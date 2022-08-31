News
Veritas Fine Cannabis offers half ounce weed flower mix packs
Anyone who’s been down the beer aisle lately has noticed the rise of the craft mix pack, a case of 12 beers that offers several different styles and flavors in one transportable package. In fact, we sang the mix-pack’s praises for the variety and convenience. Now, cannabis smokers in Colorado can find a similar luxury at dispensaries offering products from Veritas Fine Cannabis.
In August, the Colorado company launched its own version of the mix-pack, encouraging smokers to build a half-ounce with four different eighths of its many flower strains of marijuana. It’s a business, too. Those who buy three eighths get the fourth for 10 cents, plus a nice little carry bag so they can travel with style and ease.
A Veritas spokesperson said eighths regularly cost around $40 each, so a mixed pack will likely cost around $120 (before taxes) depending on where you shop. Mixed packs are available through September 18 wherever Veritas is sold.
Dale Katechis, founder of Oskar Blues Brewery, joined the Veritas leadership team in July 2021 to help drive the brand’s strategic growth. Earlier this year, Katechis told the Denver Post that he sees today’s cannabis industry as similar to the craft beer of the early 2000s, namely ripe for innovation and in need of broad consumer education. He is also involved with Weller, a Boulder-based company that makes CBD and THC-infused beverages.
While Katechis wasn’t directly involved with Veritas’ mix-pack initiative, it certainly echoes the feelings he had about helping consumers reinvent cannabis in ways that feel right to them. familiar.
“I just had the experience of living in the craft beer world and the beverage world before a lot of things changed the landscape. I would say canned beer specifically,” Katechis said in April, s speaking on behalf of Weller Cans will supplant bottles and become the predominant format for packaged craft beer.
Speaking of the general boom in locally made beer, Katechis said, “We not only helped educate the retailer and the wholesaler, but our mantra was that we went out and educated the consumer, and that helped expand the category as a whole. And I feel like the THC user is in the same boat right now.
Sources – Fox and ESPN to enter talks with Big 12 on upcoming conference TV deal
Fox and ESPN have agreed to engage in discussions with the Big 12 over the league’s next television deal, sources have told ESPN.
The imminent opening of these conversations is significant, as they come more than a year and a half before the league’s television contract calls for a formal and exclusive negotiation window with the two current partners. This development allows the Big 12, which has a contract until the 2024 football season, to potentially secure tangible future revenue figures for its member schools and potential additions.
The conversations could lead to contract negotiations over an extension, which would be a distinct advantage for the Big 12 as they navigate this uncertain time in college sports.
There is no formal window on those conversations between the Big 12 and ESPN and Fox, which are expected to begin soon. If no deal is reached, the conference can still reach a deal through a more traditional schedule.
For TV stations, the talks do not affect the formal negotiation window in contracts. If nothing happens from those conversations, the networks are keeping the formal negotiation window in February 2024. This opening of talks essentially gives Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark and the conference’s television partners two chances to engage.
“[Yormark] doing what he should be doing, trying to gain an advantage,” an industry source told ESPN.
If the Big 12 talks with ESPN and Fox turn into negotiations, it would likely be for a short-term extension that gives clarity to the league after the current deal expires after the 2024-25 college year.
The willingness of Big 12 TV partners to come to the table could dampen a big Pac-12 advantage in the conference TV landscape. At the Pac-12 media days, commissioner George Kliavkoff said the league was in “the enviable position of being next to market” after the Big Ten.
The Pac-12 still has two years left on its television contract, and the league announced in July that its board of directors had authorized the conference to begin negotiations for its next media rights deal. It’s unclear how much it helped the Pac-12.
Before the Big 12 planning talks, the advantage of the Pac-12 in the television landscape was that the conference could give tangible numbers to its member schools and any potential additions. With the Big 12 still having three years left on its deal, the prevailing idea was that the conference could only give out projected numbers, which would pose a risk to any school considering joining the league.
The Big 12 and Pac-12 have been trying to find an edge after suffering significant member losses over the past year.
Last summer, the Big 12 lost Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, which is expected to happen in 2025. This summer, the Pac-12 lost USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, which is slated for 2024. The losses left the leagues trying to launch new identities, with the Big 12 adding UCF, BYU, Cincinnati and Houston.
Yormark’s comments about the Big 12 being “open for business” on media days were met with cold air by Kliavkoff. At the Pac-12 media days, Kliavkoff fired back, “As for the Big 12 opening, I appreciate that. We haven’t decided yet whether we’re going to shop there or not.”
Yormark then expanded on his “open for business” comments, telling the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: “It means this conference is not going to stall any longer. We are going to be very proactive. We are going to explore and identify any opportunities that create value at all respects. Is expansion part of ‘opening for business’? One hundred percent. But it’s only a small part.”
News
Best Whisky In India: Top Picks For Best Whisky 2022
Whisky, more commonly known as whiskey in the U.S., made from grain mash, including malted barley and other cereals, distilled to an alcohol content of 40%–96% abv. Scotland and Ireland are the two main sources of top-quality whiskies enjoyed around the world today. India’s whisky market is one of the fastest growing in the world, and now has a wide variety of whiskies that range from affordable to exorbitantly expensive Below are our picks for the best whisky in India for 2022.
Best Whisky And Best Scotch Whisky In India List:
1. Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky
This blended malt whisky has a character of whiskey and light caramel, with notes of oak, and honey. With hints of smoke from being matured in ex-sherry casks, this whiskey is smooth with vanilla sweetness and a finish of peppermint. It’s a really affordable option for people who are new to Scotch whisky but would like to try something different. The only downside is that it doesn’t come in bottles smaller than 700ml so it’s not the best choice if you want to take it out of the house.
2. Amrut Fusion Single Malt Whisky – Best Whisky In India
The Amrut Fusion Single Malt is my personal favorite whisky in India. It has been winning awards left and right, including the double gold medal at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2018. So, I like this one because it’s light and sweet, but also robust enough to stand up to seasoned drinker palates. The 10-year matured single malt has an underlying vanilla flavor that accents perfectly with its oakwood notes.
3. Johnnie Walker Double Black
Johnnie Walker Double Black is the signature blend for Johnnie Walker, taking everything that made his earlier iconic blends successful and enhancing them. While initially overshadowed by the success of the popular Blue Label, the Double Black has grown to be Johnnie Walker’s most successful brand in recent years. The key to its success? Bold flavors with a smooth finish.
4. Paul John Brilliance Whisky – Best Whisky In India
Whisky, the favorite drink of many in the world, is now being popularized in India, due to its rising popularity among whisky lovers. Paul John’s Brilliance Whisky has also been mentioned as one of the best whiskies to be produced by Paul John. With a 95 score and being featured on World’s Best 50 Whiskies List and having received accolades such as Top Rated and Editor’s Choice, so, this whisky is worth trying for all whiskey enthusiasts out there.
5. Jameson Irish Whisky – Best Whisky In India
Ireland is the birthplace of whiskey. Dubliners have consumed more whiskey than anywhere else in the world. So, Jameson Irish Whiskey is one of the best-selling whiskeys globally, and it also makes our list of best whiskies. The drink gets its color from barley malt, as well as apples that give it a mellow sweetness. It has hints of dried fruit, vanilla, and oak.
6. Chivas Regal 12-Year-Old – Best Whisky In India
Produced in the Speyside region of Scotland. Chivas Regal 12-Year-Old is not just among the world’s finest whiskies, but one of its most affordable. The cask-strength whisky combines spicy, fruity flavors with a distinctive smoky taste that has become a signature. So, there’s also an 18-year-old expression and it might be even better than the 12-year-old.
7. The Balvenie 14-Year-Old Doublewood Single Malt Scotch
Scotland has long been famous for its whisky production. With distilleries across the country producing this alcoholic beverage. Produced by William Grant & Sons Ltd., this particular whisky was distilled at Balvenie Distillery (near Perth). It was matured for 14 years in oak casks and then finished with French Oak chips before bottling. The product is a rich golden color with a nose of vanilla and honey. So, it balances out the woody flavors from the barrels. The taste is creamy and full-bodied with a lingering sweet finish.
India is a hub for whisky enthusiasts, who are constantly searching for their next favorite tipple. So, with such a wide variety of Indian whiskies to choose from, it can be hard to pick which ones are best. Here’s our guide on some of the top picks we recommend checking out in 2022.
Five Miami Dolphins to watch during 2022 season
Here’s a look at five key players to watch on the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 season:
WR Tyreek Hill
The Dolphins sent shockwaves across the NFL when they traded a five-pick package that included their first two selections in the 2022 draft to the Kansas City Chiefs for Hill. What sealed it for Miami as his trade destination over the New York Jets was the four-year, $120 million contract extension he was given. That made him the league’s highest-paid receiver in average annual value, and now it’s time to show why he’s worth that kind of money. The dynamo of an athlete gives the Dolphins an offensive player of a caliber the franchise hasn’t seen since maybe Ricky Williams in the early 2000s, and he looks to continue his run of six consecutive Pro Bowls now that he’s in Miami.
CB Xavien Howard
At the heart of what the Dolphins do defensively, Miami depends on Howard to provide his man coverage on the outside, often without the safety help. The Dolphins, with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer retained from the previous coaching staff, along with virtually every defensive contributor, figure to send extra pass rushers at one of the highest rates in the NFL. They send safeties on the blitz more than any other team, so that means Howard, Byron Jones and nickel corner Nik Needham have to hold their own in coverage. Howard also alters the course of a game by forcing turnovers. His 27 interceptions since entering the league in 2016 lead all defenders in that span.
LT Terron Armstead
Just a day before the blockbuster trade for Hill, the free-agent acquisition of Armstead already made the offseason feel like a home run for Miami fans. The biggest priority coming off last season was to fortify the offensive line after it was terrible in 2021. Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowler, is a bulldozer of a run blocker that will be key in allowing coach Mike McDaniel’s offense to thrive. He also boosts Miami’s pass protection on the edge, although not on left-handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side. His veteran presence can help Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg after early struggles in their careers.
QB Tua Tagovailoa
What does he do now that the franchise entrusted him with another season and gave him all the tools he needs? Tagovailoa now has maybe the most electric receiver in the game in Hill. He has Jaylen Waddle building on a tremendous rookie campaign. Tight end Mike Gesicki and slot receiver Cedrick Wilson will get ample opportunities with defenses occupied with Hill and Waddle. The running game is in place behind an improved offensive line. Tagovailoa feels the support of his coach and enters 2022 as healthy as he’s been. If his performance with everything lined up is subpar, it could lead the franchise to move on, considering all the 2023 draft capital at its disposal.
WR Jaylen Waddle
What’s better than one Tyreek Hill? How about two Tyreek Hills? Waddle received those comparisons entering the league last year. Now he’s teammates with Hill and building on 104 receptions in 2021, which is an NFL rookie record. Safety Jevon Holland, edge defender Jaelan Phillips — both also entering their second NFL seasons — are candidates to turn into Pro Bowl players, as well. Also keep an eye on defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, linebacker Jerome Baker, cornerback Byron Jones and the running game, among others.
‘Zero tolerance’ abortion restrictions have ‘frightened’ people and hurt Republicans
Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade said on FBN’s ‘Kudlow’ on Tuesday that white suburban women were ‘freaked out’ by the Supreme Court’s overturning Roe v. Wade, hurt Republicans in the polls for the midterm elections.
Kilmeade said: “Well, the three things the Democratic Party votes well on, the coronavirus always, which is inexplicable; abortion because they are pro-choice and a lot of zero tolerance, when it comes to these states a lot of people freak out. I think the 15 weeks seems like – even if you’re the most pro-life person, your neighbor probably isn’t – so how do you govern? So I think those are the issues.
He continued, “I think one thing I saw over the weekend, six points according to the NBC poll, six points have been gained since the Dobbs decision for white suburban women starting to, that Trump lost in 2020 to a large extent, they were starting to come back to the Republican Party. Then with this decision, what Republicans need to do, go to work, explain exactly what they want to do. One of the things they need to do is tackle risky abortion decisions where they are.
Guest host Sean Duffy said, “On a strict political issue, Republicans did not fight back. There are ads run by Democrats calling Republicans extremists and radicals. Listen, the Democratic position is actually extreme on abortion. It’s a late partial birth.
‘No need to be alarmed’ after Texas patient dies who tested positive for monkeypox, officials say person was immunocompromised
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Health reported that a patient with monkeypox died, but that does not mean the patient died from the virus.
We know that this patient, who is not publicly identified, was immunocompromised. An autopsy will determine the cause of death, but it still caught the attention of public health officials in Austin and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To date, 18,101 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the United States, including 1,604 in Texas. And officially, not a single death has been directly attributed to the virus.
“For most people, when they get monkeypox, it’s painful, but it’s not life-threatening,” said Lara Anton of the Texas State Department of Health Services. “If they have a fever and chills, and swollen lymph nodes, and then they have this unexplained rash, let them get that checked out right away.”
The CDC issued a statement after the reported death of the person with monkeypox in which it wrote, in part, “Most people who contract this form of the disease are likely to survive. However, people with weak immune systems weakened may be more likely to become seriously ill or die.”
ABC13 spoke with Dr. David Persse, Director of Emergency Medical Services for the City of Houston.
“I don’t think as Houstonians a lot of people have to worry about dying from monkeypox,” Persse said. “But, if you’re someone who has multiple sex partners and you get monkeypox, chances are you’ll get a horrible rash, and it will last for several weeks.”
Dr. Luis Ostrosky, an infectious disease expert at UT Health and Memorial Hermann, added that education and awareness are key to slowing or stopping the spread of the virus.
“At this point, there is no evidence that we have community-wide transmission of this virus,” he said. “We are currently in a very delicate moment where we have the ability to stop the epidemic by acting in the population at primary risk. And if we are able to contain it there, we will prevent it from going to domestic transmission and then school or professional transmission.
Harris County has a monkeypox hotline at (832) 927-0707 for questions and concerns about the virus and available vaccine.
3 New Denver Restaurants to Try Before Summer Ends
The end of summer isn’t so bad. For Colorado restaurants, that means a riot of fresh fruit and produce, from appetizers to dessert menus. This means the terraces just get bearably cool after the 90 degree nights and before the snow arrives. And that means making delicious stops on the road before heading back to school (and work).
The break is almost over, but at these three new Front Range restaurants you’ll find plenty of reasons to squeeze what’s left of the season.
For a nocturnal rendezvous: Hazelnut, Highland
Rookie restaurateurs Tim and Lillian Lu have just opened a dreamy dining room in a surprisingly quiet corner of Lower Highland. The couple moved to Denver from New York in 2018 to be closer to family and eventually open their own business. And, boy, four years later they did.
At Noisette, the Lus shared the cooking duties, with Tim on the savory side of the restaurant and Lillian making the desserts and intricate breads as well as the sweets and pastries for her next bakery. Her bread set could inspire her own love poem with folded brown butter, a silky smooth texture and a hint of fleur de sel to spread on chopsticks.
Tim’s snail in potato choux pastry is the sneakiest snail dish I have ever tasted. And his Stuffed Vegetarian Cabbage is a tender layer of squash mushrooms, buckwheat and chanterelles stuffed with cabbage and topped with shredded truffles (it was made especially for the chef’s vegetarian dad). The entire meal is served with a seriousness that clearly shows how the Lus poured their hearts in and out of each dish.
3254 Navajo Street; 720-769-8103; 5pm-9:30pm Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 5pm-10pm Friday and Saturday; hazelnutdenver.com
For small-town charm; Marigold, Lyon
Chef Theo Adley has settled into a rustic-modern space on Lyon’s main street with his own restaurant, after years leading cuisines ranging from populist in Denver to Dunton Hot Springs in southwestern Colorado. Now Marigold’s menu consists of a dozen Adley favorites, set to change seasonally and including (for now) labneh nectarine pork ribs and cantaloupe salad with goat cheese, sweet onion and hazelnut.
The farmhouse menu with dishes inspired by northern Italy and southern France isn’t new to Colorado, but Adley’s evolving preparations of all the above never get old either. Be sure to check out his team’s cocktail and natural wine lists before settling on a handful of plates to share and committing to returning for the other half of the menu on another night.
405 Main St., Lyons, 970-987-1572, 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, marigoldlyons.com
For a catered lunch: Pirate Alley Boucherie, Downtown
Chefs Kyle and Katy Foster are longtime Denver hospitality professionals. He slaughtered entire animals across the city, from Colt & Gray to Rebel and his own Southern comfort corner, Julep (all since closed). She ran the Highland Stir Cooking School for 12+ years. Now the couple have found a sweet spot that combines their two crowd-favorite concepts: Katy’s Stir and Kyle’s Pirate Alley Po’ Boys.
These were all the rage as soon as the chef started making them at Julep at lunchtime. Now, starting September 8 at the Ice House building in LoDo, sandwich lovers will find Foster’s creations like scrap roast beef with sweet potato chips, cabbage, remoulade and gravy (pictured). They’ll also find homemade okra, charcuterie, and charcuterie on fresh sandwiches.
The deli will share space with Katy’s larger cooking school outpost, Stir, where the Fosters plan to host special events, including their own creative pop-ups and guest chef dinners. .
1801 Wynkoop St., open for lunch Wednesday-Saturday from September 8, piratealleydenver.com
