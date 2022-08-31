News
TxDOT Passes New 10-Year Transportation Plan Worth $85 Billion
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation announced a record 10-year, $85 billion transportation plan.
The Unified Transportation program funds will coincide with an additional $32 billion over the life of the program for routine maintenance and project development.
This includes priority transportation for more than 7,000 transportation projects and a total investment of $117 billion statewide.
“The State of Texas is working to meet the transportation needs of our rapidly growing state and to protect the safety of Texans on the roads,” Abbott said.
Several UTP Plan projects are road segments identified on the list of Texas’ 100 Busiest Roads and Critical Connectivity Corridors.
The projects will be funded through legislative initiatives and approved by voters who will allocate portions of oil and gas taxes, sales taxes and other funds to the state highway fund.
See the list of current TxDOT projects here.
News
Vanessa Bryant, co-plaintiff deserve $75 million in damages, attorney pushes
Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, and her co-plaintiff deserve $75 million in damages for the emotional distress they’ve experienced in the months since first responders snapped gruesome photos at the site of the helicopter crash that killed their loved ones, according to an attorney.
The NBA superstar, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in January 2020, after their helicopter slammed into a hillside in Calabasas, Calif. Months later, Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester — a financial adviser who lost his wife, Sarah, and teen daughter, Payton, in the crash — sued Los Angeles County, claiming first responders improperly photographed the charred debris of the chopper as well as body parts left scattered across the scene.
Jurors will likely begin their deliberations in the case on Wednesday.
Over the course of the 10-day trial, both Vanessa and Chester testified about the ongoing anxiety they face knowing that images of the bodies could appear online at any moment. Witnesses also included a deputy who said he showed graphic images from the scene while at a bar and another first responder who shared a slew of photos with someone he doesn’t know.
During closing arguments on Tuesday, which also marked what would have been Kobe’s 44th birthday, attorneys put a monetary value to the pair’s pain and suffering for the first time. Chester’s attorney, Jerome Jackson, asked for up to $2.5 million each for their past 2.5 years of emotional distress, plus between $100,000 and $1 million for each year of their future distress — 40 years for Bryant and 30 for Chester, CNN reported.
“You can’t award too much money for what they went through,” Jackson told jurors. “What they went through is inhuman and inhumane.”
Vanessa’s attorney, Craig Jennings Lavoie, did not ask for a specific amount in damages, according to USA Today.
“Forty-four years ago today, in Philadelphia, Penn., Kobe Bryant was born,” Lavoie told the jury. “Today is his birthday. It’s an honor to stand here representing Mrs. Bryant asking for justice and accountability on his behalf, and her behalf, and on behalf of their daughter Gianna, who would be 16 if she was still here with us.”
News
Why Chicago’s stolen ambulance case is only being prosecuted in Grundy County – NBC Chicago
A Chicago man is accused of stealing a city ambulance and leading police on a 70-mile chase through multiple counties. But records obtained by NBC 5 Investigates show that neither the city nor Cook County is pressing charges for theft – leaving only charges in Grundy County.
Newly obtained video shows the very beginning of a police chase after the Chicago Fire Department ambulance was stolen from outside the Chinatown Fire Hall on April 25. minutes after it was robbed on the street.
After a protracted chase, authorities said 45-year-old Chicago attorney Benjamin Herrington was finally arrested near Dwight in Livingston County. He was taken to a hospital in Morris, which is how the case ended up on the office of Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland.
“What he is charged with is possession from this county line to this county line, even though it originated somewhere else and ended somewhere else,” Helland said.
Herrington was charged with criminal possession of a stolen motor vehicle and damage to government property. He pleaded not guilty, was released on bail earlier this month and is expected to stand trial in October.
Through an open records request, NBC 5 Investigates obtained the Chicago police report filed when investigators closed the case on May 6. He reveals that the damage to the ambulance required repairs totaling $7,833.44 – and that “no further charges would be sought in Cook County. “
The reason? “Grundy County’s intention to charge in its jurisdiction and Herrington’s possible mental health issues,” the report said. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said the CPD never referred the case for arraignment.
Video obtained by NBC 5 Investigates sheds new light on the theft of an ambulance just outside a Chicago fire station that sparked an hour-long chase on I-55 earlier this year. Reports by Rob Stafford.
“One of the criticisms I got was, ‘How does a Chicago ambulance that was stolen in Cook County end up at the expense of Grundy County taxpayers? It was a legitimate concern,” Helland said, adding that his response to the questions he faced was, “When an offender puts Grundy County at risk, we’re not going to ask another jurisdiction to successfully pursue the matter.”
“I have always told my prosecutors not to rely on other prosecutors from other counties who are not under our direction to do the right thing,” he added. “We don’t know the strengths and weaknesses of their cases, but if they commit criminal acts in Grundy County, they must be held accountable.”
Helland said multi-jurisdictional cases often present a challenge — but if a situation like this happened upside down, he wouldn’t hesitate.
“If someone stole an ambulance on videotape in Grundy County, I would chase 100% of the time,” he said.
As for mental health issues as the reason Chicago police haven’t filed charges, Helland estimated that 75 to 80 percent of his office’s cases are related in some way to substance abuse or mental health issues. And without a robust and accessible system in place to deal with these issues, the blame often falls on the criminal justice system.
“I have never refused to pursue a case based on mental health issues,” he said, calling the lack of mental health resources in his area “astonishing”.
“Mental health considerations are ultimately taken into account when we have a decision on a case,” Helland continued. “We want to make sure that once there’s a conviction or a guilty plea, there’s a constructive sentence that, if a person commits an offense based on a mental problem, they benefit of appropriate rehabilitation and that she is receiving appropriate treatment.”
“You don’t go to law school and get a medical degree,” he added. “We’re lawyers and it’s up to medical professionals to assess someone for exactly what has presented to the criminal justice system.”
CPD declined to further explain why they closed the case without making their own arrest.
News
Gorbachev’s 1990 visit to Minnesota was a big deal. Here are some highlights and memories.
Tom Dombrock, a history major at St. Thomas University, shouted out a greeting in Russian.
The next thing he knew he was shaking the hand of Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev on Summit Avenue in St. Paul.
And then the two men were engulfed in a crowd, and a KGB officer placed both hands on Dombrock’s chest and shoved him backwards, taking the small mob with him, and it was over.
In the immediate aftermath, Dombrock pronounced it “the greatest thing that has ever happened to me.” More than 30 years later, Dombrock, now a Subaru salesman in the west metro, recalls simply: “It was cool. It was just one of those brushes with history.”
Tuesday’s news of Gorbachev’s passing prompted legions of Minnesotans to recall the day he came to Minnesota, on Sunday, June 3, 1990.
It was a day the Pioneer Press reported in the next day’s paper as “seven hours that will make Minnesota and world history.”
Sandwiched between a summit with President George H.W. Bush and a trip to San Francisco to meet with former President Ronald Reagan, the stopover in flyover country was a publicity coup for the state and then-Gov. Rudy Perpich, who had hand-delivered a personal invitation to the Soviet embassy in Washington, D.C.
When Gorbachev accepted, it led to a day unlike any other — the first time a Soviet leader had visited America’s Heartland during the Cold War since Premier Nikita Khrushchev visited Iowa in 1959. Security was everywhere, from rooftop sharpshooters along the route of a 70-car motorcade to a phalanx of U.S. Marines on the tarmac of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which had been essentially shut down for the arrival of the Soviet Aeroflot plane carrying “Gorby,” his wife Raisa, and a host of Soviet officials.
WORKING THE CROWDS
The blustery day — drizzle, high of 53 and winds gusting to 45 mph that prompted Gorbachev to say the northern air reminded him of Moscow — didn’t stop crowds from coming out, with a lucky few getting to meet the man who was seen as a fresh hope that the U.S. and the U.S.S.R. might end decades of nuclear standoff peacefully.
On at least three occasions, Gorbachev, who was known for working a crowd like an American politician, emerged impromptu.
“I remember his charisma, it was striking,” Grant Christenson recalled Tuesday.
A Lutheran pastor now living in Bozeman, Mont., Christenson was studying at Luther Seminary at the time and living on Grand Avenue with Dombrock. The pair had stationed themselves near the Governor’s Residence several hours before the Soviet leader was to meet there with Perpich.
“You could feel that charisma in his smile. Even that birthmark. There was something about his presence. And of course, there was this idea that he had accepted an invitation to come to Minnesota,” Christenson said.
Inside the Summit Avenue mansion, the Gorbachevs were famously served a meal of pecan-encrusted baked Red Lake walleye prepared by the late David Wildmo, owner of Tavern on Grand in St. Paul.
BUSINESS LEADERS AND DAIRY FARMERS
Gorbachev’s excursions from the Soviet Zil limousine put him badly behind schedule, and a planned tour of St. Paul with Mayor Jim Schreibel was scrapped.
At the Radisson Plaza hotel in Minneapolis, Gorbachev keynoted a 90-minute gathering that featured some of America’s top business leaders, including the CEOs of General Motors, IBM, Pepsico, Dow Chemical, Amoco and Cargill. From there he toured Control Data in Bloomington, where former Vice President Walter Mondale and several other Minnesota notables reportedly dashed from the rear of the motorcade to gain their place in a receiving line.
Meanwhile, Raisa Gorbachev and First Lady Lola Perpich made impromptu stops at Pepito’s Mexican restaurant in South Minneapolis, as well as a Snyder’s drug store, before having afternoon tea with a family in Minneapolis.
Contrary to local lore, no Gorbachev grabbed any donuts from Mel-O-Glaze Bakery on 28th Avenue South, owner Paulette Bosela clarified Tuesday. The bakery did emblazon its bay window with a painting of Gorbachev, and Pioneer Press columnist Nick Coleman did dress up as Gorbachev — “he even had the birthmark on his forehead” — but the motorcade never drove past.
Scrapped completely from the whirlwind Twin Cities itinerary: a planned visit to a family dairy farm in Farmington, although Gorbachev, who was raised on a farm, did meet the family and personally apologize to them on the tarmac before departing shortly after 8 p.m.
POIGNANT MOMENT
Gorbachev would return a decade later, when he was the keynote speaker for the Center of the American Experiment’s annual dinner in April 2000.
For those who were there for the 1990 visit, the moment in history is poignant, especially after the resurgence of iron-fisted rule in Russia under Vladimir Putin and the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Christenson said his father was a career officer in the U.S. Navy, stationed on submarines in what was very much the frontlines of the Cold War, and the warmth of a Soviet visiting Minnesota stood in contrast to that.
“I’m a man of hope, and Gorbachev’s gesture with that visit gave me hope that the world could be different.”
News
latest news Sheriff tried to block testimony about ‘deputy gangs,’ lawsuit says
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and other department officials tried to block a key witness from testifying before an oversight committee about gang-like groups of deputies, according to a new lawsuit.
The directive that Sgt. Jefferson Chow is not expected to appear before the Sheriff’s Civilian Oversight Board despite being subpoenaed to do so was handed over to Chow in a phone call by a lieutenant who works for Deputy Sheriff Tim Murakami, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday by Chow’s wife, who is also a sergeant in the department.
During the August 19 call, the lieutenant told Chow that Villanueva had issued an order not to testify, according to the lawsuit. Villanueva asked the lieutenant to turn him in as he was “desperately trying to block Mr. Chow’s testimony,” according to the lawsuit. The lieutenant, Chris Kusayanagi, also told Chow that unions representing members of the department support the idea that he does not show up, according to the lawsuit.
The alleged attempt to prevent Chow from testifying, however, was too late. Kusayanagi called Chow 18 minutes before he was scheduled to testify, and Chow did not answer, the lawsuit said. When Chow called back after his court appearance, Kusayanagi was unaware that he had already testified and launched into an explanation of why he shouldn’t, according to the lawsuit.
Before asking Kusayanagi to make the phone call, Villanueva tried to convince Chow to agree to legal representation in an effort to “block” the oversight board, according to the lawsuit.
In an email, John Satterfield, Villanueva’s chief of staff, called the allegation that the sheriff ordered Chow not to testify “100% FALSE.”
Inspector General Max Huntsman, who was appointed by the Board of Supervisors as a watchdog for the Sheriff’s Department, said he is aware of the allegations, and his office is investigating whether there is had an attempt to tamper with a witness, which is a crime under state law. He declined to comment further.
Chow also declined to comment.
When reached by phone Tuesday, Kusayanagi denied that Chow had been ordered not to testify, saying, “No order was given.” Declining to elaborate, he said he would call back with details, but had not done so by Tuesday afternoon.
Chow’s allegations and the department’s denials come amid a legal skirmish over the Civil Oversight Commission’s power to subpoena sheriff’s employees.
In 2020, the two unions that represent rank-and-file deputies, sergeants and others filed a complaint with the County Employee Relations Commission regarding the department’s watchdog subpoena power. Derek Hsieh, executive director of Assn. for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, said the union’s position is that testimony is “negotiable and requires careful coordination.”
The union, Hsieh said, believes that “until this is settled, MPs should not go” to testify.
On August 18, the day before Chow testified, a hearing officer in the case found that the county had failed to negotiate with unions over the impact of giving oversight officials the power to subpoena to appear and recommended that he stop enforcing the subpoenas. The officer’s findings are advisory, and the Employee Relations Commission has yet to make a final decision in the case.
Meanwhile, the Civilian Oversight Commission continued its investigation into the so-called deputy gangs. The sheriff’s department has long struggled with groups of deputies, who have matching tattoos, run amok in sheriff’s stations and county jails, exerting control over other deputies and glorifying violence. The oversight committee announced plans to launch an independent effort to review the groups earlier this year and held several days of hearings in which MPs and others were called to testify.
Villanueva and Murakami refused to comply with subpoenas ordering them to appear before the commission. Villanueva said the commission’s efforts amounted to a “fake hearing” and a “fake trial” designed to hurt his re-election chances in November.
As an investigator who led a high-profile criminal investigation into an alleged assault in 2018 by deputies suspected of belonging to the Banditos, a group from the East LA Sheriff’s Station, Chow was an important witness in the investigation. of the commission. Two deputies who were not members of Banditos were knocked unconscious during a departmental party.
In a diary he kept of his investigative activities, Chow wrote that after Villanueva took office at the end of 2018, he was told not to ask about “groups of subculture” when questioning MPs about the assault. Parts of the diary were made public by the commission in May.
At the August 19 hearing, Chow confirmed under oath that he was the author of the diary and was ordered not to ask about the Banditos. He testified that while these matters were crucial to determining the motive for the attack, he followed the order because he feared he would be disciplined or fired for insubordination if he did not.
The order not to ask about the Banditos came from Matt Burson, a department head who has since retired. Burson testified before the commission at a hearing in July and, under oath, said he, in turn, was instructed by Villanueva’s chief of staff, on behalf of the sheriff, to hijack the investigation from Banditos.
“Don’t look at the Bandito aspect of the deal,” Burson said. “Just focus on the booze and the fight.”
It didn’t occur to him at the time, Burson said, but he now feels he was unwittingly used to help cover up the Banditos’ involvement in the incident.
Larry Del Mese, Villanueva’s former chief of staff, also testified, saying he did not recall ordering Burson not to ask about the Banditos or ever having a conversation with Villanueva about of the group.
In a social media broadcast a few weeks later, Villanueva challenged Burson’s version of events. The sheriff said he was not involved in the East LA fight investigation when he took office because he was busy with other matters, such as distributing body-worn cameras to deputies and the removal of federal immigration authorities from county jails.
“When I took office in December 2018, other than hearing about a Bandito tattoo, that’s about all I knew about Bandito, the subgroup,” he said. “Do you think for a nanosecond that I gave a shit about this investigation? Aside from the fact that it was going to go on and let them do their job, that’s exactly what they did.
But Villanueva has repeatedly said that one of his first acts in office was to remove the captain of the East LA station, where Banditos played loose and dictated where deputies would be assigned. Villanueva also said he transferred problematic employees to solve the problem. Body cameras, on the other hand, weren’t rolled out until fall 2020.
Villanueva also downplayed the Banditos’ role in the 2018 fight.
“When you have a drunken party that turns into a fight, and there are mutual fighters, and there are people trading blows on both sides, and everyone is drunk, no.. .there won’t be a big motive investigation on this,” Villanueva says.
On that same show, Villanueva suggested that Chow’s diary had been tampered with.
“The best they have is a forged log?” said Villanueva.
In his diary, Chow wrote that before Villanueva took office, he had been assigned by a lieutenant and Burson, his captain at the time, to interview witnesses about the deputy groups.
Within weeks, however, just days after Villanueva took office, that instruction changed, Chow claims. The sergeant wrote in the newspaper that Burson told him questions about the Banditos or other groups need not be part of his investigation. Burson was promoted by Villanueva from captain to chef.
Satterfield, the sheriff’s chief of staff, claimed the diary was tampered with because Chow referred to Burson in it as “captain/chief” on Nov. 27, 2018, before Burson was promoted. Chow addressed the allegation in his testimony, saying he knew Burson was in the running for promotion to chief long before it was made official.
The lawsuit filed by Chow’s wife, Vanessa Chow, alleges that the sheriff and his wife, a retired deputy, run the agency as “their own personal fiefdom.” She alleges that she reported unlawful conduct and was retaliated against, including manually having a mark changed on an exam she took to prevent her from getting a promotion.
News
Weekend tornadoes skipped MN State Fair, but the storm still crashed the fun
Several tornadoes touched down during last Saturday’s severe weather, and while the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights was spared from the worst of it, fairgoers — including some on the 15-story Great Big Wheel — were still soaked by torrential rains on the first Saturday evening of the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
In southern Ramsey County, according to the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service, a tornado ran for 3.4 miles: First southeast of Interstate 94, tracking along U.S. 10/U.S. 61, then into the East Side of St. Paul. There, it passed near Harding High School before ending near Goodrich Golf Course in Maplewood. The relatively weak tornado was classified as EF0, the lowest rating on the Enhanced Fujita intensity scale, with gusts in the 65 to 85 mph range.
Meanwhile, other small tornadoes were spotted in Dakota County. In Burnsville, a tornado broke trees along the south side of Crystal Lake, near Lac Lavon Park up to Crystal Beach. In Apple Valley, weather officials reported that several trees had been uprooted and caused structural damage around Cedar Avenue and 127th Street, near the Minnesota Zoo. A third tornado in the county touched down in Eagan, near Duckwood Drive and Lexington Avenue, and a final one caused damage to “numerous large trees” around Thompson Avenue and U.S. 52 in West St. Paul.
Thousands were left without power on Saturday night near the tornadoes in Ramsey and Dakota counties. Power outages continued until Monday for about 700 Xcel Energy customers, but according to the company’s electric outage map, just about all the power failures had been restored by midday Tuesday.
When the storm hit the State Fair, a collective buzzing noise sounded as a National Weather Service alert was pushed to fairgoers’ cellphones.
“It was sort of eerie,” wrote fairgoer Alyssa Balwanz in an email to the Pioneer Press.
Balwanz and a friend decided to embrace the moment.
“We danced in the rain,” Balwanz wrote.
At the Grandstand stage, the band Portugal. The Man’s headlining act was canceled, and many of the roughly 2,700 people in attendance evacuated into the building. Some vendors were already closing for the night, but others stayed open for the flood of fairgoers.
“We ourselves spent over $100 on vendors there that we wouldn’t have if the show had continued,” reader Steve Anderson said via email. “At the entrance to the grandstand, right by the fresh corn vendor, the water had pooled and was at least knee deep. There were a few people that kept walking through it, even though the water was brown and trash cans had fallen over into the giant puddle, so it was pretty gross.”
Another reader was on the Ferris wheel when the rainstorm hit.
“The phones showed us weather alerts just seconds before we got on, so we thought we would have time,” reader Brook D. Carl wrote in an email. “We were wrong.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, a State Fair spokesperson was looking into a Pioneer Press inquiry about the protocol for closing down rides and attractions like the 156-foot-tall Great Big Wheel in specific situations like Saturday’s storms. However, at 8:55 p.m. Saturday, Fair officials announced that rides at the Mighty Midway, Kidway and Adventure Park had closed until further notice, and they advised folks to seek shelter. The Great Big Wheel, located on the north end of the Fairgrounds near Little Farm Hands, is not part of either the Midway or Kidway.
“Maybe they should shut it down now,” said a Ferris wheel rider in a video Carl sent, as rain poured around the enclosed car. “How come they’re not watching the weather?”
“You would think,” replied another passenger, as others laughed in the kind of excited terror you might expect on a roller coaster.
The State Fair is no stranger to severe weather over its 137-year history at the current Fairgrounds site, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ climate journal. In 2007, about two weeks before the Fair opened, a thunderstorm brought nearly 70-mph winds to the Fairgrounds and tore off parts of the Grandstand roof. Back in 1989, golf ball-sized hail fell onto fairgoers one afternoon, and in the evening of Aug. 30, 1977, about four inches of rain fell in three hours and flooded much of the Fairgrounds.
Temperatures have also swung over the years. In 2013, a record six days of the Fair saw temps above 90 degrees, but the Fair’s hottest day ever — 104 degrees, in 1931 — hasn’t been surpassed for over nine decades. Twenty years earlier, though, on one day in 1911, the thermometer maxed out at just 52 degrees. Recent Fairs have been more temperate, with no 90-plus temps recorded from 2014 to 2019, per the DNR, and with forecasts for most of the 2022 Fair sitting comfortably in the 70s and 80s.
News
Fed studies show schools will pocket gains from Biden’s debt plan
On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Purdue University President and former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels (R) said research from the Federal Reserve show that when the government increases subsidies for student loans, most of it ends up being pocketed by universities in the form of higher costs, and “there’s no reason not to believe that this will happen” with Biden’s student loan debt cancellation plan.
Daniels said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:30] “This is what, at the time when I was treating, was called iatrogenic, that is to say that the remedy aggravates the disease. It’s well established, Neil, that every time the government has added grants, the universities have pocketed it. A Federal Reserve study said 60% to 70% of that in higher costs. And there’s no reason not to believe it will happen again. So I really think this is a very unfortunate display by those who have discovered the power they believe they can claim to spend over half a trillion dollars without congressional approval. I will say that those who assert this right to the presidency with the stroke of a pen really shouldn’t lecture anyone about disrespect for democracy.
