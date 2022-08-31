The Loop: Nipsey Russell’s 2022 NFL Preview

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

“Not Like Mike”

Their new coach won’t simmer

Like jettisoned Zimmer

A boost for the Vikings’ attack

With a softer approach

They no longer have coach

Who might strangle team’s quarterback

CLEVELAND BROWNS

“Elementary My Dear Watson”

With the news that Deshaun

Is 11 weeks gone

The Browns’ fate is looking quite gory

What does Cleveland get

With Jacoby Brissett?

A QB who’s not “predatory”

GREEN BAY PACKERS

“Tea Formation”

Came to camp all the rage

Dressed like Nicolas Cage

Mister Rodgers is quite photogenic

Filled with Super Bowl dreams

Because star of the team’s

Chugging liquids hallucinogenic

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

“Tom Foolery”

We weren’t bamboozled when Brady

Claimed he would retire, so shady

Will be another year or two

Till Bucs’ fossil is through

And makes his ‘Masked Singer” debut

MIAMI DOLPHINS

“Miami Vice”

With all the new stars they brought Tua

The Dolphins’ excuses are fewer

Their tanking owner is so shady

Still lusting for match with Tom Brady

DETROIT LIONS

“HBO Lax”

As is readily seen on “Hard Knocks”

These young Lions won’t be knocking off socks

Only way they’ll go forth

Win the crown in the North

Is if other three catch monkeypox

NEW YORK JETS

“Momma’s Boy”

Every year the sound is the same

Jets fans are screaming “OH BROTHER!”

This year, it’s cause Wilson’s new flame

Is old classmate of his mother

ARIZONA CARDINALS

“QB or not QB?”

Through the desert, there’s worry

That their superstar Murray

Ain’t worth what they gave from their checkbook

There is good cause for panic

He’s been much less than manic

‘Bout reading the Cardinals’ playbook

BUFFALO BILLS

“Fifth Time the Charm?”

No one circles the wagons like Buffalo’s Bills

After four trips with Super nosedive

So we’re hoping the upcoming season of thrills

Gives them chance for disgrace No. 5

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

“Post-Urban Renewal”

These are better days down in Duval

Every reason to boost Jags’ morale

They’ve taken a flyer

On coach who’ll go higher

Than that co-ed groping dude Meyer

CHICAGO BEARS

“Fields of Dreams”

Justin time: The Bears hope they have got

Next star at the QB position

While that might be the case, here’s a thought …

Stop throwing ball to opposition

DENVER BRONCOS

“Danger, Russ”

While it looks like Wilson made escape

From Seattle morass in good shape

In a West filled with flash

His Broncos? More like trash

His mile-high year ends in crash

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

“Mark of Insanity”

Poor Al Davis, we know

In his grave, he is spinning

With his Silver and Black in a rut

While his son rakes in dough

He’s most famous for winning

Prize for world’s most Three Stooge-like haircut

DALLAS COWBOYS

“Jerry Rigged”

The team with the star has more money than God

Yet seasons keep ending in moans

There’ll never be title for franchise so flawed

While owner is named “Jerry Jones”

HOUSTON TEXANS

“A Beard Apart”

In Lovie, the Texans have czar

Who’s sure to give old college try

But Houston will never get far

With dude who looks like Fish Sticks Guy

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

“Old Man and the Shipwreck”

For the coach, Sneaky Pete

It would be quite a feat

For Seahawks to reach playoff goal

But there’s no need to fear

That he’ll end his career

By blowing one more Super Bowl

CAROLINA PANTHERS

“Slightly Progressive”

To Charlotte comes Baker

Insurance ad maker

A roster adjustment, quite bold

While we’re guessing this Brown

Will not light up the town

Can’t possibly suck like Darnold

LOS ANGELES RAMS

“Quarterback Bender”

For Matt, the last season proved Super

With all-world production from Cooper

Repeat, we don’t see

Unless Rams’ QB

Recovers from hangover stupor

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

“Alvin and the Law”

The Saints could have quite the attack

If they’ve got their top running back

The plan for Kamara to play:

Extending assault trial delay

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

“Carson’s Comedy Classics”

If you’re asking, we won’t bet two cents

On their chances of winning with Wentz

While new name has a ring

Former Skins won’t win thing

For as long as Dan Snyder is king

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

“Lancing Blow”

In Frisco, the fans are in lather

From hall of fame hyping of Trey

May not take took long till they’d rather

Give Jimmy G his chance to play

TENNESSEE TITANS

“Oh Henry!”

They’re going for glory in Nashville

After last season’s top-seeded thrill

Still one reason for optimists’ view:

Takes 11 to stop 22

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

“Over the Hill”

T’was so great when Patrick

Would give his wrist a flick

And throw to the heavens, quite a thrill

But his arm’s not that strong

For this year to throw long

To Miami, to find Tyreek Hill

CINCINNATI BENGALS

“Joe Over Average”

Joe Burrow’s ascendance was vital

As Bengals came THISCLOSE to title

But the Cincy revival will cease

If they can’t keep QB in one piece

2022 PREDICTIONS

DIVISIONAL RACES

NFC North

Packers (13-4), Vikings (9-8), Lions (7-10), Bears (5-12)

NFC East

Cowboys (10-7), Eagles (9-8), Giants (7-10), Commanders (5-12)

NFC South

Buccaneers (14-3), Saints (8-9), Panthers (7-10), Falcons (4-13)

NFC West

Rams (12-5), 49ers (11-6), Cardinals (8-9), Seahawks (4-13)

AFC East

Bills (13-4), Dolphins (11-6), Patriots (7-10), Jets (3-14)

AFC North

Bengals (12-5), Ravens (10-7), Steelers (7-10), Browns (4-13)

AFC South

Titans (11-6), Colts (9-8), Jaguars (7-10), Texans (3-14)

AFC West

Chiefs (12-5), Chargers (10-7), Raiders (10-7), Broncos (9-8)

PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS

NFC wild card

Packers over Vikings, Rams over Eagles, 49ers over Cowboys

NFC divisional

Buccaneers over 49ers, Packers over Rams

NFC championship

Buccaneers over Packers

AFC wild card

Bengals over Ravens, Chiefs over Chargers, Dolphins over Titans

AFC divisional

BIlls over Dolphins, Chiefs over Bengals

AFC championship

Bills over Chiefs

Super Bowl LVII

Bills over Buccaneers

