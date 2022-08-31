World leaders reacted to the death of Mikhail S. Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday, Western leaders hailed him for opening up the Soviet Union and created the conditions for the end of the Cold War.
News
Three lessons from the Biden fiasco in Afghanistan we need to learn now
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
A year after the harrowing and humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan, many Americans would like to know what lessons their leaders have learned.
Don’t hold your breath.
“Learning lessons” is rarely straightforward, especially when applied to complex foreign policy and strategy. The process inevitably falls victim to the same preference-driven bickering and parochial demagoguery that caused the disagreement in the first place.
Rarely do previously opposing factions slide gracefully and collectively into the intellectual utopia of 20/20 hindsight. Instead, interpretations of the past – and therefore lessons learned – will be riddled with heavy doses of confirmation bias and tribalist blame games, playing out in the snake pits of social media where complex social and political dynamics are transformed into black and white by memes and TikTok videos.
REMEMBERING OUR 13 DISAPPOINTED HEROES ONE YEAR AFTER THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S DISASTROUS WITHDRAWAL FROM AFGHANISTAN
A year ago, after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, it seemed like all the arguments were right from the start. National security hawks like me said we knew this would happen if we instantly created a power vacuum.
Isolationists, eager to prove that all foreign intervention is essentially immoral, were quick to use Afghanistan as an example of why we should never have wasted our time in the first place, or dishonestly claiming : “We had to go, but not This way!” (How, exactly, do we do it then, huh? If our goal was to have no more troops, then this collapse was always going to be the result).
Democrats, desperate to spin the horrors more favorably for their party leader, mostly just reenacted the PR version of a pee wee football game and chased the ball until they found it, lift him up and shout “Trump’s fault!”
BIDEN’S WITHDRAWAL FROM AFGHANISTAN REMAINS CATASTROPHE OF US WEAKNESS ONE YEAR LATER
Here’s the thing. Not everyone can be right. But determining who is more right and less wrong is more of an art than a science.
For lessons to be agreed upon after the fact, there must be agreement on the desired outcome at the outset.
One of the reasons there will never be “lessons learned” for Afghanistan is because different factions had different outcomes in mind. National security hawks wanted to prevent the return of strong and capable al-Qaeda and Islamic State, or a Taliban that would harbor them. We wanted a strategic forward presence and skilled partners we could count on. But the isolationists (or the populists, or the liberals, or the “no more endless wars” slogans, whatever you want to call them), never gravitated towards any of that. This group places a moral value on keeping our service members locked behind tempered glass ready to “break in an emergency”. And the Democrats? I can’t understand what they really wanted and neither do they.
Maybe one thing all parties agreed on was this: Someone screwed up, and his name rhymes with Joe Biden. He refused to listen to the advice of his Secretary of Defense or his generals. He wanted “zero” troops and that meant leaving a defensible air base at Bagram deserted. He wanted to ‘fix’ a vapid campaign slogan to ‘end endless wars’ and nothing was going to stand in his way – no common sense, no reality on the ground, no national security considerations beyond his presidency. But Biden didn’t get to this point in a vacuum. His decision was the product of a long series of bipartisan narratives and slogans steeped in half-truths and emotional appeals.
IN AFGHANISTAN A YEAR AGO, OPERATION PINEAPPLE EXPRESS SHOWED AMERICA’S BEST
Reaching some form of consensus on the lessons we might learn from the catastrophe in Afghanistan will not be easy, but we must try.
First lesson
The first lesson is leadership. I’ve seen many famous know-it-alls on social media broadly castigate “the generals” or the “military-industrial complex” as a convenient scapegoat for the protracted conflict.
Some blame is there, of course, but ultimately the answer was much simpler than that: politicians. For 20 years, politicians failed to define what our mission was. You see, we were faced with two simple choices in 2001: get revenge or prevent another attack.
We chose to do both (a perfectly rational decision, whether you agree or not), but we only articulated the revenge part with the American people and then wondered why they were getting impatient after years of military occupation. To say that the complicated reality could have been better explained is an understatement.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE AVIS NEWSLETTER
lesson two
The second lesson is how to control our emotions. The decision to withdraw quickly from Afghanistan after 20 years of hard-won victories was a purely emotional decision, the product of a strategic misunderstanding (see lesson one) that led to fatigue and frustration. If we had used our heads, we might have done a quick cost/benefit analysis and discovered that after 20 years we were finally in a decent balance, where our goal of prevention was achieved at a relatively low cost in terms of lives (no combat deaths well over a year before withdrawal) and resources.
lesson three
And that brings us to the third lesson: seek balance. There is no perfect model for foreign intervention, declaring war, or determining when America’s interests are truly threatened or not. But the last 20 years in Iraq and Afghanistan have given us some clues, where we have oscillated between surges and pullbacks and nation building and MOABs (Mother of All Bombs). And what did we discover?
Our limits, of course, especially with nation building. But we have also discovered our ability to fortify and equip our allies and project national security. In the year 20 in Afghanistan, a small engagement maintained the stability we needed, not to mention a major air base strategically located near Pakistan, Iran and China.
If we continue to prove that we don’t have the stomach for the chaos and unpredictability of the world, and respond by raising our hands and turning inward, then we must prepare for a far more dangerous world. – a world ruled by warlords with nuclear weapons.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Slogans should not dictate politics. As much as loudmouthed demagogues wanted to make it a mere competition between peace-loving Americans and warmongering elites, but it never was. The world is complex and dangerous and there is no perfect way for America to navigate it, both because perfection is subjective and because the world is…messy.
We fled Afghanistan because it was messy and inconvenient, and politicians thought the American people were too simple to hear hard truths. The Afghan people paid the price, as did thousands of American Gold Star families who now wonder what their sacrifice ever meant. The least we owe them are lessons learned.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT REP. DAN CRENSHAW
Fox
News
CPD releases photos of red Jeep that hit 5-year-old in fatal hit-and-run in Edgebrook – NBC Chicago
Chicago police released photos of a red Jeep that hit a 5-year-old boy in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Edgebrook, Northwest, earlier this month.
Taha Khan had walked through the front door of his home in the 6300 block of North Cicero Avenue around 9 p.m. on August 10 as his father was talking to a neighbor in the backyard, police say.
The boy drove into the street and was hit by the Jeep which then fled, police said. Taha got knocked down in traffic and was run over by a Volvo.
The driver of the Volvo pulled over and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived and took him to St. Francis Health Center, where he died six and a half hours later, according to the medical examiner of Cook County.
Khan’s parents had asked for help from anyone with information or video of the accident. Taha was just weeks away from turning 6 and was looking forward to a Pokémon-themed party, they said.
Anyone with information has been asked to call the police department’s major accident unit at (312) 745-4521.
NBC Chicago
News
8 Benefits For Green Tea You Didn’t Know!
Green tea has been around since the time of the ancient Chinese emperors. These emperors used to drink the tea because they believed it would lead to good health and longevity. Today, we understand more about how green consists of so many benefits, and you can reap the benefits yourself with just a cup or two of green tea each day! Here are 8 benefits for green tea that you didn’t know about but should.
Also Read: 5 Best Seeds On Minecraft You’ve Never Heard Of
Some Of The Benefits Of Green Tea:
1) Reduces Stress – Benefits For Green Tea
First on the list of benefits for green tea is it reduces stress. If you’re looking for a way to naturally reduce stress, consider drinking green tea. According to a study published in Biological Psychiatry, green tea can help lower cortisol levels (a stress hormone) and decrease anxiety. So next time you’re feeling overwhelmed, try sipping on some green tea instead of reaching for a sugary snack.
2) Helps Lose Weight
When it comes to weight loss, green tea is thought to be one of the most effective beverages. The antioxidants in green tea are there to boost metabolism and increase fat burning. One study showed that men who took green tea extract burned more calories than those who didn’t. Plus, green tea is low in calories and can help you stay hydrated, another key factor in weight loss.
3) Boosts Memory – Benefits For Green Tea
Green tea is more than just a delicious beverage! This humble cup of tea has been shown to boost memory and cognitive function. In one study, researchers found that participants who drank green tea performed better on memory tests than those who didn’t. Another study showed that green tea can help improve memory and cognitive function in older adults. If you’re looking for a way to boost your memory, try sipping on some green tea!
4) May Prevent Heart Disease
Green tea has been shown to improve blood flow and lower cholesterol. This can help prevent plaque buildup in your arteries, which can lead to heart disease. It can also make your blood vessels more flexible and reduce the chance of having a stroke.
5) Helps Fight Infections – Benefits For Green Tea
One of the most important benefits of green tea is that it helps fight infection. This is because green tea contains catechins, which are powerful antioxidants that help protect the body against damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can cause cell damage and lead to disease. Catechins help to neutralize free radicals and prevent them from causing cell damage. In addition to fighting infection, green tea has also been shown to boost the immune system.
6) Keeps Skin Young And Glowing
Did you know that green tea can actually help keep your skin looking young and radiant? That’s because green tea consists of antioxidants, which fight against the free radicals that cause wrinkles and other signs of aging. In fact, studies have shown that green tea can even help reduce the risk of skin cancer. So drink up and enjoy the benefits!
7) Promotes Healthy Teeth – Benefits For Green Tea
Did you know that green tea can actually promote healthy teeth? Studies have shown that green tea can reduce the formation of plaque on teeth. Additionally, the catechins found in green tea can actually inhibit the growth of bacteria in your mouth, keeping your smile sparkling and your breath fresh. So next time you reach for a cup of green tea, know that you’re not only doing your body good but also giving your pearly whites a little boost.
8) Decreases Cancer Risk
Next on the list of benefits of green tea decreases the risk of cancer. Green tea consists of antioxidants, which can help protect your cells from damage. In fact, one study showed that men who drank green tea had a 48% lower risk of developing prostate cancer. It’s also important to note that the people who drank the most of the green teas were less likely to develop any form of cancer, not just prostate cancer. It may not be the answer for everyone but it could be worth looking into for those at high risk for cancer or those already diagnosed.
Green tea consists of antioxidants and nutrients that have powerful effects on the body. These include improved brain function, fat loss, a lower risk of cancer, and many other incredible benefits. If you’re not drinking green tea yet, start today!
The post 8 Benefits For Green Tea You Didn’t Know! appeared first on MEWS.
News
Chelsea to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol before deadline?
The summer transfer window is rushing towards the September 1 deadline, and there’s a lot of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, whereabouts and, of course, deals!
TOP STORY: Chelsea to land Leipzig defender Gvardiol?
Chelsea want to agree €90m deal for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline, the Daily Mail says.
Gvardiol, 20, has been tracked by some of Europe’s top clubs this summer – including Manchester City and Tottenham – and Leipzig are unwilling to let him go.
However, in a bid to steal a march on their rivals, Chelsea are reportedly considering a major offer which would then see the Croatia international loaned out to Leipzig for the rest of this season. Gvardiol currently has a contract until 2026
Chelsea set to confirm €80m deal to sign centre-back Wesley Fofana from Leicester on Wednesday, as they are also in talks with Barcelona over a €25m striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
LIVE BLOG
09.10 BST: Tottenham have announced the signing of the striker Will Lankshear of Sheffield United.
Lankshear, 17, will join the academy squad, having joined Sheffield United in January 2021.
08:53 BST: Mario Balotelli will undergo a medical examination at Swiss club FC Sion today, said fabrice romano.
Balotelli, 32, has had an interesting career to date, with stints at Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan, Liverpool, Nice, Marseille, Brescia, Monza and, more recently at Turkish club Adana Demirspor.
The Italian striker is now ready to continue playing in Switzerland.
Financial details were not disclosed, but media reported that PSG paid an initial fee of €21.5m.
The 26-year-old has 15 caps for Spain since his debut in 2019 and has even scored once for international duty. He scored seven goals and five assists for Napoli in all competitions last season, helping them finish third in Serie A.
Dest, 21, hasn’t been named in the squad for any of Barca’s three La Liga games so far this season, with ESPN reporting that coach Xavi Hernandez has advised him to look for a new club.
The former Ajax defender was initially reluctant to leave Camp Nou but sources have confirmed he will be tempted by United if the Premier League side show further interest this week.
United manager Erik ten Hag worked with Dest at Ajax and would like to bring him to Old Trafford, although any transfer depends on Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future.
Gab Marcotti wonders if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the right player for Chelsea.
PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)
– Memphis Depay has been linked with leaving Barcelona for most of the transfer window but is now expected to stay at Camp Nou, according to Diario Sport. The only thing likely to change that result is now expected to be a lucrative offer made in the final hours of the transfer window, with Chelsea and former club Manchester United being the two named candidates. The Dutch international hasn’t played a minute in any of the BlaugranaAll three La Liga appearances this season amid links with Juventus, which have since collapsed.
– Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi steps in to try to bring Internazionale centre-back back Milan Skriniar at the Parc des Princes, according to Foot Mercato. He plans to speak directly with Inter chairman Steven Zhang to seal a deal that has been going on for months. PSG coach Christophe Galtier has also confirmed that the Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes has agreed a deal to join Juventus, with the announcement expected on Wednesday.
– The Athletic reported that Idrissa Gueye is to fly to England before completing his move to Everton for a small fee as a deal with PSG has been in place for some time. The Senegal international will undergo a medical and sign a two-year contract to return to Goodison Park, with the option of a third year if all goes to plan.
– Tuttosport reported that everything is ready for Denis Praet to return to Turin on loan from Leicester City with an obligation to make the deal permanent for €8.5m. Il Toro are also working on releases with Simone Verdi direction Hellas Verona and Simone Zaza to be able to terminate his contract.
– Brighton & Hove Albion hope to be able to sign permanently Billy Gilmour from Chelsea before the end of the transfer window, reports The Daily Mail. The Scotland international, however, has returned to the first team under Thomas Tuchel and any move should be permanent as the Seagulls have already signed. Levi Colwill loaned by the Blues.
espn
News
Putin, Biden and other leaders react to Mikhail Gorbachev’s death
To say he risked his career is perhaps an understatement – the dislike of Gorbachev among many Soviet loyalists was so clear that it became the focus of a Pizza Hut commercial in which he starred.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his “sincere condolences”, a spokesman told the Interfax news agency, adding that Putin “will send a telegram of condolences to his family and friends”.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said he was “deeply saddened” by Gorbachev’s death. “Mikhail Gorbachev was a unique statesman who changed the course of history,” he said. wrote on Twitter. “The world has lost an imposing global leader, a committed multilateralist and a tireless advocate for peace.”
Mikhail Gorbachev, last leader of the Soviet Union, dies at 91
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, an expert on the Soviet Union and Russia, said on Twitter that Gorbachev’s life was “consequent because, without him and his courage, it would not have been possible to end the cold war peacefully”.
There was no immediate official reaction from Beijing, capital of the last communist heavyweight in the world. But the state-run media Global Times, citing online reaction from Chinese citizens and scholars, wrote that “in historical reflection, Gorbachev is naïve and immature”, adding that he would be remembered as “a tragic figure who looked after the United States and the United States”. the West without principle.
On the Chinese microblogging service Weibo, the hashtag “GorbachevDeath” was trending on Wednesday, with some calling it a traitor and warning China to watch for similar numbers that could sabotage the so-called communist system.
Fred Ryan, chairman of the board of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, said in a statement that former first lady Nancy Reagan was “extremely touched” when Gorbachev attended Reagan’s state funeral.
“It was further confirmation that the two men had truly struck up a friendship and not just a business relationship,” said Ryan, who is also publisher and managing director of The Washington Post.
“Unexpectedly, ‘Ron and Mikhail’, as they came to call themselves, had found a way to make the planet safer together,” he said.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a press conference that “Gorbachev played an important role in overcoming a post-World War II divide in Europe and East-West confrontation.” Kishida, from Hiroshima, said Gorbachev had “left behind him great achievements as a world leader supporting the abolition of nuclear weapons”.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter that “at the time of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, [Gorbachev’s] the tireless commitment to the opening up of Soviet society remains an example for all of us.
Lyric Li contributed to this report.
washingtonpost
News
Duplo Digitizes Payment Flows for African B2B Companies, Secures $4.3M in Seed Funding – TechCrunch
The process of sending and receiving payments in a $1.5 trillion B2B payments market in sub-Saharan Africa is a process where merchants commonly use manual invoices and inefficient processes that burden merchants and put them in difficulty with their activities.
Duplo, a B2B payments startup that solves these problems by enabling African businesses to collect payments from their customers and partners and make payments to their suppliers and vendors, has raised $4.3m in seed funding. The news comes just seven months after Duplo announced its $1.3 million pre-seed investment; in total, the YC-backed startup has received $5.6 million since Yele Oyekola and Tunde Akinnuwa launched it last September.
The Nigerian startup brought FMCG distributors online as its first group of customers in January. FMCG distributors can onboard retailers into their network on the Duplo platform, collect payments digitally, and access real-time insights into business performance. Co-founder and CEO Yele Oyekola told TechCrunch on a call that this distribution-retailer channel has been a source of viral growth for the startup. “A distributor can meet the needs of more than 1,000 retailers and integrate them on Duplo. These retailers can also become Duplo customers. And then it becomes easier for us to digitize how payment moves between retailers and distributors,” he added.
FMCG distributors can also track and reconcile payments while automating payments to vendors, manufacturers, and suppliers, with instant payments allowing them to transact in larger quantities.
Meanwhile, Duplo now serves the finance teams of mid-sized companies and large enterprises to not be too dependent on a particular market. For finance teams, the B2B payments startup automates generating and processing invoices, receiving and approving invoices, collecting and disbursing funds, and performing account reconciliation. Beyond that, Duplo integrates directly with accounting and ERP platforms popular with Nigerian companies such as SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, QuickBooks, and Sage, so payment that passes through Duplo automatically syncs with these platforms. real-time forms, saving finance teams time and money while reducing errors and fraud.
“When we think of payments on the continent or even in Nigeria, for example, the focus is on merchants collecting payments from customers. And from a B2B perspective, what startups help them with is just collection and payment. Still, helping them track and reconcile payments in real time is hugely valuable, and that’s where we play an important role. According to Duplo, businesses can reduce the time spent on administrative tasks such as account reconciliation by up to 50% and reduce payment-related costs by up to 85%.
While Duplo handles payments for B2B payments in Nigeria, it has recently received requests from some of its customers to facilitate payments to businesses outside the country in the past two months. As a result, the Nigerian startup surveyed 1,000 business owners in Kenya, South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria to better understand their wait times to receive payments from business customers and partners globally. About 44% said they had to wait more than 24 hours; 34% acknowledged it takes up to a week, while 17% said they would wait a month and 3% listed 30 days as the minimum wait time.
Duplo said it is currently facilitating payments from merchants in Nigeria to other regions like the US, UK and Europe; Oyekola said the settlement time ranges from 24 to 48 hours. These product upgrades have seen Duplo increase the number of businesses on its platform by 1,000% over the past three months, while the total volume of payments (POS) processed over the past five months has increased. by 4,200%, the company says.
There is room for more growth, insists Oyekola. While Duplo has a robust accounts receivable arm that allows businesses to collect money from cash invoices and virtual accounts, it needs to improve account deliverables where businesses can schedule payments, set up invoices and generally improve the platform in different use cases.
“We are also trying to expand into new verticals,” noted the chief executive. “Initially, we started with the FMCG industry; now we’ve seen interest in the construction industry, telecommunications and those large mid-sized companies, and we’ve put the foundations in place to scale across the continent hopefully in the nine to next 12 months.
The seed funding, raised to help the company launch new products and expand into new business areas in Nigeria, included participation from investors such as Liquid2 Ventures, Soma Capital, Tribe Capital, Commerce Ventures, Basecamp Fund and Y Combinator and existing investor Oui Capital.
“The Duplo team has created an incredible suite of products that improve the way businesses make and receive payments from each other,” said Peter Oriaifo, Principal at Oui Capital. The growth the company has seen since our initial pre-seed investment in 2021 has been nothing short of impressive. It is for this reason that we are delighted to support Duplo once again.
techcrunch
News
Chinese auto-related firms set course for Hong Kong IPOs
Two Chinese new-economy auto companies are planning IPOs in Hong Kong, testing a market that has largely struggled this year.
Leapmotor, a Chinese electric vehicle company, is aiming to raise $1.5 billion from its Hong Kong listing, according to people familiar with the matter. The Hangzhou, China-based company, which counts US venture capital firm Sequoia Capital among its backers, filed an updated prospectus with the exchange on Monday, after passing its listing hearing.
wsj
Three lessons from the Biden fiasco in Afghanistan we need to learn now
CPD releases photos of red Jeep that hit 5-year-old in fatal hit-and-run in Edgebrook – NBC Chicago
Can Terra LUNA Pull Off Like Bittorrent Token (BTT)?
8 Benefits For Green Tea You Didn’t Know!
Chelsea to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol before deadline?
Bitcoin Reclaims The $20,000 Throne While Ethereum Rises On The Chart
Putin, Biden and other leaders react to Mikhail Gorbachev’s death
Duplo Digitizes Payment Flows for African B2B Companies, Secures $4.3M in Seed Funding – TechCrunch
Spain’s Online Gaming Made Easier With Gaming Proxies
Chinese auto-related firms set course for Hong Kong IPOs
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People