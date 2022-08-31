Vikings acquire Ross Blacklock from Texans to take place of waived Armon Watts

As the Justice Department’s investigation into his handling of classified documents moves forward, former President Donald Trump spent Tuesday morning posting dozens of posts on Truth Social, his financially-troubled social media platform. , and to share content from QAnon-related conspiracy theory accounts and 4chan message boards. .

Trump posted or reposted more than 60 messages early Tuesday, hours after he demanded on Truth Social that he be declared “the rightful winner” of the 2020 election, amplifying several memes that portrayed him as a political messiah, attacking President Biden and moderate Republicans, and portraying Democrats as greater enemies of the state than Russia .

Among the conspiracy theories Trump reposted on Tuesday was one that suggested it was the FBI and antifa members who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, rather than his own supporters, anti-vaccine messages and claims that US intelligence agencies are not making. have the legal authority to conduct an ongoing review of classified documents that Trump has stored at his Mar-a-Lago compound in apparent violation of the Presidential Archives Act.

Many of the posts Trump shared contained QAnon messages and iconography.

The conspiracy memes Trump has promoted are the QAnon message board stock and trade and 4chan, a toxic mix of misinformation and calls for a violent insurgency against the so-called Deep State that Trump and his supporters see as the entrenched enemy of democracy in the United States. In 2020, Facebook and Twitter banned QAnon accounts on their platforms, citing threats of violence.

But these prohibitions have not been easy to enforce. On Monday, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, said it had banned around 480 accounts linked to the extremist group the Proud Boys more than four years after Facebook tried to rid its platform of such accounts.

Trump started Truth Social after being suspended from Facebook for two days before the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill, and banned from Twitter on Jan. 8, 2021, following previous suspensions due to terms of service violations.

Former President Donald Trump at CPAC in Dallas earlier this month. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

But the platform, which billed itself as a “free speech paradise”, has faced multiple problems since its debut in February. On Tuesday, Google announced that it would continue to ban Truth Social from appearing in its app store because of its lax content moderation standards that have failed to control threats of violence from users.

“On August 19, we notified Truth Social of several standard policy violations in their current application submission and reiterated that having effective systems to moderate user-generated content is a condition of our Terms. of use for any app to go live on Google Play,” Google said in a statement.

After peaking in March, Truth Social’s share price fell nearly 75%, The Washington Post reported, in part due to Trump’s legal danger stemming from his handling of classified documents after leaving the House. White.

Conservative internet hosting company RightForge, meanwhile, also allegedly claimed Trump’s social media owed them more than $1 million in unpaid bills, Fox Business reported last week.

And in a separate blow, the US Patent and Trademark Office last week denied a request from the former president’s company because the name Truth Social was too similar to those already used by other companies.

While the former president and his supporters have often blamed the precipitous decline in Trump’s social media following — from more than 88 million on Twitter before his permanent suspension to just 4 million on Truth Social — on a premeditated effort to Silencing him and restricting free speech, his critics say his social media presence helped incite the Jan. 6 riot and remains a threat to public safety. On August 12, Ricky Shiffer, a gunman in a body armor who regularly posted to Truth Social, attempted to break into an FBI field office in Cincinnati before being killed in a shootout with agents.

In one of his conspiracy-laden messages Tuesday morning, however, Trump included a message that both sides in this debate could agree on: “No one said ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN’ was going to be easy! “