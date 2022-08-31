News
Vikings looking for practice-squad QB after Kellen Mond, Sean Mannion go elsewhere
The Vikings are looking for a quarterback for the practice squad after Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion both have gone elsewhere.
Both Mond and Mannion were waived on Tuesday. Mond was claimed by the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday and Mannion elected to sign with Seattle’s practice squad instead of Minnesota’s.
The Vikings had been looking at Mannion as a candidate for the practice squad but he decided Seattle was a better option. He spent time in training camp with the Seahawks last year and believes their quarterback situation provides a better opportunity.
When it was began trending toward Mannion going to Seattle, a source said the Vikings were looking at Mond for their practice squad. But he was claimed by the Browns. So the Vikings will need a third quarterback for practices behind starter Kirk Cousins and backup Nick Mullens, who are both on the 53-man roster.
The Vikings on Wednesday were busy assembling their 16-man practice squad. Source said they have agreed to deals with guard Kyle Hinton, wide receiver Trishton Jackson, linebacker William Kwenkeu, tight end Nick Muse, defensive tackle T.J. Smith, center Josh Sokol, running back Bryant Koback and safety Myles Dorn. All were waived Tuesday, when NFL rosters had to be trimmed to the regular-season maximum of 53.
The Vikings on Wednesday did not claim any players off waivers.
Reds look to build on Bournemouth 9-0 as Alexander Isak set to make debut but Allan Saint-Maximin out injured
Liverpool will be looking to build on their crushing 9-0 win over Bournemouth when they entertain Newcastle tonight.
After a poor start to the new Premier League campaign, Jurgen Klopp’s side prepared well with a devastating victory over the Cherries on Saturday.
The Reds are now hoping to take off running and climb the upper echelons.
- The game at Anfield is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
- Newcastle remain unbeaten this season but have drawn their last three games, including a 1-1 draw against Wolves at the weekend.
- The Toons have already taken a point from Manchester City this season and will be eager to put on a big display at Anfield tonight.
- But the Magpies have a poor record against Liverpool and haven’t beaten them since 2015.
- talkSPORT will have updates throughout the day and you can listen via our radio player below
Follow our live match blog for regular updates…
Ravens claim former Jets LB Del’Shawn Phillips off waivers
The Ravens claimed former New York Jets linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips off waivers Wednesday, adding another potential special teams contributor to their 53-man roster.
The Ravens will need to make space for Phillips, whom the Jets released Tuesday as part of their final wave of roster cuts. General manager Eric Decosta can free up roster spots by sending players to injured reserve, releasing them or trading them.
Phillips, who played in all 17 games last season and started one for the Jets, had 31 tackles, including two tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit. He led the Jets in special teams snaps, an asset for a Ravens team that this offseason lost defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. and inside linebacker Chris Board, who topped the team in snaps there last year.
On defense, Phillips lined up mostly as an off-ball linebacker, according to Pro Football Focus. He also saw some time as an outside linebacker, starting along the line of scrimmage. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Phillips, who went undrafted out of Illinois in 2019, averaged about 9.4 defensive snaps per game.
None of the 15 Ravens waived Tuesday, most notably defensive lineman Isaiah Mack and rookie running back Tyler Badie, were claimed by another team. They’re eligible to rejoin the Ravens’ 16-man practice squad, which will be assembled Wednesday.
Emma Heming applauds and defends ‘grief’ amid Bruce Willis’ aphasia
Emma Heming quoted her husband Bruce Willis while applauding haters who criticized her “grief” amid her battle with aphasia.
“When you’re not allowed to talk about grief, self-care or being human in the world on Grief Awareness Day…,” the model wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday.
” My mouth. But in the words of the great, philosopher and insightful Bruce Willis… “Ah, f–k em.”
Heming also shared screenshots of some of the many hateful comments she received.
One called the 44-year-old a “drama queen”, while another pointed to her age difference with the actor.
“When you marry an old man DECADES older than you, you become their caregivers,” the troll wrote. “That’s why you pledged to deal with it and stop complaining.”
A third told Heming to ‘stop whining’, noting she would do ‘great’ with the 67-year-old actor’s money while another denounced her ‘boring…victim attitude’ .
Heming shared her husband’s diagnosis in March, writing via Instagram that the ‘Armageddon’ star’s cognitive abilities were “affected” by aphasia, which is characterized by difficulty understanding and expressing speech.
Heming told followers on Tuesday that she embarked on a “summer of self-discovery” in order to “live alongside” her “crippling” grief.
“[I’m] find new hobbies, get out of my comfort zone and stay active,” she captioned a video showcasing some of her recent activities.
“Like my daughter-in-law [Scout Willis] told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love,” Heming concluded. “I hope you find some comfort there too.”
She has previously spoken about the importance of looking after herself while helping Bruce and their daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.
“I don’t nurture myself perfectly, but I do know that I have some very basic needs,” Heming told The Bump in May, adding that she often “struggles” with self-care.
“I put my family’s needs before my own,” she says. “That amount of caring for everyone else in my family had impacted my mental health and my overall health, and it didn’t help anyone in my family.”
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in a commercial turkey flock in western Minnesota, officials said Wednesday.
The disease was detected after a farm in Meeker County reported an increase in mortality last weekend, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health said. Tests confirmed the disease Tuesday evening. The flock was euthanized to stop the spread.
It was the first detection of avian influenza in Minnesota since May 31, when a backyard flock was struck in Becker County, and the first in the Midwest since a backyard flock in Indiana on June 9. However, there have been several detections in western states in July and August, including California, Washington, Oregon, Utah, plus a few in some eastern states.
“While the timing of this detection is a bit sooner than we anticipated, we have been preparing for a resurgence of the avian influenza we dealt with this spring,” said Dr. Shauna Voss, the board’s senior veterinarian. “HPAI is here and biosecurity is the first line of defense to protect your birds.”
Across the country, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 414 flocks in 39 states have been affected since February, costing producers over 40 million birds, mostly commercial turkeys and chickens. The disease has struck 81 Minnesota flocks this year, requiring the killing of nearly 2.7 million birds.
Minnesota produces more turkeys annually than any other state.
This year’s outbreak contributed to a spike in egg and meat prices, and killed an alarming number of bald eagles and other wild birds. It also affected some zoos. It appeared to be waning in June, but officials warned then that another surge could take hold this fall.
The disease is typically carried by migrating birds. It only occasionally affects humans, such as farm workers, and the USDA keeps poultry from infected flocks out of the food supply. A widespread outbreak in 2015 killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion.
NYPD officer punches woman on sidewalk during video arrest in Harlem – The Denver Post
A young woman from Harlem hit the sidewalk hard when a police officer punched her in an incident caught on camera – and she ended up handcuffed for assault and resisting arrest charges.
Video posted to Twitter shows officers making an arrest on W. 136th St. near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd just before 5 p.m. Tuesday when the young woman appears in frame and confronts an officer identified by sources as Kendo Kinsey.
The woman slapped Kinsey, who responded by hitting her on the head. She dropped to the sidewalk. The cops picked her up and arrested her.
“You just hit a little girl!” says a viewer in the video. “You are crazy, my brother! »
Etan Thomas, former NBA player retweeted the videosaying, “He (the officer) has NO business to do as a police officer and should be fired immediately. (Eric Adams) do you have the moral courage to publicly condemn this?”
Reverend Al Sharpton was due to hold a press conference on the incident on Wednesday afternoon.
In a statement, the NYPD said the officer’s actions were justified. Kinsey and other cops, according to the NYPD statement, were arresting 22-year-old Elvin James on suspicion of an August 12 attempted murder case. During the arrest, James was found with a loaded gun and drugs, the department said.
As police tried to arrest James, a crowd gathered and began yelling at the officers and assaulting them, according to NYPD statements. One officer suffered a minor head injury.
That’s when James’ girlfriend Tamani Crum, 19, allegedly accosted Kinsey, the NYPD said.
Crum was charged with assaulting a cop, obstructing government administration and resisting arrest. Faith Harrell, 27, was also charged with those charges, along with threats and harassment. A 26-year-old woman was summoned for spitting on an officer.
Kinsey, the officer suspected of punching Crum, filed two substantiated civil complaints against him between 2010 and 2020, records show.
