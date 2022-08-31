Who is eligible for Illinois income tax and property tax refunds? Here’s when the checks might arrive and what to know – NBC Chicago

In less than a month, thousands of Illinois residents will start receiving some kind of stimulus check, in the form of a tax refund.

Starting Sept. 12, the state will begin distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, part of the Illinois Governor’s budget. , JB Pritzker, signed into law earlier this year. Distribution is expected to take about eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.

Although many taxpayers are eligible, not everyone in the state is eligible. Here’s a breakdown of each discount – including who’s eligible, the exact payout amounts you might see, and what to do if you think you’re eligible but haven’t received one.

Who is eligible for each discount?

First, to be eligible, you must have filed taxes.

For the personal income tax refund, an individual is eligible if they were an Illinois resident in 2021 and their adjusted gross income was less than $400,000 when filing jointly or $200,000 if filing as a single person.

The property tax refund requires beneficiaries to be Illinois residents who paid property taxes on their principal residence in 2021 and 2022. Their adjusted gross income must be $500,000 or less if they jointly file or if filing as a single person, $250,000 or less.

How much will people get?

Personal Income Tax Refund

Anyone who filed taxes as a single person will receive $50. If you filed jointly, you will receive a $100 discount, $50 per person. Those with dependents will receive up to $300, according to the state comptroller’s website. One hundred dollars will be awarded for each dependent, with a maximum of three.

Property tax refund

The refund amount is equal to the property tax credit you could claim on your 2021 tax forms – up to a maximum of $300.

How will rebates be sent?

The rebates will be distributed according to the method of sending your original income tax refund, according to the State of Illinois website. If you did not receive a refund, did not file an Illinois tax return, or are claiming the property tax refund separately, your refund will be mailed to you by paper check.

What if I haven’t completed the appropriate forms?

Those who have completed the IL-1040 and/or IL-1040-PTR forms will automatically receive discounts. If you haven’t, you don’t have to worry.

Form submissions will be accepted until October 17. To receive both the property and income tax refunds or just the income tax refund, you must file IL-1040, including the ICR Schedule, Illinois Credits as well as Schedule IL-E/EIC. , Illinois Exemption and Earned Income Credit.

If you are only seeking a property tax refund, you must complete Form IL-1040-PTR.

If you did not receive a refund or if you received a refund by paper check, it may take longer for the refund to be issued, depending on state officials. Taxpayers who have not yet filed or submitted a form will receive their refund upon review of the submission.

What if you’re expecting a refund but haven’t received one?

First, check that you meet the requirements and have completed the appropriate forms. For those who submitted an IL-1040 form, the state of Illinois says to allow 90-120 days for your return to be processed, plus an additional 5-10 days for the rebate to be approved.

Those who submitted Form IL-1040-PTR should allow 6 to 8 weeks for form processing and an additional 5 to 10 days for reimbursement approval, according to a state website.

How can I check the status of my rebate?

You can see the status of your discount using Where’s my discount? application.

To use the application, you must have the following: