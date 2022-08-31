Venus Williams out of the US Open; Raducanu also loses in 1st Rd – The Denver Post

NEW YORK (AP) — Venus Williams’ welcome and support at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday afternoon was not the same as it was for her sister, Serena, the night before. Neither does the result.
Venus, who turned 42 in June, has made no statement about her future in tennis, unlike her younger brother, and although she has also had success and influence – a seven-time Grand Slam; a black woman in a predominantly white sport — fanfare and attention are not the same.
Playing in front of thousands of empty blue seats in an arena that was fairly quiet at first, though growing louder thereafter, Venus went down in the first round of the US Open for the second consecutive appearance, losing 6-1 , 7-6 (5) to Alison Van Uytvanck.
“She means so much to women’s tennis. Tennis, in general,” Van Uytvanck said. “She’s a legend.”
It was the 23rd trip to Flushing Meadows for Venus, who reached the final in 1997 as a teenager and then lifted the trophy in 2000 and 2001, and her record 91st major tournament appearance.
Venus had never lost in the first round of the US Open until 2020, then was absent last year.
When asked what motivates her these days, she replied, “Three letters: WIN. That’s it. Very simple.”
Overnight, Emma Raducanu became just the third defending US Open champion to lose in the first round, knocked out by Alizé Cornet 6-3, 6-3. Raducanu, who was 18 and ranked 150th when she won the title as a qualifier a year ago, was hampered by blisters on her hand – she took medical time out for treatment after the first set – and was dominated by Cornet, 32. from France who also upset No. 1 Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon.
“Obviously really disappointing. Really sad to leave here. It’s probably my favorite tournament. But also, I mean, in a way, (I’m) happy, because it’s a clean slate,” Raducanu said “I’m going to take the rankings down. (Will) go up my way.
Also in the spotlight was 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal, who returned to the US Open for the first time since 2019 and beat 21-year-old Rinky Hijikata 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. 6-3. . Nadal has shown no serious lingering issues with the torn abdominal muscle that forced him out of Wimbledon in July.
Nadal’s win was followed at Ashe by a match between four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins.
Venus exited the August 2021 singles tour entirely until less than a month ago and is now 0-4 since her return. His ranking – which 20 years ago was No. 1 – is 1,504th this week.
“It’s definitely the longest time I’ve been away from tennis and without a racquet in my hand. So it was a completely new experience for me, picking up a racquet in my hand and trying to acclimatize as quickly as possible. possible to be ready for the US Open, which hasn’t been easy,” she said. “Certainly playing a lot of good points, but in the end, it’s just rust. There’s nothing you can do about it except, you know, not get rusty at some point.
It was Serena who announced to the world on August 9 that she was set to step away from her playing career, not sure when the end would be, although she hinted that it could happen in the future. ‘US Open. So his first-round match on Monday fell into the category of must-see events, drawing a record crowd of more than 29,000 to the tournament grounds, including more than 23,000 at Ashe – and the atmosphere was loud and electric from start to finish in their 6-3, 6-3 win over Danka Kovinic.
Now Serena, who has won six of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles in New York, will move on to a clash against No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in Ashe on Wednesday night.
And then she and Venus will join forces in doubles on Thursday, teaming up for the first time since 2018 this week.
When a reporter asked if retirement was on Venus’ mind, she replied, “Right now I’m just focusing on doubles.”
So how did this reunion of a duo who won 14 Grand Slam titles in this event happen?
“It was Serena’s idea. She’s the boss, so I do whatever she tells me to do,” Venus said. “We have won some great victories. It would be nice to add more. »
Van Uytvanck now meets Clara Burel, who knocked out Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-4.
In other action on a wet and windy second day at the hard court tournament, women’s winners included 2017 champion Sloane Stephens, No. 1 Iga Swiatek, No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 8 Jessica Pegula, No. 9 Garbiñe Muguruza, No. 9 13 Belinda Bencic – whose opponent Andrea Petkovic has said she is retiring from professional tennis – and No. 22 Karolina Pliskova, a 2016 runner-up in New York.
The men who advanced included 2014 champion Marin Cilic, No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, No. 7 Cam Norrie, No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz, No. 9 Andrey Rublev, No. 11 Jannik Sinner, No. 15 Marin Cilic, No. 17 Grigor Dimitrov and No. 28 Holger Rune, who then meets John Isner.
Neither Williams attended the other’s singles match in the first round; Venus said she watched Serena on TV but wasn’t there in person due to her own early departure the next day.
Their mother, Oracene, and sister, Isha, were in the guest room each time. On Tuesday, they saw Venus struggle from the start, especially with her serve and groundstrokes not being properly calibrated. So many on the net. So many long landings.
After some of her 25 unforced errors, Venus grimaced or fiddled with her racquet strings or tugged at the edge of her visor.
Ten of those errors came on setbacks, far outpacing his two winners on that side.
There were half a dozen double faults, only three aces. She faced 12 break points and lost four of her 10 service games.
Just 20 minutes later, there was a 4-0 lead for Van Uytvanck, a 28-year-old Belgian ranked 43rd who started the day with a career 1-8 record at the US Open.
Venus took a bit of a stand, breaking to open the second set and holding 2-0. But it would be his only break of the game and soon enough Van Uytvanck put aside a volley winner to close out the win.
A night earlier, Serena was celebrated in a post-match ceremony that included a video tribute from Oprah Winfrey and an extensive on-court interview. After that match, Venus simply threw her red gear bag over her left shoulder, carried her racquet in her right hand, and quickly headed for the locker room.
ANAHEIM — The Yankees took a loss Monday night, but there was a very encouraging sign. Clay Holmes came off the injured list and threw a scoreless inning. More than that, Holmes looked more like himself with better command of the sinker.
“Really good. It was encouraging,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I was prepared to close with him, but then once we were in that situation, it was kind of the right part. I thought he threw the ball really well. It was good to see him come in and pound the zone like that.”
Holmes went on the IL with a lower back issue, which he said did not affect him. But in his last 11 appearances before going on the IL, Holmes was struggling. In his first 38 games, Holmes pitched to a 0.46 ERA, walking six in 39.1 innings pitched. Over his last 11 appearances before going on the IL, he allowed 11 earned runs and walked 10 in 9.2 innings.
Monday night, Holmes had command of his sinker again.
“I think the main thing is it just feels like it’s pretty easy just to get up front with it and I know when I do that, the action takes care of itself and I tend to pound the zone a lot more,” Holmes said. “Yeah, sinker felt good. I can throw it for strikes early. It makes things a lot easier for me.”
Holmes’ struggles cost him the title of Yankees closer, but Boone is hoping to get him back to it with some consistent results.
“We’ll see,” Boone said. “I was prepared to do anything with Clay and I wanted to get him in there. I wasn’t gonna force him in there necessarily, but I felt like close enough there in the game and that spot. . . I felt like it was a good time to get him in there. I’m glad we did. I thought he looked really good.”
NO TREVINO
Jose Trevino, who missed two games after being hit in his right big toe in Oakland, was out again after playing Monday’s game.
“Jose, actually today came in a little bit better. I think he was beat up and dealing with it last night a little bit was my sense. That’s kind of why I went to them after, I felt like I wanted to give him today (off),” Boone said. “Hopefully I have him in there (Wednesday) and then obviously the off day.”
EFFROSS STARTING HIS WAY BACK
Scott Effross, who went on the IL with a right shoulder strain just over a week ago, is getting ready to start throwing.
“He is probably any day from starting,” Boone said. “I’m hoping tomorrow or the next day. He’s feeling really good and feeling like he’s ready to go.”
After missing 10 days, Boone said it will probably take that long to get him ramped back up.
Effross, who the Yankees acquired from the Cubs, had established himself quickly with the Yankees. He made eight appearances, allowing three earned runs and striking out eight over 8.1 innings.
BRITTON BACK ON THE BUMP
Zack Britton, who left a rehab game with a glute strain, is expected to throw a bullpen on Thursday. If that goes well, Britton, who is working his way back from October elbow reconstruction surgery, will pitch in another rehab game on Saturday, Boone said.
DOTS ALL
Boone said there has been no decisions made yet on the September call-ups. The new collective bargaining agreement limits the call-ups to two, one pitcher and one position player. . . Harrison Bader, the center fielder with plantar fasciitis the Yankees acquired for Jordan Montgomery last month, has begun hitting. Boone said he was in “the 10-day ramp up,” before starting rehab games. . . Matt Carpenter, on the IL with a fractured foot, is back in Texas and has not had the re-imaging of his foot yet.
Special prosecutor named in violent Crawford County arrest
Updated: 6:35 PM CDT August 30, 2022
A FEDERAL LAWSUIT HAS NOW BEEN FILED AGAINST CRAWFORD COUNTY DEPUTIES AND MULBERRY POLICE OVER THE AMOUNT OF FORCE THAT WAS USED TO ARREST A MAN. THE VIDEO OF THIS ARREST MAY DISTURB SOME VIEWERS. 40/29'S BRETT RAINS REPORTS WITH MORE ON THE TRIAL AND WHY THE STATE IS SEEKING A SPECIAL ATTORNEY. "ACCORDING TO THE 23-PAGE LITIGATION HERE IN FEDERAL COURT, ATTORNEYS SAY THE FORCE USED TO ARREST DANIEL WORCESTER WAS EXCESSIVE. 'A POTENTIAL CONFLICT OF INTEREST.' "we think it's a pattern that's been going on for quite a while. It was just one of the first ones we could see that was released it was a video someone got to the video and that it has been made public." ADAM ROSE IS ONE OF THE LAWYERS REPRESENTING RANDAL WORCESTER. THE CIVIL SUITE, FILED IN FEDERAL COURT MONDAY, SEEKS AN UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT OF MONEY FROM THE CRAWFORD COUNTY SHERIFFS DEPARTMENT, THE SHERIFF, TWO DEPUTY DEPUTY MULBERRY CHIEF OF POLICE AND A MULBERRY POLICE OFFICER AFTER WORCESTER WAS SEEN BEATING IN THIS VIDEO THAT WITNESSES POSTED ON FACEBOOK ON AUGUST 21ST. IT SHOWS CRAWFORD COUNTY DEPUTIES LEVI WHITE AND ZACK KING REPEATEDLY KNEELING AND PUNCHING IN WORCESTER. MULBERRY POLICE OFFICER THELL RIDDLE HOLDS HIM TO THE GROUND AND HAS NOT ARRESTED HIM. (NATS…ONE PERSON SAYS "THIS IS BAD") (NATS…ONE PERSON SAYS "WE HAVE TO GET OUT OF HERE.") SHERIFF SAYS WORCESTER THREATENED A GAS STATION CLERK AT ALMA WITH A KNIFE THEN ATTACKED ONE OF THE DEPUTY DEPUTY AS THEY TRIED TO STOP HIM A FEW MILES AT MULBERRY. HE WAS NOT ARMED AT THIS TIME. THIS SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM THE KOUNTRY EXPRESS PETROL STATION IN MULBERRY SHOWS MORE OF WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE WITNESSES WRITTEN THE FACEBOOK VIDEO. "He pushed one of the officers. It is clear to the officers that he is unarmed at the time. So they are facing a 27-year-old man weighing approximately 130 pounds." "I don't believe anyone will see this happen and still think that slamming his face into the ground, kicking him, hitting him while he's on the ground, is at all commensurate with what they were up against. at this moment." ROSE SAYS WORCESTER RECEIVED A CONCUSSION AND HIS HEAD INJURIES WILL LAST A LIFETIME. THE LAWYER REPRESENTING THE TWO DEPUTY SAYS HE HAS NOT SEEN THE TRIAL, BUT THIS QUOTE – EVEN VIOLENT CRIMINALS HAVE THE RIGHT TO FILE A TRIAL, AND HE WILL DEFEND HIS CLIENTS. WORCESTER FACES MANY CHARGES INCLUDING ASSAULT, BATTERY AND RESISTING ARREST, BUT CURRENTLY HAS NOT BEEN OFFICIALLY CHARGED WITH ANYTHING. UNDER MOTIONS FILED IN CRAWFORD COUNTY COURT, ATTORNEY RINDA BAKER HAS REQUESTED A SPECIAL ATTORNEY TO HANDLE ALL POTENTIAL CHARGES AGAINST WORCESTER AND LAW ENFORCEMENTS INVOLVED IN THE ARREST, IN ORDER TO AVOID AN ETHICAL CONFLICT. "She has a relationship with these officers, she has a relationship with these departments. And getting rid of this lead is a good thing to do, I think it was the right move."
A special prosecutor has been appointed to handle any investigation into the use of force in a violent arrest in Crawford County. Randal Worcester was arrested on August 21. Video posted to Facebook shows officers beating Worcester on the pavement outside Kountry Xpress near Mulberry. Crawford County Attorney Rinda Baker says Emily White will oversee the process and determine if criminal charges should be filed. Baker also told 40/29 News that a special prosecutor has been requested for possible criminal charges against Worcester.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. —
A special prosecutor has been appointed to handle any investigation into the use of force in a violent arrest in Crawford County.
Randal Worcester was arrested on August 21. Video posted to Facebook shows officers beating Worcester on the pavement outside Kountry Xpress near Mulberry.
Crawford County District Attorney’s attorney Rinda Baker said Emily White will oversee the process and determine whether criminal charges should be filed.
Baker also told 40/29 News that a special prosecutor has been requested for possible criminal charges against Worcester.
Ryan Poles has danced around the word “rebuilding,” calling it a “super sensitive” term. But roster moves are more instructive than words, and the first-year Chicago Bears general manager reinforced one of the organization’s plans with his cuts to form the initial 53-man roster.
The Bears are getting younger in a flash. The team that had the second-oldest Week 1 roster in the NFL last year has 13 rookies and seven second-year players after cuts Tuesday to form a roster that surely will see changes in the days to come.
Ten of Poles’ 11 draft picks made it through cuts, with the lone exception former Illinois center Doug Kramer, who will spend the year on injured reserve. Three undrafted rookies made it, including Jack Sanborn, the linebacker from Lake Zurich. The Bears have so many rookies on the roster, three first-year Joneses made it: left tackle Braxton, cornerback Jaylon and wide receiver Velus. Yes, they’re unrelated.
Of the 20 players in their first or second year, seven are a good bet to start against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 11 at Soldier Field — none more important than quarterback Justin Fields.
That doesn’t include Velus Jones, who at least will be on special teams if healthy, or punter Trenton Gill, both rookies. Rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson could be in a rotation, and second-year running back Khalil Herbert will receive a share of the carries. The vast majority of these 20 players will have roles on game day and won’t be inactive or forced into the background by veterans.
Contrast that with last season, when former GM Ryan Pace and former coach Matt Nagy were clinging to the idea they had a postseason-worthy roster, a notion the higher-ups at Halas Hall bought into. The Bears had an NFC-low six rookies and first-year players in 2021 while they carried 13 players 30 and older.
Poles isn’t straying from the blueprint that other teams have used to kick-start rebuilding projects — or whatever fan-friendlier term you want to apply. In 2021, the Detroit Lions with first-year coach Dan Campbell had 15 rookies or first-year players and the New York Jets with first-year coach Robert Saleh had 14.
This is what you do when you take over an aging roster that has struggled to find success much less sustain it. You bring in a slew of younger players, introduce them to your system and give them the opportunity to prove they belong.
“The experience they get in that first season playing, it’s invaluable,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “They’re going to learn so much ball by being out there and playing rather than being on the sideline, and if they’re good enough athletically and they’re good enough players, you just have to put them out there and they’ll figure it out eventually.
“And then you just have to coach them up and coach them through the ups and downs of it and keep their confidence up. I believe in that because what you do is you build a faster, younger football team when you do that.”
When Eberflus was the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator, he inherited a group with almost no foundational pieces. It was rebuilt quickly, and one thing he said when he was with the Colts is you can’t be afraid to put in young players right away. That’s in contrast to how some veteran coaches operate, believing rookies can make mistakes that get them fired.
“You can understand a coach that is like that, wants to play with the more experienced guy because he knows what he’s doing and all that,” Eberflus said. “But to me if you’ve got the right guys in there and they’re young, you have to play them.”
There will be roster moves beginning Wednesday. Poles and his staff will be on the lookout for players who fit some of the holes on the roster. The Bears are seventh in the waiver order. It’s noteworthy the Houston Texans, who run a similar defensive scheme, are third.
Some positions to watch:
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry (high ankle sprain) will be placed on injured reserve, allowing the team to designate him for return, maybe around midseason. With fellow wide receivers Byron Pringle, Velus Jones and Tajae Sharpe all sidelined at Tuesday’s practice, a healthy body is needed. This doesn’t strike me as the time or place the Bears would add a retread expecting him to fill a significant role. Poles signed Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown with the belief both could break out. They need opportunities, and the same goes for Velus Jones.
With two tight ends in Cole Kmet and Ryan Griffin — three if you count Jake Tonges, whom the team lists as a fullback — the roster is light there. The Bears need more bodies if they’re going to rely on 12 personnel as a main staple of Luke Getsy’s offense. Veteran James O’Shaughnessy was released, and a move could be in the works here.
Eight defensive linemen also seems light when considering Eberflus likes to play guys in waves there to keep them fresh into the fourth quarter.
They might be a little heavy at cornerback (six) and safety (five), but injuries challenged the depth at cornerback throughout training camp and the team will add an extra player at some positions if he is viewed as a core special teams performer.
No matter what transactions occur in the days ahead, it will be a drastically younger roster that the Bears hope blossoms.
“We know where we are,” Eberflus said. “We’re developing. We’re setting a foundation. We’re nowhere near where we want to be.”
Parents may be able to pass on their famous sauce recipe, but did they know who Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling were when they made headlines at the MTV VMAs on Sunday?
A new survey from OnePoll and Kahoot polled 2,000 parents with children aged 3 to 12 and found that their offspring tended to get upset when their parents showed interest in something they liked or showed knowledge. about it, according to 63% of adults.
However, while two in five parents were aware of the movies “Frozen” (43%) and “Moana” (42%), as well as the infamous “Baby Shark” (40%), only 29% were aware of the Cartoon Network show” Steven Universe”.
In the music department, only 24% of parents could correctly identify Fifth Harmony as the girl group shown to them in a photo. The “Work From Home” singers announced an indefinite hiatus in March 2018, but broke the record for most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards the same year.
Certainly, 47% of parents revealed that they couldn’t stand their children’s favorite songs.
Parents also revealed that children aged 6 to 12 were more likely to identify Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” than legendary rock band The Rolling Stones (41% vs. 28%).
While there may be a gap in pop cultural information between generations, 61% of parents said they were eager to learn more about their children’s hobbies or interests.
“Finding things to do for the whole family can be difficult, especially for parents with children of different ages, who often have different interests and hobbies,” Sean D’Arcy, Vice President from Kahoot! at home and at school, says.
“Game-based learning is a great way for parents and children to learn something new together while spending quality family time,” he added.
Eighty-three percent of parents said they use quizzes to get their children interested in more serious topics, such as historical events that happened when they were young (41%), music (39%) and nature and animals (39%).
This, in turn, makes 79% of children more likely to ask questions about these topics.
“Our results show that quality family screen time could play a key role in helping children make better content and media choices on their own, as 62% of parents observed that their children were inspired to consume better content,” D’Arcy added.
“Furthermore, 55% said their children create content themselves as a result. Actively engaging with children, such as playing games together, can help them develop better screen time habits. .
The nurse charged with murder for allegedly throwing her Mercedes-Benz into traffic this month in Windsor Hills was in the grip of a ‘frightening’ mental health crisis in the days, hours and minutes leading up to the accident, according to new court cases filed by his lawyers. .
The revelations came in a comprehensive filing from Nicole Linton’s defense attorneys which offers the most detailed account yet of the events leading up to the horrific crash that killed five people and an unborn child.
The motion and attachments, obtained by The Times, detail the nurse’s four-year struggle with bipolar disorder and include a decision by doctors immediately after the fatal incident that Linton suffered an ‘apparent loss of consciousness’ at the time of the accident. .
Linton is accused of speeding her sedan down La Brea Avenue toward the busy Slauson Avenue intersection shortly after 1:30 p.m. on August 4. Authorities say she was traveling at around 90mph when she drove through a red light for nine seconds and slammed into passing traffic.
The fire accident killed five people, including a pregnant woman and a baby. The Los Angeles District Attorney charged Linton with six counts of murder, including the pregnant woman’s unborn child.
Linton has been held in jail since the crash, with prosecutors alleging she poses a flight risk and a danger to the community. They said in a filing that Linton suffered from deteriorating mental health issues before the crash.
“She has no recollection of the events leading up to her collision,” Dr. William Winter wrote on Aug. 6. Winter treated Linton at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
“The next thing she remembered was laying down on the sidewalk and seeing her car was on fire,” he wrote.
Winter wrote that Linton suffered from bipolar disorder and was suffering from “apparent loss of consciousness” at the time of the crash, according to heavily redacted medical records.
Linton’s family became aware of her mental health issues in May 2018 while she was a nursing student at the University of Texas at Houston, her attorneys wrote. Her sister Camille Linton said in a letter to the court that Nicole’s studies to become a nurse anesthetist caused her first mental health crisis.
“The stress was too much for her and it ‘broke’ her,” wrote Camille Linton. “So begins the journey of Nicole’s 4-year struggle with mental illness.”
She ran away from her apartment in May 2018 during a panic attack, and when the police approached her, she jumped on a police car and was arrested for disorderly driving, wrote her lawyers.
Linton called his family from the police station and was concerned about the welfare of his pet turtle, according to his attorneys.
A few days after this arrest, Linton told her family that she believed she was possessed by her deceased grandmother.
The next day at Ben Taub Psychiatric Hospital, Linton needed stitches to her forehead after banging her head against a glass partition as she ranted at the police and the Supreme Court, the authorities wrote. lawyers. She sang Bob Marley while medical staff tended to her injury, records show.
It was Ben Taub who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and prescribed psychiatric medication, the defense motion states.
More than a year later, Linton was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric ward after a neighbor called her family after seeing Linton running around her apartment complex naked, the attorneys said.
Linton’s mental health deteriorated further after he stopped taking his psychiatric medication during the pandemic. Her lawyers said an online therapist told her she was simply suffering from anxiety.
Linton began acting strangely, not sleeping and becoming obsessed with cleaning. She denounced her family members and accused them of robbing her, her lawyers said.
“In the days and hours leading up to the events of August 4, Nicole’s behavior became increasingly chilling,” her attorneys wrote.
Linton was in contact with his sister Camille and kept telling her that her colleagues at West Los Angeles Medical Center were “acting weird,” her lawyers said.
On the day of the accident, Linton drove home from the hospital for lunch and FaceTimed his completely naked sister, according to court documents.
She then returned to work and called her sister back at 1:24 p.m. to tell her that she was leaving work again, a few minutes before the accident.
“She told her sister she was flying out to meet her in Houston the next day so she could do her niece’s hair. She also said she was getting married and her sister should meet her at the altar. “, wrote the lawyers. .
Although the extent of Linton’s injuries from the accident were not included in the report, Winter mentioned “fractures” and Linton’s attorneys said the traveling nurse uses a wheelchair to move around the prison.
“The medical records are an objective and unbiased account of what happened here,” Linton’s attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, told The Times.
But Linton’s attorneys have argued that Linton’s mental health issues and “seemingly bizarre” actions are no reason to keep her locked up and that Linton should be released for testing at UCLA Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital. They said she would wear an ankle monitor or submit to any other conditions imposed by the court.
“Ms Linton would be better accommodated in a mental health treatment center where she could be monitored and treated for her illness,” lawyers Halim Dhanidina and Jacqueline Sparagna wrote in the filing on Monday.
Otherwise, Linton should be freed on a maximum bond of $300,000, the lawyers said, adding that was all Linton could afford.
“The safety and well-being of the people of Los Angeles is our primary concern,” Dist said. Atti. George Gascón in a statement to The Times. “Under my policy, preventive detention may be requested on a case-by-case analysis to protect public safety and reasonably secure the return of the accused to court.”
Linton is charged by the district attorney with reckless disregard for life in connection with the multi-vehicle crash. She faces five counts of manslaughter in addition to six counts of murder.
“In an instant, Ms. Linton’s driving claimed the lives of six people and injured many others,” Gascón told a news conference days after the crash.
The accident caused the death of Asherey Ryan, 23; her almost 1-year-old child, Alonzo Quintero; her boyfriend, Reynold Lester; and their unborn child. Ryan was 8.5 months pregnant when she was killed. Friends Nathesia Lewis, 43, and Lynette Noble, 38, were also killed.
“I’ve already cried. I cried. I haven’t slept at all. I screamed,” said Sha’seana Kerr, Ryan’s sister, the day after the crash. “We have to bury four people.”
Linton’s attorneys noted that blood tests showed their client had no narcotics or alcohol in her system, except for the fentanyl she was given after the accident.
They also countered prosecutors’ arguments that Linton had a history of dangerous driving.
“An extensive search of fifty states of insurance records reveals that Ms. Linton has no such background,” Linton’s attorneys wrote. “In fact, Ms Linton has been found responsible for just three previous collisions, the most recent of which occurred in 2014.”
They got backup in the letter from a family friend of Linton, a former federal prosecutor in Washington D.C.
Prosecutors said in their filing that Linton’s history of mental illness included “jumping on police cars to jumping out of apartment windows.” But defense lawyers responded that the prosecutor’s office had unfairly pluralized “one-time events”.
And the apartment window Linton jumped out of during a “manic episode” was on the first floor, according to Linton’s sister, who filed a statement with the bail defense argument.
The defense included in its documents character letters from Linton’s family and friends,
Beverly Harrison, Linton’s mother, said her daughter came to America from Jamaica when she was 10 and grew up without her father. For the past two years, her daughter has spent her birthdays in Jamaica at her mother’s secluded home in the highlands of Jamaica and cared for her.
“He is a godly person who trusts him,” Harrison wrote in court. “She is a person who, if she says or does something she regrets, will come back to say she is sorry and ask for your forgiveness. My sweet baby, I love her but God loves her better.
One of Linton’s five other siblings, Kimberly, said her sister became a traveling nurse during the pandemic and wanted to start medical school next year to become a doctor.
“Nicole wants to save lives and she always has both empathy and sympathy for any life that is lost and for the family, no matter how many times you may see this stuff in this area,” said writes Kimberly Linton.
Her brother, Donovan Dallas, who is the deputy superintendent of police at Saint Andrew North in Jamaica, believes his sister did not intentionally cause the crash. He asked that she be placed in the care of his family.
This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.