feeling an NFL job came too quickly to McDaniel. He was just 25 after the 2008 season. McDaniel remembers Kubiak telling him he was fired and, “You’re young, you have an unbelievable future, but I think you need some perspective. I’m just hoping we can look back in five years and say this was the best thing to happen to you.”
McDaniel doesn’t disagree with Kubiak’s decision today. He also remembers leaving Houston’s Reliant Stadium with Kubiak’s world already a reality.
“I am going to make this the best thing to happen to me,” he told himself.
***
Feb. 15, 2011. This day was the next snapshot on McDaniel’s path. He was hired back to the NFL after a two-year hiatus as running back coach with the semi-pro Sacramento Mountain Lions. Former NFL coach Dennis Green was the Mountain Lions coach. Longtime University of Miami assistant Art Kehoe was the line coach.
“He was smart, that’s what I remember,” Kehoe said of McDaniel. “He went to school, where, at Yale, and was always trying inventive things. I didn’t know if some would work until you’d see them on the field.”
Blocking angles. Running schemes. His running back, Cory Ross, became the United Football League’s offensive player of the year with plays like taking a full-speed pitch as if going outside and running back inside at a rare angle.
“He worked his ass off chasing his dream,” Kehoe said.
When Mike Shanahan became coach in Washington in 2011, McDaniel came an offensive assistant. He also was reunited with Kyle Shanahan, the offensive coordinator who he would be with for most of the next decade.
“I was fortunate because I had a couple of coaches that empowered me,” McDaniel said.
He wasn’t sure of his role in Washington as Kyle Shanahan, future Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and others dissected the passing game. McDaniel, seeing where he could help, offered to oversee the running game.
More than his new role was his new perspective. He became one of the first to the office each day, ready to answer any 6 a.m. phone call.
“The idea when I was out of the NFL, every day, moving forward, was when I was back in it I’d never forget and lose perspective of where I was,” he said. “I said that even on those days I didn’t feel like grinding through or felt I was miserable, I’d appreciate where I was.”
***
Jan. 4, 2016. This next moment on McDaniel’s journey was his first day of sobriety. His drinking became noticeable enough inside the Atlanta Falcons that he was confronted by other coaches and assistant general manager Scott Pioli.
“He and I had what I’ll call an intimate talk that led later to a tougher talk,” Pioli said. “I cared about him, and we talked about his responsibility to all of us. I give him a ton of credit. The thing I remember is how honest he was in that talk.”
“We had a tough conversation,” McDaniel said. “And when I came home from work I had another tough conversation with my wife.”
Alcohol, he felt, was the outlet to another issue: Depression.
“When you drink alcohol, you can escape your problems,” he said. “When you’re very fortunate, you can feel guilty about even having problems. Drinking is escaping from that. It would snowball for me. I’m kind of an extreme, all-in person. Moderation was not my deal.
“That’s something I think, really, I took a deep dive into myself on and forced myself to realize it’s OK to have problems and work through them. Don’t run from them. It’s OK if I love my life and have a bad day or something poorly affects me, and I directly address it. Then, voila, depression gone.”
One issue bothering McDaniel at the time was a worry he was being passed by. He was only 33. But LaFleur, who he helped train, was already an NFL offensive coordinator. McVay, who was three years younger than him, was a hot NFL commodity and a year from being named the Rams coach.
McDaniel remembers looking at his wife, Katie, as they talked on Jan. 4, 2016.
“I knew I was never going to short-change her or myself ever again,” he said. “It just clicked to me. If all things stay the same and I can get this figured out, they can’t say anything about me being a party guy or a drunk — then what can hold me back?”
He went for help to become sober with the idea, “If anyone can do it, I can do it.”
“It was liberating to take control,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite things. I’m very proud of that. It was the hard thing to do and the right thing to do.”
It also played into a developed philosophy.
“If I recognize something that’s hard, especially for a lot of people, that’s immediately an opportunity for me to separate myself,” he said. “Why spend time avoiding hard things? Find hard things that you need to push through for the journey and for satisfaction.”
***
Feb. 6, 2022. He can time-stamp this date at 2:46 p.m. That’s when he got the call to be the Dolphins head coach. He was the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive coordinator under Kyle Shanahan by that point after a few seasons as their run-game coordinator.
His schemes helped Pierre Garcon lead the league in catches and receiver Deebo Samuel become a dual threat as a running back. The 49ers’ run-game philosophy was, “the best in the NFL,” Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson said. “Their blocking angles and running lanes have been better the last few years than anyone out there.”
Beyond the X’s and O’s, McDaniel came to understand his best asset. It’s his lifetime of being different. He can talk to anyone and relate to everyone. That’s important because he understands football plays don’t consist of X’s running or O’s blocking. People do that. He can relate to and win over players in a manner the one-time middle school nerd won over girls.
You can find NFL coaches who have some of his attributes: biracial, single-parented, alcoholic. He’s not, for instance, the first history major from the Ivy League to rise to an NFL coach — Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy was a history major at Harvard.
But the full, 5-foot-8 package from biracial background to quirky sense of humor is something the NFL hasn’t seen. He knows his size and scope doesn’t match people’s thoughts of an NFL coach. From offensive linemen to media, he sees their understated first impression of him and is both amused and motivated by now.
“I like having to earn people’s trust and respect, of not being entitled to any sort of legitimacy,” he said. “It’s the same with hearing, ‘Can Mike McDaniel lead men?’ I would’ve expected that. I have to earn it.”
His general manager in Atlanta, Nicholas Dimitroff, who had a few quirks of his own, said that McDaniel “beats to a different drum in the NFL. That’s not easy to do and something I can relate to. Some people in football felt they had to march to the same beat to be respected and tried to be someone who they aren’t. Mike was smart enough to trust being who he is.”
In some manner he’s still walking down his great-grandmother’s hallway and realizing he’s different than everyone in the photos. It’s just the NFL coaches’ photos he doesn’t fit now. He’s fine with that, too. Because if people don’t know who Mike McDaniel is, he sure does, after a life of walking that hallway.
The Morning Forex Technical Report for August 31, 2022
The Morning Forex Technical Report is out. in the report I have set the levels for the following pairs. Looked:
- EURUSD, after dipping below its 100 and 200 hourly moving averages, is back above as traders consolidate the trading range and determine where the next push will take place
- USDJPY is also consolidating near the highs and near the 2022 highs (and dating back to 1998). The cap was able to hold resistance, giving some hope to sellers
- GBPUSD made a new low in March 2020, but cannot sustain the bearish momentum. The pair held support at a lower trendline on the hourly chart today
- USDCHF sees bullish momentum as traders adjust to central bank being more dovish relative to others (CHF weakening)
- USDCAD is higher as it reacts to lower oil
- AUDUSD found sellers near the rising 200-hour MA and returned to recent lows.
