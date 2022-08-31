Vikings looking for practice-squad QB after Kellen Mond, Sean Mannion go elsewhere

The Vikings are looking for a quarterback for the practice squad after Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion both have gone elsewhere.

Both Mond and Mannion were waived on Tuesday. Mond was claimed by the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday and Mannion elected to sign with Seattle’s practice squad instead of Minnesota’s.

The Vikings had been looking at Mannion as a candidate for the practice squad but he decided Seattle was a better option. He spent time in training camp with the Seahawks last year and believes their quarterback situation provides a better opportunity.

When it was began trending toward Mannion going to Seattle, a source said the Vikings were looking at Mond for their practice squad. But he was claimed by the Browns. So the Vikings will need a third quarterback for practices behind starter Kirk Cousins and backup Nick Mullens, who are both on the 53-man roster.

The Vikings on Wednesday were busy assembling their 16-man practice squad. Source said they have agreed to deals with guard Kyle Hinton, wide receiver Trishton Jackson, linebacker William Kwenkeu, tight end Nick Muse, defensive tackle T.J. Smith, center Josh Sokol, running back Bryant Koback and safety Myles Dorn. All were waived Tuesday, when NFL rosters had to be trimmed to the regular-season maximum of 53.

The Vikings on Wednesday did not claim any players off waivers.