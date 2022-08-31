News
Weekend tornadoes skipped MN State Fair, but the storm still crashed the fun
Several tornadoes touched down during last Saturday’s severe weather, and while the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights was spared from the worst of it, fairgoers — including some on the 15-story Great Big Wheel — were still soaked by torrential rains on the first Saturday evening of the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
In southern Ramsey County, according to the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service, a tornado ran for 3.4 miles: First southeast of Interstate 94, tracking along U.S. 10/U.S. 61, then into the East Side of St. Paul. There, it passed near Harding High School before ending near Goodrich Golf Course in Maplewood. The relatively weak tornado was classified as EF0, the lowest rating on the Enhanced Fujita intensity scale, with gusts in the 65 to 85 mph range.
Meanwhile, other small tornadoes were spotted in Dakota County. In Burnsville, a tornado broke trees along the south side of Crystal Lake, near Lac Lavon Park up to Crystal Beach. In Apple Valley, weather officials reported that several trees had been uprooted and caused structural damage around Cedar Avenue and 127th Street, near the Minnesota Zoo. A third tornado in the county touched down in Eagan, near Duckwood Drive and Lexington Avenue, and a final one caused damage to “numerous large trees” around Thompson Avenue and U.S. 52 in West St. Paul.
Thousands were left without power on Saturday night near the tornadoes in Ramsey and Dakota counties. Power outages continued until Monday for about 700 Xcel Energy customers, but according to the company’s electric outage map, just about all the power failures had been restored by midday Tuesday.
When the storm hit the State Fair, a collective buzzing noise sounded as a National Weather Service alert was pushed to fairgoers’ cellphones.
“It was sort of eerie,” wrote fairgoer Alyssa Balwanz in an email to the Pioneer Press.
Balwanz and a friend decided to embrace the moment.
“We danced in the rain,” Balwanz wrote.
At the Grandstand stage, the band Portugal. The Man’s headlining act was canceled, and many of the roughly 2,700 people in attendance evacuated into the building. Some vendors were already closing for the night, but others stayed open for the flood of fairgoers.
“We ourselves spent over $100 on vendors there that we wouldn’t have if the show had continued,” reader Steve Anderson said via email. “At the entrance to the grandstand, right by the fresh corn vendor, the water had pooled and was at least knee deep. There were a few people that kept walking through it, even though the water was brown and trash cans had fallen over into the giant puddle, so it was pretty gross.”
Another reader was on the Ferris wheel when the rainstorm hit.
“The phones showed us weather alerts just seconds before we got on, so we thought we would have time,” reader Brook D. Carl wrote in an email. “We were wrong.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, a State Fair spokesperson was looking into a Pioneer Press inquiry about the protocol for closing down rides and attractions like the 156-foot-tall Great Big Wheel in specific situations like Saturday’s storms. However, at 8:55 p.m. Saturday, Fair officials announced that rides at the Mighty Midway, Kidway and Adventure Park had closed until further notice, and they advised folks to seek shelter. The Great Big Wheel, located on the north end of the Fairgrounds near Little Farm Hands, is not part of either the Midway or Kidway.
“Maybe they should shut it down now,” said a Ferris wheel rider in a video Carl sent, as rain poured around the enclosed car. “How come they’re not watching the weather?”
“You would think,” replied another passenger, as others laughed in the kind of excited terror you might expect on a roller coaster.
The State Fair is no stranger to severe weather over its 137-year history at the current Fairgrounds site, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ climate journal. In 2007, about two weeks before the Fair opened, a thunderstorm brought nearly 70-mph winds to the Fairgrounds and tore off parts of the Grandstand roof. Back in 1989, golf ball-sized hail fell onto fairgoers one afternoon, and in the evening of Aug. 30, 1977, about four inches of rain fell in three hours and flooded much of the Fairgrounds.
Temperatures have also swung over the years. In 2013, a record six days of the Fair saw temps above 90 degrees, but the Fair’s hottest day ever — 104 degrees, in 1931 — hasn’t been surpassed for over nine decades. Twenty years earlier, though, on one day in 1911, the thermometer maxed out at just 52 degrees. Recent Fairs have been more temperate, with no 90-plus temps recorded from 2014 to 2019, per the DNR, and with forecasts for most of the 2022 Fair sitting comfortably in the 70s and 80s.
News
Fed studies show schools will pocket gains from Biden’s debt plan
On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Purdue University President and former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels (R) said research from the Federal Reserve show that when the government increases subsidies for student loans, most of it ends up being pocketed by universities in the form of higher costs, and “there’s no reason not to believe that this will happen” with Biden’s student loan debt cancellation plan.
Daniels said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:30] “This is what, at the time when I was treating, was called iatrogenic, that is to say that the remedy aggravates the disease. It’s well established, Neil, that every time the government has added grants, the universities have pocketed it. A Federal Reserve study said 60% to 70% of that in higher costs. And there’s no reason not to believe it will happen again. So I really think this is a very unfortunate display by those who have discovered the power they believe they can claim to spend over half a trillion dollars without congressional approval. I will say that those who assert this right to the presidency with the stroke of a pen really shouldn’t lecture anyone about disrespect for democracy.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Breitbart News
News
Orioles held to one hit in 5-1 loss to Guardians as streak of quality starts ends behind Spenser Watkins
For the first 11 batters of Spenser Watkins’ night, the one run the Orioles scored in the second inning looked as if it might be enough. The right-hander cruised through the Cleveland Guardians order — until he didn’t.
And once he didn’t, Tuesday’s outing unraveled rapidly. First was a single in the fourth inning to break up the perfect game. Next was a two-run home run to break the shutout. Once Watkins returned for the fifth, three more runs scored in short order, ending Baltimore’s streak of quality starts at five games.
With the way the Orioles’ lineup has been hitting of late, even a quality start didn’t ensure they’d be in a position to secure a victory. With five runs against Watkins in 4 2/3 innings, there was even less of a chance of that.
Baltimore managed just one hit against Cleveland, opening a series against the Guardians with a whimper en route to a 5-1 loss at Progressive Field. It continues a stretch in which the Orioles (67-61) have scored three or fewer runs in their last seven outings. They still won four of those games behind strong pitching.
But Watkins is a pitch-to-contact hurler, and there will be the occasional lopsided performance in which that contact comes in bunches or is especially hard. That was the case Tuesday against the Guardians (68-59), with José Ramírez breaking up Watkins’ no-hit bid in the fourth with a single through a left side open because of the shift. Then Josh Naylor got hold of a cutter over the plate and launched it 399 feet over the center field wall.
After three straight singles in the fifth necessitated a mound visit from pitching coach Chris Holt, rookie outfielder Steven Kwan hit a two-run double down the left field line before a sacrifice fly brought home the fifth and final run off Watkins.
Meanwhile, Baltimore’s offense hadn’t registered a hit since the second inning, when Ramón Urías singled to lead off the frame. Ryan Mountcastle’s sacrifice fly brought him home, but 16 of the next 17 batters were retired after Jorge Mateo and Anthony Santander walked in the third inning.
The Orioles took two of three from the Houston Astros, the team with the best record in the American League, and entered the series against the AL Central-leading Guardians two games back of the final wild-card spot.
They’re still in contention as August approaches September. But with an offense stuck in the mud, near-perfection on the mound won’t save the Orioles every night.
Around the horn
- Right-hander Tyler Wells threw a side session Tuesday in Aberdeen, the latest step in his rehab process from a Grade 1 oblique strain suffered in July. Wells also threw a simulated game over the weekend. Manager Brandon Hyde said Wells’ session Tuesday was in the “30-pitch range and [he] felt great after,” but the Orioles are taking things day-by-day. “We’re going to get him in some sort of sim game or rehab game type of situation,” Hyde added. “As of right now, it went well and we’re going to continue to progress him.”
- On Thursday, rosters will expand to allow Baltimore to call up an additional pitcher and position player. Whether those players will join in Cleveland or in Baltimore remains to be seen, however, with Hyde saying “it could be either one.” The Orioles’ bullpen has pitched 496 innings entering Tuesday, the eighth most in the majors. Another reliever in the mix could alleviate the heavy usage on late-inning options such as left-hander Cionel Pérez and right-hander Félix Bautista.
This story will be updated.
Wednesday, 6:10 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
The initial roster of 53 Chicago Bears players is established. Here’s a position-by-position analysis of where the team could be heading. – Denver Post
The Chicago Bears made their initial roster of 53 players Tuesday afternoon, making a flurry of cuts and remaining open-minded to continue shaping the team in the days and weeks ahead.
The roster will no doubt undergo a series of changes ahead of the season opener on Sept. 11 against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. The Bears have until 11 a.m. Wednesday to make waiver requests to players released by the other 31 teams. At this point, they will also start building their 16-man practice squad.
In the meantime, here’s a post-by-post breakdown of how the roster came together on Tuesday.
(*-beginner)
Quarters (2)
Justin Fields, Trevor Siemian
Waiver of QB3 Nathan Peterman was an obvious move, but the Bears are considering bringing him back to the practice squad on Wednesday, giving Fields another veteran eyes and ears in the quarter room. The Bears are capitalizing on the momentum generated by Fields during Saturday’s three-touchdown blast in the preseason finale in Cleveland.
Half-off (4)
David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, Khari Blasingame, Trestan Ebner*
Of all the positions, this might be the most stable position in the season. Montgomery is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will be counted on to establish a punishing running game that opens up play-action opportunities.
Herbert stepped in when he was called up as a rookie in 2021. Blasingame, a fullback, will have an important role from the start. And Ebner, a dual-threat weapon out of the backfield, has some intriguing upsides.
Darrynton Evans, who the Bears claimed off waivers in the spring, had an outside chance to make the team as a special teams contributor, but was caught in a numbers crisis.
Wide Receivers (7)
Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones*, Dante Pettis, Tajae Sharpe, N’Keal Harry
Perhaps no more position groups will be in motion over the next week. Only three of seven receivers were healthy enough to practice Tuesday night. The extended absences of Pringle, Jones and Sharpe remain a concern and will force coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to work on contingency plans for Week 1 – and possibly beyond.
Harry will likely be placed on injured reserve this week, freeing up a place on the roster while allowing him to return when he is fully recovered from this month’s ankle surgery.
Tight ends (3)
Cole Kmet, Ryan Griffin, Jake Tonges*
Keep an eye on the waiver wire, where the Bears might consider a claim or two to fill their depth. Griffin is considered a run blocker who sets the tone. Tonges, listed as a fullback, has the versatility to play tight end and had a 2-yard touchdown in the preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Internally, there is optimism that Kmet is positioned to enjoy a significant breakthrough in Year 3. As Griffin noted earlier this month, the combination of versatility and gift of Kmet opens up his potential.
“He’s got all the tools in the bag,” Griffin said. “I’m excited to see what he can do. The sky is the limit for him.
Offensive linemen (9)
Braxton Jones*, Cody Whitehair, Lucas Patrick, Sam Mustipher, Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom, Riley Reiff, Ja’Tyre Carter*, Zach Thomas*
Michael Schofield’s homecoming came to an abrupt end on Tuesday. The Bears’ decision to waive the 31-year-old guard was notable but not so surprising after Schofield slipped down the depth chart this month.
From now on, the team will continue its youth movement up front. Of the nine linemen in the initial roster, three are rookies as Jenkins and Borom enter their second seasons.
The imminent return of Patrick, absent since the beginning of August after a right thumb operation, will be one to watch. When he is cleared to play, there will be a ripple effect inside the line.
Defensive Linemen (8)
Robert Quinn, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Trevis Gipson, Dominique Robinson*, Justin Jones, Angelo Blackson, Khyiris Tonga, Mike Pennel
The Bears’ defensive ends have been set all summer, with Quinn leading the passing rush, Muhammad bringing experience defending Eberflus, Gipson looking for more in his third season and Robinson a rookie with an intriguing upside. .
Jones was one of the Bears’ biggest free agent signings, and Blackson brings seven years of NFL experience. Tonga, a 2021 seventh-round pick, was also expected to return to tackle after playing 15 games as a rookie. Pennel, entering his ninth season, is another veteran in a seasoned squad.
There were a few notable cuts, including the remains of Mario Edwards Jr., Charles Snowden, and Sam Kamara. Undrafted rookie Micah Dew-Treadway, from Bolingbrook, and Trevon Coley, who was among the top passers of the preseason, were also cut.
Linebackers (6)
Roquan Smith, Nicholas Morrow, Matt Adams, Joe Thomas, Caleb Johnson, Jack Sanborn*
The inclusion of Sanborn is the big news in a position group that had its first four spots with veterans Smith, Morrow, Adams and Thomas.
Sanborn, a Lake Zurich graduate, signed as an undrafted free agent from Wisconsin and led all players with 13 tackles in preseason games. He caused a stir in his preseason debut with an interception and a fumble recovery, and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi said Sanborn is smart, tough, instinctive and capable of correcting mistakes.
Johnson, an undrafted free agent in 2021, likely earned his spot thanks to his special teams abilities. DeMarquis Gates, whose wild football journey has included stops in the AAF, XFL, CFL and USFL, was the lone cut.
Cornerback (6)
Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Kyler Gordon*, Duke Shelley, Lamar Jackson, Jaylon Jones*
The Bears seemed settled on starters Johnson, Vildor and Gordon – with Gordon capable of playing away or nickel – so the real question was which replacements would make the cut.
Giving up on Thomas Graham Jr. was one of the most notable moves of the day. Graham was a 2021 sixth-round pick who played in four games last season with four passes defended. But he missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury. The Bears placed Tavon Young, another nickel option, on the injured reserve with a leg injury.
Shelley returns for his fourth Bears season as another nickel option. The Bears went with Jackson, who played 14 games for the New York Jets over the past two seasons, and Jones, an undrafted free agent, against Greg Stroman Jr., who had an interception in the Finals. pre-season.
Safeties (5)
Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker*, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Elijah Hicks*, Dane Cruikshank
There were no surprises here, and the bigger question is when Brisker — one of two second-round picks — will be back after right thumb surgery to start alongside Jackson.
In the meantime, the Bears are in good hands with Houston-Carson, entering his seventh season as a key backup and special teams player. Cruikshank is a veteran special teams contributor, and Hicks is an energetic seventh-round pick eager to make an impression. He had a touchdown on a missed punt replay against the Seahawks.
Special teams (3)
K Cairo Santos, P Trenton Gill*, LS Patrick Scales
The Bears had enough confidence in their specialists not to offer them competition in training camp.
Santos returns having made 56 of 62 field goal attempts over the past two seasons. Scales have been a mainstay of the long snapper. Gill, a seventh-round pick, had a strong preseason, averaging 45.2 yards per punt with a 39.8 net and eight punts inside 20.
()
denverpost
News
The Chicago Bears’ initial 53-man roster is set. Here’s a position-by-position analysis of where the team might be headed.
The Chicago Bears set their initial 53-man roster Tuesday afternoon, making a wave of cuts and remaining open-minded to continuing to mold the team in the days and weeks ahead.
The roster undoubtedly will undergo a series of changes before the season opener Sept. 11 against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. The Bears have until 11 a.m. Wednesday to make waiver claims on players released by the other 31 teams. At that point, they also will begin to assemble their 16-player practice squad.
In the meantime, here’s a position-by-position breakdown of how the roster came together Tuesday.
(*-rookie)
Quarterbacks (2)
Justin Fields, Trevor Siemian
Waiving QB3 Nathan Peterman was an obvious move, but the Bears figure to bring him back on the practice squad Wednesday, giving Fields another veteran set of eyes and ears in the quarterbacks room. The Bears are riding the momentum Fields generated in Saturday’s three-touchdown outburst in the preseason finale in Cleveland.
Running backs (4)
David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, Khari Blasingame, Trestan Ebner*
Of all the positions, this might be the most stable heading into the season. Montgomery is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will be relied on to establish a punishing running game that opens play-action opportunities.
Herbert stepped up when called on as a rookie in 2021. Blasingame, a fullback, will have a significant role right out of the gates. And Ebner, a dual-threat weapon out of the backfield, has intriguing upside.
Darrynton Evans, whom the Bears claimed off waivers in the spring, had an outside chance to make the team as a special teams contributor but got caught in a numbers crunch.
Wide receivers (7)
Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones*, Dante Pettis, Tajae Sharpe, N’Keal Harry
Perhaps no position group will be in more flux over the next week. Only three of the seven receivers were healthy enough to practice Tuesday evening. The extended absences of Pringle, Jones and Sharpe remain a concern and will force coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to work through contingency plans for Week 1 — and perhaps beyond.
Harry likely will be placed on injured reserve this week, freeing a roster spot while making him eligible to return when he’s fully recovered from this month’s ankle surgery.
Tight ends (3)
Cole Kmet, Ryan Griffin, Jake Tonges*
Keep an eye on the waiver wire, where the Bears might consider a claim or two to pad their depth. Griffin is valued as a tone-setting run blocker. Tonges, listed on the roster as a fullback, has the versatility to play tight end and had a 2-yard touchdown catch in the preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Internally, there’s optimism that Kmet is positioned to enjoy a significant Year 3 breakthrough. As Griffin noted earlier this month, Kmet’s combination of versatility and give-a-damn are opening his potential.
“He’s got all the tools in the bag,” Griffin said. “I’m excited to see what he can do. The sky is the limit for him.”
Offensive linemen (9)
Braxton Jones*, Cody Whitehair, Lucas Patrick, Sam Mustipher, Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom, Riley Reiff, Ja’Tyre Carter*, Zach Thomas*
Michael Schofield’s feel-good homecoming came to an abrupt end Tuesday. The Bears’ decision to waive the 31-year-old guard was notable but not all that surprising after Schofield slipped down the depth chart this month.
Now the team will continue its youth movement up front. Of the nine linemen on the initial roster, three are rookies while Jenkins and Borom are entering their second seasons.
The impending return of Patrick, who has been out since early August after right thumb surgery, will be worth monitoring. When he’s cleared to play, there will be a ripple effect on the interior of the line.
Defensive linemen (8)
Robert Quinn, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Trevis Gipson, Dominique Robinson*, Justin Jones, Angelo Blackson, Khyiris Tonga, Mike Pennel
The Bears defensive ends were set all summer, with Quinn leading the pass rush, Muhammad bringing experience in Eberflus’ defense, Gipson looking for more in his third season and Robinson a rookie with intriguing upside.
Jones was one of the Bears’ biggest free-agent signings, and Blackson brings seven years of NFL experience. Tonga, a seventh-round pick in 2021, also was expected to return at nose tackle after playing in 15 games as a rookie. Pennel, entering his ninth season, is another veteran in an experienced group.
There were some notable cuts, including holdovers Mario Edwards Jr., Charles Snowden and Sam Kamara. Also cut were undrafted rookie Micah Dew-Treadway, a Bolingbrook native, and Trevon Coley, who was among the most successful pass rushers in the preseason.
Linebackers (6)
Roquan Smith, Nicholas Morrow, Matt Adams, Joe Thomas, Caleb Johnson, Jack Sanborn*
Sanborn’s inclusion is the big news in a position group that had its top four places set with veterans Smith, Morrow, Adams and Thomas.
Sanborn, a Lake Zurich graduate, signed as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin and led all players with 13 tackles in preseason games. He made a splash in his preseason debut with an interception and a fumble recovery, and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi said Sanborn is smart, tough, instinctive and able to correct mistakes.
Johnson, an undrafted free agent in 2021, likely secured his spot with his special teams abilities. DeMarquis Gates, whose wild football journey has included stops in the AAF, XFL, CFL and USFL, was the lone cut.
Cornerbacks (6)
Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Kyler Gordon*, Duke Shelley, Lamar Jackson, Jaylon Jones*
The Bears seemed settled on starters Johnson, Vildor and Gordon — with Gordon able to play outside or at nickel — so the real question was which backups would make the cut.
Waiving Thomas Graham Jr. was among the most notable moves of the day. Graham was a 2021 sixth-round pick who played in four games last season with four passes defended. But he missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury. The Bears placed Tavon Young, another nickel option, on injured reserve with a lower leg injury.
Shelley returns for his fourth Bears season as another nickel option. The Bears went with Jackson, who played 14 games for the New York Jets the last two seasons, and Jones, an undrafted free agent, over Greg Stroman Jr., who had an interception in the preseason finale.
Safeties (5)
Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker*, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Elijah Hicks*, Dane Cruikshank
There were no surprises here, and the biggest question is when Brisker — one of two second-round picks — will be back from right thumb surgery to start alongside Jackson.
In the meantime, the Bears are in good hands with Houston-Carson, who enters his seventh season as a key backup and special teams player. Cruikshank is a veteran special teams contributor, and Hicks is an energetic seventh-round pick eager to make an impression. He had a touchdown on a muffed punt recovery against the Seahawks.
Special teams (3)
K Cairo Santos, P Trenton Gill*, LS Patrick Scales
The Bears felt strongly enough about their specialists that they didn’t bring in competition for them at training camp.
Santos returns after making 56 of 62 field-goal attempts the last two seasons. Scales has been a mainstay at long snapper. Gill, a seventh-round pick, had a solid preseason, averaging 45.2 yards per punt with a net of 39.8 and eight punts inside the 20.
()
News
Arsenal could re-enter the transfer market after ‘significant’ injury to Mohamed Elneny, with Pedro Neto and Youri Tielemans previously linked with moves
Arsenal could be on the verge of re-entering the transfer market following news of an injury to Mohamed Elneny.
The Egyptian midfielder suffered a ‘significant injury’ in the weekend’s win over Fulham, a game the Gunners won 2-1.
Although he lasted 90 minutes, Elneny discovered the injury after the game which should keep him out for a substantial period.
With Thomas Partey also set for a spell on the sidelines, it means Mikel Arteta’s side could be planning a change of strategy in the transfer market.
Arsenal have already enjoyed a productive summer in the transfer market with several high-profile additions, such as Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko arriving for big money.
The Gunners have also completed deals for Porto’s Fabio Vieira, New England Revolution’s Matt Turner and Sao Paulo’s Marquinhos.
With Albert Sambi Lokonga still available as a midfielder and Zinchenko also capable of playing in the middle of the park, The Athletic reports that the Gunners will not be looking for a short-term solution to their injury problems.
Instead, they will focus on a signing that fits the long-term recruitment model already in place at Emirates Stadium.
new
Chelsea in talks with Gvardiol, Fofana latest, Man United confirm £85m Antony deal
swept away
Spurs could beat Man United to £60m Atletico Madrid man who scored in UCL final
HOLIDAYS
Lampard baffled by bizarre Maupay omission with Gordon’s goal insufficient to win
refuse
Isak ‘refused to join’ Man United in favor of Newcastle despite ‘juicy offer’
reaction
Richarlison hits back at Pennant’s showboating criticism on talkSPORT
Dear
Man United’s £475million line-up for Ten Hag targets Premier League success
The likes of Wolves man Pedro Neto and Youri Tielemans of Leicester have been linked with the Gunners this summer.
Offer of the day
888Sport – Win Southampton at 40/1 OR Chelsea at 7/1 (max bet £5)* – CLAIM HERE
Deposit at least £/$/€10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet up to £/$/€5 on your selection at normal regular market odds • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you the normal price and any additional winnings from the advertised enhanced prize will be paid out to you as free bets • Free bets are awarded within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Free bet stakes are not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdraw anytime • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries and full terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Tony La Russa misses Tuesday’s Chicago White Sox-Kansas City Royals game at the direction of his doctors
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa discussed urgency, injuries, former pitcher Dave Stewart and the calendar when he met with reporters around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“Everybody knows we’ve got to win games, starting with this one today, period,” La Russa said. “Think about just win today.
“The guys know that time is running out. Still, concentrate on today. Just try to win today.”
About a half-hour before the first pitch against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Sox announced La Russa would miss Tuesday’s game at the direction of his doctors.
La Russa, 77, is scheduled to undergo further medical testing Wednesday in Chicago.
The Sox anticipate an update on La Russa’s status before Wednesday’s game against the Royals. Bench coach Miguel Cairo managed the Sox in La Russa’s absence.
Cairo went 1-1 as the Sox acting manager in 2021, serving in the position for a 9-8 victory on Aug. 12 against the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, and a 2-1 loss on Sept. 18 at Texas.
La Russa missed the first game to attend his brother-in-law’s funeral and the second because he was suspended after reliever Mike Wright intentionally threw at Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani.
La Russa, inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014, is in his second season of his second stint with the Sox. He first managed the team from 1979 to 1986.
Tuesday was a standard session with reporters in which he went through Wednesday’s anticipated return of catcher Yasmani Grandal from the injured list and noted a potential crunch at designated hitter for a team that has been hit hard by injuries all season.
“I look forward to the day that you have all the choices, rather than not all the choices,” La Russa said. “I maintain — there’s no doubt in my mind, not blowing any smoke — the lineup we have today can win this game. We’re deep enough. But there are some key guys that are important parts of this team. Hopefully we get them back. Look forward to it.”
La Russa said he met up with Stewart, whom he managed with the Oakland Athletics from 1986 to 1992, during the Sox’s day off Monday.
“Check his resume,” La Russa said of Stewart, who had four top-five finishes in American League Cy Young Award voting.
For the most part, the focus of his meeting with reporters centered on the team’s approach in the stretch run.
“You can see some of the pressing and frustration, trying to force things,” he said. “That’s the opposite of what you want to do. Not freewheel it but trust it.”
()
Weekend tornadoes skipped MN State Fair, but the storm still crashed the fun
Fed studies show schools will pocket gains from Biden’s debt plan
Orioles held to one hit in 5-1 loss to Guardians as streak of quality starts ends behind Spenser Watkins
The initial roster of 53 Chicago Bears players is established. Here’s a position-by-position analysis of where the team could be heading. – Denver Post
The Chicago Bears’ initial 53-man roster is set. Here’s a position-by-position analysis of where the team might be headed.
Arsenal could re-enter the transfer market after ‘significant’ injury to Mohamed Elneny, with Pedro Neto and Youri Tielemans previously linked with moves
Bitcoin Price Below Psychological Level $22,000; Is The Next Stop At $17,000?
Tony La Russa misses Tuesday’s Chicago White Sox-Kansas City Royals game at the direction of his doctors
Aaliyah Salazar shot and killed while filming TikTok dance
Luiji Vilain doesn’t disagree about being a ‘steal’ after making Vikings as undrafted rookie
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People