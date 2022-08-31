Connect with us

The Loop: Nipsey Russell's 2022 NFL Preview

Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer Shares A Moment With His Quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) On The First Day Of The Team'S Training Camp At Tco Performance Center In Eagan On Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (John Autey / Pioneer Press)
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
“Not Like Mike”

Their new coach won’t simmer
Like jettisoned Zimmer
A boost for the Vikings’ attack
With a softer approach
They no longer have coach
Who might strangle team’s quarterback

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer shares a moment with his quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the first day of the team’s training camp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (John Autey / Pioneer Press)

CLEVELAND BROWNS
“Elementary My Dear Watson”

With the news that Deshaun
Is 11 weeks gone
The Browns’ fate is looking quite gory
What does Cleveland get
With Jacoby Brissett?
A QB who’s not “predatory”

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) Stands On The Sideline During An Nfl Preseason Football Game Against The Chicago Bears, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022, In Cleveland. (Ap Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) stands on the sideline during an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

GREEN BAY PACKERS
“Tea Formation”

Came to camp all the rage
Dressed like Nicolas Cage
Mister Rodgers is quite photogenic
Filled with Super Bowl dreams
Because star of the team’s
Chugging liquids hallucinogenic

1661969939 928 The Loop Nipsey Russells 2022 Nfl Preview

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
“Tom Foolery”

We weren’t bamboozled when Brady
Claimed he would retire, so shady
Will be another year or two
Till Bucs’ fossil is through
And makes his ‘Masked Singer” debut

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) Warms Up On The Field Before An Nfl Football Game Against The Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, In Indianapolis. (Ap Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

MIAMI DOLPHINS
“Miami Vice”

With all the new stars they brought Tua
The Dolphins’ excuses are fewer
Their tanking owner is so shady
Still lusting for match with Tom Brady

File -Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Talks To Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen M. Ross During Practice Before An Nfl Football Game Against The New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, In Miami Gardens, Fla. Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Sued The Nfl And Three Of Its Teams Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 Saying Racist Hiring Practices By The League Have Left It Racially Segregated And Managed Like A Plantation.(Ap Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
FILE -Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks to Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross during practice before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the NFL and three of its teams Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 saying racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

DETROIT LIONS
“HBO Lax”

As is readily seen on “Hard Knocks”
These young Lions won’t be knocking off socks
Only way they’ll go forth
Win the crown in the North
Is if other three catch monkeypox

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell On The Sidelines During An Nfl Football Game Against The Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, In Indianapolis. (Ap Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

NEW YORK JETS
“Momma’s Boy”

Every year the sound is the same
Jets fans are screaming “OH BROTHER!”
This year, it’s cause Wilson’s new flame
Is old classmate of his mother

New York Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Sits On The Bench During Practice Before A Preseason Nfl Football Game Against The New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, In East Rutherford, N.j. (Ap Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson sits on the bench during practice before a preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

ARIZONA CARDINALS
“QB or not QB?”

Through the desert, there’s worry
That their superstar Murray
Ain’t worth what they gave from their checkbook
There is good cause for panic
He’s been much less than manic
‘Bout reading the Cardinals’ playbook

Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray (1) Stands On The Sidelines Before An Nfl Football Game Against The Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, In Cincinnati. (Ap Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

BUFFALO BILLS
“Fifth Time the Charm?”

No one circles the wagons like Buffalo’s Bills
After four trips with Super nosedive
So we’re hoping the upcoming season of thrills
Gives them chance for disgrace No. 5

File - Buffalo Bills Quarterback Jim Kelly (12) Sits On The Field After Fumbling The Ball In The First Quarter And Giving Up A Touchdown To Dallas Cowboys Defender Jimmie Jones During Nfl Football'S Super Bowl Xxvii In Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 31, 1993. Cowboys Defender Charles Haley Forced The Fumble That Jones Took In For The Score. (Ap Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
FILE – Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly (12) sits on the field after fumbling the ball in the first quarter and giving up a touchdown to Dallas Cowboys defender Jimmie Jones during NFL football’s Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 31, 1993. Cowboys defender Charles Haley forced the fumble that Jones took in for the score. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
“Post-Urban Renewal”

These are better days down in Duval
Every reason to boost Jags’ morale
They’ve taken a flyer
On coach who’ll go higher
Than that co-ed groping dude Meyer

File - Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer Watches From The Sideline During The First Half Of An Nfl Football Game Against The Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, In Jacksonville, Fla. Just 13 Games Into His Tenure, Meyer Was Mercifully Fired By The Jacksonville Jaguars. With Meyer Out Of The Running For Coach Of The Year, And No Idea Where Bobby Petrino Ended Up, We'Ll Give This Newby Trophy To Ted Lasso. (Ap Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
FILE – Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Just 13 games into his tenure, Meyer was mercifully fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Meyer out of the running for coach of the year, and no idea where Bobby Petrino ended up, we’ll give this Newby trophy to Ted Lasso. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

CHICAGO BEARS
“Fields of Dreams”

Justin time: The Bears hope they have got
Next star at the QB position
While that might be the case, here’s a thought …
Stop throwing ball to opposition

Chicago Bears Quarterback Justin Fields (1) Looks To Pass As He Scrambles Against The Cleveland Browns During The First Half Of An Nfl Preseason Football Game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, In Cleveland. (Ap Photo/David Dermer)
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass as he scrambles against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

DENVER BRONCOS
“Danger, Russ”

While it looks like Wilson made escape
From Seattle morass in good shape
In a West filled with flash
His Broncos? More like trash
His mile-high year ends in crash

Nfl Player Russell Wilson Of The Denver Broncos, Left, And Ciara Arrive At The Espy Awards On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, At The Dolby Theatre In Los Angeles. (Photo By Jordan Strauss/Invision/Ap)
NFL player Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos, left, and Ciara arrive at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
“Mark of Insanity”

Poor Al Davis, we know
In his grave, he is spinning
With his Silver and Black in a rut
While his son rakes in dough
He’s most famous for winning
Prize for world’s most Three Stooge-like haircut

Oakland Raiders Owner Mark Davis Laughs While Responding To A Question From A Reporter At The Nfl Owners Meetings At The Hyatt Regency Hotel, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015, In Schaumburg, Ill. (Ap Photo/Christian K. Lee)
Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis laughs while responding to a question from a reporter at the NFL owners meetings at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015, in Schaumburg, Ill. (AP Photo/Christian K. Lee)

DALLAS COWBOYS
“Jerry Rigged”

The team with the star has more money than God
Yet seasons keep ending in moans
There’ll never be title for franchise so flawed
While owner is named “Jerry Jones”

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Stands On The Sidelines Prior To An Nfl Preseason Football Game Against The Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, In Denver. (Ap Photo/David Zalubowski)
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stands on the sidelines prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

HOUSTON TEXANS
“A Beard Apart”

In Lovie, the Texans have czar
Who’s sure to give old college try
But Houston will never get far
With dude who looks like Fish Sticks Guy

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith On The Sidelines During The Second Half Of An Nfl Football Game Against The San Francisco 49Ers Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, In Houston. (Ap Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
“Old Man and the Shipwreck”

For the coach, Sneaky Pete
It would be quite a feat
For Seahawks to reach playoff goal
But there’s no need to fear
That he’ll end his career
By blowing one more Super Bowl

Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll, Right, Discusses A Play With Side Judge Anthony Jeffries (36) And Down Judge Kent Payne (79) During A Preseason Nfl Football Game Against The Dallas Cowboys, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, In Arlington, Texas. Dallas Won 27-26. (Ap Photo/Brandon Wade)
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, right, discusses a play with side judge Anthony Jeffries (36) and down judge Kent Payne (79) during a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 27-26. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

CAROLINA PANTHERS
“Slightly Progressive”

To Charlotte comes Baker
Insurance ad maker
A roster adjustment, quite bold
While we’re guessing this Brown
Will not light up the town
Can’t possibly suck like Darnold

Carolina Panthers Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Controls The Offense During An Nfl Preseason Football Game Against The Buffalo Bills On Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, In Charlotte, N.c. (Ap Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) controls the offense during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

LOS ANGELES RAMS
“Quarterback Bender”

For Matt, the last season proved Super
With all-world production from Cooper
Repeat, we don’t see
Unless Rams’ QB
Recovers from hangover stupor

Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Holds Up A Bottle During The Team'S Victory Celebration And Parade In Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Following The Rams' Win Sunday Over The Cincinnati Bengals In The Nfl Super Bowl 56 Football Game. (Ap Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford holds up a bottle during the team’s victory celebration and parade in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, following the Rams’ win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
“Alvin and the Law”

The Saints could have quite the attack
If they’ve got their top running back
The plan for Kamara to play:
Extending assault trial delay

New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara Runs Through Drills During Training Camp At Their Nfl Football Training Facility In Metairie, La., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Ap Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs through drills during training camp at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
“Carson’s Comedy Classics”

If you’re asking, we won’t bet two cents
On their chances of winning with Wentz
While new name has a ring
Former Skins won’t win thing
For as long as Dan Snyder is king

Washington Commanders Quarterback Carson Wentz Walks On The Field Before A Preseason Nfl Football Game Against The Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, In Baltimore. (Ap Photo/Julio Cortez)
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz walks on the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
“Lancing Blow”

In Frisco, the fans are in lather
From hall of fame hyping of Trey
May not take took long till they’d rather
Give Jimmy G his chance to play

San Francisco 49Ers Quarterback Trey Lance (5) Is Sacked By Houston Texans Defensive End Jerry Hughes (55) During The First Half Of An Nfl Football Game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, In Houston. (Ap Photo/David J. Phillip)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) is sacked by Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

TENNESSEE TITANS
“Oh Henry!”

They’re going for glory in Nashville
After last season’s top-seeded thrill
Still one reason for optimists’ view:
Takes 11 to stop 22

Tennessee Titans Running Back Derrick Henry (22) Stretches Before A Combined Nfl Football Training Camp With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, In Nashville, Tenn. (Ap Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) stretches before a combined NFL football training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
“Over the Hill”

T’was so great when Patrick
Would give his wrist a flick
And throw to the heavens, quite a thrill
But his arm’s not that strong
For this year to throw long
To Miami, to find Tyreek Hill

File - Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Makes A Catch Over Cleveland Browns Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) During The Second Half Of An Nfl Divisional Round Football Game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, In Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs Traded Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill To Miami For A Package Of Draft Picks On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, And The Dolphins Are Giving The Three-Time All-Pro A $120 Million, Four-Year Contract Extension, A Person Familiar With The Moves Told The Associated Press. (Ap Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE – Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill makes a catch over Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, and the Dolphins are giving the three-time All-Pro a $120 million, four-year contract extension, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

CINCINNATI BENGALS
“Joe Over Average”

Joe Burrow’s ascendance was vital
As Bengals came THISCLOSE to title
But the Cincy revival will cease
If they can’t keep QB in one piece

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow (9) Passes In Front Of Los Angeles Rams Defensive End Aaron Donald (99) During The Nfl Super Bowl 56 Football Game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, In Inglewood, Calif. (Ap Photo/Adam Hunger)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes in front of Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

——–

2022 PREDICTIONS

DIVISIONAL RACES
NFC North
Packers (13-4), Vikings (9-8), Lions (7-10), Bears (5-12)

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones Runs Past Minnesota Vikings' Camryn Bynum During The First Half Of An Nfl Football Game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, In Green Bay, Wis. (Ap Photo/Morry Gash)
Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones runs past Minnesota Vikings’ Camryn Bynum during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

NFC East
Cowboys (10-7), Eagles (9-8), Giants (7-10), Commanders (5-12)

Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (21) Celebrates Running The Ball For A First Down In The First Half Of An Nfl Football Game Against The Seattle Seahawks On Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, In Arlington, Texas. (Ap Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates running the ball for a first down in the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

NFC South
Buccaneers (14-3), Saints (8-9), Panthers (7-10), Falcons (4-13)

Buccaneers Receiver Mike Evans Makes A Touchdown Reception In Front Of Dolphins Cornerback Byron Jones On Oct. 10, 2021 In Tampa. (Alex Menendez, Ap)
Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans makes a touchdown reception in front of Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones on Oct. 10, 2021 in Tampa. (Alex Menendez, AP)

NFC West
Rams (12-5), 49ers (11-6), Cardinals (8-9), Seahawks (4-13)

Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp (10) Celebrates After Their Victory Against The Cincinnati Bengals In Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 In Inglewood, Ca. The Rams Defeated The Bengals 23-30. (Ap Photo/Doug Benc)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after their victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. The Rams defeated the Bengals 23-30. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

AFC East
Bills (13-4), Dolphins (11-6), Patriots (7-10), Jets (3-14)

Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs (14) Celebrates After Catching A Touchdown Pass Against The Tennessee Titans In The First Half Of An Nfl Football Game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, In Nashville, Tenn. (Ap Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

AFC North
Bengals (12-5), Ravens (10-7), Steelers (7-10), Browns (4-13)

Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Signals For A Touchdown On A Ball Caught By Tyler Boyd During The First Half Of An Nfl Wild-Card Playoff Football Game Against The Las Vegas Raider, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, In Cincinnati. (Ap Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase signals for a touchdown on a ball caught by Tyler Boyd during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Las Vegas Raider, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

AFC South
Titans (11-6), Colts (9-8), Jaguars (7-10), Texans (3-14)

Tennessee Titans Running Back Derrick Henry (22) Stiff Arms Buffalo Bills Cornerback Josh Norman (29) During The Second Quarter Of An Nfl Football Game, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, In Nashville, Tenn. (Ap Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) stiff arms Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

AFC West
Chiefs (12-5), Chargers (10-7), Raiders (10-7), Broncos (9-8)

Kansas City Chiefs' Players Pour A Cooler Of Gatorade On Head Coach Andy Reid, During The Second Half Of The Nfl Super Bowl 54 Football Game Against The San Francisco 49Ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, In Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' Defeated The 49Ers 31-20. (Ap Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs’ players pour a cooler of Gatorade on head coach Andy Reid, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs’ defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS
NFC wild card
Packers over Vikings, Rams over Eagles, 49ers over Cowboys

NFC divisional
Buccaneers over 49ers, Packers over Rams

NFC championship
Buccaneers over Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady Celebrates With The Vince Lombardi Trophy After The Team'S Super Bowl Victory Against The Kansas City Chiefs On Feb. 7, 2021, In Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the team’s Super Bowl victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

AFC wild card
Bengals over Ravens, Chiefs over Chargers, Dolphins over Titans

AFC divisional
BIlls over Dolphins, Chiefs over Bengals

AFC championship
Bills over Chiefs

Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen (17) Runs Down Field Against The Kansas City Chiefs During An Nfl Football Game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, In Kansas City, Mo. (Ap Photo/Peter Aiken)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs down field against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Super Bowl LVII
Bills over Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen (17) And Wide Receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) Celebrate During The Second Half Of An Nfl Wild-Card Playoff Football Game Against The New England Patriots In Orchard Park, N.y., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Ap Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) celebrate during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

COMING NEXT WEEK

The Loop begins our annual drive for prognostication perfection with the Week 1 Fantasy Football column on Thursday and the Week 1 NFL picks on Sunday.

You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]

Trending