Ticketmaster Collaborates With Dapper Labs For Nft Tickets

According to Dapper, over five million Flow NFTs were created in the pilot program.

Dapper’s NBA Top Shot NFTs have witnessed more than 21 million trades.

A Giant in the Ticketing Industry Today, Ticketmaster announced that they will be using Dapper Labs’ Flow blockchain to issue tickets as NFTs for certain events. The NFTs, which are proprietary blockchain assets, will serve mainly as digital collectibles and shareable “proof of attendance.”

Over the course of the last six months, Dapper Labs and Ticketmaster have discreetly released an NFT trial program. Those who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster for events such as this year’s Super Bowl LVI were given a Ticket NFT as a free souvenir.

Major Plus For Ticketing Sector

According to Dapper, over five million Flow NFTs were created in the pilot program over the course of six months. The holders will be able to see and exchange the NFTs they get as a consequence of the relationship on Ticketmaster’s site, where a wallet and marketplace functionality have been added.

According to CryptoSlam, Dapper’s NBA Top Shot NFTs have witnessed more than 21 million trades and an amount of $1 billion in total volume. But the firm doesn’t want to be renowned just for its sports NFTs.

Nonetheless, Dapper will keep dropping a plethora of NFTs relating to sports. Although it has an exclusive arrangement with Ticketmaster. NFT tickets will only be made available for a limited number of events (such as 100 NFL games this next season).

This technique is useful for any event, physical or virtual, that requires verification of ticket ownership and attendance. For added allure, one may apply it to limited-attendance, one-of-a-kind events. Teams who have faith in their ticketing system may go above and beyond. This can be done by just selling tickets offering additional perks to their patrons.

Recommended For You:

Marvel and VeVe Releases Limited Edition NFT Comic Covers