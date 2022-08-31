Traders Unconvinced Of Crypto Bounces, Will Shorts See Pain?

After briefly re-testing higher levels, Bitcoin and the crypto market retraced and gave back the gains obtained over yesterday’s trading session. The general sentiment in the market has been negative, with a large majority of participants expecting further losses.
At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin trades at $19,600 with 3% and 8% in losses over the past 24 hours and 7 days, respectively. The first crypto by market cap is one of the worst performers in the market, only surpassed by Dogecoin and Ethereum with a 4% and 3.7% loss over the last day.
On the daily chart, the total crypto market cap was consolidating between $800 billion and $1.2 trillion coming in from a massive crash during April and June. The sector was trending upwards and finding support on a trendline that was pierced over the past week.
Thus, the sector might be unable to sustain its current levels as the daily chart hints at further losses and a potential re-test of its June lows somewhere around $800 billion.
Data from research firm Santiment highlights an important spike in short positions as digital assets trend lower. As seen in the chart below, traders have been shorting the price of Bitcoin as the price consolidates.
This has led to sudden spikes in funding rates taking them into the positive-negative territory, meaning traders are expecting bearish price action. The chart spells trouble for this market participant.
In August, whenever traders positioned themselves for more gains or losses, the market tends to trend in the opposite direction. Last week, shorts were hurt when the market trended upwards and then longs were hurt went the market turned in the opposite direction. Santiment said:
Traders continue to short whenever prices see a notable price dump. According to the $BTC average funding rate across Binance, BitMEX, DYDX, and FTX, the reaction to Friday’s drop was the most aggressive traders went against markets since May.
Will Crypto See A Fresh Relief Rally?
Additional data provided by analyst Justin Bennett indicates that the crypto total market cap, as mentioned, broke below a bottom of an important trendline. However, Bennett believes the chart is suggesting a pullback into previous support.
As seen in the chart below, this could push cryptocurrencies to a 3% to 5% profit before a crash to around $800 billion. For the altcoins sector, this pullback could hint at a significant crash. Bennett said:
And to anyone who says altcoins won’t pull back that far…They already did once. Alts pulled back over 90% during the last bear market. So, to think they’ll stop at -74% this time with raging inflation, a global recession, etc. is naive, in my opinion.
After official debut in October, investors will be charged a 2.5% management fee.
In the past, Reddit introduced a new NFT-based avatar marketplace.
Seven Seven Six, the VC company founded by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, is seeking to raise $177.60 million for a new crypto-focused fund named Kryptós.
Kryptós purchases Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) at a discount, using the current bear market as an entry point. After Kryptós’s official debut in October, investors will be charged a 2.5% management fee and given a uniform 25% share of all earnings. Payments will increase to 35% if the fund expands to be five times its present size.
Rise in VC Funding Despite Sluggish Market
According to CrunchBase, since its founding in 2020, the company has managed approximately $750 million in total money collected across three separate funds. Kryptós is the first cryptocurrency-focused fund from the company. The continued financing of cryptocurrencies like Seven Seven Six is evidence that the funding trend has not abated despite the current market scenario.
To invest in what it calls “real-world infrastructure in the blockchain space,” Multicoin Capital, for example, announced a $450 million cryptocurrency fund last month. Sandeep Nailwal of Polygon and Kenzi Wang of Cere Network have founded a crypto VC enterprise named Symbolic Capital with $50 million in funding to back promising newcomers to the Web3 industry.
In the past, Reddit introduced a new NFT-based avatar marketplace where users may buy profile photos created on the blockchain for a set price. They claim that a credit or debit card will suffice as payment and that Reddit Wallet may be used to hold one’s cryptocurrency after they have purchased it.
Furthermore, over 90 unique designs were made available on the social network. With “tens of thousands” of NFTs being made available to early adopters.
An avid Bitcoin enthusiast and property entrepreneur is selling his beautiful luxury 2-story property in the “Hidden Valley” of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. The property is situated amidst a picturesque landscape with the convenience of the center of San Juan metro within several minutes drive.
This eye-catching property is located in an idyllic valley, home to the estates and villas of local and international celebrities. An added benefit of the magnificent architecture is the lavish lifestyle and tax benefits that come with the country’s legislation.
Stunning Design
The sprawling 2-story, 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 9,014 sq ft mansion rests on a plot just under 1-acre plot in size. The first floor hosts the atrium with a 180-degree mezzanine balcony above. The atrium emphasizes space with an open-plan room at 59ft in length.
Located westward of the atrium is an elongated dining area large enough to entertain a dozen guests comfortably. Adjacent to the dining area is a kitchen bordering two fully equipped guests that lead to a beautiful 50ft pool terrace. The 20ft pool is accompanied by sun loungers and an elegant stone staircase that grants pool-goers access to the main garden.
The east side of the first floor features the first ensuite bedroom, an additional bathroom, a fully equipped office, and a 60x18ft games room, complete with a bar, foosball table, pool table, and a state-of-the-art golf simulator.
An oak staircase leads from the atrium to the second-floor bridge balcony and hallway separating the master bedroom from the two guest ensuite double bedrooms. The master bedroom suite and hallway have separate balconies, while the master suite has a smaller hang-out room at the entrance.
The Idyllic Valley
Guaynabo and its neighboring municipalities make up the San Juan area. The region sits on the island’s Atlantic coast, the venue to exotic nightclubs and casinos on the Isla Verde beach fronts. San Juan boasts a vast array of social, cultural, culinary, aquatic, and natural offerings befitting that of a much larger city.
Dozens of upscale designer stores in the luxury Mall of San Juan neighbor the old San Juan area, which preserves cobblestoned roads, colorful Spanish colonial buildings, and 16th-century landmarks such as the impressive La Fortaleza fortress, and the Paseo de la Princesa bayside promenade.
The capital is also the largest private harbor in the Caribbean with watersports and boats proving popular pastimes for the affluent. San Juan is also home to two Michelin-star restaurants.
Lifestyle of the Rich & Famous
Celebrities, actors, and the super wealthy have recently been selecting Puerto Rico to take advantage of the nation’s significant tax breaks, that extends to both regular income and cryptocurrencies.
The stunning valley property provides the buyer with a unique opportunity to delve into a lifestyle shared by wealthy and famous individuals while enjoying the idyllic vistas and serene landscape of Puerto Rico’s “Hidden valley” of Guaynabo.
Household name, and YouTuber Logan Paul purchased a similar mansion in the region. Additionally, Sicario star Benicio Del Toro, and A-lister Jennifer Lopez already own properties in the region. The property in question is available for sale for Bitcoin. All interested can get in touch by email with the seller to discuss the details.
Angela Ee and Aaron Loh of EY Corporate Advisors Pte are temporary managers.
To save costs, Hodlnaut let off 80 percent of its workforce last week.
The Singapore High Court have just now approved judicial management for the cryptocurrency lending platform Hodlnaut. The official announcement announces that Angela Ee and Aaron Loh of EY Corporate Advisors Pte have been appointed as temporary managers of Hodlnaut.
According to a post on Hodlnaut’s official Telegram channel, the company isn’t sharing any new information and doesn’t have a timeframe for when to expect an update.
On August 13, the company first sought judicial administration in order to shield itself temporarily from potential lawsuits. The application also indicated the incorporation of external temporary management to aid in the company’s reorganization. This prevented the huge loss that would have resulted from selling off Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) holdings.
Stringent Regulations Ahead
To save costs, Hodlnaut let off 80 percent of its workforce last week. The crypto lender’s statement that “these actions are taken in what we believe to be in the best interests of our users”, since it refers to the ongoing procedures with the Singapore police and Attorney General.
Hodlnaut froze withdrawals, deposits, and token swaps until further notice as announced on August 8. Token holders who keep their holdings untouched will earn up to 7.25 percent annually. Thanks to the debut of Hodlnaut in 2019. Singapore has a lot to consider in terms of consumer protection and business regulation. Especially in light of recent market movements and the collapse of crypto enterprises.
In response to questions from legislators and advisers, Singapore’s central bank and financial regulator, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), released specific recommendations on Wednesday to curb risky investments and safeguard individuals.
Meme coin Shiba Inu has been able to properly leverage its popularity and build out another token, BONE, that is catching the eye of investors. $BONE is the native token of the Shiba Inu decentralized exchange, ShibSwap. Now, like any decentralized exchange, putting the native token to work by using it for swaps gives it utility, which has driven the price of BONE upwards. But now, the digital asset is on the move once more.
BONE Exchange Listings Trigger Rise
Just like Shiba Inu in its time, BONE is receiving a lot of support from the community during this time. Exchanges have moved to list the digital asset on their platform, and as expected, these have triggered a pump in the price of the cryptocurrency.
The first catalyst for the upward movement had been the Gate.io vote that included BONE. Sometimes, exchanges will hold voting competitions for different digital assets, and the ones with the most votes are usually listed on the exchange. The prospect of BONE being listed on Gate alone has set it on an upward trajectory.
Then came the official listing on another crypto exchange called BlueBit. With both of these news driving more interest into the token, the price had surged more than 110% in the span of 48 hours. In just the last 24 hours alone, it has grown 83.22% to its current price of $2.10.
Is It Time To Get In?
Cryptocurrencies, such as BONE, are seen as high-risk plays due to their movement relying solely on the hype created in the community, and if this hype happens to die down, the price crash is rapid and leaves a lot of casualties.
However, they have also been known to rally beyond anyone’s expectations, bringing large profits for investors. One thing, though, is to get in as early as possible before it is mainstream. For example, only about 3% of the total supply of BONE is currently in circulation. As time goes on, it is expected that more to the supply will be released into circulation, and it will definitely have an impact on the price of the digital asset.
It is always important to keep in mind that meme coins are incredibly risky plays, and while there is a lot of potential for growth, there is also potential for gains to be wiped out quickly. As long as interest remains high, there will likely be more growth to come before a correction.
The total trading volume for BONE in the last 24 hours is $72.8 million, up more than 400%. This can usually indicate that a coin is reaching the peak of its hype and a reversal is on the way.
Earlier this month, Ripple’s partner, Tranglo, revealed plans to expand into the gulf.
The acceptance of Apple Pay and Samsung Pay is a major development.
The first license for digital payments has been awarded by the Central Bank of Qatar. The licensing of two electronic payment service providers, iPay by Vodafone Qatar and Ooredoo Money, was announced in a tweet by the monetary agency on Tuesday.
In this regard, it is worth remembering that last week the Qatar Central Bank said that banks in Qatar are ready to formally launch the mobile payment service, Google Pay, after completing the required testing. The acceptance of Apple Pay and other worldwide digital wallet systems, including Samsung Pay, is a major development.
Million Soccer Fans Anticipated
At the conclusion of this year, Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It is clear that the Gulf state is preparing for a tourist boom as it anticipates the arrival of over a million soccer lovers. As pointed out by the Central Bank of Qatar, the aforementioned action will benefit in “enabling visitors especially during the World Cup to process and complete their digital payments.”
In recent years, the Middle East has opened its digital market to participants from all around the globe. Earlier this month, Ripple’s partner, Tranglo, revealed plans to expand into the area. The international payment clearinghouse launched a new payment corridor in the United Arab Emirates last week.
In particular, the Arab Gulf area has been a key market for international digital payments since the epidemic. Looking back, these recent actions will help the digital payment industry including crypto payment in the Gulf expand even more. Moreover, with the FIFA event just around the corner, this is a wise move.
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at the Bitcoin price monthly chart and the DXY Dollar Currency Index ahead of the monthly close.
Take a look at the video below.
VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): August 30, 2022
We are coming down to the wire here in the month of August, with less than 48 hours remaining until the monthly candle close. The month is especially critical for a number of pivotal reasons of which we’ll review in the video and in the text and charts below.
The Terrifying TD9 Buy Setup On Monthly Timeframes
The first and most important factor weighing over the next couple of days in the crypto market, is a looming TD9 buy setup. The TD Sequential is a market timing indicator. Simply reaching a 9-count is enough for a buy setup. However, the signal is much stronger when the series is perfected.
This can only happen with a sweep of the current low below around $17,500. It would also require a breakdown of all-time high resistance turned support and a breakdown of a decade-long monthly trend line.
A perfected TD9 setup would result in losing this trend line | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Could A Hidden Bullish Divergence Save The Day?
Bitcoin price continues to rest on the lower Bollinger Band – a first for the first ever cryptocurrency on the high timeframe chart. What we don’t want to see is price action close outside the lower band, which could lead to an explosive down-move.
Despite this risk, there are several signs that a bottom could also be in. The monthly momentum on the LMACD histogram and Relative Strength Index could be signaling a hidden bullish divergence. Stochastic is also nearing a turning point after reaching oversold conditions – another recurring bottom setup, especially when combined with a breakout of a downtrend resistance line.
Is this enough for a bottom? | Source: LTCBTC on TradingView.com
Or Will The DXY Defeat BTC Bulls Yet Again?
Remember, one half of the BTCUSD trading pair is the dollar. This means that when the dollar is strong, the BTC side of the trading pair takes a beating.
The best way to gauge the strength of the dollar is through the DXY – the dollar currency index – which is a weighted basket of top world currencies trading against the dollar. Much like Bitcoin price action is reaching oversold conditions with a possible hidden bullish divergence, the DXY is overbought and potentially forming a bearish divergence on each of the same indicators: RSI, LMACD, and Stoch.
Are dollar bears waiting for a chance to strike? | Source: LTCETH on TradingView.com
Comparing Currencies: Bitcoin Versus The Dollar
The similarities to the 2014 and 2015 bear market versus the most recent bear market in 2018, appear to be due to the dollar strength. The last time the DXY was this overbought was during what’s known as crypto’s worst bear market ever.
Plotting BTCUSD behind the DXY we can take a closer look at the possible correlation – or anti-correlation. The last extended up-move in the DXY is what led to such a lengthy bear phase in crypto. Interestingly, the Bitcoin plot at some points appears to be acting as dynamic support and resistance for the DXY, perhaps showing off an anti-correlated relationship through the trading pair.
Bitcoin has bottomed each time the DXY pushed above the BTCUSD plot line. Bear markets arrive during DXY upmoves, and Bitcoin performs well when DXY moves sideways, and the best when DXY is falling. With the DXY potentially at oversold conditions on the monthly timeframe, a pullback could be near or even a complete trend change that ultimately lifts Bitcoin out of its bear market.
Bitcoin has worked as dynamic support and resistance for the DXY chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
