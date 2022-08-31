‘The Last Jedi’: Rian Johnson Says He’s ‘Even More Proud’ Of ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Get the latest Boston sports news
It’s been five years since Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi came out, and writer-director Rian Johnson says he’s “even prouder” of it now.
“I think it’s impossible for any of us to approach Star Wars without thinking about it as a myth that we were raised with, and how that myth, that story, has ingrained itself in us and affected us. “, Johnson told Empire during an interview to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the film’s release. “Ultimately, I hope the film is an affirmation of the power of the Star Wars mythos in our lives.”
As for the decision to make Luke Skywalker a recluse living on a porg-infested, blue-milk-drinking planet — then stepping out for one final epic showdown — Johnson says it was about cementing the Skywalker mythos even further.
“The final images of the film, to me, don’t deconstruct the Luke Skywalker mythos, they construct it and they embrace it,” Johnson said.
The Last Jedi hit theaters in December 2017 and followed Rey as she trained with Luke to become a Jedi. He also revealed Kylo Ren’s origin story.
With some fans disappointed with the direction the film was taking, there was soon a “Remake The Last Jedi” Campaignand Johnson even received death threats on the movie. At the time, Johnson said he believed the minority of fans who disliked the film were also the strongest voices of Star Wars fandom.
The film, however, earned $1.33 billion at the worldwide box office. By comparison, Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker grossed just under $1.1 billion, while Episode VII: The Force Awakens grossed around $2 billion.
You can read Johnson’s full interview in the latest edition of Empire magazine, and you can watch The Last Jedi on Disney Plus now.
Albanian police on Tuesday arrested the fugitive Turkish founder of crypto exchange Thodex, who was wanted by Interpol on suspicion of crypto fraud and has been free for a year, police and media said.
Albanian and Turkish media identified the suspect as Faruk Fatih Ozer. The Turkish Interior Ministry said authorities had launched an extradition procedure.
Police referred to the suspect only by the initials FO and said the 28-year-old was arrested in the southern resort town of Himare with two Albanian assistants in an operation dubbed ‘Brain’ .
“After extensive research in several parts of the country, based on the information received on the course of the operation regarding the whereabouts of a person highly wanted by the Turkish justice…Operation ‘Brain’ was organized and finalized,” police said in a statement.
“As part of this operation, the 28-year-old Turkish citizen FO was arrested and detained.”
Police seized laptops, mobile devices and bank cards, the statement said.
Thodex was handling a crypto trade worth hundreds of millions of dollars on a daily basis when Turkish authorities raided it last year and six suspects, including company executives and the brother and sister of Ozer, were arrested and then imprisoned.
At Turkey’s request, Interpol had issued a red notice for Ozer, who had flown to Albania before news of the company’s troubles surfaced as the company shut down its website.
Thodex attorney Sevgi Erarslan previously said the exchange crashed due to extreme volatility in some cryptocurrencies and a hacking attack. She said the suspicion of fraud was unrealistic.
Erarslan also said the company covered the losses of more than 800 people who lost money during the stock market crash.
Turkish authorities subsequently banned the use of crypto assets for payments while some local exchanges were investigated for fraud. There has been a boom in the use of digital currencies in Turkey, fueled by rising inflation and a falling lira.
ANAHEIM — Jameson Taillon is hopeful he can make his next start, but not sure. The Yankees right hander left Tuesday night’s 7-4 win over the Angels after just two innings with what the team said is a right forearm contusion. The X-Rays were negative for a fracture and Taillon said he will try to throw Thursday in Tampa.
“I’m definitely going to try to though. We’re gonna treat it again tomorrow. And then I’m going to try to play catch on the off day in Tampa and just see where we’re at,” Taillon said.
Immediately after Taillon took the line drive off his right forearm, he was worried.
“It’s not bad. It’s gotten a lot better. I was a little worried there at first. I had some pretty quick swelling in there,” Taillon said. “I was in some pain and then X-rays found out it was negative, and then we’ve just been treating it. I’m already seeing some improvement.”
Taillon’s forearm was red and swollen as he spoke after the game. He had just allowed a game-tying, two-run home run to Max Stassi when Magneuris Sierra lined a ball right back at him off the lower part of his forearm. Taillon walked off the field and directly down the stairs in the tunnel that leads to the visitors’ clubhouse at Angels Stadium.
“It’s happened to me a few times where I’ve taken them off the head and stuff. So, thankfully, this one wasn’t something like that,” Taillon said. “But it’s always scary. You don’t have too much time to react.”
The Yankees bullpen came through with seven strong innings, allowing two runs. Greg Weissert has put his disastrous debut in the past and came up with two perfect innings that included getting out reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani and former AL MVP Mike Trout. Lucas Luetge gave up his first home run to a lefty this season in the fifth when former Yankee Mike Ford homered for the second night in a row. Ron Marinaccio gave the Yankees 1.1 scoreless innings and Jonathan Loaisiga struck out the side in the eighth and got Trout in the ninth. After giving up a double to Ohtani and an RBI-single to Luis Rengifo, Wandy Peralta finished it off.
“That was awesome. When you hand the ball over to that many different people, there’s always a risk of someone maybe just having an off night or whatever. Every dude that came in and touched the mound was just on it seemed,” Taillon said. “I mean, that was the best I’ve seen Loaisiga in a long time. He was electric. For Greg to come in after me and give some length. That was huge. And Lucas, (Lou) Trevino and Ron doing their job. So yeah, I mean, not surprising, but that was huge.”
Rep. Ruben Gallego D-Arizona, spoke on Tuesday’s episode of “All In with Chris Hayes” about President Biden saying the ideology of Trump supporters is “like semi-fascism” during a fundraiser. fund Thursday in Maryland.
MSNBC host Chris Hayes recalled the event to his guest, asking, “What do you think about the fact that the president now seems to be talking about this a lot more explicitly, a lot more clearly, using terms like ‘ semi-fascist” to describe the most hardened supporters of the MAGA movement? Are you happy to see that?”
Gallego said he was “happy to see this”, adding: “I think the president has held back. He has held back because he is a man of goodwill and he wants to give people benefit of the doubt”.
“I saw the Republicans for who they were on January 6, not all of them, but we saw what happened on January 6 can tell you a lot,” Gallego said.
“I also saw how they were here in Arizona trying to take away our right to vote for US senators in 2011. So that was kind of a creeping level of slow fascism that really injected the Republican Party for a while,” he continued.
He suggested that this change was a major departure from past Republican leadership, particularly in Arizona.
“Unfortunately, the part of the Republican Party, the McCains of the Republican Party, who really believed in the idea of democracy were driven out by the party,” he lamented. “That’s why we’re in a situation where there are people who vote for Republicans without knowing that they’re really voting for someone who maybe doesn’t want more popular elections.”
Biden hasn’t held back and used controversial rhetoric toward his political opponents before, such as when Democrats tried to pass a voting rights bill that would overhaul the US electoral system.
“Do you want to side with Dr. King or George Wallace?” Do you want to side with John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to side with Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis? Biden asked at the time, comparing Republicans who opposed the bill to historical racists and segregationists.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Gordon hit his first career grand slam and had a career-high six runs, Jake Cave and Gary Sánchez also homered, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 10 -5 Tuesday night.
Gordon lined up a two-run brace in the first inning and followed it up with a drive to the upper deck in right field in fifth to lead Minnesota to its fifth straight win. The Twins trail Cleveland-leading AL Central by 1½ games.
“His nickname is ‘Flash’ and he was definitely that spark for us tonight,” said Chris Archer, who started for Minnesota and allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings.
Michael Fulmer (5-5) worked 1 1/3 relief with two strikeouts.
Kutter Crawford (3-6) gave up five runs — four earned — on four hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings for Boston, which was down seven of nine.
“This is where we are,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “We know we’re better than that but we haven’t proven that over 100+ games. We haven’t been able to have closed innings or go to the next level and that’s why we are where we are.
Gordon’s homer was the only hit in an error inning for the Red Sox in the fifth.
Alex Verdugo dropped a flyball into right field. Crawford then walked Max Kepler. Ryan Brasier came in and hit Jose Miranda with a pitch to charge the bases for Gordon.
“It pisses me off when I make mistakes, when I’m wrong, when I hurt the team,” Verdugo said. “I take it heavy. It’s not something I take lightly and when we’re in a slip-up like this it’s the little things that separate a team from winning and losing.
Gordon, the 6-foot, 160-pound former first-round pick, helped Minnesota stay in playoff contention while dealing with injuries. Originally a shortstop, Gordon played all over the outfield and infield, and the Grand Slam was his sixth home run of the season.
“It’s awesome,” said Gordon, son of former major leaguer Tom Gordon and brother of major leaguer Dee Strange-Gordon. “I’ve definitely had some tough times. It’s about believing in yourself, continuing to believe that there’s a reason I’m here, things like that. I go out there and work hard, man i give it my all every day no matter what we all have the same 24 hours so.
As he took to the field for the next half inning, Gordon’s teammates remained in the dugout as the PA announcer told the crowd it was his first career grand slam of Gordon. Gordon waved during an unexpected recall before his teammates entered the field.
“At first I was like, ‘Oh man, where are the guys?’ I had to make sure there were three outs,” Gordon said. “Then I looked back and — that was great. It was definitely an amazing feeling.
The Twins came from behind to win for the fourth consecutive game.
“I think the last six games we’ve really shown the type of club we are: a good starting pitcher, a great bullpen and a one-to-nine offense that can do damage,” Archer said. “Tonight was, I think, a complete demonstration of who we are as a team.”
Boston scored three times in the fifth for a 4-3 lead. Tommy Pham and Xander Bogaerts had RBI singles and another run scored on a wild Fulmer pitch.
IN BROADWAY
The Red Sox completed a trade on August 1 with the Chicago White Sox by acquiring minor league right-hander Taylor Broadway. The deal included wide receiver Reese McGuire going to Boston with left-hander Jake Diekman going to Chicago.
Broadway, 25, will head to Double-A Portland. A sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft, he went 3-2 with a 4.74 ERA in 37 relief appearances for Double-A Birmingham.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Red Sox: 2B Trevor Story was in the lineup for the second straight day.
Twins: 2B Jorge Polanco missed his third straight game with a knee injury. The injury doesn’t bother him when he runs but is a problem when he punches.
NEXT
Boston will have RHP Michael Wacha (9-1, 2.53 ERA) on the mound for the series finale on Wednesday night. Minnesota against with RHP Joe Ryan (10-6, 3.65).
China’s ferrous metals markets may have bottomed as improving steel gauge across the board follows the restart of operations at some factories and suggests government efforts to revive the economy could gain ground.
Commodity prices in China stabilized after factory activity fell less than expected in August, and while the PMI for steel remained in contraction, the pace of its decline has shrunk considerably.
The improvement in steel gauge across the board follows the restart of operations at some factories and suggests the government’s efforts to revive the economy may be gaining ground, although new export orders have been the only segment to show an expansion.
That means China’s ferrous metals markets may have bottomed out as the government “puts a floor under falling steel and iron ore prices,” said Ian Roper, commodity strategist at Astris Advisory Japan.
According to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is likely to declare the JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 Kashmir Bi-annual soon . The JKBOSE 10th Class Kashmir Division bi-annual results shall be released online at the official website of JKBOSE.
Once the result declared students will be able to check their JKBOSE Result of kashmir Division by entering their respective roll numbers and registration numbers in the field provided on the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.nic.in.
JKBOSE Class 10th Result: How to Download Gazette of JKBOSE 10th Class
JKBOSE 10th Class Result Gazette Biannual (Private) can be downloaded below after the announcement of the results.
In order to download the Gazette for JKBOSE class 10th 2022 , you can download it in pdf format. For that you need to have a pdf reader software so that you can have a look at JKBOSE Class 10th Results. Download the JKBOSE 10th Class Result Gazette Below.
JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2022: Result Direct Link
Check JKBOSE class 10th result 2022 via SMS
Open SMS application on phone.
Type a message in this format: JKBOSE10 (ROLLNO).
Now, send it to 5676750.
JKBOSE result 10th class 2022 will be sent as an SMS on the same number.
JKBOSE Class 10th result 2022 Pass Marking
A candidate must get at least 33% aggregate marks in five compulsory subjects, excluding supplementary or optional subjects. In practical subjects, a candidate must get 33 percent in both theoretical and practical exams.
Grading System of JKBOSE 10th Class Result 2022
Marks Range Grade Result Remarks
75% to 100% A Excellent
60% to 74% B Very Good
45% to 59% C Good
33 to 44% D Average
Steps to download scorecard of class 10th 2022 By Roll No And Name Wise
Step 1: Visit the official JKBOSE website – www.jkbose.ac.in
Step 2: On homepage, click on Kashmir Division link.
Step 3: Now click on the JKBOSE Class 10th Annual Result Link (will be activated once the result is declared). You will be redirected to a new page.
Step 4: On this page, enter your roll number, name, mobile no. and email ID and then click on the submit button.
Step 5: Your JKBOSE 10th class result will appear on your screen.
Step 6: Check and download your JKBOSE 10th Result and check the details.
Step 7: Take a printout of the 10th Provisional Marksheet for future use.
JKBOSE Class 10th Result: Details mentioned in JKBOSE class 10th scorecard 2022
The following details will be communicated through jkbose.ac.in 10th Result 2022:
Student’s name
Roll number
Registration number
Mother’s name
Father’s name
Date of birth
Subjects
Subject-wise grade point
Grade point
Cumulative average grade point
Grade
Total marks
Qualifying status
The post JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2022 – Check By Name & Roll No Wise For (Kashmir Division). appeared first on JK Breaking News.
