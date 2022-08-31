The initial roster of 53 Chicago Bears players is established. Here’s a position-by-position analysis of where the team could be heading. – Denver Post

The Chicago Bears made their initial roster of 53 players Tuesday afternoon, making a flurry of cuts and remaining open-minded to continue shaping the team in the days and weeks ahead.

The roster will no doubt undergo a series of changes ahead of the season opener on Sept. 11 against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. The Bears have until 11 a.m. Wednesday to make waiver requests to players released by the other 31 teams. At this point, they will also start building their 16-man practice squad.

In the meantime, here’s a post-by-post breakdown of how the roster came together on Tuesday.

Quarters (2)

Justin Fields, Trevor Siemian

Waiver of QB3 Nathan Peterman was an obvious move, but the Bears are considering bringing him back to the practice squad on Wednesday, giving Fields another veteran eyes and ears in the quarter room. The Bears are capitalizing on the momentum generated by Fields during Saturday’s three-touchdown blast in the preseason finale in Cleveland.

Half-off (4)

David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, Khari Blasingame, Trestan Ebner*

Of all the positions, this might be the most stable position in the season. Montgomery is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will be counted on to establish a punishing running game that opens up play-action opportunities.

Herbert stepped in when he was called up as a rookie in 2021. Blasingame, a fullback, will have an important role from the start. And Ebner, a dual-threat weapon out of the backfield, has some intriguing upsides.

Darrynton Evans, who the Bears claimed off waivers in the spring, had an outside chance to make the team as a special teams contributor, but was caught in a numbers crisis.

Wide Receivers (7)

Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones*, Dante Pettis, Tajae Sharpe, N’Keal Harry

Perhaps no more position groups will be in motion over the next week. Only three of seven receivers were healthy enough to practice Tuesday night. The extended absences of Pringle, Jones and Sharpe remain a concern and will force coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to work on contingency plans for Week 1 – and possibly beyond.

Harry will likely be placed on injured reserve this week, freeing up a place on the roster while allowing him to return when he is fully recovered from this month’s ankle surgery.

Tight ends (3)

Cole Kmet, Ryan Griffin, Jake Tonges*

Keep an eye on the waiver wire, where the Bears might consider a claim or two to fill their depth. Griffin is considered a run blocker who sets the tone. Tonges, listed as a fullback, has the versatility to play tight end and had a 2-yard touchdown in the preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Internally, there is optimism that Kmet is positioned to enjoy a significant breakthrough in Year 3. As Griffin noted earlier this month, the combination of versatility and gift of Kmet opens up his potential.

“He’s got all the tools in the bag,” Griffin said. “I’m excited to see what he can do. The sky is the limit for him.

Offensive linemen (9)

Braxton Jones*, Cody Whitehair, Lucas Patrick, Sam Mustipher, Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom, Riley Reiff, Ja’Tyre Carter*, Zach Thomas*

Michael Schofield’s homecoming came to an abrupt end on Tuesday. The Bears’ decision to waive the 31-year-old guard was notable but not so surprising after Schofield slipped down the depth chart this month.

From now on, the team will continue its youth movement up front. Of the nine linemen in the initial roster, three are rookies as Jenkins and Borom enter their second seasons.

The imminent return of Patrick, absent since the beginning of August after a right thumb operation, will be one to watch. When he is cleared to play, there will be a ripple effect inside the line.

Defensive Linemen (8)

Robert Quinn, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Trevis Gipson, Dominique Robinson*, Justin Jones, Angelo Blackson, Khyiris Tonga, Mike Pennel

The Bears’ defensive ends have been set all summer, with Quinn leading the passing rush, Muhammad bringing experience defending Eberflus, Gipson looking for more in his third season and Robinson a rookie with an intriguing upside. .

Jones was one of the Bears’ biggest free agent signings, and Blackson brings seven years of NFL experience. Tonga, a 2021 seventh-round pick, was also expected to return to tackle after playing 15 games as a rookie. Pennel, entering his ninth season, is another veteran in a seasoned squad.

There were a few notable cuts, including the remains of Mario Edwards Jr., Charles Snowden, and Sam Kamara. Undrafted rookie Micah Dew-Treadway, from Bolingbrook, and Trevon Coley, who was among the top passers of the preseason, were also cut.

Linebackers (6)

Roquan Smith, Nicholas Morrow, Matt Adams, Joe Thomas, Caleb Johnson, Jack Sanborn*

The inclusion of Sanborn is the big news in a position group that had its first four spots with veterans Smith, Morrow, Adams and Thomas.

Sanborn, a Lake Zurich graduate, signed as an undrafted free agent from Wisconsin and led all players with 13 tackles in preseason games. He caused a stir in his preseason debut with an interception and a fumble recovery, and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi said Sanborn is smart, tough, instinctive and capable of correcting mistakes.

Johnson, an undrafted free agent in 2021, likely earned his spot thanks to his special teams abilities. DeMarquis Gates, whose wild football journey has included stops in the AAF, XFL, CFL and USFL, was the lone cut.

Cornerback (6)

Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Kyler Gordon*, Duke Shelley, Lamar Jackson, Jaylon Jones*

The Bears seemed settled on starters Johnson, Vildor and Gordon – with Gordon capable of playing away or nickel – so the real question was which replacements would make the cut.

Giving up on Thomas Graham Jr. was one of the most notable moves of the day. Graham was a 2021 sixth-round pick who played in four games last season with four passes defended. But he missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury. The Bears placed Tavon Young, another nickel option, on the injured reserve with a leg injury.

Shelley returns for his fourth Bears season as another nickel option. The Bears went with Jackson, who played 14 games for the New York Jets over the past two seasons, and Jones, an undrafted free agent, against Greg Stroman Jr., who had an interception in the Finals. pre-season.

Safeties (5)

Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker*, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Elijah Hicks*, Dane Cruikshank

There were no surprises here, and the bigger question is when Brisker — one of two second-round picks — will be back after right thumb surgery to start alongside Jackson.

In the meantime, the Bears are in good hands with Houston-Carson, entering his seventh season as a key backup and special teams player. Cruikshank is a veteran special teams contributor, and Hicks is an energetic seventh-round pick eager to make an impression. He had a touchdown on a missed punt replay against the Seahawks.

Special teams (3)

K Cairo Santos, P Trenton Gill*, LS Patrick Scales

The Bears had enough confidence in their specialists not to offer them competition in training camp.

Santos returns having made 56 of 62 field goal attempts over the past two seasons. Scales have been a mainstay of the long snapper. Gill, a seventh-round pick, had a strong preseason, averaging 45.2 yards per punt with a 39.8 net and eight punts inside 20.

