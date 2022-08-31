News
The Morning Forex Technical Report for August 31, 2022
The Morning Forex Technical Report is out. in the report I have set the levels for the following pairs. Looked:
- EURUSD, after dipping below its 100 and 200 hourly moving averages, is back above as traders consolidate the trading range and determine where the next push will take place
- USDJPY is also consolidating near the highs and near the 2022 highs (and dating back to 1998). The cap was able to hold resistance, giving some hope to sellers
- GBPUSD made a new low in March 2020, but cannot sustain the bearish momentum. The pair held support at a lower trendline on the hourly chart today
- USDCHF sees bullish momentum as traders adjust to central bank being more dovish relative to others (CHF weakening)
- USDCAD is higher as it reacts to lower oil
- AUDUSD found sellers near the rising 200-hour MA and returned to recent lows.
Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
By ERIC TUCKER, JILL COLVIN and MICHAEL BALSAMO
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records.
The FBI also seized boxes and containers holding more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office, according to a filing late Tuesday that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.
The filing offers yet another indication of the sheer volume of classified records retrieved from Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida. It shows how investigators conducting a criminal probe have focused not just on why the records were improperly stored there but also on the question of whether the Trump team intentionally misled them about the continued, and unlawful, presence of the top secret documents.
The timeline laid out by the Justice Department made clear that the extraordinary search of Mar-a-Lago came only after other efforts to retrieve the records had failed and that it resulted from law enforcement suspicion that additional documents remained inside the property despite assurances by Trump representatives that a “diligent search” had accounted for all of the material.
It also included a picture of some of the seized documents with colored cover sheets indicating their classified status, perhaps as a way to rebut suggestions that whoever packed them or handled them at Mar-a-Lago could have easily failed to appreciate their sensitive nature.
The photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents — some marked as “TOP SECRET//SCI” with bright yellow borders and one marked as “SECRET//SCI” with a rust-colored border — along with whited-out pages, splayed out on a carpet at Mar-a-Lago. Beside them sits a cardboard box filled with gold-framed pictures, including a Time magazine cover.
Though it contains significant new details on the investigation, the Justice Department filing does not resolve a core question that has driven public fascination with the investigation — why Trump held onto the documents after he left the White House and why he and his team resisted repeated efforts to give them back. In fact, it suggests officials may not have received an answer.
During a June 3 visit to Mar-a-Lago by FBI and Justice Department officials, the document states, “Counsel for the former President offered no explanation as to why boxes of government records, including 38 documents with classification markings, remained at the Premises nearly five months after the production of the Fifteen Boxes and nearly one-and-a-half years after the end of the Administration.”
That visit, which came weeks after the Justice Department issued a subpoena for the records, receives substantial attention in the document and appears to be a key investigative focus.
Though Trump insisted again Wednesday that he had declassified the documents at Mar-a-Lago, his lawyers did not suggest that during the visit and instead “handled them in a manner that suggested counsel believed that the documents were classified,” the Justice Department said.
FBI agents who went there to receive additional materials were given “a single Redweld envelope, double-wrapped in tape, containing the documents,” the filing states.
That envelope, according to the FBI, contained 38 unique documents with classification markings, including 16 documents marked secret and 17 marked top secret.
The investigators were permitted to visit the storage room but were not allowed to open or look inside any of the boxes, “giving no opportunity for the government to confirm that no documents with classification markings remained,” the Justice Department says.
During that visit, the document says, Trump’s lawyers told investigators that all the records that had come from the White House were stored in one location — a Mar-a-Lago storage room — and that “there were no other records stored in any private office space or other location at the Premises and that all available boxes were searched.”
After that, though, the department, which had subpoenaed video footage for the property, “developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation.” The filing does not identify the individuals who may have relocated the boxes.
In their August search, agents found classified documents both in the storage room as well as in the former president’s office — including three classified documents found not in boxes, but in office desks.
“That the FBI, in a matter of hours, recovered twice as many documents with classification markings as the ‘diligent search’ that the former President’s counsel and other representatives had weeks to perform calls into serious question the representations made in the June 3 certification and casts doubt on the extent of cooperation in this matter,” the document states.
It says, “In some instances, even the FBI counterintelligence personnel and DOJ attorneys conducting the review required additional clearances before they were permitted to review certain documents.”
The investigation began from a referral from the National Archives and Records Administration, which recovered 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago in January that were found to contain 184 documents with classified markings, including top secret information.
The purpose of the Tuesday night filing was to oppose a request from the Trump legal team for a special master to review the documents seized during this month’s search and to return to him certain seized property. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is set to hear arguments on the matter on Thursday.
Cannon on Saturday said it was her “preliminary intent” to appoint such a person but also gave the Justice Department an opportunity to respond.
On Monday, the department said it had already completed its review of potentially privileged documents and identified a “limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information.” It said Tuesday that a special master was therefore “unnecessary” and that the presidential records that were taken from the home do not belong to Trump.
Colvin and Balsamo reported from New York.
Government warns industry and advertising associations to comply with alternative advertising standards
New Delhi:
Concerned about substitute advertising on TV and social media platforms, the government on Wednesday asked industry bodies CII, Ficci and Assocham and those linked to advertising and broadcasting to ensure compliance with existing guidelines.
Otherwise, the government would take tough action against violators through consumer protection regulator CCPA, he said.
The Guidelines for the Prevention of Misleading Advertising prohibit substitute advertising or indirect advertising of goods or services the advertising of which is otherwise prohibited or restricted by law.
The Department of Consumer Affairs said: “It has been noted that these guidelines are not strictly adhered to by relevant entities and that prohibited products are still being advertised through substitute products and services.” During recent televised sporting events around the world, many instances of such substitution ads have been noticed, he said.
“It has also been observed that many spirits and alcoholic beverages are advertised in the guise of music CDs, soda and packaged drinking water, while chewing tobacco and gutkha have taken on the veil of fennel and cardamom.” Additionally, many of these brands employ big-name celebrities, furthering the negative impact on impressionable youth, among others. Several cases of direct advertising of alcoholic beverages on social media platforms have also been observed by the ministry, he added.
Concerned about this, the ministry issued a directive to the Advertising Association of India, Indian Broadcasting Foundation, Broadcasting Content Complaints Council, News Broadcasters and Digital Association, Advertising Standards Council of India, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce. and Industry, Confederation of Indian Industry, ASSOCHAM, International Spirits and Wine Association of India and Indian Society of Advertisers.
These industry associations and bodies have been asked to ensure strict adherence to guidelines for the prevention of misleading advertising and the approval of misleading advertising, in particular the provisions relating to alternative advertising.
The ministry also warned advertisers’ associations that failure to strictly adhere to the guidelines by relevant parties will lead to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) taking the reins and taking appropriate tough action against violators.
Relevantly, the guidelines apply to a manufacturer, service provider or merchant whose goods, products or services are advertised, or to an advertising agency or endorser whose services are used for the advertising of these goods, products or services, regardless of the form, format or medium of the advertising.
In a landmark Delhi High Court decision titled “TV Today Network Limited v Union of India” on February 15, 2021, the petitioner was asked to issue a 10-second apology every hour between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. for two days for running a substitute advertisement and violating the Advertising Code.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
CBS News Poll Analysis: What Do People Think About Law Enforcement Funding?
Some politicians and activists have called for defunding the FBI, while others have called for defunding the police. As it turns out, neither resonates much with audiences.
Funding the FBI is not a popular political position with voters. Few would be more inclined to support a candidate who supported this.
Some Republicans have called for defunding the FBI, but it’s not a candidate position that finds favor with most rank-and-file Republicans. Republicans would be less likely to support a candidate who called for defunding. Just a third would be more likely to vote for a political candidate who called to do so.
However, looking across parties, Republicans are relatively more likely to support such a candidate than Democrats or Independents.
And it may have to do with Republicans giving the FBI overall very low ratings today.
For context, defunding the police has become a rallying cry among some Democrats following the murder of george floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
CBS News last interviewed the subject in the spring. We asked Americans what they would like to see done to prevent crime – less funding for the police ranked near the bottom of the list.
Only 9% chose it as a way to help prevent violent crime. The percentage who chose “more funding for the police” was more than five times that number. Among Democrats, less funding for police also ranks near the bottom. By a three-to-one margin, Democrats said “more police funding” would help prevent crime than “less police funding.”
Fred Backus and Anthony Salvanto contributed to this report.
The CBS News/YouGov Battleground Tracker survey was conducted among a nationally representative sample of 2,126 registered voters surveyed between August 24 and August 26, 2022. The sample was weighted by gender, age, race and education based on the US Community Census and Current Population Survey, as well as the 2020 presidential election. The margin of error is ±2.4 points.
The CBS News/YouGov investigation was conducted among a nationally representative sample of 2,062 U.S. adult residents surveyed between April 5 and April 8, 2022. The sample was weighted by gender, age, race and of education based on the US Census Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as the 2020 Presidential Election. The margin of error is ±2.8 points.
UN inspectors leave Kyiv for Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
KYIV, Ukraine — United Nations inspectors left Kyiv early Wednesday for the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, pledging to establish a permanent mission at the facility in southern Ukraine, fearing fighting in the region does not lead to a nuclear disaster.
Raphael Grossidirector general of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters that the delegation was “finally moving” after receiving explicit security assurances from Russia and Ukraine.
The clock is ticking for Illinois winner of $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket to show up – NBC Chicago
On July 29, someone walked into a gas station in suburban Des Plaines and purchased the winning $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket.
But according to Illinois lottery officials, the winner has yet to come forward.
“As for the winner, we haven’t heard of the winner yet,” Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said at a press conference last month. “We don’t know whether or not they know they won the prize, so I encourage everyone to check your ticket.”
More than 30 days later, Illinois Lottery officials confirmed that was still the case.
It turns out, however, that it’s not that unusual.
“For a prize of this magnitude, it’s not uncommon for the winner to take a long time to claim it,” Mays previously said in a statement. “I’m sure they go through a range of emotions.”
The Illinois Lottery encourages the winner to sign the back of their ticket, seek legal advice, and make an appointment with the Illinois Lottery to claim their prize.
And while the winner has 12 months from the date of the draw to claim their winnings, Illinois lottery officials say Illinois winners of $250,000 or more can choose not to disclose their winnings. nouns.
But there’s a more pressing deadline: According to lottery officials: Winners only have 60 days from the date of the draw to choose between cash or annual payout options.
The $1.337 billion prize will be paid annually over 29 years if the winner chooses the annuity option. If the winner opts for cash, they will receive approximately $780.5 million.
As of August 31, time is running out. The winner only has 27 days to decide.
Officials say the corporate gas station chain will receive a half-million dollar bonus for selling the winning ticket, Illinois Lottery officials said.
Veritas Fine Cannabis offers half ounce weed flower mix packs
Anyone who’s been down the beer aisle lately has noticed the rise of the craft mix pack, a case of 12 beers that offers several different styles and flavors in one transportable package. In fact, we sang the mix-pack’s praises for the variety and convenience. Now, cannabis smokers in Colorado can find a similar luxury at dispensaries offering products from Veritas Fine Cannabis.
In August, the Colorado company launched its own version of the mix-pack, encouraging smokers to build a half-ounce with four different eighths of its many flower strains of marijuana. It’s a business, too. Those who buy three eighths get the fourth for 10 cents, plus a nice little carry bag so they can travel with style and ease.
A Veritas spokesperson said eighths regularly cost around $40 each, so a mixed pack will likely cost around $120 (before taxes) depending on where you shop. Mixed packs are available through September 18 wherever Veritas is sold.
Dale Katechis, founder of Oskar Blues Brewery, joined the Veritas leadership team in July 2021 to help drive the brand’s strategic growth. Earlier this year, Katechis told the Denver Post that he sees today’s cannabis industry as similar to the craft beer of the early 2000s, namely ripe for innovation and in need of broad consumer education. He is also involved with Weller, a Boulder-based company that makes CBD and THC-infused beverages.
While Katechis wasn’t directly involved with Veritas’ mix-pack initiative, it certainly echoes the feelings he had about helping consumers reinvent cannabis in ways that feel right to them. familiar.
“I just had the experience of living in the craft beer world and the beverage world before a lot of things changed the landscape. I would say canned beer specifically,” Katechis said in April, s speaking on behalf of Weller Cans will supplant bottles and become the predominant format for packaged craft beer.
Speaking of the general boom in locally made beer, Katechis said, “We not only helped educate the retailer and the wholesaler, but our mantra was that we went out and educated the consumer, and that helped expand the category as a whole. And I feel like the THC user is in the same boat right now.
